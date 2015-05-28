Nelson Bocaranda: Runrunes

MEDIO
ABAJO EL CONOCIMIENTO: Lo pongo por escrito pues si lo oyen o ven podrÃan no creerlo. Para muestra dos ejemplos ademÃ¡s de la decisiÃ³n del alto (Â¿o muy bajÃsimo?) gobierno de hacer tabla rasa, por abajo, con los estudiantes que ingresen a las universidades pÃºblicas. Uno fue del ministro de Interiores, Justicia y Paz, Mayor General Gustavo GonzÃ¡lez LÃ³pez cuando la semana pasada lo interrogaron periodistas sobre el aumento de la criminalidad. AsÃ textual: “Hay crÃmenes de mucho impacto. Yo trabajo mucho con colaboraciÃ³n social y no con la, con la, decirte, con lo cualitativo y cuantitativo del modelo de expresiÃ³n matemÃ¡tica aritmÃ©tico. Yo no puedo dar fecha porque eso…., pero pudiera, estoy seguro, estoy seguro que estÃ¡ disminuyendo. Te lo puedo jurar que estÃ¡ disminuyendo”. Otra, del ministro de Trabajo, Luis MartÃnez, cuando hace unos meses hablÃ³ del salario:Â “La causa fundamental de que se estÃ©n aumentando sistemÃ¡ticamente los salarios es la irracionalidad en la ganancia que desarrolla la burguesÃa…con ganancias del 100 por ciento y al encarecerse el producto tenemos que subir el salario…pero si seguimos todos en esa lÃnea nos vamos a hundir trabajadores y empresarios”. Luego soltÃ³ esta perla hablando de la irracionalidad de los salarios y las diferencias de sueldos: “Entre unos trabajadores que limpian la ciudad y mantienen el ambiente sano, que es lo que garantiza la salud, y los trabajadores que estÃ¡n atendiendo las enfermedades para recuperar la salud, la diferencia salarial es grande. Pareciera que mas importante es esto pero resulta que los que garantizan la salud son los que limpian la ciudad. Â¿QuÃ© es mÃ¡s importante el que te garantiza la salud o el que te recupera de la enfermedad?”. EscuchÃ© a ElÃas Pino que para Maduro y su gobierno es demasiado reto hablar de todo, todos los dÃas, pues no hay refrescamiento del discurso y por eso le cogen mÃ¡s fÃ¡cil las mentiras.Â Gobierno cantinflÃ©rico Â¿o no?…
Â¿VARAPALO LICORERO?: ElÂ prÃ³ximo 1 de junio puede ser la fecha en que este rÃ©gimen comience a demoler, lenta pero sostenidamente, una de las industrias mÃ¡s tradicionales y propias de nuestra sociedad: la de licores. El Seniat emitiÃ³ dos providencias que, hasta donde me explican tres expertos fiscalistas (uno de ellos amigo del proceso mismo), el propio Superintendente no conoce al detalle, y mucho menos sus repercusiones. Una ordena que productores o importadores deban asumir la cancelaciÃ³n del PVP de toda la cadena de comercializaciÃ³n, incluyendo al consumidor final. Algo absurdo, imposible deÂ ejecutar. Implica cambiar normas, procesos y esquemas de facturaciÃ³n de miles de empresas, pequeÃ±os y grandes negocios. La segunda providencia, obliga a que toda botella de licor importada debe incluir el PVP impreso en su etiqueta y debe hacerse antes de que el producto importado sea retirado de la aduana. Â¿LogÃstica, espacio, facilidades, en nuestros puertos o aeropuertos para hacer eso? Ninguna. Uno de los participantes en el diÃ¡logo seÃ±ala que, aparte de afectarse de inmediato una de las fuentes mÃ¡s seguras y establesÂ de empleo en todo el paÃs, estas dos providencias conspiran contra el objetivo central del Seniat: recaudar con eficiencia renta interna. Si no revocan estas inconsultas e impracticables medidas, se le estarÃ¡ abriendo las puertas al contrabando, la adulteraciÃ³n y la evasiÃ³n fiscal. EntendÃ en la conversaciÃ³n que la industria licorera como sector es el primer contribuyente fiscal luego de nuestra industria petrolera, es muy diversificado y con gran potencial exportador. Superintendente JosÃ© David Cabello: reciba y escuche a los que saben de eso. El Seniat, como todavÃa dicen muchos, conserva algunas tradiciones internas de eficiencia y profesionalismo. Ante la caÃda de los precios del petrÃ³leo Â¡un bolÃvar en la recaudaciÃ³n interna vale oro!…
BAJO
Â¿SIN VERGÃœENZA ROJA?: El trabajo que firma @Maria AlesiaSosa en www.runrun.es detalla el abuso de los regÃmenes de ChÃ¡vez y Maduro contra el ex gobernador del Zulia. Han pasado cinco aÃ±os desde que el ex candidato presidencial Oswaldo Ãlvarez Paz fue imputado por hablar en un programa de televisiÃ³n sobre supuestas vinculaciones entre el Gobierno de Venezuela y el narcotrÃ¡fico. El 8 de marzo de 2010, el polÃtico mencionÃ³ durante una entrevista en GlobovisiÃ³n, una investigaciÃ³n que estaba llevando a cabo el juez espaÃ±ol Eloy Velasco sobre la presencia de grupos terroristas en Venezuela. La informaciÃ³n no era originalmente de Ã©l, sÃ³lo citÃ³ el informe de la Audiencia Nacional de EspaÃ±a. Ãlvarez Paz pagÃ³ su comentario con dos meses de cÃ¡rcel y una condena por difusiÃ³n de informaciÃ³n falsa, que le prohibÃa salir de Venezuela por dos aÃ±os. Aunque esta sanciÃ³n ya se venciÃ³ hace tres aÃ±os, el juez del Tribunal 12 de EjecuciÃ³n, RÃ©gulo Aponte, no le ha levantado la pena. Le imputaron delitos de conspiraciÃ³n, asociaciÃ³n para delinquir, instigaciÃ³n al odio y difusiÃ³n de informaciÃ³n falsa. “Es decir que yo estaba inventando lo que el juez Velasco habÃa dicho”, concluye. Lo apresaron en El Helicoide. AhÃ permaneciÃ³ dos meses en un calabozo de 2m x 2,50m, sin ventanas, sin luz natural, sin aire. Tiene 4 hijos y 7 nietos afuera. El abuelo no conoce a quienes nacieronÂ en los Ãºltimos seis aÃ±os. Impunidad criminal y narco complaciente para los cercanos al rÃ©gimen. Los demÃ¡s, sin justificaciÃ³n alguna, que se pudran porque les da la gana y punto Â¿O no?…
www.runrun.es
