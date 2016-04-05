Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes

ALTO

#PANAMAPAPERS:

El propio Edward Snowden, el de Wikileaks, reconoció el efecto contagioso que la más grande filtración de documentos de la historia producía. Comparando la escala de otras filtraciones se demuestra que Cablegate de Wikileaks en 2010 fue solo de 1,7 GB mientras que los tres anteriores del Consorcio Internacional de Periodistas de Investigación: los Offshore-Leaks/ICIJ en 2013 de 260 GB: los Luxemburgo Leaks/ICIJ en 2014 de 4 GB y los Swiss Leaks/ICIJ en 2015 de 3,3 GB. Esta investigación llegó a 2,6 TB y contiene documentos desde 1977 hasta finales de 2015. Reporteros del diario alemán Süddeutsche Zeitung (Munich) obtuvieron millones de registros de una fuente confidencial ligada al escritorio Mossack Fonseca de Panamá, con oficinas en 40 países. Ante la enormidad de la base de datos fue compartida con el Consorcio Internacional de Periodistas de Investigación (ICIJ por sus siglas en inglés), que lideró un esfuerzo cooperativo de más de 100 medios de comunicación de todo el mundo, 370 periodistas en 26 idiomas trabajaron el archivo de más de 11 millones de documentos. En Venezuela el arduo trabajo durante casi un año estuvo a cargo de los periodistas Ahiana Figueroa, Alfredo Meza, César Batiz, Ewald Scharfenberg, Fabiola Zerpa, Joseph Poliszuk, Katherine, Pennacchio, Laura Weffer, Lisseth Boon, Roberto Deniz y Ronna Rísquez. Venezuela aparece mencionada en 241.000 documentos. Un trabajo conjunto con Univisión y sus periodistas Gerardo Reyes y Tamoa Calzadilla descubrió la historia del capitán Velásquez Figueroa, oficial en retiro del ejército venezolano, esposo de la sargento técnico Claudia Patricia Díaz Guillén, quien dirigió la Oficina Nacional del Tesoro y la secretaría del Fondo de Desarrollo (Fonden), entre 2011 y 2013. Díaz Guillén también es la enfermera que atendió los primeros padecimientos del cáncer que acabó con la vida de Chávez, cuando la enfermedad aún se mantenía en secreto, reseña Univisión en su trabajo: “Un matrimonio cercano a Chávez terminó con empresas en paraísos fiscales y cuenta en Suiza” En la nota se reveló que el capitán, guardaespaldas del único hijo varón de Chávez, cliente de “Mossack Fonseca & Co”, tiene empresas en Venezuela, en Panamá, cuentas en Suiza y una residencia en Cap Cana, a orillas del mar en Punta Cana, República Dominicana, comprado con “su trabajo”. Una vez más se comprueba que no hay lugar seguro para que la boliburguesia, la chorocracia, los ladrones de cuello rojo puedan esconder sus milmillonarias fortunas. Más temprano que tarde la justicia les llegará. Vienen mas revelaciones en los días por venir, no solo desde Panamá sino desde las finanzas que manejó un pequeño grupo de “socios” de los directivos de Pdvsa y sus familiares más cercanos. Culillo a la orden del día…

MEDIO

LA AYUDA HUMANITARIA:

El gobierno tiene enorme temor de aceptar ante el mundo su total fracaso en todos los órdenes de un país destruido por los incapaces y ladrones que durante 17 años lo han gobernado a sus anchas y con plenos poderes, por lo que no le pueden echar culpas a mas nadie que a su nomenclatura que pasó de “pata en el suelo” a mil millonaria en apenas tres lustros. Por ello la renuncia de tan incapaz conductor del país es algo impensable. El país se le fue de las manos en todos los órdenes. El pranato político, militar y carcelario que gobierna es incapaz de solicitar la ayuda humanitaria que desde la Unión Europea, la Organización Mundial de la Salud y la Oficina Panamericana de la Salud vienen ofreciendo desde hace meses. Ni en Miraflores, el MPPS o el IVSS la quieren. ¿Por qué?. CodeVida y sus organizaciones lo piden: “Cumplir con esta obligación implica, por parte del gobierno nacional, el reconocimiento público de la grave magnitud y alcance del problema en todo el sistema sanitario del país, que afecta a miles de personas, y tomar todas las medidas necesarias y urgentes, con el máximo de los recursos de los que disponga, incluyendo los de la cooperación internacional, para garantizar sin demora la disponibilidad y acceso universal, permanente e ininterrumpido, a medicamentos, insumos y servicios esenciales en salud requeridos. El gobierno debe garantizar la seguridad, eficacia y calidad de los medicamentos, abstenerse de aplicar medidas de racionamiento, y considerar los niveles de riesgo que corren las personas según sus afecciones, lugares de donde se encuentran y barreras para su movilización. La comunidad internacional está al tanto de esta situación y tiene el legítimo deber de ofrecer los mecanismos de ayuda humanitaria y cooperación internacional de los que pueda hacer uso, y el gobierno nacional tiene el deber de informar y coordinar todos los esfuerzos exigidos para hacer frente a esta crisis, vistas las condiciones de fragilidad del país desde el punto de vista jurídico, institucional, social y económico, usando los medios que garanticen una respuesta rápida, asistencia técnica adecuada, así como la total transparencia en los criterios y procesos destinados a la adquisición y distribución de medicamentos e insumos, conforme a normas y estándares internacionales”. Maduro no asume la toma de esta decisión ni siquiera al reconocer hace 48 horas la enorme corrupción e ineficiencia del régimen en el Sector Salud. Ministros que lo que han hecho es negocio sin importarle los muertos por su negligencia y corrupción. “Mas mata el hampa” señaló riendo en una reunión un alto funcionario que ya salió de la burocracia roja con las alforjas llenas. Cerrando esta columna me llegan las cifras de los bebés recién nacidos que han fallecido tan solo en el estado Sucre en los últimos tres meses por falta de insumos y/o medicamentos y/o equipos: 26 en enero, 27 en febrero, 34 en marzo y hasta ayer 6 en abril. Más crímenes de lesa humanidad que no prescriben. No tienen perdón de Dios. Aquí informes completos:

Codevida: Situación del Derecho a la Salud en Venezuela (Marzo 2016) byrunrunesweb

Codevida: Unidos Por La Vida by runrunesweb

BAJO

ESTÁN LADRANDO:

Los perros entrenados para detectar droga o explosivos a cargo de la GNB no tienen comida desde hace varios meses. Los guardias que revisan las aeronaves privadas que entran o salen por Maiquetía y Charallave piden a sus capitanes o propietarios alimento canino para los olfateadores de narcóticos. Por cierto que los llevaron a olfatear solo las curules de Cilia y Diosdado en la AN…