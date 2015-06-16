Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes

Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes

HAITÃ…!AY TU!: La reuniÃ³n en un principio se estuvo cuadrando para que fuera el presidente Maduro quien conversara con el Consejero del Departamento de Estado Thomas Shannon utilizando la excusa de que Venezuela, Brasil y Estados Unidos estÃ¡n relacionados en la construcciÃ³n del nuevo aeropuerto de HaitÃ­ y el presidente de este paÃ­s Michel Martelly se sintiÃ³ complacido de poder ser el anfitriÃ³n de la cita. Una llamada de la presidenta de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff, terminÃ³ de cuadrar el encuentro pues ella quiere llevar a su reuniÃ³n a fin de mes con el presidente Barack Obama en Washington un resultado tangible de su mediaciÃ³n, solicitada por EEUU, con Maduro y su gobierno, no solo en torno a mejorarÂ  las relaciones bilaterales sino a la liberaciÃ³n de presos polÃ­ticos y cese a la persecuciÃ³n de adversarios. Ya Rousseff, en el breve encuentro que tuvo con Diosdado Cabello en Brasilia, se asegurÃ³ que quien preside la AN estuviera en Puerto PrÃ­ncipe en 48 horas. Recordemos que Maduro anunciÃ³ que Cabello y la canciller viajarÃ­an a una reuniÃ³n con el presidente haitiano. La excusa que dio NicolÃ¡s de tener una otitis para cancelar el viaje al Vaticano le impedÃ­a aparecer en la reuniÃ³n haitiana. AdemÃ¡s, asÃ­ como el viaje de Cabello a Brasil con amplia difusiÃ³n de sus encuentros con ella, con Lula y en una planta farmacÃ©utica, servÃ­a para romper la matriz de opiniÃ³n creada tras las informaciones del ABC de Madrid y los diarios The Washington Post y The New York Times en torno a que no podÃ­a salir de Venezuela pues podrÃ­a ser detenido, como parte de la investigaciÃ³n de una fiscalÃ­a estadounidense sobre el narcotrÃ¡fico en Venezuela. La sorpresa del paÃ­s sobre la noticia fue la fotografÃ­a mÃ¡s que el cÃ³nclave para mejorar las relaciones bilaterales, como seÂ  justificÃ³ el viaje. La presencia en la cita de Shannon y Cabello, de la embajadora estadounidense en HaitÃ­, Pamela White y el coordinador en HaitÃ­ del Depto. de Estado Thomas Adams, que se encontraba coordinando el apoyo a las elecciones haitianas, asÃ­ como el encargado de la embajada venezolana en Washington, Maximilian ArvelÃ¡ez,Â  indica que no fue algo de imprevisto sino bien instrumentado. Lo tratado entre los funcionarios de los dos gobiernos, sin la presencia de Martelly, abarcÃ³ los temas mÃ¡s difÃ­ciles de las relaciones. Una vez mÃ¡s se reiterÃ³ que las llamadas Ã“rdenes Ejecutivas no son fÃ¡ciles de levantar pues ellas implican un nuevo estatus administrativo para las demÃ¡s dependencias del gobierno federal. Sin embargo adelantaron otros temas de la agenda comÃºn. Shannon, al igual que hizo Dilma, repitiÃ³ la necesidad de darle libertad a los presos polÃ­ticos, disminuir la represiÃ³n contra los opositores y la prensa libre y fijar cuanto antes la fecha de las elecciones parlamentarias. Otros asombros, aparte de la foto -o precisamente en ella- fue ver junto al “yanquiÂ  prepotente” a dos de los mÃ¡s conspicuos insultadores verbales del rÃ©gimen venezolano contra EE.UU. como son Cabello, semanalmente, o la canciller en sus improvisacionesÂ  cada vez que busca un chivo expiatorio de la crisis econÃ³mica provocada por ellos mismos. Igualmente ver juntos a Maximiliem, con quien denostaba cuando ChÃ¡vez convalecÃ­a moribundo, como lo publiquÃ© por esas fechas. Pude saber, por otras fuentes locales, que las demandas anunciadas contra el diario espaÃ±ol ABC y el Washington Post parecieran no materializarse por la necesidad de conciliar las partes antes del juicio en Washington y Madrid. Mientras que las demandas incoadas contra los medios Tal Cual, El Nacional y La Patilla y sus directivos podrÃ­an continuar, a pesar de la mala instrumentaciÃ³n jurÃ­dica y la simple admisiÃ³n de una acusaciÃ³n por un delito de acciÃ³n privada sin oÃ­r a los acusados. Varias personas habrÃ­an intercedido ante Cabello para que desista de las mismas y pida mas bien la presentaciÃ³n de alguna pruebaÂ  de las acusaciones “refritadas” por lo medios locales. No queda duda del poder detentado por el militar en el mÃ¡s alto cargo civil despuÃ©s de la Presidencia de la RepÃºblica…

FECHA: Ayer seÃ±alaba Luis Vicente LeÃ³n en el Foro de DatanÃ¡lisis que “en escenarios de crisis econÃ³mica severa un Gobierno no gana elecciones”. Por eso deben ser los galimatÃ­as y las peripecias que los dirigentes rojos hacen a diario para eludir la cita obligatoria y constitucional. El drama adicional para el rÃ©gimen y su partido no es la fecha de esa convocatoria sino la de sus elecciones primarias que deben celebrarse el 28 de este mes. Luego de que definan cuales son las corrientes internas elegirÃ¡n -Â¿a dedo?- sus candidatos a la AN. Por eso, al no saber todavÃ­a lo que de allÃ­ resulte, tienen guardado con celo la fecha electoral que ya definieron con las autoridades rojas del CNE: el 6 de diciembre…

CIFRAS: Ya que menciono a LeÃ³n he aquÃ­ otras verdades presentadas ayer:Â  70,5% seÃ±ala al Gobierno responsable de que las divisas asignadas terminen en corrupciÃ³n/ 50,2% de la poblaciÃ³n responsabiliza al sector pÃºblico por desabastecimiento. SÃ³lo 9,3% al sector privado/ el 78,2% tiene una percepciÃ³n negativa sobre el abastecimiento en el mercado. (Â¿oyÃ³ general Osorio?)/ la escasez de alimentos bÃ¡sicos y regulados en Caracas llega a 61%./ las importaciones pÃºblicas representan 64% del total de las compras en el exterior / 65% de las personas que estÃ¡n en cola “estÃ¡ ahÃ­ para revender”/ sÃ³lo 4% apoya nuevas expropiaciones de empresas/ 56,2% cree que la soluciÃ³n del desabastecimiento es un acuerdo entre gobierno y sector privado. LVL enfatizÃ³: Si se fijan precios por debajo de los costos de producciÃ³n la “economÃ­a se rebela”. Clarito…

EL DR.ECHEVERRIA: AsÃ­ nos referÃ­amos sus amigos al magnÃ­fico abogado y mejor persona que fue Juan MartÃ­n EcheverrÃ­a Prince. Con el mismo dolor con el que registramos en estas lÃ­neas hace cuatro aÃ±os la muerte de su hijo Juan, “el Junior”, hoy lo hacemos por Ã©l. Lo entrevistÃ© por vez primera siendo ministro de Justicia, varias veces en sus dos cargos policiales y consultÃ© su opiniÃ³n en mÃºltiples veces. Su amor por Venezuela, el Derecho y el arte, su cultura, su bonhomÃ­a y su creaciÃ³n poÃ©tica fueron atributos que compartiÃ³ con todos nosotros. Bella y gran familia la suya que incluÃ­a a los colaboradores, en todos los tiempos, de su respetado Escritorio. Fue una referencia jurÃ­dica y legal en cuanto a la libertad, los DDHH yÂ  la libertad de expresiÃ³n y pensamiento. Abogado de este diario por aÃ±os fue mi defensor ante varios juicios y acusaciones sin fundamento que se me siguieron. Un venezolano ejemplar. Que Dios lo tenga en su gloria…

www.runrun.es

 

