MuriÃ³ el mÃ¡s famoso â€œHombre Marlboroâ€

Murió el más famoso "Hombre Marlboro"

Murió el más famoso "Hombre Marlboro"

El vaquero, conocido mundialmente como la imagen de la marca de cigarrillos Marlboro entre 1968 y 1989, muriÃ³ el lunes, de acuerdo con un comunicado emitido por su familia.

La declaraciÃ³n no especificÃ³ las causas de la muerte de Darrell H. Winfield, de 85 aÃ±os de edad, quien falleciÃ³ en su casa de Riverton, al este de Wyoming, Estados Unidos.

El â€œHombre Marlboroâ€ fue actor y modelo durante dÃ©cadas pero sobre todo fue vaquero la mayor parte de su vida.

De acuerdo con la agencia de noticias AFP, en la pÃ¡gina web de su funeral, su familia dice que le gustaban los caballos y el rodeo, y que su vida no “hubiera sido muy diferente” si no hubiera sido la imagen de Marlboro.

SegÃºn Los Angeles Times, al menos cuatro de los otros â€œhombres Marlboroâ€ murieron de enfermedades relacionadas con el cigarrillo.

 

Agencias

