Netflix estÃ¡ probando una nueva interfaz para su versiÃ³n web

Netflix estÃ¡ probando una nueva interfaz para su versiÃ³n web

Por biendateao -
3022
856
COMPARTIR

El diseÃ±o hace mÃ¡s sencilla la navegaciÃ³n, sin tantos saltos de pantalla.

La interfaz de la versiÃ³n web de Netflix siempre ha sido uno de los puntos flacos del servicio, pues entre otras cosas, su formato de carrusel no es lo mÃ¡s cÃ³modo de usar cuando uno estÃ¡ frente a la computadora. Sin embargo, parece que la plataforma ya estÃ¡ probando un nuevo diseÃ±o que promete mejorar la experiencia.

SegÃºn The Verge, durante el dÃ­a de hoy algunos usuarios han tenido acceso a la nueva interfaz que estÃ¡ probando Netflix, la cual permite acceder mÃ¡s fÃ¡cilmente a la informaciÃ³n de pelÃ­culas y series. Por ejemplo, si queremos ver un episodio en especÃ­fico de algÃºn programa, ahora bastarÃ¡ con dar click para abrir un nuevo apartado en la misma pantalla sin necesidad de saltar a otra.

Netflix-2

La idea de este diseÃ±o es que los usuarios puedan encontrar rÃ¡pidamente algo que ver, sin perderse entre tantas pÃ¡ginas o esperar a que se mueva el carrusel. Tampoco es que sea un enorme cambio, pero a simple vista luce mucho mejor. Ahora habrÃ¡ que ver cuÃ¡ndo es que Netflix decide hacer pÃºblica la nueva interfaz, ya que de momento se limita a unos cuantos usuarios.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

856 COMENTARIOS

  1. zj9Zft This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  9. I want to to thank you for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every bit of it. I have got you bookmarked to look at new things you postaаАабТТаЂааАТаЂа

  24. You have made some good points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  32. Google

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nonetheless definitely really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got far more problerms too.

  42. Wow, superb blog layout! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The entire look of your site is excellent, let alone the content material!

  48. check my blog

    […]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they’re essentially really worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]

  56. lekar

    […]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated internet sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  62. Click here

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless really really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got more problerms also […]

  86. site I think other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You\ are an expert in this topic!

  98. This awesome blog is no doubt educating additionally informative. I have picked up many helpful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a lot!

  113. Wow, amazing weblog structure! How long have you ever been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The total look of your web site is great, let alone the content!

  165. casino

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless really really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 understand about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]

  171. kala jadu

    […]we like to honor many other net web-sites around the net, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  176. This is the perfect site for everyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that’s been written about for a long time. Wonderful stuff, just great!|

  181. offshore

    […]very handful of internet websites that happen to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]

  182. Ita??a?аАааАТаЂ s really a nice and useful piece of information. Ia??a?аАааАТаЂ m satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  187. It as not that I want to replicate your internet site, but I really like the style. Could you tell me which style are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  189. I carry on listening to the news bulletin talk about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?

  197. I haven’t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend :)

  206. プラセンタ

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got more problerms also […]

  218. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!

  230. Great goods from you, man. I’ve be aware your stuff previous to and you are just too fantastic. I actually like what you have got here, certainly like what you are stating and the best way wherein you assert it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to stay it wise. I cant wait to learn much more from you. This is really a terrific website.|

  232. apuestas liga bbva

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be basically really worth a go through, so possess a look[…]

  236. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance. I must say you have done a excellent job with this. Also, the blog loads very fast for me on Opera. Excellent Blog!|

  237. I am really inspired along with your writing talents and also with the structure in your blog. Is this a paid subject or did you modify it your self? Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a great blog like this one today..|

  242. I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both educative and amusing, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something too few folks are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy I came across this in my hunt for something regarding this.|

  243. Tremendous issues here. I am very satisfied to peer your article. Thanks a lot and I am having a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?|

  248. Xfm98w Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The full look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content material!

  249. Brain

    […]we prefer to honor several other internet web-sites around the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  266. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Chrome. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Many thanks|

  278. This blog is without a doubt educating as well as factual. I have picked up a lot of interesting stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again soon. Cheers!

  288. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  299. Your current positions continually include much of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just saying you are very resourceful. Thanks again

  306. You are my intake, I own few web logs and very sporadically run out from brand . Analyzing humor is like dissecting a frog. Few people are interested and the frog dies of it. by E. B. White.

  309. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  335. It’аs actually a nice and useful piece of info. I’аm happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  350. viagra

    […]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be truly worth a go via, so possess a look[…]

  351. funny pictures

    […]that could be the end of this report. Here you will locate some internet sites that we consider youll appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  361. Hi I am so excited I found your blog, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a incredible post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent jo.|

  365. IT Support

    […]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be actually really worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]

  366. This blog is without a doubt educating additionally diverting. I have chosen a lot of useful things out of this source. I ad love to visit it again soon. Cheers!

  367. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange contract between us!

  384. Woman of Alien Perfect work you have done, this great site is actually interesting with fantastic details. Time is God as means of maintaining all the things from going on at once.

  385. Very nice article and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thanks

  387. I will immediately grab your rss feed as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me realize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  391. This piece of writing on the topic of SEO provides clear idea for new SEO people that how to do Search engine optimization, so keep it up. Good work

  398. buttplug

    […]that could be the end of this post. Here youll uncover some web-sites that we believe you will value, just click the links over[…]

  400. RO-DEO Vibrator

    […]we prefer to honor numerous other web internet sites on the internet, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  404. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Kudos|

  407. you’re in point of fact a just right webmaster. The web site loading pace is incredible. It sort of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a wonderful task in this matter!|

  421. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  430. fetish sex

    […]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they are in fact really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]

  442. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  451. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  464. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  466. xxx story

    […]that may be the end of this report. Right here you will discover some web pages that we think you will appreciate, just click the links over[…]

  470. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  474. dedicated hosting

    […]we prefer to honor a lot of other online internet sites around the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  482. I got this web page from my pal who told me about this web page and at the moment this time I am browsing this web site and reading very informative content at this place.|

  485. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  489. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.|

  490. Terrific work! This is the type of info that are meant to be shared across the net. Shame on Google for now not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and discuss with my website. Thanks =)

  502. Nice blog right here! Also your web site so much up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate link on your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

  505. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  507. Thank you for another informative website. The place else could I get that type of info written in such an ideal approach? I have a undertaking that I am simply now operating on, and I have been at the look out for such info.|

  530. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  533. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  552. I used to be suggested this blog through my cousin. I’m now not sure whether this put up is written through him as no one else know such precise about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thank you!|

  584. Drugs

    […]very couple of websites that take place to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]

  585. Elife

    […]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are really really worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]

  615. Heya! I know this is somewhat off-topic however I had to ask. Does running a well-established blog such as yours take a large amount of work? I am brand new to blogging but I do write in my journal everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for new aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!|

  629. Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely wonderful. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great website.|

  633. Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely fantastic. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific web site.|

  641. buy business database

    […]we like to honor many other world-wide-web web sites on the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  662. I seriously love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you create this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m attempting to create my own website and would like to learn where you got this from or what the theme is called. Kudos!|

  664. Hello there, I believe your website may be having internet browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Besides that, excellent blog!|

  680. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  691. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  695. First off I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing. I’ve had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out there. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Appreciate it!|

  706. Excellent web site you have here.. It’s difficult to find high-quality writing like yours nowadays. I really appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!|

  707. Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|

  711. This very blog is without a doubt cool as well as amusing. I have discovered a bunch of helpful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks!

  712. You could certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  718. That is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

  725. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!

  733. Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and I am impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the last phase :) I take care of such information a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a long time. Thanks and best of luck. |

  734. Jqnfor Your style is unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.

  748. I blog frequently and I really appreciate your information. This article has really peaked my interest. I will bookmark your website and keep checking for new information about once a week. I subscribed to your Feed as well.|

  759. Hi there I am so thrilled I found your site, I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Bing for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a fantastic post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome job.|

  762. What you wrote made a bunch of sense. However, consider this, what if you were to write a awesome headline? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your blog, but suppose you added a title to maybe get people’s attention? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a little boring. You might glance at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they write news headlines to grab people interested. You might add a video or a related pic or two to grab readers interested about what you’ve written. Just my opinion, it could make your posts a little livelier.|

  767. bendable vibrator

    […]we like to honor numerous other net internet sites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  768. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  770. Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!|

  771. Cheap Handbags Wholesale You should think about doing growing this web site to a major authority in this particular market. You clearly contain a grasp handle in the topics so many people are looking for on this website anyways therefore you could indisputably even create a dollar or two off of some advertising. I’d explore following recent topics and raising how many write ups putting up and i guarantee you???d begin seeing some awesome web traffic in the near future. Simply a thought, all the best in whatever you do!

  787. West Derby

    […]we prefer to honor quite a few other world-wide-web web pages on the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  806. Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.|

  822. coffee beans kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  825. Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Appreciate it|

  856. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Cheers

DEJA UN COMENTARIO