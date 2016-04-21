Murió Prince a sus 57 años

El sitio web estadounidense TMZ anunció hoy el fallecimiento de Prince, un ícono de la música mundial, a los 57 años. Numerosos medios del mundo, incluyendo la agencia AFP, se han hecho eco de la noticia que hasta ahora sólo es confirmada por ese portal.
Por otra parte, CNN confirmó a través del alguacil del condado de Carver, que se está investigando una muerte en el domicilio del artista, pero no ha revelado la identidad del fallecido hasta el momento.
El pasado 15 de abril el cantante tuvo una emergencia médica que obligó a su avión privado a realizar un aterrizaje en Illinois. A pesar de su estado de salud, Prince se presentó al día siguiente para asegurarle a sus fans que estaba bien.
EFE
