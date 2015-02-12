Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes

ALTO

COLOCACIONES:

La extraordinaria y profunda investigaciÃ³n sobre el banco londinense HSBC -con sedes iniciales en Londres y Hong Kong desde 1865, 52 millones de clientes, Â 6.200 oficinas en Â 74 paÃ­ses y territorios- hecha por el Consorcio Global de Periodistas de InvestigaciÃ³n, conocido por sus siglas en inglÃ©s ICIJ y que agrupa a 145 periodistas de 45 paÃ­ses y 60 medios de comunicaciÃ³n. Analizaron los archivos de mÃ¡s de 100 mil clientes provenientes de 35 paÃ­ses tras el â€œfiltradorâ€ Â HervÃ© Falciani, un tÃ©cnico de computadoras del banco, se lo entregÃ³ al diario parisino Le Monde y Ã©ste a la fiscalÃ­a francesa que comenzÃ³ su propia investigaciÃ³n a los ciudadanos de su paÃ­s comprometidos con la evasiÃ³n fiscal tal cual comienza ahora a hacerse en EspaÃ±a. Esto a pesar de que Ã©ste paÃ­s tenÃ­a la informaciÃ³n enviada por Francia hace varios aÃ±os. Si bien es cierto que las cuentas no eran secretas, de no haberse dado la filtraciÃ³n nunca hubiÃ©ramos sabido ni los montos depositados ni las figuras o testaferros que tenÃ­an que ver con ellas.

Lo pertinente a Venezuela es determinar cÃ³mo unos limpios â€œpata en el sueloâ€ (ChÃ¡vez dixit) hoy lucen sin pudor una vida de mil millonarios. La mayorÃ­a militares del primer anillo de seguridad de ChÃ¡vez cuando era candidato por primera vez en 1998. Los que han pasado por la TesorerÃ­a Nacional venezolana Â¿llenarÃ­an alguna vez Â su declaraciÃ³n jurada de bienes antes y despuÃ©s del cargo? Damas y caballeros, civiles y militares. Los funcionarios de economÃ­a, finanzas y petrÃ³leo recibieron Ã³rdenes directas de Hugo ChÃ¡vez tras el golpe de estado de 2002 de efectuar de inmediato diferentes colocaciones en varios paÃ­ses y entidades financieras para estar preparados â€œante cualquier contingencia futuraâ€. Â Su expresiÃ³n varias veces repetidas fue â€œno nos volverÃ¡n a encontrar con los pantalones por la rodillaâ€ recordando las angustias de la tesorera de ese entonces, hoy ministra del interior, reuniendo partidas por si acaso Ã©l se tenÃ­a que ir del paÃ­s estando limpio. Los militares y civiles que han manejado las colocaciones son muchos. TesorerÃ­a, MinFinanzas, BCV, PDVSA y otras instituciones son mÃ¡s de dos docenas de funcionarios. Ayudados por â€œrepresentantes o interpuestosâ€ de los mÃ¡s variopintos bancos han cobrado sendas y mil millonarias comisiones no solo del HSBC.

Respecto a este banco hay un juicio secreto contra un ex funcionario del mismo â€“con parentela criollita- Â acusado de no entregar las comisiones acordadas a sus representantes en Venezuela o de mentir a sus jefes. Los que saben del tema, expertos por aÃ±os y conocedores del tema â€œcolocacionesâ€, aseguran que Venezuela tiene hoy dÃ­a dinero colocado en Rusia, Andorra, IrÃ¡n, Cuba y Bielorrusia. Igualmente oro que despuÃ©s de haber regresado a Caracas de Londres fue repartido en paÃ­ses amigos para cuidarlos con un plazo escrito, en algÃºn caso, hasta de diez aÃ±os. Â Piensan que los diferentes entes llegaron a colocar en el mejor momento hasta 200.000 millones entre dÃ³lares y euros. HacÃ­a el aÃ±o 2010 descubrieron la pÃ©rdida de 200 millones de dÃ³lares que tras haber sido colocados, alguien con firma autorizada Â los fue trasegando a otros bancos en tres paÃ­ses hasta que les perdieron la pista. De eso se enteraron Â¿Giordani? o Â¿Merentes? o Â¿Andrade? o Â Â¿los colocadores encargados del BCV que hasta hace poco ocuparon hasta cargos directivos? 2005 y 2006 fueron los aÃ±os con mÃ¡s colocaciones globales. Â¿Y las sucursales que como el Industrial en su Ã©poca en Miami ha tenido el Bicentenario en Cuba o el Banco del Tesoro?

Como bien decÃ­a ayer en CNN la economista Tamara Herrera no hay transparencia en el manejo del dinero de todos los venezolanos Â hay opacidad y una serie de Â perversiones en ello. Con solo recordar la imagen del martes donde Merentes y Torres plantearon el â€œnuevoâ€ esquema cambiario tenemos para reiterar que hay terquedad y ceguera, que es una simple mutaciÃ³n del anterior sistema cambiario, que persiste la sobrevaluaciÃ³n del bolÃ­var y que sÃ­ndrome del â€œfear to flowâ€ (miedo a la fluctuaciÃ³n) del valor del dÃ³lar los tiene paralizados de miedo. Con estos tres tipos de cambio se seguirÃ¡n alimentando las mafias cambiarias, se estimularÃ¡ aÃºn mÃ¡s la cultura depredadora y al cabo de este aÃ±o, si acaso no se hace en meses, nos dirÃ¡n que no alcanzÃ³ la plata. Se comprobÃ³ que no se desea reformar el sistema pues como bien lo dijo AristÃ³bulo IstÃºriz el 14 de julio de 2014: â€œEl control de cambio en Venezuela no es una medida econÃ³mica: el control de cambio en Venezuela, mis queridos compatriotas â€œescuaâ€, es una medida polÃ­tica. Porque si nosotros quitamos el control de cambio, ustedes sacan los dÃ³lares y nos tumban. Mientras gobernemos tendremos que tener control de cambio. [â€¦] Y tendremos que amoldarnos, con control de cambio, a manejar la economÃ­aâ€. MÃ¡s claro no canta un gallo por mÃ¡s negrirojo que seaâ€¦

MEDIO

TSJ Y DEM:

Mucho rechazo dentro de los magistrados del TSJ a la presidenta GutiÃ©rrez por la adulante rapidez con la que respondiÃ³ una locuaz intervenciÃ³n de Maduro en la que preguntÃ³ a los presentes en la inauguraciÃ³n del aÃ±o judicial. â€œÂ¿Verdad que Estados Unidos carece de â€œjurisprudenciaâ€ para juzgar a los bolivarianos acusados de narcos?â€. El semanario La RazÃ³n lo resumiÃ³ en un tÃ­tulo: â€œMaduro ordenÃ³ sentenciar un pleito inexistente y el TSJ acatÃ³ la ordenâ€. Ella le prometiÃ³ una contundente decisiÃ³n histÃ³rica y soberana sin siquiera explicarle lo errado que estaba. Ni siquiera el tÃ©rmino fue bien usado. Por cierto la acusan de no atender a los magistrados que tienen puntos de cuenta acumulados por meses. Esta segura que repite en el cargoâ€¦

BAJO

TRAS EL ABC Y OTRAS LETRAS:

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional habrÃ­a contratado como abogados suyos en las demandas que harÃ¡ en Venezuela Â contra el portal La Patilla, dirigido por el periodista Alberto Federico Ravell y contra El Nacional, dirigido por Miguel Henrique Otero, Â a dos ex fiscales comprometidos con el PSUV y harto cuestionados en sus procederes en el juicio sobre el asesinato de Danilo Anderson y en el que montaron contra Eligio CedeÃ±o: Alejandro Castillo y Daniel Medina. Castillo tuvo como Ãºltimo cargo la direcciÃ³n general de Delitos Comunes del ministerio PÃºblico. Medina fue el fiscal que detuvo a la jueza MarÃ­a Lourdes Afiuni alterando actas que luego desaparecieron del expediente. Â Ambos, fiscales bancarios, fueron los duros rojos de la FiscalÃ­a en todos los casos polÃ­ticos. La intenciÃ³n es que apenas comience la acusaciÃ³n les sea prohibido salir del paÃ­s a los dos periodistas y se les obligue a presentarse cada 8 dÃ­as ante el tribunal. Para la demanda contra el diario ABC en Madrid contratarÃ­an un bufete espaÃ±ol.

SIN SALUD:

Quejas en el propio gabinete contra la ministra Nancy PÃ©rez. No se ocupa del MPPS, le dieron los reales y aun el paÃ­s estÃ¡ sin jeringas ni acetaminofen. Piden su salidaâ€¦