Mario Szichman: Nicolás censura a Maduro

Preocupado por las malas noticias que se difunden diariamente en los medios de comunicación, el gobierno chavista silencia todo dato desagradable proveniente de los mismos sectores oficiales
Durante la segunda guerra mundial, el gobierno del presidente de Estados Unidos Franklin D. Roosevelt inició una campaña para poner fin a los rumores y a la diseminación de noticias que podían poner en peligro los preparativos bélicos, especialmente en fábricas de armamentos y en astilleros.
El lema de la campaña era Loose lips might sink ships. Una traducción no literal sería: Divulgar información puede hundir un barco. Pero la censura de prensa en Estados Unidos nunca se extendió a rubros como el precio de los alimentos, la inflación, o estadísticas similares.
Los norteamericanos estaban al tanto del costo de la vida y sabían cuáles eran las mejores ciudades para vivir, o si había subido o bajado el porcentaje de divorcios (por cierto, descendió de manera notable, no porque las parejas se amaran más, sino porque el país estaba emergiendo de la Gran Depresión, y los divorcios representaban un gasto bastante alto).
Pero Venezuela no es un país en guerra, pese a que a veces parecería que lo está, pues siempre hay una batalla que ganar, un enemigo que destruir, un desfile donde exhibir el material de guerra amarrado con mecate, o fotos de los aviones vigilando desde los hangares el sagrado cielo de la patria, mientras los mecánicos aguardan a realizar el mantenimiento adecuado, o insertar los repuestos necesarios, pues hasta ahora, únicamente pueden carretear por las pistas de aterrizaje, como si se tratara de estrambóticos carritos por puesto.
Si bien el presidente Nicolás Maduro, secundado con pericia por el prestigioso periodista José Vicente Rangel, se la pasa hablando de una posible invasión norteamericana, muy pocos creen en ella, comenzando por el presidente Maduro y siguiendo por el periodista Rangel.
Pese a ello, el régimen de la Revolución Bolivariana se siente acosado por toda clase de rumores, y en su afán de contrarrestarlos, no solo “está hostigando a la prensa”, dijo la revista británica The Economist en su edición impresa, “sino que ahora se autocensura”.
NADA ES LO QUE PARECE
¿Es cierto que la inflación mensual en Venezuela llegó en enero de 2015 a los dos dígitos? Nadie lo sabe a ciencia cierta, dijo la revista británica. El dirigente opositor Henrique Capriles brindó la información en un tuiteo.
“Pero es difícil estar seguro”, dijo The Economist. Pues sucede que el Banco Central, en una época una institución respetable, “no ha informado de la inflación desde diciembre”.
En tanto la economía de Venezuela se hunde en el mar de los Sargazos, tan misterioso, y casi tan inaccesible como el Mar de la Felicidad, los habitantes ignoran cifras esenciales, pues el gobierno se limita “a divulgar datos de manera selectiva, aunque no siempre”.
El pueblo sabe, tocando su bolsillo, o revisando su billetera o su cartera, que el bolívar no alcanza para nada, que la inflación se devora los ahorros (en el 2014, dijo la revista, fue cercana al 70 por ciento) y que escasean los insumos básicos. Y hay algo inclusive peor, solo verificado en la desconcertante economía chavista: todo lo que está ausente de los anaqueles, cuesta además muchísimo más caro.
En los últimos seis meses, dijo The Economist, no se han divulgado datos sobre la balanza de pagos, la producción industrial o el Producto Bruto Interno. “A medida que se acerquen las elecciones legislativas en Venezuela”, indicó la publicación, “los votantes se irán enterando cada vez menos de la situación del país”.
Al principio, el gobierno chavista emprendió campañas contra medios de oposición, dijo la revista. Ya en el 2007, el presidente Hugo Chávez anunció su decisión de consolidar “la hegemonía” informativa.
Eso incluyó “negar licencias a estaciones independientes de radio y televisión, restringir suministros para los medios impresos, imponer multas a medios controlados por la oposición, y promover la compra de diarios y emisoras por parte de grupos vinculados al gobierno”.
Ahora, tras conseguir buena parte de la hegemonía informativa, el régimen chavista la ha emprendido contra las redes sociales. The Economist recordó que siete personas fueron detenidas en el 2014 por escribir en Twitter comentarios que disgustaron al régimen. Seis de ellas siguen presas.
Y ya la fiscal general Luisa Marvelia Ortega Díaz anunció que las redes sociales deberán ser reguladas para evitar la diseminación de rumores. Y eso, sin importar si son falsos o verdaderos.
La diferencia entre Maduro y su predecesor, era que Chávez era partidario de abrumar al país con propaganda oficialista. Maduro cree, en cambio, que en boca cerrada no entran moscas.
“El aparente propósito”, dijo The Economist, “es ocultar a los venezolanos las malas noticias, que podrían debilitar su ya vacilante fe en el régimen”.
Basta ver lo ocurrido con el ministerio de Salud Pública. En noviembre del año pasado cesó de divulgar su boletín semanal sobre epidemiología, “pese a que ocurrieron tres epidemias simultáneas causadas por mosquitos”.
En mayo de 2014, se registraron en Venezuela los primeros casos de chikungunya, que causa fiebre y dolores en las coyunturas. “Las autoridades tardaron cinco meses en declarar el chikungunya una enfermedad de declaración obligatoria. El boletín más reciente”, agregó la publicación, “sigue sin incluirla”.
Por supuesto, ese tipo de autocensura también daña al gobierno o a sus representantes. ¿Recuerda el lector quien era la ministra de Salud Pública? Su nombre era Nancy Pérez Sierra. El presidente dijo que Pérez Sierra “Va a nuevas trincheras de lucha con toda su fuerza de chavista íntegra y auténtica”. (En su reemplazo, Maduro nombró a otro kamikaze, Henry Ventura).
Escasos días antes de la promoción de Pérez Sierra a otra trinchera de lucha, The Wall Street Journal divulgó un devastador informe sobre el colapso del sistema de salud pública en Venezuela.
En los hospitales del país falta de todo, dijo el diario, “Desde aspirinas hasta antibióticos, desde insulina hasta anestesia. Cualquier clase de equipos: máquinas de rayos equis, escáners de ultrasonido y desfibriladores están con frecuencia fuera de servicio debido a la falta de repuestos”.
Un jefe de unidad de cirugía cardiovascular en un importante centro de salud dijo que “Pacientes que van al hospital para encontrar la vida encuentran en cambio la muerte”. The Wall Street Journal iseñaló que “en un hospital de niños, por falta de espacio, los bebés son depositados en escritorios de oficinas”.
Al parecer, hasta Maduro quedó perplejo por la situación en los hospitales venezolanos. Por eso, a esa “chavista íntegra y auténtica” llamada Nancy Pérez Sierra la puso en cuarentena hasta que encuentre otro lugar donde pueda ejercer actividades absolutamente inofensivas.
SIN NOVEDAD EN EL FRENTE
Pero la autocensura madurista no se limita al campo de la salud. “El Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (INE) no ha publicado datos sobre la pobreza desde 2014”, informó la revista.
“Nadie ha proporcionado cifras de producción de PDVSA, el ente estatal petrolero, durante los últimos tres meses”. Cuando los funcionarios tratan de explicar su inexplicable silencio, señalan “la necesidad de evitar la ´manipulación política´ de las estadísticas”.
The Economist citó una denuncia del portal de Internet La Patilla, según el cual “especialistas técnicos” del Banco Central, del ministerio de Finanzas y del INE, acusaron a esas agencias gubernamentales “de una acción conjunta para destruir el sistema nacional de estadísticas”.
Por supuesto, no con algún propósito malévolo, solo para “encubrir la gravedad de la crisis económica y social” que vive el país.
¿Cuánto tiempo durará en Venezuela esa situación de ocultamiento de datos? Al parecer, todo lo que sea necesario. Pero, en ocasiones, cuando se emprenden ese tipo de maniobras, el tiro termina saliendo por la culata.
Poco a poco, el pueblo va perdiendo toda confianza en el gobierno. Duda de cada una de sus palabras. Y lo peor es que la desconfianza y la paranoia se diseminan a todos los niveles.
Hay dos maneras de enfrentar los rumores: el estilo británico, y el estilo chavista. El estilo del gobierno británico, perfeccionado durante la segunda guerra mundial, consistía en divulgar los rumores que circulaban, e informar al pueblo que en realidad la situación era todavía peor.
¿Qué otro estadista en el mundo se animó, como Winston Churchill, a decir al comienzo de las hostilidades contra el Eje formado por Alemania, Italia y Japón, que sólo podía prometer a sus compatriotas “sangre, sudor y lágrimas”?
Un pueblo al que el gobierno informa de la auténtica situación, y le brinda herramientas para entenderla, sabe precaverse y tomar medidas. En cambio, un pueblo que ignora lo que está sucediendo es fácil presa del pánico.
De repente, cada lugar se convierte en un sucedáneo de esos estadios de fútbol o de esos teatros donde ocurren estampidas, y no hay manera de escapar, porque las puertas están trancadas.
Sin embargo, el gobierno venezolano cree que la ausencia de noticias es una gran noticia y que Loose lips might sink ships, aunque en realidad, lo que se está hundiendo no es un barco, sino toda la estantería.
¿Y qué ha conseguido hasta el momento? Apenas perfeccionar la paranoia. Uno de los rumores que circulan es que el presidente Maduro, temeroso de hablar más de la cuenta, ha ordenado al Sebin apresar a su alter ego.
Y la introspección, uno de los grandes logros del pensamiento analítico, pues permite meditar en un problema hasta encontrar una solución, ha sido abolida por el régimen bolivariano. Ningún miembro de la nomenclatura chavista desea reflexionar, pues siempre existe el miedo a delatarse.
@mszichman
http://marioszichman.blogspot.com/
I truly appreciate this article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Appreciate you sharing, great article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
You have brought up a very fantastic details , appreciate it for the post.
Very good blog post.
Very good blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Really enjoyed this blog.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Really enjoyed this article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Really informative post. Keep writing.
Fantastic blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Im obliged for the article. Much obliged.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this article and also the rest of the site is also very good.
This web site definitely has all of the information and facts I wanted about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!
Thank you ever so for you article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I really liked your blog.Thanks Again.
Thanks for the blog post. Fantastic.
I loved your article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Thank you for your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Thank you for your blog article. Will read on…
It’s actually a great and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.|
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?|
If you want to take much from this paragraph then you have to apply such methods to your won website.|
I am actually glad to read this blog posts which contains tons of valuable information, thanks for providing such information.|
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You’re amazing! Thanks!|
