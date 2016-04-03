Naky Soto: Forcejeo con la verdad

Este un asunto de incentivos perversos que habilitan la criminalidad
En un retén de Maracaibo arranca una reyerta porque a un militar le robaron su camioneta y quería recuperarla. Los pranes del retén negaron su posesión y ante el enojo de los policías que les interrogaban, arrancó una balacera que dejó por saldo varios policías heridos. Biagio Parisi, secretario de Seguridad y Orden Público del Zulia, no tuvo problema en reconocer la significativa desventaja de los policías frente a los reos ni el control de los reos sobre el penal.
En San Cristóbal, estudiantes universitarios decidieron protestar contra el aumento del pasaje del transporte público. La estrategia prescindió de pancartas y optaron por secuestrar autobuses, incluyendo uno con el que lamentablemente arrollaron a un par de oficiales de la policía. Aunque no hubiera cámaras, que las hubo, los testigos del crimen fueron otros policías. La versión oficial no podía aprovechar la elasticidad del paramilitarismo colombiano de enorme rendimiento para sus explicaciones, pero al menos lo comparó con una acción terrorista.
En El Marite secuestraron a los periodistas que cubrían la reyerta. Les quitaron sus equipos, los maltrataron y borraron su material. Eso solo dio más notoriedad al caso. En el IUT, enfrentaron una redada con otro tipo de violencia. Mediaba la afrenta de ver morir a unos compañeros muy jóvenes. En ambos casos, las versiones oficiales se enfrentaron con los testimonios de terceros no alineados y ese estorbo tan incómodo que supone el periodismo frente a la necesaria edición del poder.
Un retén que sirve de estacionamiento para carros robados y unos estudiantes que pueden ejercer violencia con impunidad, resumen el alcance de la corrupción. Escuchar al diputado Juan Carlos Palencia denunciar un convenio político entre estudiantes del IUT y el gobernador Vielma Mora, es digerible; pero escuchar a funcionarios de la Policía del Táchira avalar la denuncia, suma otra escala a la tragedia. Los policías pedían a los medios de comunicación “estar atentos”, monitorearlos.
Al Zulia irá Iris Varela en los próximos días.
Vielma Mora, más diligente, negoció la liberación de los autobuses secuestrados y sancionó a los policías que declararon en su contra. Los reos de Maracaibo serán reubicados. Nicolle Pérez y Otto Márquez, lamentablemente se quedarán descansando en paz.
No hay justificación para estos casos. El problema trasciende a los pranes y al estudiante acusado de arrollar a los policías. Este un asunto de incentivos perversos que habilitan la criminalidad, probando que es política de Estado mantenerla desatada, con policías que sirven al crimen organizado y estudiantes que funcionan como brigadas de choque del chavismo. El poder perdió este forcejeo con la verdad y el periodismo prueba su importancia: porque informar no es un delito, es una prioridad.
Talcual Digital
Naky Soto Parra @naky
