Nelson Bocaranda :Runrunes

Nelson Bocaranda :Runrunes

Por biendateao -
2949
868
COMPARTIR

ALTO

EL DOBLE LENGUAJE: Es repetitivo en el ejercicio de quienes nos han llevado en 16 aÃ±os al atraso mÃ¡s grande que hubiÃ©ramos pensado tras haber alcanzado niveles de desarrollo -en todos los Ã³rdenes- que hoy son solo recuerdos al estar muy por debajo de cÃ³mo nos encontrÃ³ el chavismo en 1998. En algunos renglones volvimos al siglo XIX. La semana pasada adelantamos lo que era una sugerencia de un encuestador muy comprometido con el rÃ©gimen. Buscar un chivo expiatorio a quien culpar del derrumbe econÃ³mico causado por los improvisados secuaces del gobierno. Un par de experimentados venezolanos -uno como industrial comprometido con el desarrollo del paÃ­s y otro como planificador en Harvard, con mÃ¡s de 500 referencias vÃ¡lidas en el FMI, angustiados por la crisis, como seÃ±alÃ³ vÃ­a twitter Jorge Roig, “mÃ¡s preocupados por el paÃ­s que el gobierno”, sirven para montar otra opereta. Lo que no contaba Maduro era que el semanario La RazÃ³n iba a publicar, con foto testimonial incluida, el encuentro del embajador de Venezuela en PerÃº con el presidente del Fondo Monetario Internacional en la ocasiÃ³n de la asamblea anual del FMI y el Banco Mundial en Lima. La elocuente grÃ¡fica muestra al Almirante Diego Molero Bellavia junto al presidente del FMI, Jim Yong Kim, en el encuentro con los Gobernadores del BM y donde aparece Molero como representante de Venezuela. Antes se habrÃ­a reunido con la directora gerente del FMI, Christine Lagarde. El Ãºltimo contacto oficial con el FMI fue en 2008, cuando AlÃ­ RodrÃ­guez era ministro de finanzas, con el objeto de pedir asesorÃ­a para desmontar las notas estructuradas que los bancos tenÃ­an sin poder venderlas. Luego RamÃ­rez y Merentes tuvieron ligeras conversaciones. El exministro de ChÃ¡vez, JosÃ© Alejandro Rojas, fue el Ãºltimo gobernador por nuestro paÃ­s. El show de Diosdado y NicolÃ¡s sobre la llamada, grabada ilegalmente, entre Lorenzo Mendoza y Ricardo Hausmann tiene solo el afÃ¡n de culparlo de la guerra econÃ³mica en la que el 91% de los venezolanos no cree. Basta leer el Diario de las AmÃ©ricas del 30/5/2015 para saber que a Maduro le habÃ­an vendido un plan para acabar con Empresas Polar. Un general urdÃ­a el plan para que otro empresario de nuevo cuÃ±o, rojo rojito, asumiera el conglomerado. MÃ¡s de 80 millones de billetes verdes en importaciÃ³n de comida de por medio. Fue la recomendaciÃ³n -tambiÃ©n escrita aquÃ­- del presidente cubano de no cometer ese error lo que parÃ³ la crisis el pasado 1Â°de Mayo. Solo recordar el caso del otrora empresario rojo, luego preso, siendo “amigo” de los cubanos, FernÃ¡ndez Barruecos para que Maduro y Osorio recapacitaran.

“Con quÃ© gente vas a llenar los puestos de quienes trabajan con Ã©xito. Solo mira las empresas expropiadas para que te des cuenta que ninguna sirve y todas son foco de corrupciÃ³n” le soplÃ³ una mente lÃºcida al oÃ­do. QuiÃ©ralo o no, mÃ¡s temprano que tarde, tendremos que sentarnos con el FMI.

MEDIO

LO DICE EL FMI: Venezuela tiene una economÃ­a en descomposiciÃ³n, con una inflaciÃ³n desbocada y la actividad hundiÃ©ndose a un ritmo comparable al de paÃ­ses en guerra, una crisis que elevarÃ¡ el desempleo a niveles nunca vistos en el paÃ­s en dÃ©cadas. La caÃ­da del PIB prevista para este aÃ±o es del 10%. Es la peor evoluciÃ³n de toda LatinoamÃ©rica y una de las peores del mundo, solo por delante de Yemen, en pleno conflicto bÃ©lico; Sierra Leona, golpeada por el Ã©bola, y Guinea Ecuatorial. La caÃ­da supera a la de Ucrania, sacudida por la guerra.

Â¿Y QUIEN ES Ã‰L?: El Almirante Molero era el ministro de la Defensa cuando ChÃ¡vez muriÃ³. Lo ratificÃ³ Maduro en el cargo, de abril a julio de 2013, cuando intempestivamente lo mandÃ³ de embajador a Brasil. HabÃ­a negado el uso de un helicÃ³ptero militar al hijo del presidente. Antes Molero le reclamÃ³, en diciembre 2012, haber ordenado el desfile de la AviaciÃ³n sin permiso de ChÃ¡vez ni de Ã©l. De Brasil fue sacado intempestivamente al PerÃº, tras haber descubierto ingentes sobreprecios en la compra de alimentos a empresas brasileras…

BAJO

Â¿LOS 12 GOLPES?: “Rumores, conversaciones, negocios soterrados, campaÃ±as mediÃ¡ticas, desvÃ­os ilegales, impunidad, favores, extorsiones, mentiras oficializadas y verdades tapiadas, son algunas de las terribles aristas que han gobernado una buena parte de la historia democrÃ¡tica de Venezuela, prÃ¡cticas que con peligro han comenzado a extenderse hacia toda la regiÃ³n latinoamericana. El cambio de siglo vino ademÃ¡s con un documento adjunto de carÃ¡cter viral, el estallido descomunal de todos estos errores en una legitimaciÃ³n de la barbarie que ha convertido a la naciÃ³n venezolana en un panorama caÃ³tico sin destino aparente desde el primer mandato del chavismo. En este Ã¡rido y desolado territorio que vivimos desde hace 16 aÃ±os los venezolanos a nivel polÃ­tico, econÃ³mico y social, todos los desvarÃ­os se justifican y se empalman por el puÃ±o de hierro de la dirigencia actual, resguardados y acunados por ese punto focal que sostiene uno de los peores momentos de nuestra historia patria: el poder militar”. “La conspiraciÃ³n de los 12 golpes” de la abogada Thays PeÃ±alver, es un libro que se sumerge en una investigaciÃ³n acuciosa de todos los pasos dados desde mediados del siglo pasado por una legiÃ³n de personalidades militaristas que, actuando desde la insurrecciÃ³n, construyeron la columna vertebral de un destino monolÃ­tico ahora inexplicable para muchos de nosotros. En cada una de sus pÃ¡ginas y mediante una argumentada selecciÃ³n de documentos, fuentes fidedignas y testimonios oficiales, se devela la evidente influencia castrista que marcÃ³ la separaciÃ³n del rÃ©gimen democrÃ¡tico, y alrededor de 12 levantamientos que en nuestros 40 aÃ±os de democracia fueron modelando al paÃ­s en este territorio invadido por el mando totalitario militar. El sÃ¡bado, en la presentaciÃ³n que con gusto hice del primero de tres libros en los que se descubren las mentiras de Hugo ChÃ¡vez, me di cuenta de la sorpresa de los lectores que iban atando cabos en las acciones del caudillo inspiradas por feroces reconcomios y cobro de afrentas. Thays, con fervientes raÃ­ces democrÃ¡ticas, disecciona esta farsa llamada quinta repÃºblica, con amplia documentaciÃ³n y respaldo, luego de revisar 1.730 documentos, las cadenas y los AlÃ³ Presidente.. Detalla como Fidel Castro se preparÃ³ para cogerse a Venezuela. Lectura necesaria para que jÃ³venes y dirigentes no permitan que sigamos buscando iluminados que se vendan como salvadores de la patria…

www.runrunes.es

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

868 COMENTARIOS

  3. My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!|

  4. You made some really good points there. I checked on the net to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  15. Thanks for another great article. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such a perfect way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  36. This awesome blog is no doubt interesting and besides informative. I have found helluva interesting things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  50. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!

  59. Usually I do not learn post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.

  104. T-Shirt Druck

    […]we prefer to honor numerous other world wide web sites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  106. This particular blog is really interesting and also amusing. I have chosen many handy tips out of this blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!

  123. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  142. This particular blog is really entertaining additionally informative. I have picked up a lot of interesting things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!

  146. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  158. I was suggested this blog through my cousin. I am now not sure whether this post is written through him as no one else realize such distinctive about my trouble. You are incredible! Thank you!

  166. recipes

    […]we prefer to honor many other online web sites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  176. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re utilizing? I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest site and I would like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any recommendations?|

  177. Thanks, I have just been looking for info about this topic for a long time and yours is the best I have came upon till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you certain in regards to the supply?

  178. photos

    […]very handful of web sites that happen to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]

  194. プラセンタ

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are actually worth a go through, so have a look[…]

  196. I was suggested this website by means of my cousin. I’m now not sure whether this submit is written by him as no one else realize such exact approximately my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!|

  202. Terrific paintings! This is the kind of info that should be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and talk over with my website. Thank you =)

  207. Hey, you used to write great, but the last several posts have been kinda boringâ€¦ I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!

  211. This blog is no doubt educating as well as informative. I have picked helluva helpful things out of this source. I ad love to return again and again. Thanks a bunch!

  217. It is actually a great and useful piece of info. I’m happy that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.|

  220. インフルエンザ

    […]we like to honor lots of other internet internet sites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  221. When someone writes an paragraph he/she retains the thought of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of it. Therefore that’s why this piece of writing is perfect. Thanks!|

  223. What’s up all, here every one is sharing these knowledge, so it’s nice to read this website, and I used to go to see this blog daily.|

  224. Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept|

  230. I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this web site. I’m hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming also. In fact your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a good example of it.

  244. Usually I don at learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, quite nice post.

  254. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!|

  264. You are my inhalation, I own few web logs and sometimes run out from post . No opera plot can be sensible, for people do not sing when they are feeling sensible. by W. H. Auden.

  271. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!|

  280. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  322. Im no pro, but I believe you just crafted an excellent point. You certainly comprehend what youre talking about, and I can truly get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so truthful.

  333. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  355. I wanted to thank you for this fantastic article, I certainly loved each and every small bit of it. I ave bookmarked your web site to look at the newest stuff you post.

  360. I simply could not depart your website before suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information a person supply to your visitors? Is going to be again regularly in order to check up on new posts.

  369. anal beads

    […]we prefer to honor numerous other net internet sites on the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  370. I am curious to find out what blog platform you are using? I’m having some minor security problems with my latest blog and I would like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?|

  378. remedy additional eye mark complications in order that you can readily get essentially the most from your hard earned money therefore you all certainly hold the product as full impacts.

  379. Thanks for some other informative website. Where else could I am getting that type of info written in such a perfect method? I have a undertaking that I am just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such information.|

  387. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your weblog. You have some really great posts and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested. Thank you!|

  389. Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; we have created some nice methods and we are looking to swap techniques with other folks, why not shoot me an email if interested.|

  391. You could definitely see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.|

  396. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  401. You can definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  407. lamps

    […]very handful of web-sites that occur to become detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]

  427. Hi There! We are looking for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  428. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, let alone the content!

  434. Thanks , I have just been looking for info about this subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. However, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you positive in regards to the source?|

  435. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  440. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It’s always useful to read through articles from other writers and use a little something from other websites. |

  441. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say wonderful blog!|

  443. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  451. naturally like your website but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality then again I will certainly come again again.|

  452. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  457. That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise information Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  466. ItaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТs really a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  476. Hey There. I found your weblog the usage of msn. That is an extremely well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your helpful info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.|

  491. life quotes

    […]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are really really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]

  495. First off I want to say wonderful blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your head before writing. I’ve had trouble clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out. I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints? Thank you!|

  498. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its aided me. Good job.

  519. I will right away grasp your rss as I can at in finding your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me realize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  524. Simply want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness to your submit is just nice and i can think you’re knowledgeable on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grasp your RSS feed to keep up to date with coming near near post. Thank you a million and please carry on the rewarding work.|

  526. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!|

  531. Hi there, simply turned into alert to your blog through Google, and located that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate in case you continue this in future. Many other people will likely be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|

  532. With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any methods to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.|

  537. PPV

    […]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are essentially worth a go by, so have a look[…]

  562. I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  572. Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|

  573. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author. I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back later on. I want to encourage one to continue your great work, have a nice weekend!|

  579. This very blog is no doubt cool and diverting. I have picked a bunch of handy tips out of this blog. I ad love to go back over and over again. Cheers!

  590. This very blog is definitely awesome as well as diverting. I have found helluva interesting advices out of this blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  601. what is my personality

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]

  605. I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!

  612. grande post da leggere

    […]we prefer to honor many other world-wide-web web-sites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  623. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  633. Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.|

  655. I must thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this website. I really hope to see the same high-grade blog posts by you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my very own blog now ;)|

  659. I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.|

  660. This is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!

  673. Usually I don at read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.

  676. Very nice info and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to hire some professional writers? Thanks

  698. Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  710. We stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.

  718. Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a applicable deal. I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered shiny clear concept|

  719. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a great job with this. Also, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Safari. Exceptional Blog!|

  727. Usually I don at learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite nice article.

  736. I will right away clutch your rss as I can at to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me recognise so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  743. Great weblog here! Also your web site lots up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I want my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol.

  770. Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you

  784. cialis

    […]we prefer to honor quite a few other net websites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  790. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!

  791. You ave made some good points there. I checked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  804. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  820. Sorry for my English.Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol.

  821. buy kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  826. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?|

  828. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!|

  833. This very blog is no doubt entertaining and also factual. I have discovered a bunch of handy tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

  851. city towing services

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless truly worth taking a search, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got additional problerms also […]

  853. find

    […]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re in fact really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]

  866. whoah this weblog is excellent i really like reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You already know, a lot of persons are looking round for this information, you could help them greatly.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO