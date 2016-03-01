Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes

Runrunes del 1-03-16
ALTO
LO BORRADO EN EL TSJ:
Todo el mundo dentro y fuera del TSJ comenta lo ocurrido en la plenaria del pasado 17/2, aquí reseñado el pasado jueves bajo el título “Bórrenlas”, cuando la Magistrada Marisela Godoy pidió la palabra y expuso sus reflexiones de carácter jurídico y político rechazando la sentencia del 11/2 cuando la Sala Constitucional, por vía de interpretación, pretende anular las facultades otorgadas por la Constitución a la Asamblea Nacional tomándose para sí el control político y legislativo que tiene que ejercer el Poder Legislativo. La magistrada Godoy repitió la manida frase del causante de la quiebra total del país “dentro de la Constitución todo, fuera de la Constitución nada”. Lo curioso del caso es que ningún magistrado rechazó la esencia de las expresiones utilizadas por Godoy, extendiéndose inclusive en comentar los resultados electorales del 6D: “el mismo soberano pidió cambio político y nueva dirección económica para sofocar los grandes males que hoy vive el venezolano, y de lo que no estamos exentos magistrados, familiares y amigos”. Les recordó la escasez alimentaria y la tragedia que se vive en materia hospitalaria y que nos toca a todos. “Resulta indignante y doloroso ver el eterno peregrinar del venezolano en búsqueda de medicinas para aliviar una enfermedad o evitar la muerte de alguien cercano”. Ante esa instancia espetó: “De ser cierta la guerra económica a la que nos tienen sometidos, el país castigó con su voto el fracaso del gobierno para ganar esa guerra”. Solicitó que se “inventara un mecanismo no contemplado en ningún instrumento legal para que el TSJ se colocara al lado del Poder Popular que es el mismo que durante años aceptó un rumbo y hoy lo cambió, mediante la máxima voluntad popular a través del sufragio”. No hubo por parte de los colegas expresiones altisonantes contra la magistrada. Solamente le criticaron “haber expuesto de manera abierta en ese escenario de Sala Plena” que al decir de algunos no era el pertinente. En las 4 horas de la reunión casi todos los magistrados solicitaron derecho de palabra. Algunos se manifestaron conformes sobre la necesidad de que ese escenario se abra al debate de temas del acontecer nacional a pesar de que en Sala Plena, dos veces al mes, se tenga una agenda previa. Ella pidió abiertamente llamar al dialogo, a confrontar ideas, a que hubiera dialéctica y se abriera el debate para lograr el bien supremo de la reconciliación y la paz que clama el país. “O inventamos o erramos”. Pidió ubicarse todos del mismo lado para combatir la emergencia nacional y solicitó a la Sala Constitucional que “en lo sucesivo se abstuviera a lo estrictamente preceptuado por las por las normas acerca de las facultades de la misma, que no es dable ni legislar ni arrogarse para sí controles políticos y deberes solo otorgados al poder legislativo”. Godoy pidió a sus compañeros del TSJ colocarse al lado de la historia y casi a titulo de ruego les solicitó “evitar la guerra entre poderes donde la única víctima es Venezuela”. Concluida esa exposición la presidenta del TSJ, Gladys Gutiérrez ordenó borrar la grabación del debate e impidió que el mismo fuera reflejado en el acta que se asienta cada vez que hay sala plena. No contaba la Gutiérrez -abogada exageradamente comprometida con la robolución- es que dentro del mismo seno del TSJ los magistrados que lo conforman, después de mucho cavilar, fueron contando lo allí sucedido y lo que fue un secreto por horas pasó a ser la comidilla dentro del edificio del Tribunal. Gutiérrez ordenó que el acta de ese día reflejara solo el homenaje que se le rindió a los magistrados jubilados con anterioridad al fenecimiento de su gestión y que trajo como consecuencia la designación de los nuevos magistrados “vía exprés” por la vieja asamblea en diciembre de 2015. Ahora es que la cosa se pone buena me comentan mis fuentes…
MEDIO
CHINA, NI TAN ROJA:
obamaxijinping
En esta columna del 8/10/2015 expliqué el empeño del presidente chino Xi Jinping en acabar con la corrupción gubernamental (Operación Caza Zorro) y la discusión que sobre el tema mantuvo con el presidente Obama en su vista oficial a Washington. Cito: “Dos altos funcionarios de seguridad interna de China -Wang Qishan y Meng Jianzhu- estuvieron en Washington presentando posibles vías de lavado y trasiego de esos dineros corruptos para hacerles seguimiento. En negocios con Venezuela se han descubierto cientos de vagabunderías e ilícitos. Unos 12.000 chinos han sido detenidos y sus propiedades ocupadas por esa relación con el gobierno venezolano y personeros que usufructúan el dólar a 6,30 bolívares para importaciones o pertenecen a las mafias financieras y petroleras rojas rojitas”. Hoy podemos decir que el ojo de China está puesto en varios funcionarios venezolanos. La misión integrada por funcionarios del Banco Popular Chino- PBOC, el ministerio de Industria y Petróleo, y la China National Petroleum Corporation-CNPC que estuvo en Caracas por varias semanas viene pidiendo información desde que Temir Porras, entonces presidente de Fonden fuera removido del cargo -tras la queja china a Maduro- y reemplazado en septiembre de 2013 por Simón Alejandro Zerpa Delgado a quien hace poco también removieron del puesto. Éste es hijo del embajador en China Iván Zerpa Guerrero, miembro importante del clan Maduro-Flores, y quien fuera secretario de la Asamblea Nacional con ellos. Lo cierto es que el presidente Xi ordenó que “todo el préstamo chino a Venezuela tiene que ser investigado”. Los presidentes ejecutivos de todas las empresas involucradas ya están presos. La petición china es que se le presente toda la información sobre pagos a contratistas chinos así como el fin de todos los pagos previstos. China exigió al gobierno venezolano que se le entregue cuanto antes información pedida sobre Simón Zerpa y Erick Malpica Flores. Como verán la situación con el monstruo asiático se complica. Por lo pronto no hay más préstamos. La coordinación entre China y Estados Unidos, además de los esfuerzos conjuntos con Suiza, Inglaterra, Francia, España, Italia y Andorra comienza a dar frutos. A principios de enero el banco chino ICBC fue intervenido en Madrid por lavado de 400 millones de Euros. Vienen sorpresas amarillas…
BAJO
¿PREGUNTAS?:
YosmerArellán
¿Corrupción o malversación de fondos del superintendente de seguros saliente, Yosmer Arellán Zurita, en el manejo de los recursos de aportes de las empresa de seguros y de sus asegurados al fondo de eficiencia socialista que no existe?. ¿Qué hizo con esos fondos?. ¿Se le interpelará en la Asamblea por el uso de los recursos de los asegurados que por ley le tienen que aportar a la superintendencia las empresas de seguros ? ¿Qué pasó con esos más de 7 mil millones de bolívares? ¿Cómo los ha usado ? ¿Cuánto le traspasó al fondo que no es legal?…
