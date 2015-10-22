Nelson Bocaranda :Runrunes

ALTO

EL DOBLE LENGUAJE: Es repetitivo en el ejercicio de quienes nos han llevado en 16 aÃ±os al atraso mÃ¡s grande que hubiÃ©ramos pensado tras haber alcanzado niveles de desarrollo -en todos los Ã³rdenes- que hoy son solo recuerdos al estar muy por debajo de cÃ³mo nos encontrÃ³ el chavismo en 1998. En algunos renglones volvimos al siglo XIX. La semana pasada adelantamos lo que era una sugerencia de un encuestador muy comprometido con el rÃ©gimen. Buscar un chivo expiatorio a quien culpar del derrumbe econÃ³mico causado por los improvisados secuaces del gobierno. Un par de experimentados venezolanos -uno como industrial comprometido con el desarrollo del paÃ­s y otro como planificador en Harvard, con mÃ¡s de 500 referencias vÃ¡lidas en el FMI, angustiados por la crisis, como seÃ±alÃ³ vÃ­a twitter Jorge Roig, “mÃ¡s preocupados por el paÃ­s que el gobierno”, sirven para montar otra opereta. Lo que no contaba Maduro era que el semanario La RazÃ³n iba a publicar, con foto testimonial incluida, el encuentro del embajador de Venezuela en PerÃº con el presidente del Fondo Monetario Internacional en la ocasiÃ³n de la asamblea anual del FMI y el Banco Mundial en Lima. La elocuente grÃ¡fica muestra al Almirante Diego Molero Bellavia junto al presidente del FMI, Jim Yong Kim, en el encuentro con los Gobernadores del BM y donde aparece Molero como representante de Venezuela. Antes se habrÃ­a reunido con la directora gerente del FMI, Christine Lagarde. El Ãºltimo contacto oficial con el FMI fue en 2008, cuando AlÃ­ RodrÃ­guez era ministro de finanzas, con el objeto de pedir asesorÃ­a para desmontar las notas estructuradas que los bancos tenÃ­an sin poder venderlas. Luego RamÃ­rez y Merentes tuvieron ligeras conversaciones. El exministro de ChÃ¡vez, JosÃ© Alejandro Rojas, fue el Ãºltimo gobernador por nuestro paÃ­s. El show de Diosdado y NicolÃ¡s sobre la llamada, grabada ilegalmente, entre Lorenzo Mendoza y Ricardo Hausmann tiene solo el afÃ¡n de culparlo de la guerra econÃ³mica en la que el 91% de los venezolanos no cree. Basta leer el Diario de las AmÃ©ricas del 30/5/2015 para saber que a Maduro le habÃ­an vendido un plan para acabar con Empresas Polar. Un general urdÃ­a el plan para que otro empresario de nuevo cuÃ±o, rojo rojito, asumiera el conglomerado. MÃ¡s de 80 millones de billetes verdes en importaciÃ³n de comida de por medio. Fue la recomendaciÃ³n -tambiÃ©n escrita aquÃ­- del presidente cubano de no cometer ese error lo que parÃ³ la crisis el pasado 1Â°de Mayo. Solo recordar el caso del otrora empresario rojo, luego preso, siendo “amigo” de los cubanos, FernÃ¡ndez Barruecos para que Maduro y Osorio recapacitaran.

“Con quÃ© gente vas a llenar los puestos de quienes trabajan con Ã©xito. Solo mira las empresas expropiadas para que te des cuenta que ninguna sirve y todas son foco de corrupciÃ³n” le soplÃ³ una mente lÃºcida al oÃ­do. QuiÃ©ralo o no, mÃ¡s temprano que tarde, tendremos que sentarnos con el FMI.

LO DICE EL FMI: Venezuela tiene una economÃ­a en descomposiciÃ³n, con una inflaciÃ³n desbocada y la actividad hundiÃ©ndose a un ritmo comparable al de paÃ­ses en guerra, una crisis que elevarÃ¡ el desempleo a niveles nunca vistos en el paÃ­s en dÃ©cadas. La caÃ­da del PIB prevista para este aÃ±o es del 10%. Es la peor evoluciÃ³n de toda LatinoamÃ©rica y una de las peores del mundo, solo por delante de Yemen, en pleno conflicto bÃ©lico; Sierra Leona, golpeada por el Ã©bola, y Guinea Ecuatorial. La caÃ­da supera a la de Ucrania, sacudida por la guerra.

Â¿Y QUIEN ES Ã‰L?: El Almirante Molero era el ministro de la Defensa cuando ChÃ¡vez muriÃ³. Lo ratificÃ³ Maduro en el cargo, de abril a julio de 2013, cuando intempestivamente lo mandÃ³ de embajador a Brasil. HabÃ­a negado el uso de un helicÃ³ptero militar al hijo del presidente. Antes Molero le reclamÃ³, en diciembre 2012, haber ordenado el desfile de la AviaciÃ³n sin permiso de ChÃ¡vez ni de Ã©l. De Brasil fue sacado intempestivamente al PerÃº, tras haber descubierto ingentes sobreprecios en la compra de alimentos a empresas brasileras…

Â¿LOS 12 GOLPES?: “Rumores, conversaciones, negocios soterrados, campaÃ±as mediÃ¡ticas, desvÃ­os ilegales, impunidad, favores, extorsiones, mentiras oficializadas y verdades tapiadas, son algunas de las terribles aristas que han gobernado una buena parte de la historia democrÃ¡tica de Venezuela, prÃ¡cticas que con peligro han comenzado a extenderse hacia toda la regiÃ³n latinoamericana. El cambio de siglo vino ademÃ¡s con un documento adjunto de carÃ¡cter viral, el estallido descomunal de todos estos errores en una legitimaciÃ³n de la barbarie que ha convertido a la naciÃ³n venezolana en un panorama caÃ³tico sin destino aparente desde el primer mandato del chavismo. En este Ã¡rido y desolado territorio que vivimos desde hace 16 aÃ±os los venezolanos a nivel polÃ­tico, econÃ³mico y social, todos los desvarÃ­os se justifican y se empalman por el puÃ±o de hierro de la dirigencia actual, resguardados y acunados por ese punto focal que sostiene uno de los peores momentos de nuestra historia patria: el poder militar”. “La conspiraciÃ³n de los 12 golpes” de la abogada Thays PeÃ±alver, es un libro que se sumerge en una investigaciÃ³n acuciosa de todos los pasos dados desde mediados del siglo pasado por una legiÃ³n de personalidades militaristas que, actuando desde la insurrecciÃ³n, construyeron la columna vertebral de un destino monolÃ­tico ahora inexplicable para muchos de nosotros. En cada una de sus pÃ¡ginas y mediante una argumentada selecciÃ³n de documentos, fuentes fidedignas y testimonios oficiales, se devela la evidente influencia castrista que marcÃ³ la separaciÃ³n del rÃ©gimen democrÃ¡tico, y alrededor de 12 levantamientos que en nuestros 40 aÃ±os de democracia fueron modelando al paÃ­s en este territorio invadido por el mando totalitario militar. El sÃ¡bado, en la presentaciÃ³n que con gusto hice del primero de tres libros en los que se descubren las mentiras de Hugo ChÃ¡vez, me di cuenta de la sorpresa de los lectores que iban atando cabos en las acciones del caudillo inspiradas por feroces reconcomios y cobro de afrentas. Thays, con fervientes raÃ­ces democrÃ¡ticas, disecciona esta farsa llamada quinta repÃºblica, con amplia documentaciÃ³n y respaldo, luego de revisar 1.730 documentos, las cadenas y los AlÃ³ Presidente.. Detalla como Fidel Castro se preparÃ³ para cogerse a Venezuela. Lectura necesaria para que jÃ³venes y dirigentes no permitan que sigamos buscando iluminados que se vendan como salvadores de la patria…

