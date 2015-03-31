Multa por no declarar el ISLR es de 150 UT

Multa por no declarar el ISLR es de 150 UT

Este martes 31 de marzo, a la medianoche, vence el plazo para declarar y pagar el impuesto sobre la renta.

La no presentaciÃ³n de la declaraciÃ³n de rentas es sancionada con una multa equivalente a 150 unidades tributarias. La presentaciÃ³n tardÃ­a se multa con cien unidades tributarias, sin perjuicio de los intereses moratorios aplicables por el pago extemporÃ¡neo.

El superintendente nacional Aduanero y Tributario, JosÃ© David Cabello RondÃ³n, indicÃ³ que a partir del 1Â° de abril se empezarÃ¡n a realizar las fiscalizaciones, auditorÃ­as y revisiÃ³n de las declaraciones del ISLR, para verificar que ningÃºn contribuyente haya ejecutado una defraudaciÃ³n fiscal a la hora de realizar su trÃ¡mite tributario.

