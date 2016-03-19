Murió el cantante Édgar Alexander

Murió el cantante Édgar Alexander

 La tarde de este viernes falleció, en el Hospital Clínico Universitario, el cantautor Edgar Alexander, a causa de un infarto. Tenía 71 años

Mejor conocido como “El Hombre de la Cima” inició su carrera en los años 50 en Venezuela y fue uno de los músicos más importantes en los géneros Pop y Rock del país.

El cantante zuliano Édgar Alexander falleció en Caracas por complicaciones de salud. El músico fue integrante de la agrupación Impala y de Azúcar, Cacao y Leche.

Nació en el estado Zulia en 1945. En los años 70,  inició su carrera como solista, en la que posicionó el álbum Hoy Sonríe mi Corazón en el año 1972. Otros temas reconocidos del artista son “Soy Poeta”, “Hoy” y “El Cisne”. “Tiempo para amar”

Le sobreviven su esposa María Carolina y sus hijos Edgar y Carlos Quintero, quienes hace un mes revivieron el proyecto de su padre, con una presentación en el marco de Kultura Rock, en el teatro de la Ópera de Maracay.

