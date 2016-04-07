Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes 7/4/16

Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes 7/4/16

Por biendateao -
1521
232
COMPARTIR

ALTO
¿LA INVASIÓN?:
Enojados pues nadie les cree la permanente repetición de que todo el caos producto del arrase institucional y financiero es causado por la ya fastidiosa “guerra económica” ahora les descubrimos que ya montaron otra campaña millonaria (¿no y que no había dólares?) nacional e internacional rechazando la ayuda humanitaria que desde respetadas instituciones dedicadas a la salud mundial se le ha venido ofreciendo. Un país destruido y en permanente retroceso no solo en esa materia sanitaria sino en cualquiera que Usted bien tenga pensar, gobernado por 17 años por una pandilla de amigos de lo ajeno, ladrones de cuello rojo, criminales de alta potencia, narcotraficantes confesos, tanto en el sector civil como en el militar ahora buscan excusas para no aceptarla pues en su esquema “organizativo y de pensamiento cívico militar de la revolución” tras Maduro aceptar esa ayuda humanitaria “de inmediato se activarían desde la OEA, la ONU y la Comunidad Europea las medidas para declarar a Venezuela un Estado fallido y proceder a realizar una invasión militar con los Cascos Azules como protectores”. Estas falacias han sido muy bien orquestadas desde Caracas para que todas las embajadas venezolanas hagan foros, con la ayuda de las diferentes izquierdas en cada país, explicando el deseo del imperio estadounidense de apropiarse de nuestras reservas petroleras bajo la excusa de esa ayuda multinacional. Nada más alejado de la verdad. El robo impune de las reservas, los activos y utilidades petroleras más valiosos, el oro y cualquier rubro que se pueda imaginar en el área económica, agrícola, productiva, comercial, industrial desde el año 1999 es la verdadera causa. Añádale el reparto de nuestro dinero al mundo entero -incluyendo el español partido Podemos, la organización francesa contra la globalización financiera ATTAC, los libros y las fundaciones de los amigos del chuleta Ignacio Ramonet y cientos de otros grupos destinados a idolatrar al caudillo militar venezolano- y por supuesto el mantenimiento económico de Cuba a como diera lugar, incluyendo PetroCaribe y hasta casas para los pobres de Mali o del Perú. Tan solo esta semana se le otorgaron a La Habana -en un acuerdo previo- más de $1.200 millones mientras aquí no hay leche para los teteros de los recién nacidos en los paupérrimos hospitales públicos ni medicinas para las enfermedades con más índice de mortalidad. No solo por la acción del hampa han caído más de 180.000 compatriotas. Es por la inacción del gobierno y la corrupción en los estamentos policiales y militares. Razón tiene el respetado economista Francisco Faraco en sus recientes acusaciones a Maduro. Decirles criminales a los enchufados es poco….

MEDIO
LA ANULACIÓN:

Saben que no pueden eliminar de un plumazo al Poder Legislativo. Tienen fundados temores en la aprobación de una ley que modifique la Sala Constitucional del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia pues los parlamentarios de la Unidad copiarían al carbón lo mismo que hizo el chavismo en año 2004 cuando aumentó de 20 a 32 el número de magistrados. Tienen preparadas excusas para demorar cualquier aplicación de esa reforma con argumentos tan fútiles como la falta de espacio para incorporar más magistrados o falta de presupuesto para pagarle sus salarios. Recientemente hubo una reunión entre la directiva del PSUV y los representantes del Poder Moral Tarek William Saab, Gladys Gutiérrez y Luisa Ortega en la cual se habló sobre la situación política y la confrontación de poderes entre la AN y el TSJ, acordando lo siguiente: “Dilatar y obstaculizar cualquier consulta popular que conlleve remover del poder al señor Presidente”. En otras palabras el Referéndum Revocatorio no va. El CNE jugará un papel importante en esta actividad. Si la MUD decide denunciar o increpar a al CNE, o cualquier decisión que emane de éste que no convenga, será elevada al TSJ quien se pronunciará de inmediato, declarando su inconstitucionalidad. Toda ley aprobada por la AN, que no convenga al gobierno, será enviada al TSJ para su interpretación y en consecuencia declararla inconstitucional. La idea es disminuir el papel de la AN a su mínima expresión ya que no pueden eliminarla de un plumazo. Guerra avisada…

BAJO
LA ANGUSTIA:

En otra reunión de la dirección del PSUV el Vicepresidente Aristóbulo Istúriz presentó el informe político semanal Además de la situación política dio un estatus de la situación social. Palabras más palabras menos dijo que la situación económica era muy difícil, y repercutía en lo social a tal punto que era muy probable que sucediera un hecho violento que ponga en peligro al gobierno. Dicho evento podría venir por cuatro causas: la escasez de alimentos, la inseguridad, la escasez de electricidad y el problema del agua. Estas causas podrían comprometer seriamente al gobierno y que por lo tanto debían prepararse para tal situación. Luego intervino Jorge Rodríguez, quien se refirió a la posición asumida por Miguel Rodríguez Torres, a quien tildó de traidor – “ese es el Chúo Torrealba del Gobierno”- y preguntó a todos hasta cuándo iban a aguantar el tenor de sus declaraciones. Aparentemente no hubo pronunciamientos sobre este planteamiento. Al día siguiente el exministro del Interior decidió aparecer en una entrevista con Vladimir Villegas en Globovisión, y fue muy crítico en su posición frente al Gobierno, en cuanto a la política de seguridad, la política económica, la falta de diálogo, la falta de liderazgo dentro del PSUV, habló a favor de la amnistía, del nombramiento a dedo de los dirigentes del partido, de la forma de escoger a los gobernadores, y en general de la ignorancia del equipo gubernamental. Esa misma tarde declaró Freddy Bernal, haciéndole una crítica y recordándole que fue ministro hasta hace 2 años. Se enteraron que MRT comienza a recorrer el país, intenta nuclear a su alrededor a los “originales” del 4F, al chavismo descontento y habría conversado con Marea Socialista. A Maduro le metieron en la cabeza que tiene el apoyo de un grupo económico vinculado a la televisión y a otro de un periódico de circulación en todo el país. ¿Hablarán la semana próxima de los #PanamaPapers y de los ladrones Kirchner?

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

232 COMENTARIOS

  1. 899755 137840Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last several posts have been kinda boring I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on! 83669

  5. 962463 124833Over and over again I think about these issue. As a matter of fact it was not even yesterday that I last thought about it. To be honest, what is your thought though? 102643

  12. 621450 499859Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a great deal about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I believe that you could do with a couple of pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is great blog. An excellent read. Ill definitely be back. 466292

  14. 569432 266506I discovered your weblog internet web site on bing and appearance several of your early posts. Preserve up the really excellent operate. I just now additional the RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking toward reading far a lot more on your part down the road! 554469

  17. 21786 548524Usually I do not read post on blogs, nevertheless I would like to say that this write-up extremely forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite fantastic post. 517343

  20. 198983 864762Any person several opportune pieces, it comes surely, as effectively as you bring in crave of various the a lot of other types of hikers close to you with hard part your question. pre owned awnings 240023

  21. 394823 738564I simply must tell you that you have written an excellent and unique article that I really enjoyed reading. Im fascinated by how well you laid out your material and presented your views. Thank you. 546726

  24. 470881 620592For anyone one of the lucky peoples, referring purchase certain products, and in addition you charm all of the envy of all the the numerous any other individuals around you that tend to have effort as such make a difference. motor movers 859111

  26. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Business. The purpose of Market.Source-wave.com is to offer you Buy PBN Links services and help organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them ascend the standing of Search engine.

  28. It certainly is practically extremely difficult to find well-aware parties on this content, even though you look like you comprehend which you’re writing about! Excellent

  29. It is actually almost close to impossible to find well-qualified parties on this theme, fortunately you appear like you fully understand whatever you’re raving about! Many Thanks

  30. I merely wish to show you that I am new to blogging and certainly enjoyed your post. Very possible I am inclined to store your blog post . You definitely have wonderful article information. Be Grateful For it for expressing with us your main website information

  31. I just intend to advise you that I am new to writing a blog and certainly liked your website. More than likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You indeed have fabulous article materials. Like it for swapping with us the best domain information

  32. I simply desire to advise you that I am new to posting and certainly enjoyed your report. Very possible I am most likely to remember your blog post . You really have fabulous article material. Appreciate it for expressing with us your main domain webpage

  33. I simply intend to reveal to you that I am new to blog posting and clearly admired your webpage. More than likely I am inclined to remember your blog post . You seriously have wonderful article blog posts. Like it for expressing with us your url document

  38. It’s actually mostly extremely difficult to encounter well-updated women and men on this subject, however, you appear like you be aware of what exactly you’re talking about! Thanks

  40. It’s almost close to impossible to encounter well-aware americans on this theme, yet somehow you look like you be aware of the things you’re posting on! Thanks A Lot

  44. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Vendor. The aim of Market.Source-wave.com is to offer you Buy PBN Links services and help internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them progress the positions of Bing or google.

  45. 237125 108668This internet internet site is often a walk-through rather than the details you wanted about it and didnt know who ought to. Glimpse here, and you will surely discover it. 237940

  47. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Organization set up by Mike Koosher. The mission of IMSCSEO.com is to supply SEO services and help singapore corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them rise the standing of Google or bing. Visit imscsseo.com

  48. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Online Business launched by Mike Koosher. The role of IMSCSEO.com is to offer SEO services and help singapore corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to help them ascend the ranking of Search engine. click here at imscsseo.com

  49. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Vendor developed by Michael Jemery. The role of Emeryeps.com is to extend SEO services and help Portland businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them ascend the standing of Google. Come to emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  50. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Service Provider put together by Michael Jemery. The goal of Emeryeps.com is to provide you with SEO services and help Portland Oregon small businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the position of Search engine. Visit us @ emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  51. I simply desire to inform you that I am new to writing a blog and genuinely admired your review. Quite possibly I am prone to store your blog post . You undoubtedly have superb article blog posts. Like it for sharing with us your blog page

  52. I was very pleased to find this website. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to see new stuff on your web site.

  54. I’m extremely pleased to discover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to look at new stuff in your website.

  55. It’s mostly close to impossible to encounter well-aware viewers on this area, still, you seem like you understand whatever you’re preaching about! Appreciate It

  56. This is ideal opportunity to generate some intentions for the long run. I have digested this blog and if I can possibly, I desire to propose you couple entertaining recommendations.

  58. I simply want to share it with you that I am new to having a blog and certainly loved your work. Very possible I am probably to remember your blog post . You really have outstanding article information. Get Pleasure From it for telling with us your internet article

  60. I’m extremely pleased to find this great site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you book marked to look at new things in your blog.

  66. I really want to reveal to you that I am new to wordpress blogging and thoroughly liked your webpage. Very likely I am inclined to remember your blog post . You truly have stunning article blog posts. Truly Appreciate it for discussing with us all of your url report

  67. Greetings there, just became mindful of your web page through Search engines like google, and have found that it’s seriously useful. I’ll truly appreciate if you decide to continue on this post.

  68. I’m very pleased to uncover this great site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look at new things on your site.

  70. Hi folks here, just became aware of your blog page through Yahoo and bing, and found that it is genuinely informative. I’ll like if you retain this idea.

  73. Hi folks there, just became receptive to your blog site through yahoo, and have found that it is genuinely informational. I’ll appreciate if you maintain this idea.

  76. Heya there, just got alert to your article through Bing and yahoo, and discovered that it is truly interesting. I will take pleasure in if you decide to continue on this informative article.

  77. Good day here, just became conscious of your web page through Search engines like google, and found that it’s really entertaining. I’ll be grateful if you decide to maintain this post.

  78. I simply need to share it with you that I am new to wordpress blogging and utterly liked your write-up. More than likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You truly have fantastic article materials. Acknowledge it for share-out with us your blog article

  79. I really want to notify you that I am new to wordpress blogging and undeniably cherished your work. Very likely I am likely to save your blog post . You indeed have fabulous article information. Be Thankful For it for sharing with us your current web webpage

  80. I simply hope to reveal to you that I am new to blogging and totally adored your report. Likely I am going to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have amazing article content. Be Thankful For it for sharing with us your current internet write-up

  81. I merely desire to show you that I am new to having a blog and incredibly liked your report. Quite possibly I am most likely to remember your blog post . You seriously have extraordinary article materials. Like it for telling with us all of your website information

  82. Good day there, just turned alert to your blogging site through yahoo, and have found that it’s very good. I’ll truly appreciate in the event you retain this post.

  83. Gday here, just became aware of your blog through Search engines like google, and have found that it’s quite informative. I will truly appreciate if you retain this.

  93. It’s appropriate day to generate some goals for the extended term. I have looked over this piece of writing and if I can, I want to suggest to you you some intriguing instruction.

  94. Hey here, just started to be receptive to your website through Search engines like google, and have found that it is truly useful. I will like if you decide to continue on this informative article.

  99. It is appropriate occasion to construct some plans for the foreseeable future. I’ve looked over this write-up and if I can, I want to recommend you number of significant pointers.

  101. I’m very happy to uncover this great site. I wanted to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new information in your web site.

  108. It really is the best occasion to construct some desires for the near future. I’ve browsed this blog and if I may just, I desire to encourage you few interesting instruction.

  109. I was pretty pleased to find this site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and I have you book-marked to see new stuff on your site.

  110. Heya there, just turned out to be mindful of your blog page through Google, and discovered that it is really useful. I’ll truly appreciate in the event you keep up this idea.

  111. I’m extremely pleased to find this site. I want to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to look at new stuff on your website.

  115. I was very happy to find this page. I want to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to see new stuff on your site.

  117. I was pretty pleased to discover this great site. I need to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and i also have you book marked to look at new information in your web site.

  118. Howdy there, just got conscious of your blogging site through Search engine, and have found that it is very informative. I will truly appreciate if you carry on this post.

  119. It really is the best occasion to produce some goals for the near future. I’ve scan this blog posting and if I would, I wish to suggest you some useful suggestions.

  120. Hi folks here, just got aware of your wordpress bog through yahoo, and have found that it’s quite entertaining. I’ll take pleasure in should you decide carry on this.

  121. It is perfect opportunity to make some preparations for the foreseeable future. I’ve read through this piece of writing and if I can possibly, I desire to propose you few unique tip.

  126. Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this site.

  143. Terrific work! This is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and talk over with my website. Thank you =)

  157. Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it

  162. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  191. Lovehoney

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a search, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]

DEJA UN COMENTARIO