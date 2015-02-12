Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes

ALTO
COLOCACIONES:
La extraordinaria y profunda investigaciÃ³n sobre el banco londinense HSBC -con sedes iniciales en Londres y Hong Kong desde 1865, 52 millones de clientes, Â 6.200 oficinas en Â 74 paÃses y territorios- hecha por el Consorcio Global de Periodistas de InvestigaciÃ³n, conocido por sus siglas en inglÃ©s ICIJ y que agrupa a 145 periodistas de 45 paÃses y 60 medios de comunicaciÃ³n. Analizaron los archivos de mÃ¡s de 100 mil clientes provenientes de 35 paÃses tras el â€œfiltradorâ€ Â HervÃ© Falciani, un tÃ©cnico de computadoras del banco, se lo entregÃ³ al diario parisino Le Monde y Ã©ste a la fiscalÃa francesa que comenzÃ³ su propia investigaciÃ³n a los ciudadanos de su paÃs comprometidos con la evasiÃ³n fiscal tal cual comienza ahora a hacerse en EspaÃ±a. Esto a pesar de que Ã©ste paÃs tenÃa la informaciÃ³n enviada por Francia hace varios aÃ±os. Si bien es cierto que las cuentas no eran secretas, de no haberse dado la filtraciÃ³n nunca hubiÃ©ramos sabido ni los montos depositados ni las figuras o testaferros que tenÃan que ver con ellas.
Lo pertinente a Venezuela es determinar cÃ³mo unos limpios â€œpata en el sueloâ€ (ChÃ¡vez dixit) hoy lucen sin pudor una vida de mil millonarios. La mayorÃa militares del primer anillo de seguridad de ChÃ¡vez cuando era candidato por primera vez en 1998. Los que han pasado por la TesorerÃa Nacional venezolana Â¿llenarÃan alguna vez Â su declaraciÃ³n jurada de bienes antes y despuÃ©s del cargo? Damas y caballeros, civiles y militares. Los funcionarios de economÃa, finanzas y petrÃ³leo recibieron Ã³rdenes directas de Hugo ChÃ¡vez tras el golpe de estado de 2002 de efectuar de inmediato diferentes colocaciones en varios paÃses y entidades financieras para estar preparados â€œante cualquier contingencia futuraâ€. Â Su expresiÃ³n varias veces repetidas fue â€œno nos volverÃ¡n a encontrar con los pantalones por la rodillaâ€ recordando las angustias de la tesorera de ese entonces, hoy ministra del interior, reuniendo partidas por si acaso Ã©l se tenÃa que ir del paÃs estando limpio. Los militares y civiles que han manejado las colocaciones son muchos. TesorerÃa, MinFinanzas, BCV, PDVSA y otras instituciones son mÃ¡s de dos docenas de funcionarios. Ayudados por â€œrepresentantes o interpuestosâ€ de los mÃ¡s variopintos bancos han cobrado sendas y mil millonarias comisiones no solo del HSBC.
Respecto a este banco hay un juicio secreto contra un ex funcionario del mismo â€“con parentela criollita- Â acusado de no entregar las comisiones acordadas a sus representantes en Venezuela o de mentir a sus jefes. Los que saben del tema, expertos por aÃ±os y conocedores del tema â€œcolocacionesâ€, aseguran que Venezuela tiene hoy dÃa dinero colocado en Rusia, Andorra, IrÃ¡n, Cuba y Bielorrusia. Igualmente oro que despuÃ©s de haber regresado a Caracas de Londres fue repartido en paÃses amigos para cuidarlos con un plazo escrito, en algÃºn caso, hasta de diez aÃ±os. Â Piensan que los diferentes entes llegaron a colocar en el mejor momento hasta 200.000 millones entre dÃ³lares y euros. HacÃa el aÃ±o 2010 descubrieron la pÃ©rdida de 200 millones de dÃ³lares que tras haber sido colocados, alguien con firma autorizada Â los fue trasegando a otros bancos en tres paÃses hasta que les perdieron la pista. De eso se enteraron Â¿Giordani? o Â¿Merentes? o Â¿Andrade? o Â Â¿los colocadores encargados del BCV que hasta hace poco ocuparon hasta cargos directivos? 2005 y 2006 fueron los aÃ±os con mÃ¡s colocaciones globales. Â¿Y las sucursales que como el Industrial en su Ã©poca en Miami ha tenido el Bicentenario en Cuba o el Banco del Tesoro?
Como bien decÃa ayer en CNN la economista Tamara Herrera no hay transparencia en el manejo del dinero de todos los venezolanos Â hay opacidad y una serie de Â perversiones en ello. Con solo recordar la imagen del martes donde Merentes y Torres plantearon el â€œnuevoâ€ esquema cambiario tenemos para reiterar que hay terquedad y ceguera, que es una simple mutaciÃ³n del anterior sistema cambiario, que persiste la sobrevaluaciÃ³n del bolÃvar y que sÃndrome del â€œfear to flowâ€ (miedo a la fluctuaciÃ³n) del valor del dÃ³lar los tiene paralizados de miedo. Con estos tres tipos de cambio se seguirÃ¡n alimentando las mafias cambiarias, se estimularÃ¡ aÃºn mÃ¡s la cultura depredadora y al cabo de este aÃ±o, si acaso no se hace en meses, nos dirÃ¡n que no alcanzÃ³ la plata. Se comprobÃ³ que no se desea reformar el sistema pues como bien lo dijo AristÃ³bulo IstÃºriz el 14 de julio de 2014: â€œEl control de cambio en Venezuela no es una medida econÃ³mica: el control de cambio en Venezuela, mis queridos compatriotas â€œescuaâ€, es una medida polÃtica. Porque si nosotros quitamos el control de cambio, ustedes sacan los dÃ³lares y nos tumban. Mientras gobernemos tendremos que tener control de cambio. [â€¦] Y tendremos que amoldarnos, con control de cambio, a manejar la economÃaâ€. MÃ¡s claro no canta un gallo por mÃ¡s negrirojo que seaâ€¦
MEDIO
TSJ Y DEM:
Mucho rechazo dentro de los magistrados del TSJ a la presidenta GutiÃ©rrez por la adulante rapidez con la que respondiÃ³ una locuaz intervenciÃ³n de Maduro en la que preguntÃ³ a los presentes en la inauguraciÃ³n del aÃ±o judicial. â€œÂ¿Verdad que Estados Unidos carece de â€œjurisprudenciaâ€ para juzgar a los bolivarianos acusados de narcos?â€. El semanario La RazÃ³n lo resumiÃ³ en un tÃtulo: â€œMaduro ordenÃ³ sentenciar un pleito inexistente y el TSJ acatÃ³ la ordenâ€. Ella le prometiÃ³ una contundente decisiÃ³n histÃ³rica y soberana sin siquiera explicarle lo errado que estaba. Ni siquiera el tÃ©rmino fue bien usado. Por cierto la acusan de no atender a los magistrados que tienen puntos de cuenta acumulados por meses. Esta segura que repite en el cargoâ€¦
BAJO
TRAS EL ABC Y OTRAS LETRAS:
El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional habrÃa contratado como abogados suyos en las demandas que harÃ¡ en Venezuela Â contra el portal La Patilla, dirigido por el periodista Alberto Federico Ravell y contra El Nacional, dirigido por Miguel Henrique Otero, Â a dos ex fiscales comprometidos con el PSUV y harto cuestionados en sus procederes en el juicio sobre el asesinato de Danilo Anderson y en el que montaron contra Eligio CedeÃ±o: Alejandro Castillo y Daniel Medina. Castillo tuvo como Ãºltimo cargo la direcciÃ³n general de Delitos Comunes del ministerio PÃºblico. Medina fue el fiscal que detuvo a la jueza MarÃa Lourdes Afiuni alterando actas que luego desaparecieron del expediente. Â Ambos, fiscales bancarios, fueron los duros rojos de la FiscalÃa en todos los casos polÃticos. La intenciÃ³n es que apenas comience la acusaciÃ³n les sea prohibido salir del paÃs a los dos periodistas y se les obligue a presentarse cada 8 dÃas ante el tribunal. Para la demanda contra el diario ABC en Madrid contratarÃan un bufete espaÃ±ol.
SIN SALUD:
Quejas en el propio gabinete contra la ministra Nancy PÃ©rez. No se ocupa del MPPS, le dieron los reales y aun el paÃs estÃ¡ sin jeringas ni acetaminofen. Piden su salidaâ€¦
