NicolÃ¡s Maduro: â€œTremendos Carnavales 2015 ha disfrutado Venezuelaâ€

El presidente de la RepÃºblica, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, expresÃ³ este martes que â€œpese a las emboscadas y el sabotaje permanente, en nuestra patria siempre se impondrÃ¡ la vida y la paz Â¡Que viva la Venezuela Bolivariana!â€.
La afirmaciÃ³n fue hecha a travÃ©s de su cuenta en twitter @NicolasMaduro.
â€œTremendos Carnavales 2015 ha disfrutado Venezuela, ahora al regresar mÃ¡xima prudencia a tod@s,a seguir en Paz construyendo La PatriaSocialistaâ€, expresÃ³.
Desde horas de la maÃ±ana, miles de temporadistas se movilizan por las vÃas nacionales para regresar a sus hogares luego de los cuatro dÃas de asueto.
La vacaciÃ³n moviÃ³ a mÃ¡s de 4 millones de personas de todos los estados.
El Presidente Maduro llamÃ³ a la prudencia para que el regreso se realice sin contratiempos.
Panorama
