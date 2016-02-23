Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes

Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes

Por biendateao -
LO QUE EL VIENTO SE LLEVA:
Hugo Chávez desde Maturín, en marzo del 2013: “…No importa que andemos desnudos, no importa que no tengamos ni para comer, aquí se trata de salvar a la revolución…”. Evo Morales en El País, de Madrid, en febrero 2016: “…cuando no garantizas el alimento, a la mayoría no le importa el asunto ideológico. Yo le dije muchas veces a Chávez: “Cambia la economía, no puedes seguir subvencionando tanto”. A su vez Lula da Silva le decía que invirtiese más en el país. El mismo brasilero, hoy envuelto en escándalos de corrupción con sus allegados, le aconsejó (se lo oí decir en un desayuno de negocios con empresarios venezolanos en el Hotel Marriot de El Rosal) que no solo contratara empresas extranjeras para el desarrollo de la infraestructura nacional sino que lo hiciera con empresas de ingeniería venezolanas. Contó que el “caudillo eterno” lo paró diciéndole que “esos empresarios entonces tendrán plata para financiar a los enemigos de mi revolución. No lo haré”. Lula reiteró que “para mantener la ideología hay que garantizar el alimento. Que no falte el agua, la luz, la base…”. El resto no es historia. Es el lamentable presente que cada dia se torna peor…

MÁS PISTAS:
dolaresfugados

Autoridades financieras de cinco países asociados a la red del Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) siguen buscando las rutas del dinero venezolano captado a través de hechos delictivos como corrupción gubernamental, narcotráfico, legitimación de capitales y otros delitos contemplados internacionalmente. Las rutas del dinero mal habido de funcionarios, testaferros, compañías fantasmas y narcotraficantes de nuevo y viejo cuño están en la mira a través de depósitos, inversiones y todo tipo de transacciones realizadas con bancos e instituciones financieras de Irán y Brasil. Igualmente con países caribeños miembros de Caricom pero específicamente los beneficiados por el apoyo político-económico de PetroCaribe. Inversiones y depósitos en bancos de esas islas están en el catalejo de los funcionarios que hacen las pesquisas. Ya han descubierto pagos de algunos miembros de Petrocaribe a miembros del régimen venezolano en bienes raíces no declarados a la empresa petrolera oficial. Veremos que rojos rojitos se mudarán en un futuro cercano a algunas de las ínsulas en las que las inversiones de PDVSA superaron las expectativas locales. Con solo revisar los aportes efectuados mas la cantidad de visitas de Nicolás Maduro, Jorge Arreaza, Asdrúbal Chávez, Elías Jaua, Eulogio del Pino, entre otros enchufados, podemos darnos una idea…

MEDIO
MADURO AUSENTE:
Venezuela-ingresa-al-Consejo-de-Seguridad-de-la-ONU

Así titula Edgar Otálvora este segmento de su acucioso Informe semanal que publicamos en www.runrun.es. “La situación política en el interior del régimen venezolano tiende a complicarse y este hecho se refleja en su actividad internacional. Desde finales del año 2015, la diplomacia chavista planificó un viaje de Nicolás Maduro a Nueva York aprovechando que Venezuela asumiría la presidencia rotativa del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU durante el mes de febrero. Mejorar la maltrecha imagen internacional de Maduro era el principal motivo de la visita. El representante permanente del gobierno Maduro ante la ONU, Rafael Ramírez, negoció y organizó para el 15FEB16 una sesión especial del Consejo que sería presidida por Maduro, para la cual se acordó con gobiernos antiestadounidenses realizar una suerte de enjuiciamiento a la política exterior de EEUU. El “respeto de los propósitos y principios” de la ONU fue el título escogido por Ramírez para la sesión organizada para que su jefe ganara titulares de prensa en el privilegiado escenario del Consejo de Seguridad. El programa elaborado para Maduro incluía una velada musical en el salón de sesiones de la Asamblea General, donde la estrella musical internacional del chavismo, Gustavo Dudamel, dirigiría la Orquesta Sinfónica de Venezuela movilizada a EEUU especialmente para la ocasión.

Llegado el 15FEB16, Maduro no viajó a EEUU. El Consejo de Seguridad realizó la prevista sesión especial pero bajo la presidencia de la canciller de Maduro, Delcy Rodríguez, quien pronunció un discurso inusualmente largo para un ministro en este tipo de reunión. Probablemente Rodríguez leyó el texto que había sido preparado para Maduro. En horas de la noche, la canciller chavista acompañada del Secretario General de la ONU, Ban Ki-moon, fue la anfitriona en la deslucida gala con Dudamel. En los pasillos de la ONU quedó la impresión de que algo debía estar ocurriendo en Venezuela que impedía que Maduro fuera a Nueva York.

Por cierto, el 14FEB15, día antes de la planeada visita a la ONU, Maduro tenía previsto desplazarse al estado Cojedes, al centro de Venezuela, hasta donde viajó un ejército de vicepresidentes y ministros para participar en un acto-programa de televisión. Las actividades de Maduro en Cojedes fueron suspendidas a última hora sin explicación oficial”.

Hay que recordar que la membresía así como la presidencia del Consejo se hace por rotación, no por méritos. Las repetitivas bolserías del régimen pronunciadas por Delcy Eloína pasaron por debajo de la mesa. Un estado fallido y casi delincuente en suplir alimentos, salud y seguridad a sus ciudadanos no solo es motivo de burla sino de rechazo por quienes ya no quieren una foto con ninguno de los secuaces del corrupto esqueleto burocrático venezolano…

MONTAJE ROJO:
Saqueo en Ciudad Piar
La provocación de la alcaldesa de Ciudad Piar a los vecinos fue demasiado obvia. A la enorme cola en el Mercal, ya molesta por las horas esperando y el abuso de los bachaqueros oficiales ante la mirada impertérrita de los policías, le espetó que aunque el mercado estaba lleno ella no lo abriría pues la población había votado por la oposición asesina. Esa chispa encendió el saqueo. ¿Lineamiento oficial?. Pues pareciera que sí. Quieren provocar disturbios y saqueos en los municipios o circuitos donde el PSUV perdió para luego acusar en cadena a los miembros de la Unidad de estimular dichas acciones. ¿Será que no escuchan a Maduro? Pues tan solo hace 48 horas pidió al pueblo salir en rebelión a la calle, en todo el país, contra la oligarquía mantuana caraqueña que controla la Asamblea. A tamaña bolsería el exdiputado ministro del trabajo Oswaldo Vera anunció que hoy martes rodearán la Asamblea Nacional en rechazo a la ley de privatización.

BAJO
EL PAPA:
PapaFranciscoMéxicoAP

Esta chorocracia roja rojita que sigue exprimiendo lo poco que queda del Tesoro Nacional debió sentirse aludida cuando Francisco señaló en México a los funcionarios gubernamentales que al poco tiempo en sus cargos ya muestran un derroche de riqueza, vanidad y orgullo. Fácil será con esta nueva asamblea exigirles sus declaraciones de bienes antes de llegar a sus cargos y ahora que o salieron o pasaron de un poder a otro …

DEJA UN COMENTARIO