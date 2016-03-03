Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes

ALTO
¿CONFRONTACIÓN?:
Parece que es lo único que con afán busca el régimen derrotado el 6D. La última decisión del rojo TSJ, montada por el magistrado Arcadio Delgado, es una burla a la tan promocionada y mil veces violada Constitución de 1999. La rabieta del mandamás arrancó cuando Henry Ramos Allup anunció que en seis meses la Asamblea presentaría el plan para salir de él por vía democrática, legal y pacífica. Pareciera que a 3 de los 7 magistrados de la Sala Constitucional (en las redes sociales la mentan “prostitucional”) quienes se excusaron de firmar ese adefesio “por causa justificada” les dio remordimiento de conciencia el desaguisado montado para dejar de lado al poder legislativo. Algunos rojos son de la idea de no asistir a las sesiones e ignorarla por completo. Mientras eso sucede en una comisión de juristas avanza el análisis de la nacionalidad -¿colombiana o no?- de Maduro. En otro grupo se termina la revisión de las actas de entrega por parte de los anteriores directivos. Sorpresas en vehículos, seguros, nóminas paralelas y hasta perros de vigilancia. Ojo con la amenaza de un asalto de colectivos a la sede…
MEDIO
¡CAFÉ Y ROBOLUCIÓN!
Café
La siembra del café es considerada la actividad más emblemática del productor del campo venezolano. Cultivamos café desde tiempos históricos. Hoy, luego de 17 años del régimen chavista-madurista la realidad de más de 35 mil familias dedicadas con tradición y modestia a esta actividad es un desastre, es un agobio que asfixia. Y cuando destaco esta cifra, recuerdo que en una oportunidad -lo que era- el Fondo Nacional del Café señalaba que nuestro país tenía cerca de 85 mil familias dedicadas a este cultivo.
Esta reflexión está presente al enterarnos que para el cierre de la cosecha 2015-2016 apenas produciremos un total de 450.000 quintales -(46 kilos tiene un quintal)- cuando para mediados de la década de los 90 llegamos a alcanzar cifras superiores a un millón 600 mil quintales, con un volumen de exportación equivalente al total de lo que produciremos este año. Los productores han informado al gobierno de una nueva pérdida de unas 30 mil a 40 mil hectáreas que no se cosecharon en los últimos años. Si esa cifra es alarmante, mayor es lo relativo a la productividad. Pasamos de producir 8 quintales a solo 4 quintales promedio por cada hectárea. El gran líder de la robolución bonita Elías Jaua, a su paso por el Ministerio de Tierras congeló el precio del café. Hoy por hoy el kilo de café está regulado en Bs. 46 y sin importar el número de ministros que Chávez y Maduro nombraron en los despachos de Alimentación, Tierras, Agricultura, etc., ese precio lleva cuatro años congelado.
Y si lo hasta ahora leído le parece mucho, querido lector, prepárese para lo increíble: el gobierno le paga al productor del campo 326 bolívares el kilo de café verde, pero todas las torrefactoras que han expropiado y mal manejan durante estos 17 años, luego de secarlo, tostarlo, almacenarlo, empacarlo y distribuirlo lo marcan para venderlo en Bs. 46 el kilo en los pocos automercados o bodegas en donde se consigue. Semejante perdida la asume el gobierno por lo que todas esas empresas están absolutamente quebradas, descapitalizadas. ¿Y cuál es el mañana de estas empresas si hoy el gobierno no tiene más dinero? Un futuro cierto al muy corto plazo: desabastecimiento, falta de mantenimiento, huelgas, cero innovación, cierre definitivo ¡y el país sin café!
¿Agropatria, qué papel juega? Ninguno, no tiene musculo financiero, está mal gerenciada, está enfrentada al productor y técnicamente incapacitada para atender la aparición de plagas que están entrando al país producto de las importaciones directas de café verde que hace el gobierno desde Centroamérica. Mientras el presidente Nicolás nos insta a retomar la figura del conuco urbano para resolver nuestras básicas necesidades de alimentación, duele decirlo, el café venezolano, orgullo patrio desde tiempos de la colonia, es hoy un claro ejemplo de la incompetencia, la corrupción y el despilfarro de 17 años de ¡Robolución Bonita!. La izquierda ladrona. Solo sirven para montar sentencias… ¡Qué pena por el país!…
BAJO
SÍ HAY DÓLARES:
dolares
Así escribí en esta columna el pasado 19/1/15. “No me refiero a las cuentas rojitas en el HSBC sino a la aprobación que ya habría tenido el montaje en el venidero septiembre de la Cumbre de Países No Alineados en Caracas. La reunión, traslado, hospedaje de invitados y otros gastos ascendería a unos $ 150 millones. El show busca apoyar a Venezuela contra el imperio gringo y demás enemigos globales. Un gasto enorme en tiempos de vacas flacas. Una cachetada a quienes padecen la inflación más alta del mundo y pasan penurias para conseguir sus alimentos y medicamentos. Las comisiones acostumbradas a quienes organicen el evento son harto atractivas. Negocios personales por encima de lo colectivo”…
Luego en Runrunes del 11/8/2015: “…Por cierto, hablando de ese grupo de influencia global, el régimen de Chávez y el de Maduro tenían como meta su reunión en el “nuevo complejo Gran Caribe” ubicado en el litoral donde estuvieron los hoteles Sheraton y Meliá. Hace quince años lo anunció el líder galáctico. Se invirtieron primero 250 millones de bolívares y más recientemente Izarrita, el exministro de varias carteras, adelantaba en octubre de 2014 que se había contratado a una empresa estadounidense para terminarlo a fines de 2015 tras aprobarle Maduro $54 millones. La improvisación a su lado de los doce bloques construidos por la misión Vivienda para damnificados de Petare y Vargas sin servicios suficientes, ductos de basura incluidos, convirtió el sector en zona de riesgo. Con la seguridad que los No Alineados se alinearán con Guyana creo que el gobierno buscará una excusa para no terminar las obras…”.
Pues bien, el fin de semana mientras atendía la Feria Internacional del Libro del Caribe en Margarita -por invitación de la Editorial Planeta para presentar mi libro- pude ver al costado del hotel Venetur una gigantesca estructura donde piensan celebrar del 14 al 16 de julio la retardada Cumbre. Los rojos negocios privan sobre el interés de los venezolanos en medio de una crisis humanitaria que el gobierno pretende ignorar…
