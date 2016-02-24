Nada frena el bachaqueo, por Elena Fernandez

“Acudo a los bachaqueros ya que mi edad y salud no me permiten hacer esas largas colas para adquirir productos; lamentablemente, tengo que hacerlo. La opinión que tengo de ellos es totalmente negativa, ya que son unos abusadores, que han surgido de la nada para aprovecharse de la situación por la que está pasando el país” manifiesta Nazareth Fernández, docente jubilada, ante la situación de los bachaqueros.

Fernández no es la única afectada por la situación del bachaqueo en el país; éste es un fenómeno muy conocido por todos en la actualidad, y que golpea fuertemente a la economía de los venezolanos que también comparten el sentir de la docente jubilada.

Negocio redondo

El deseo de conseguir mayores ingresos de manera inmediata, ha llevado a muchos venezolanos al negocio ilícito del bachaqueo, porque allí ven una oportunidad de alta rentabilidad, adquiriendo productos a precios muy bajos (regulados), para revenderlos más adelante a precios exorbitantes que les genere mayores ganancias, sabiendo que siempre encontrarán clientes, porque la necesidad les empuja hacia ellos.

Así lo expresa Malanga, un señor que está en contacto con el negocio del bachaqueo. “Llevo como dos años en esto, porque no se consigue nada, no hay trabajo y hay que buscar los cobres donde sea”. Sin embargo, trata de hacer una aclaratoria: “Yo no soy bachaquero, yo le compro a los bachaqueros. Fijo el precio de lo que vendo según el precio que ellos me vendan. Por lo menos, si ellos me ponen el jabón a 900 Bs.F. yo lo vendo a 950 Bs.F. para ganarme 50 Bs.F.”

También, cuenta Malanga, que son los bachaqueros mayoristas, los que tienen fuerza económica, quienes pueden hacer grandes compras, porque tienen tarjetas. “Ellos me dicen esto es lo que hay y te lo vendo a este precio. Si no te lo llevas tú, otros se lo llevan. Tú decides”.

A la vista de todos

El plan Operación Liberación del Pueblo (OLP), es una estrategia que implementó el gobierno para frenar el bachaqueo, y uno de sus casos más sonados fue el operativo que ocurrió el 23 de septiembre del 2015 en Las Pulgas, Las Playitas y San Felipe, dentro del casco central de Maracaibo, donde decomisaron 30 toneladas de productos, detuvieron a 80 personas y desalojaron tarantines que utilizaban para la venta ilícita.

Pero hoy, en Las Pulgas, debido a la falta de inspección permanente de las autoridades, se multiplicó el número de puestos para ventas ilícitas de productos regulados, además del volumen de la mercancía.

Y esto se puede corroborar en información ofrecida por el portal web del Diario Panorama, publicada el 14 de febrero de 2016, donde se plasman algunos de los precios en los que allí se encuentran los productos escasos: desodorantes en 1.500 Bs.F. y el paquete de papel higiénico de 4 unidades a 1.200 Bs.F., entre otros, aclarando, además, que mientras más buscado sea el artículo, más dinero piden para su adquisición; es decir, no hay cifras estables.

Sin soluciones

En el año 2013 el Gobierno reconoció la presencia del bachaqueo en el país, y desde ese entonces ha diseñado algunas estrategias para frenarlo, pero la realidad muestra que está muy lejos de alcanzarlo.

Eliseo Fermín, diputado del Concejo Legislativo del Estado Zulia, ofreció declaraciones, que fueron publicadas el 31 de diciembre del 2015 en el portal web del Diario La Verdad, sobre el fracaso de las acciones tomadas por el Gobierno para frenar el bachaqueo, criticando que esas políticas no resultan efectivas porque se centran en las consecuencias y no en las causas de la escasez, que son la devaluación de la moneda y la poca producción nacional, entre otras.

Es entonces cuando se conoce la complejidad del fenómeno conocido como bachaqueo y se comprueba que, en efecto, la situación actual está color hormiga.

Elena Fernández – Biendateao