Narcos venezolanos siguen bajo arresto en Dominicana

Los cinco venezolanos capturados la semana pasada tras aterrizar en República Dominicana con una carga de 359 kilos de cocaína seguían el martes tras las rejas pese a que una jueza había ordenado liberarlos, en una polémica decisión que llevó a la Corte Suprema de Justicia a abrir una investigación.
Fuentes dentro del sistema judicial de República Dominicana dijeron que los cinco presuntos narcotraficantes seguían bajo custodia, y que la decisión tomada el domingo por la jueza interina de la Oficina de Atención Permanente de La Romana, Aristida Mercedes “probablemente no llegará” a ser acatada.
Esa sentencia –que está en vías de ser apelada por la fiscal de la provincia de La Romana – generó indignación entre distintos sectores del sistema de justicia dominicano, como el Procurador General Francisco Domínguez Brito, quien la calificó como “altamente preocupante” y un golpe a la lucha contra el narcotráfico.
“La decisión de la jueza Arístida Mercedes hace mucho daño al Sistema de Justicia Dominicano. Un pésimo mensaje a la lucha contra el Narco”, escribió Domínguez en su cuenta de Twitter.
Maduro presiona para liberar a Narcos
A las críticas se sumaron a la decisión anunciada el martes por el presidente de la Suprema Corte de Justicia, Mariano Germán Mejía, de abrir una investigación sobre las razones por las que la jueza interina había ordenado la liberación.
Entre tanto, Mercedes aseguró haber dejado en libertad a los cinco venezolanos por una irregularidad detectada en el proceso.
La decisión se tomó porque, en su informe, el Ministerio Público omitió incluir el número de registro del avión que trajo a República Dominicana la droga, explicó la jueza en declaraciones publicadas por el portal de noticias dominicano Diario Digital.
La decisión de Mercedes se produjo un día después de que Maduro enviara a un equipo de alto nivel a República Dominicana para tratar de ayudar a los acusados, en una operación similar a la emprendida dos años antes en Aruba para rescatar al ex jefe de inteligencia militar Hugo Carvajal, dijeron fuentes familiarizadas con la situación a el Nuevo Herald.
“La diplomacia venezolana se movió en pleno”, dijo una de las fuentes que habló bajo condición de anonimato. “Al día siguiente, obtuvimos la noticia de la decisión de la jueza que iban a liberar a los cinco individuos”.
Las autoridades dominicanas arrestaron el jueves de la semana pasada a Carlos Justiniano de 55 años, Jorge Henríquez de 44, Gregory Frías de 23, Gerardo Díaz de 38 y Jean Carlos Díaz de 35 años, después de que el grupo aterrizara en el aeropuerto internacional de La Romana en un avión proveniente de Barquisimeto.
Pandilleros forman Ejército del terror en Venezuela
Al revisar la aeronave, un Cessna modelo C404 de matrícula YV2708, los agentes de la Dirección Nacional de Control de Drogas (DNCD) encontraron los 359 kilos de cocaína.
Uno de los cinco, Justiniano, ya tenía prontuarios por narcotráfico, tras ser arrestado en el 2009 con un cargamento de droga en Guinea-Bissau.
Según la revista mexicana Proceso, Justiniano fue arrestado junto con otros dos venezolanos por la policía del país africano tras aterrizar en un Gulfstream procedente de la nación sudamericana con una carga de 500 kilos de cocaína.
Otro de los arrestados la semana pasada en República Dominicana, Jorge Henríquez, se vio involucrado en un extraño accidente luego de que la avioneta que él piloteaba se estrellara en el 2008 en el estado venezolano de Falcón.
Henríquez, quien sufrió de quemaduras considerables, dijo luego a las autoridades que había sido víctima de un secuestro.
Los esfuerzos del régimen de Maduro por sacar a los cinco presuntos narcotraficantes venezolanos de la cárcel hacen recordar a la liberación del ex director de inteligencia militar, Hugo Carvajal, quien fue detenido en Aruba en el 2014, por su presunta participación en el tráfico de droga.
En esa oportunidad, el gobierno de Maduro también envió una delegación de alto nivel a la isla caribeña y ejerció presión sobre Holanda, para asegurar la liberación del militar venezolano.
Carvajal, buscado por la justicia estadounidense por su presunta vinculación con el denominado Cartel de los Soles, había sido arrestado en la isla antillana y aguardaba la solicitud de extradición para ser enviado a Estados Unidos, donde enfrenta al menos seis procesos judiciales diferentes.
