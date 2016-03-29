Narcos venezolanos siguen bajo arresto en Dominicana

Narcos venezolanos siguen bajo arresto en Dominicana

Por biendateao -
2444
586
COMPARTIR

Los cinco venezolanos capturados la semana pasada tras aterrizar en República Dominicana con una carga de 359 kilos de cocaína seguían el martes tras las rejas pese a que una jueza había ordenado liberarlos, en una polémica decisión que llevó a la Corte Suprema de Justicia a abrir una investigación.

Fuentes dentro del sistema judicial de República Dominicana dijeron que los cinco presuntos narcotraficantes seguían bajo custodia, y que la decisión tomada el domingo por la jueza interina de la Oficina de Atención Permanente de La Romana, Aristida Mercedes “probablemente no llegará” a ser acatada.

Esa sentencia –que está en vías de ser apelada por la fiscal de la provincia de La Romana – generó indignación entre distintos sectores del sistema de justicia dominicano, como el Procurador General Francisco Domínguez Brito, quien la calificó como “altamente preocupante” y un golpe a la lucha contra el narcotráfico.

“La decisión de la jueza Arístida Mercedes hace mucho daño al Sistema de Justicia Dominicano. Un pésimo mensaje a la lucha contra el Narco”, escribió Domínguez en su cuenta de Twitter.

 Maduro presiona para liberar a Narcos

A las críticas se sumaron a la decisión anunciada el martes por el presidente de la Suprema Corte de Justicia, Mariano Germán Mejía, de abrir una investigación sobre las razones por las que la jueza interina había ordenado la liberación.

Entre tanto, Mercedes aseguró haber dejado en libertad a los cinco venezolanos por una irregularidad detectada en el proceso.

La decisión se tomó porque, en su informe, el Ministerio Público omitió incluir el número de registro del avión que trajo a República Dominicana la droga, explicó la jueza en declaraciones publicadas por el portal de noticias dominicano Diario Digital.

La decisión de Mercedes se produjo un día después de que Maduro enviara a un equipo de alto nivel a República Dominicana para tratar de ayudar a los acusados, en una operación similar a la emprendida dos años antes en Aruba para rescatar al ex jefe de inteligencia militar Hugo Carvajal, dijeron fuentes familiarizadas con la situación a el Nuevo Herald.

“La diplomacia venezolana se movió en pleno”, dijo una de las fuentes que habló bajo condición de anonimato. “Al día siguiente, obtuvimos la noticia de la decisión de la jueza que iban a liberar a los cinco individuos”.

Las autoridades dominicanas arrestaron el jueves de la semana pasada a Carlos Justiniano de 55 años, Jorge Henríquez de 44, Gregory Frías de 23, Gerardo Díaz de 38 y Jean Carlos Díaz de 35 años, después de que el grupo aterrizara en el aeropuerto internacional de La Romana en un avión proveniente de Barquisimeto.

 Pandilleros forman Ejército del terror en Venezuela

Al revisar la aeronave, un Cessna modelo C404 de matrícula YV2708, los agentes de la Dirección Nacional de Control de Drogas (DNCD) encontraron los 359 kilos de cocaína.

Uno de los cinco, Justiniano, ya tenía prontuarios por narcotráfico, tras ser arrestado en el 2009 con un cargamento de droga en Guinea-Bissau.

Según la revista mexicana Proceso, Justiniano fue arrestado junto con otros dos venezolanos por la policía del país africano tras aterrizar en un Gulfstream procedente de la nación sudamericana con una carga de 500 kilos de cocaína.

Otro de los arrestados la semana pasada en República Dominicana, Jorge Henríquez, se vio involucrado en un extraño accidente luego de que la avioneta que él piloteaba se estrellara en el 2008 en el estado venezolano de Falcón.

Henríquez, quien sufrió de quemaduras considerables, dijo luego a las autoridades que había sido víctima de un secuestro.

Los esfuerzos del régimen de Maduro por sacar a los cinco presuntos narcotraficantes venezolanos de la cárcel hacen recordar a la liberación del ex director de inteligencia militar, Hugo Carvajal, quien fue detenido en Aruba en el 2014, por su presunta participación en el tráfico de droga.

En esa oportunidad, el gobierno de Maduro también envió una delegación de alto nivel a la isla caribeña y ejerció presión sobre Holanda, para asegurar la liberación del militar venezolano.

Carvajal, buscado por la justicia estadounidense por su presunta vinculación con el denominado Cartel de los Soles, había sido arrestado en la isla antillana y aguardaba la solicitud de extradición para ser enviado a Estados Unidos, donde enfrenta al menos seis procesos judiciales diferentes.

Antonio María Delgado El Nuevo Herald

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

586 COMENTARIOS

  3. 63579 916202Terrific paintings! That will be the type of info that are meant to be shared around the net. Shame on the seek for no longer positioning this publish higher! Come on over and consult with my web site . Thank you =) 694382

  13. 778858 310621An intriguing discussion will be worth comment. Im sure that you need to write more about this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but usually consumers are too few to chat on such topics. To another. Cheers 557114

  14. 744584 6033whoah this weblog is magnificent i enjoy reading your posts. Maintain up the excellent function! You know, lots of folks are seeking about for this information, you can aid them greatly. 382862

  15. 490679 35896Hoping to go into business venture world-wide-web Indicates revealing your products or services furthermore companies not only to ladies locally, but nevertheless , to numerous prospective clients in which are online in most cases. e-wallet 705397

  16. 352421 326092Hello. Neat post. There is an issue with your website in firefox, and you may want to test this The browser will be the market chief and a big part of other individuals will miss your fantastic writing because of this issue. 184911

  21. 764642 445156Aw, this really is an extremely good post. In thought I would like to put in spot writing like this moreover – spending time and actual effort to create a very good article but exactly what do I say I procrastinate alot by way of no indicates appear to get something accomplished. 735328

  22. 814794 375675Sorry for the huge review, but Im truly loving the new Zune, and hope this, as nicely as the outstanding reviews some other individuals have written, will assist you decide if its the proper choice for you. 394100

  50. Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.

  59. 239679 2312I discovered your weblog internet internet site on bing and appearance several of your early posts. Preserve up the quite very good operate. I just now additional the RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking toward reading far far more on your part down the road! 934210

  70. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  71. This unique blog is really interesting as well as informative. I have discovered many helpful things out of this blog. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks!

  73. It as not that I want to copy your internet site, but I really like the style and design. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  85. I simply want to mention I am beginner to blogging and site-building and honestly loved you’re web site. More than likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You really have amazing stories. Appreciate it for revealing your web page.

  96. Usually I do not learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.

  98. Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!

  103. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you really know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally discuss with my site =). We may have a hyperlink change agreement among us!

  150. continuously i used to read smaller content which also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading here.|

  154. We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.|

  158. I simply could not leave your site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual info a person provide to your guests? Is gonna be back regularly to inspect new posts|

  168. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  185. My brother recommended I may like this web site. He used to be entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t believe just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!|

  198. kala jadoo

    […]we like to honor a lot of other internet sites on the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  207. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be using? I’m having some minor security issues with my latest blog and I would like to find something more secure. Do you have any recommendations?|

  215. wonderful points altogether, you simply received a logo new reader. What might you suggest in regards to your submit that you made some days ago? Any positive?

  233. Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa? My blog goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to send me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!|

  235. You obtained a really useful blog I ave been here reading for about an hour. I am a newbie as well as your achievement is really considerably an inspiration for me.

  238. vElxV1 Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  242. best work at home jobs

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless really really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]

  248. Howdy there, just turned out to be familiar with your blog site through Bing and yahoo, and have found that it’s really informational. I’ll value in the event you continue on this approach.

  261. I was excited to find this site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new information on your website.

  266. I was pretty pleased to find this great site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to see new information in your website.

  268. I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative and engaging, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something too few people are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy I stumbled across this in my hunt for something relating to this.|

  269. expert essay service

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got extra problerms as well […]

  270. Hi, for all time i used to check web site posts here early in the morning, for the reason that i like to gain knowledge of more and more.|

  273. learn this here now

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 discover about Mid East has got much more problerms as well […]

  275. Hello there, just turned out to be conscious of your website through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it’s very interesting. I will appreciate should you carry on this.

  280. It is usually suitable opportunity to prepare some preparations for the forthcoming future. I have study this article and if I have the ability to, I wish to suggest you a few interesting tips and advice.

  281. Howdy there, just started to be aware of your blog page through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it is very educational. I’ll truly appreciate should you decide retain such.

  283. Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My website discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to send me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the way!|

  288. I was more than happy to discover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff on your website.

  290. Have you ever considered writing an e-book or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.|

  299. Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!

  301. I was very pleased to uncover this great site. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to see new information in your site.

  306. I don’t even know the way I ended up here, however I thought this submit was good. I don’t realize who you might be but certainly you are going to a well-known blogger if you happen to are not already. Cheers!|

  315. Good day I am so glad I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a tremendous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent job.|

  317. It is usually convenient time to make some schemes for the possible future. I’ve read this blog and if I could, I want to propose you few enlightening assistance.

  318. We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with useful information to work on. You’ve performed an impressive activity and our whole neighborhood shall be grateful to you.|

  320. Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.|

  322. I was pretty pleased to discover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and I have you bookmarked to see new information on your website.

  326. I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome blog!|

  327. Free directory ads

    […]we prefer to honor several other web sites around the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  328. Heya there, just turned conscious of your article through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it is genuinely useful. I will truly appreciate in the event you persist this approach.

  333. I was excited to discover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to see new things in your web site.

  336. Gday here, just turned alert to your blog page through Search engine, and have found that it is quite interesting. I will be grateful for should you persist this approach.

  340. I just wish to inform you you that I am new to putting up a blog and absolutely cherished your webpage. Most likely I am likely to save your blog post . You indeed have outstanding article information. Appreciate it for discussing with us your current domain post

  342. Can I simply say what a relief to find somebody that genuinely knows what they are discussing on the net. You definitely realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More and more people really need to read this and understand this side of your story. It’s surprising you’re not more popular because you certainly possess the gift.|

  344. Having read this I thought it was rather informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this informative article together. I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!|

  347. Hi! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!|

  348. Unquestionably imagine that which you said. Your favourite justification seemed to be at the internet the easiest thing to keep in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while other people think about issues that they just do not realize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also outlined out the entire thing without having side-effects , folks can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  350. We are a group of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with helpful info to work on. You’ve done an impressive activity and our whole neighborhood shall be thankful to you.|

  352. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it|

  353. I merely hope to reveal to you that I am new to writing and genuinely loved your review. Most likely I am going to remember your blog post . You absolutely have wonderful article material. Like it for giving out with us your blog page

  356. Hello there, just turned into aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Many folks might be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|

  357. Hi folks here, just turned out to be familiar with your blogging site through Yahoo and bing, and found that it’s really interesting. I will appreciate if you decide to retain this approach.

  361. I merely want to advise you that I am new to posting and very much enjoyed your site. Quite possibly I am inclined to store your blog post . You truly have extraordinary article information. Admire it for swapping with us your main website page

  364. Great beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a appropriate deal. I have been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vivid clear concept|

  366. Greetings there, just turned out to be mindful of your blog page through Search engines like google, and found that it’s really beneficial. I will take pleasure in if you decide to retain this approach.

  367. I simply want to inform you you that I am new to writing a blog and clearly cherished your write-up. Very possible I am probably to store your blog post . You definitely have outstanding article materials. Get Pleasure From it for expressing with us your favorite internet site post

  371. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appearance. I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this. In addition, the blog loads very fast for me on Opera. Outstanding Blog!|

  377. Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this web site, and piece of writing is actually fruitful for me, keep up posting these content.|

  382. I simply hope to tell you that I am new to writing and genuinely admired your report. Probably I am most likely to remember your blog post . You absolutely have wonderful article information. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us your main internet site write-up

  387. Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your weblog. You have some really great articles and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested. Thanks!|

  388. I know this web page presents quality dependent articles or reviews and extra stuff, is there any other web site which provides these kinds of information in quality?|

  391. It truly is near not possible to see well-educated readers on this theme, but you look like you understand the things that you’re writing about! Excellent

  395. I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days.|

  398. I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something that too few men and women are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I found this during my hunt for something concerning this.|

  401. Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice procedures and we are looking to swap strategies with others, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.|

  406. Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My website addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to send me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!|

  419. I really desire to inform you that I am new to putting up a blog and absolutely valued your post. More than likely I am likely to store your blog post . You absolutely have stunning article content. Get Pleasure From it for sharing with us all of your internet site article

  420. Thanks , I have recently been looking for info about this topic for a while and yours is the best I’ve found out so far. However, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the source?|

  421. You could definitely see your skills within the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  427. Hullo here, just turned out to be alert to your article through Search engines like google, and found that it’s quite beneficial. I’ll appreciate if you decide to persist this informative article.

  431. I really hope to tell you that I am new to putting up a blog and really loved your write-up. Quite possibly I am most likely to remember your blog post . You really have fantastic article content. Delight In it for sharing with us your domain article

  440. Your style is so unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.

  441. Gday there, just turned out to be aware about your post through Search engines like google, and discovered that it’s very beneficial. I’ll be grateful if you decide to continue this.

  442. I merely desire to reveal to you that I am new to having a blog and totally loved your review. Very likely I am probably to save your blog post . You really have stunning article content. Like it for telling with us your very own website report

  443. Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any suggestions for first-time blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|

  444. Its such as you learn my mind! You appear to understand a lot about this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few p.c. to power the message home a bit, however instead of that, this is fantastic blog. A great read. I will definitely be back.|

  446. I think everything said made a bunch of sense. But, think about this, suppose you composed a catchier post title? I ain’t suggesting your content isn’t good., but what if you added something that grabbed folk’s attention? I mean %BLOG_TITLE% is a little boring. You should look at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create article headlines to grab viewers to open the links. You might add a video or a pic or two to grab people excited about what you’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it would bring your posts a little bit more interesting.|

  450. Good morning there, just turned familiar with your writings through The Big G, and have found that it’s really helpful. I’ll be grateful if you carry on this informative article.

  452. I really need to inform you that I am new to writing and totally admired your work. Most likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You simply have memorable article material. Like it for share-out with us the best url article

  454. Nice post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I’m impressed! Very helpful info specifically the last part :) I maintain such info much. I was looking for this certain information for a very lengthy time. Thank you and best of luck. |

  456. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks|

  459. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance. I must say that you’ve done a fantastic job with this. Also, the blog loads super fast for me on Safari. Excellent Blog!|

  464. I simply could not go away your web site prior to suggesting that I actually enjoyed the usual info an individual supply on your visitors? Is going to be back frequently to inspect new posts|

  468. Hiya here, just became familiar with your website through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it’s truly helpful. I’ll like should you decide carry on this informative article.

  472. I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So i am satisfied to convey that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I so much without a doubt will make certain to do not fail to remember this site and provides it a glance regularly.|

  473. Appreciating the hard work you put into your website and detailed information you provide. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.|

  474. Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worth it!|

  475. Greetings I am so excited I found your website, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Digg for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I donâ€™t have time to read it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the superb b.|

  476. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.|

  478. I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  479. Attractive portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing in your augment and even I achievement you get entry to consistently rapidly.|

  485. Hello my loved one! I want to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include almost all significant infos. I would like to look more posts like this .|

  487. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this outstanding blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!|

  491. Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa? My site addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!|

  494. You could definitely see your expertise in the paintings you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  502. Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your weblog. You have some really great posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Many thanks!|

  504. I simply desire to tell you that I am new to wordpress blogging and completely admired your article. Very possible I am prone to save your blog post . You absolutely have amazing article material. Appreciate it for discussing with us your own blog page

  505. My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write related to here. Again, awesome website!|

  507. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.|

  508. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to go back the want?.I’m attempting to in finding issues to improve my website!I suppose its good enough to make use of a few of your ideas!!|

  510. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!|

  515. Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it

  518. It happens to be most suitable occasion to make some desires for the long-run. I’ve scan this blog post and if I have the ability to, I wish to propose you handful of entertaining tips.

  520. After I initially left a comment I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I recieve four emails with the same comment. Perhaps there is a means you are able to remove me from that service? Many thanks!|

  526. Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve really loved browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing on your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!|

  527. Pretty component of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing on your feeds or even I achievement you get right of entry to persistently fast.|

  528. Attractive element of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to say that I get in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Any way I will be subscribing for your feeds or even I achievement you access persistently quickly.|

  530. I simply wish to reveal to you that I am new to writing a blog and incredibly enjoyed your review. Likely I am prone to save your blog post . You literally have wonderful article content. Get Pleasure From it for giving out with us your blog article

  541. Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful info specially the final part :) I take care of such information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a very lengthy time. Thank you and good luck. |

  548. Having read this I believed it was rather informative. I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this short article together. I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worth it!|

  550. I’m excited to discover this web site. I want to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every part of it and i also have you book marked to look at new stuff on your site.|

  557. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Cheers|

  558. I just could not go away your website before suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information a person provide for your visitors? Is going to be back regularly to investigate cross-check new posts|

  565. hey there and thank you for your information â€“ I’ve definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the website many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again soon.|

  567. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.|

  570. Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created some nice practices and we are looking to exchange strategies with other folks, why not shoot me an email if interested.|

  574. Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.|

  578. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems? A small number of my blog audience have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?|

  581. I merely hope to advise you that I am new to writing a blog and absolutely adored your website. Very possible I am inclined to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have extraordinary article materials. Truly Appreciate it for giving out with us your own website post

  584. Good morning there, just got alert to your article through The Big G, and realized that it is quite informative. I’ll be grateful for should you decide maintain such.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO