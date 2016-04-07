Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes 7/4/16

ALTO
¿LA INVASIÓN?:
Enojados pues nadie les cree la permanente repetición de que todo el caos producto del arrase institucional y financiero es causado por la ya fastidiosa “guerra económica” ahora les descubrimos que ya montaron otra campaña millonaria (¿no y que no había dólares?) nacional e internacional rechazando la ayuda humanitaria que desde respetadas instituciones dedicadas a la salud mundial se le ha venido ofreciendo. Un país destruido y en permanente retroceso no solo en esa materia sanitaria sino en cualquiera que Usted bien tenga pensar, gobernado por 17 años por una pandilla de amigos de lo ajeno, ladrones de cuello rojo, criminales de alta potencia, narcotraficantes confesos, tanto en el sector civil como en el militar ahora buscan excusas para no aceptarla pues en su esquema “organizativo y de pensamiento cívico militar de la revolución” tras Maduro aceptar esa ayuda humanitaria “de inmediato se activarían desde la OEA, la ONU y la Comunidad Europea las medidas para declarar a Venezuela un Estado fallido y proceder a realizar una invasión militar con los Cascos Azules como protectores”. Estas falacias han sido muy bien orquestadas desde Caracas para que todas las embajadas venezolanas hagan foros, con la ayuda de las diferentes izquierdas en cada país, explicando el deseo del imperio estadounidense de apropiarse de nuestras reservas petroleras bajo la excusa de esa ayuda multinacional. Nada más alejado de la verdad. El robo impune de las reservas, los activos y utilidades petroleras más valiosos, el oro y cualquier rubro que se pueda imaginar en el área económica, agrícola, productiva, comercial, industrial desde el año 1999 es la verdadera causa. Añádale el reparto de nuestro dinero al mundo entero -incluyendo el español partido Podemos, la organización francesa contra la globalización financiera ATTAC, los libros y las fundaciones de los amigos del chuleta Ignacio Ramonet y cientos de otros grupos destinados a idolatrar al caudillo militar venezolano- y por supuesto el mantenimiento económico de Cuba a como diera lugar, incluyendo PetroCaribe y hasta casas para los pobres de Mali o del Perú. Tan solo esta semana se le otorgaron a La Habana -en un acuerdo previo- más de $1.200 millones mientras aquí no hay leche para los teteros de los recién nacidos en los paupérrimos hospitales públicos ni medicinas para las enfermedades con más índice de mortalidad. No solo por la acción del hampa han caído más de 180.000 compatriotas. Es por la inacción del gobierno y la corrupción en los estamentos policiales y militares. Razón tiene el respetado economista Francisco Faraco en sus recientes acusaciones a Maduro. Decirles criminales a los enchufados es poco….
MEDIO
LA ANULACIÓN:
Saben que no pueden eliminar de un plumazo al Poder Legislativo. Tienen fundados temores en la aprobación de una ley que modifique la Sala Constitucional del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia pues los parlamentarios de la Unidad copiarían al carbón lo mismo que hizo el chavismo en año 2004 cuando aumentó de 20 a 32 el número de magistrados. Tienen preparadas excusas para demorar cualquier aplicación de esa reforma con argumentos tan fútiles como la falta de espacio para incorporar más magistrados o falta de presupuesto para pagarle sus salarios. Recientemente hubo una reunión entre la directiva del PSUV y los representantes del Poder Moral Tarek William Saab, Gladys Gutiérrez y Luisa Ortega en la cual se habló sobre la situación política y la confrontación de poderes entre la AN y el TSJ, acordando lo siguiente: “Dilatar y obstaculizar cualquier consulta popular que conlleve remover del poder al señor Presidente”. En otras palabras el Referéndum Revocatorio no va. El CNE jugará un papel importante en esta actividad. Si la MUD decide denunciar o increpar a al CNE, o cualquier decisión que emane de éste que no convenga, será elevada al TSJ quien se pronunciará de inmediato, declarando su inconstitucionalidad. Toda ley aprobada por la AN, que no convenga al gobierno, será enviada al TSJ para su interpretación y en consecuencia declararla inconstitucional. La idea es disminuir el papel de la AN a su mínima expresión ya que no pueden eliminarla de un plumazo. Guerra avisada…
BAJO
LA ANGUSTIA:
En otra reunión de la dirección del PSUV el Vicepresidente Aristóbulo Istúriz presentó el informe político semanal Además de la situación política dio un estatus de la situación social. Palabras más palabras menos dijo que la situación económica era muy difícil, y repercutía en lo social a tal punto que era muy probable que sucediera un hecho violento que ponga en peligro al gobierno. Dicho evento podría venir por cuatro causas: la escasez de alimentos, la inseguridad, la escasez de electricidad y el problema del agua. Estas causas podrían comprometer seriamente al gobierno y que por lo tanto debían prepararse para tal situación. Luego intervino Jorge Rodríguez, quien se refirió a la posición asumida por Miguel Rodríguez Torres, a quien tildó de traidor – “ese es el Chúo Torrealba del Gobierno”- y preguntó a todos hasta cuándo iban a aguantar el tenor de sus declaraciones. Aparentemente no hubo pronunciamientos sobre este planteamiento. Al día siguiente el exministro del Interior decidió aparecer en una entrevista con Vladimir Villegas en Globovisión, y fue muy crítico en su posición frente al Gobierno, en cuanto a la política de seguridad, la política económica, la falta de diálogo, la falta de liderazgo dentro del PSUV, habló a favor de la amnistía, del nombramiento a dedo de los dirigentes del partido, de la forma de escoger a los gobernadores, y en general de la ignorancia del equipo gubernamental. Esa misma tarde declaró Freddy Bernal, haciéndole una crítica y recordándole que fue ministro hasta hace 2 años. Se enteraron que MRT comienza a recorrer el país, intenta nuclear a su alrededor a los “originales” del 4F, al chavismo descontento y habría conversado con Marea Socialista. A Maduro le metieron en la cabeza que tiene el apoyo de un grupo económico vinculado a la televisión y a otro de un periódico de circulación en todo el país. ¿Hablarán la semana próxima de los #PanamaPapers y de los ladrones Kirchner?
