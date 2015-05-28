Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes

Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes

Por biendateao -
1356
330
COMPARTIR
Â¡LA PROCESIÃ“N!: El gobierno ocupa todo el dÃ­a en suÂ  red de medios controlados para decir que las elecciones de la MUD fueron una farsa. No ve la enorme viga en su ojo que el propio jefe rojo ha dejado claramente establecida con los cambios ministeriales, de funcionarios y de activistas anunciados anteayer. La botada de Ernesto Villegas -hasta hace dÃ­as el hombre de mÃ¡s confianza de Maduro con presupuesto para disminuir al alcalde Ledezma- a quien colocaba de ejemplo en cada transmisiÃ³n, vestido de bombero, autobusero, policÃ­a o ejecutivo, seÃ±ala que la influencia del malÃ©fico Jorgito RodrÃ­guez superÃ³ al defenestrado que por aliarse con Freddy Bernal en el Circuito 1 de Caracas habÃ­a que sacarlo del juego capitalino. Utilizando los recursosÂ Â  de la alcaldÃ­a Libertador contra Villegas por salirse de sus filas para irse con Freddy y ganarles a sus candidatos Eduardo PiÃ±ate y Yajaira MelÃ©ndez. Por esa derrota RodrÃ­guez jurÃ³ vengarse en las elecciones internas contra Bernal y Ernestico. Ya le habÃ­a hecho la guerra con Jacqueline FarÃ­as desde el MINCI y con su hermanita al oÃ­do de Cilia y NicolÃ¡s. Guerra dura lo que viene…

MEDIO

ABAJO EL CONOCIMIENTO: Lo pongo por escrito pues si lo oyen o ven podrÃ­an no creerlo. Para muestra dos ejemplos ademÃ¡s de la decisiÃ³n del alto (Â¿o muy bajÃ­simo?) gobierno de hacer tabla rasa, por abajo, con los estudiantes que ingresen a las universidades pÃºblicas. Uno fue del ministro de Interiores, Justicia y Paz, Mayor General Gustavo GonzÃ¡lez LÃ³pez cuando la semana pasada lo interrogaron periodistas sobre el aumento de la criminalidad. AsÃ­ textual: “Hay crÃ­menes de mucho impacto. Yo trabajo mucho con colaboraciÃ³n social y no con la, con la, decirte, con lo cualitativo y cuantitativo del modelo de expresiÃ³n matemÃ¡tica aritmÃ©tico. Yo no puedo dar fecha porque eso…., pero pudiera, estoy seguro, estoy seguro que estÃ¡ disminuyendo. Te lo puedo jurar que estÃ¡ disminuyendo”. Otra, del ministro de Trabajo, Luis MartÃ­nez, cuando hace unos meses hablÃ³ del salario:Â  “La causa fundamental de que se estÃ©n aumentando sistemÃ¡ticamente los salarios es la irracionalidad en la ganancia que desarrolla la burguesÃ­a…con ganancias del 100 por ciento y al encarecerse el producto tenemos que subir el salario…pero si seguimos todos en esa lÃ­nea nos vamos a hundir trabajadores y empresarios”. Luego soltÃ³ esta perla hablando de la irracionalidad de los salarios y las diferencias de sueldos: “Entre unos trabajadores que limpian la ciudad y mantienen el ambiente sano, que es lo que garantiza la salud, y los trabajadores que estÃ¡n atendiendo las enfermedades para recuperar la salud, la diferencia salarial es grande. Pareciera que mas importante es esto pero resulta que los que garantizan la salud son los que limpian la ciudad. Â¿QuÃ© es mÃ¡s importante el que te garantiza la salud o el que te recupera de la enfermedad?”. EscuchÃ© a ElÃ­as Pino que para Maduro y su gobierno es demasiado reto hablar de todo, todos los dÃ­as, pues no hay refrescamiento del discurso y por eso le cogen mÃ¡s fÃ¡cil las mentiras.Â  Gobierno cantinflÃ©rico Â¿o no?…

Â¿VARAPALO LICORERO?: ElÂ  prÃ³ximo 1 de junio puede ser la fecha en que este rÃ©gimen comience a demoler, lenta pero sostenidamente, una de las industrias mÃ¡s tradicionales y propias de nuestra sociedad: la de licores. El Seniat emitiÃ³ dos providencias que, hasta donde me explican tres expertos fiscalistas (uno de ellos amigo del proceso mismo), el propio Superintendente no conoce al detalle, y mucho menos sus repercusiones. Una ordena que productores o importadores deban asumir la cancelaciÃ³n del PVP de toda la cadena de comercializaciÃ³n, incluyendo al consumidor final. Algo absurdo, imposible deÂ  ejecutar. Implica cambiar normas, procesos y esquemas de facturaciÃ³n de miles de empresas, pequeÃ±os y grandes negocios. La segunda providencia, obliga a que toda botella de licor importada debe incluir el PVP impreso en su etiqueta y debe hacerse antes de que el producto importado sea retirado de la aduana. Â¿LogÃ­stica, espacio, facilidades, en nuestros puertos o aeropuertos para hacer eso? Ninguna. Uno de los participantes en el diÃ¡logo seÃ±ala que, aparte de afectarse de inmediato una de las fuentes mÃ¡s seguras y establesÂ  de empleo en todo el paÃ­s, estas dos providencias conspiran contra el objetivo central del Seniat: recaudar con eficiencia renta interna. Si no revocan estas inconsultas e impracticables medidas, se le estarÃ¡ abriendo las puertas al contrabando, la adulteraciÃ³n y la evasiÃ³n fiscal. EntendÃ­ en la conversaciÃ³n que la industria licorera como sector es el primer contribuyente fiscal luego de nuestra industria petrolera, es muy diversificado y con gran potencial exportador. Superintendente JosÃ© David Cabello: reciba y escuche a los que saben de eso. El Seniat, como todavÃ­a dicen muchos, conserva algunas tradiciones internas de eficiencia y profesionalismo. Ante la caÃ­da de los precios del petrÃ³leo Â¡un bolÃ­var en la recaudaciÃ³n interna vale oro!…

BAJO

Â¿SIN VERGÃœENZA ROJA?: El trabajo que firma @Maria AlesiaSosa en www.runrun.es detalla el abuso de los regÃ­menes de ChÃ¡vez y Maduro contra el ex gobernador del Zulia. Han pasado cinco aÃ±os desde que el ex candidato presidencial Oswaldo Ãlvarez Paz fue imputado por hablar en un programa de televisiÃ³n sobre supuestas vinculaciones entre el Gobierno de Venezuela y el narcotrÃ¡fico. El 8 de marzo de 2010, el polÃ­tico mencionÃ³ durante una entrevista en GlobovisiÃ³n, una investigaciÃ³n que estaba llevando a cabo el juez espaÃ±ol Eloy Velasco sobre la presencia de grupos terroristas en Venezuela. La informaciÃ³n no era originalmente de Ã©l, sÃ³lo citÃ³ el informe de la Audiencia Nacional de EspaÃ±a. Ãlvarez Paz pagÃ³ su comentario con dos meses de cÃ¡rcel y una condena por difusiÃ³n de informaciÃ³n falsa, que le prohibÃ­a salir de Venezuela por dos aÃ±os. Aunque esta sanciÃ³n ya se venciÃ³ hace tres aÃ±os, el juez del Tribunal 12 de EjecuciÃ³n, RÃ©gulo Aponte, no le ha levantado la pena. Le imputaron delitos de conspiraciÃ³n, asociaciÃ³n para delinquir, instigaciÃ³n al odio y difusiÃ³n de informaciÃ³n falsa. “Es decir que yo estaba inventando lo que el juez Velasco habÃ­a dicho”, concluye. Lo apresaron en El Helicoide. AhÃ­ permaneciÃ³ dos meses en un calabozo de 2m x 2,50m, sin ventanas, sin luz natural, sin aire. Tiene 4 hijos y 7 nietos afuera. El abuelo no conoce a quienes nacieronÂ  en los Ãºltimos seis aÃ±os. Impunidad criminal y narco complaciente para los cercanos al rÃ©gimen. Los demÃ¡s, sin justificaciÃ³n alguna, que se pudran porque les da la gana y punto Â¿O no?…

www.runrun.es

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

330 COMENTARIOS

  9. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you really know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange arrangement between us!

  16. My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  29. I truly appreciate this post. I?аАТаЂаve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thanks again

  34. You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  39. Terrific work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the internet. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)

  45. It’аs really a nice and helpful piece of info. I’аm happy that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  100. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 sure. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers|

  114. Howdy! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!|

  116. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.|

  119. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say great blog!|

  136. Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

  139. Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers

  141. Superb blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any suggestions? Cheers!|

  146. Hi, I do think this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will come back once again since i have book marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.|

  148. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.|

  155. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you really recognize what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally consult with my web site =). We may have a hyperlink exchange agreement among us|

  162. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!|

  169. It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve learn this post and if I may I want to recommend you some fascinating things or tips. Maybe you could write subsequent articles referring to this article. I desire to read more issues approximately it!|

  189. You ave made some decent points there. I looked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  199. Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!|

  201. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very quick for me on Opera. Excellent Blog!|

  213. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  222. You’re so cool! I do not suppose I’ve truly read anything like that before. So nice to discover another person with a few unique thoughts on this issue. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This site is one thing that’s needed on the web, someone with a little originality!|

  229. hi!,I like your writing so much! share we keep up a correspondence extra approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist on this space to solve my problem. May be that is you! Looking ahead to peer you.

  230. I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!|

  248. Hi are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  254. Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. However think about if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this blog could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its niche. Superb blog!|

  276. Ita??a?аАааАТаЂ s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  297. I will immediately snatch your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please let me know so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.|

  310. I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content in your case? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write about here. Again, awesome blog!|

  311. Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol|

  316. Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Cheers|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO