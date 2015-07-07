Muguruza reduce a Bacsinszky para acceder a semifinales de Wimbledon

Muguruza reduce a Bacsinszky para acceder a semifinales de Wimbledon

Tiene 21 aÃ±os, naciÃ³ en Guatire (Venezuela) y el pÃºblico en general, aquellos que no siguen a fondo el deporte de la raqueta, la asocian por encima de todo al embrollo mediÃ¡tico que generÃ³ su proceso de nacionalizaciÃ³n. IrrumpiÃ³ en el profesionalismo entonces, hace tres aÃ±os, con unas formas y un estilo de juego heterooxo que apuntaban a cosas importantes. Y ahora, despuÃ©s del cincelado que exige toda buena obra de orfebrerÃ­a, ya es toda una realidad. La hispano-venezolana GarbiÃ±e Muguruza lucharÃ¡ por una plaza en la final de Wimbledon despuÃ©s de reducir a la suiza Timea Bacsinszky (7-5 y 6-3 en una hora y 27 minutos de partido). Su escollo serÃ¡ la estadounidense Madison Keys o Agnieszka Radwanska.

“Es increÃ­ble”, decÃ­a tras la hazaÃ±a; “es mi primera semifinal en un grande (su tope eran los cuartos de Roland Garros, en los dos Ãºltimos aÃ±os). Ha sido muy intenso, muy duro”, admitÃ­a Muguruza, 20Âª en el rÃ¡nking de la WTA, visiblemente emocionada.

Elpais.es

SabÃ­a GarbiÃ±e que para doblegar a la suiza, una jugadora racional y fiable, debÃ­a mantener el tipo y no dejarse llevar por ese deseo que a veces la traiciona. DebÃ­a, sencillamente, hacer lo que viene haciendo a lo largo de todo el torneo. Esto es, disfrutar, jugar como los Ã¡ngeles e interpretar muyÂ  bien los tiempos. Procesar, debajo de esa visera blanca que luce, la cercanÃ­a del Ã©xito.

Y asÃ­ lo hizo GarbiÃ±e, a la que le gustan los grandes escenarios (pista 1, aÃºn se le resiste la central) porque, dicen, ha nacido para las grandes funciones. Ante Bacsinszky saliÃ³ con el convencimiento firme de que iba a vencer. Pero nada de premuras ni de tirar por el carril del medio, sino ser selectiva y todo a su debido tiempo, como su explosiÃ³n. De nuevo, Muguruza demostrÃ³ que poco a poco va ganando registros, que no es solo una tenista de pegada y superficie rÃ¡pida.

CastigÃ³ con la derecha, por supuesto, pero siguiÃ³ ademÃ¡s incidiendo con ese revÃ©s a dos manos tan daÃ±ino, profundo y plano. Pese a las limitaciones que le ofrece su propio corpachÃ³n (mide 1,82), esas dos piernas interminables que le hacen efectuar un esfuerzo extra en los apoyos para doblar las rodillas, tuvo juego desde el fondo de la pista y volviÃ³ a sacar partido a las subidas a la red.

AsÃ­ es como desarticulÃ³ la sÃ³lida maquinaria de Bacsinszky. DecantÃ³ el primer set con una ruptura en el tramo final (con 5-5) y otra en el segundo (con 4-3 ya a su favor). Y, como broche, revÃ©sÂ  dos manos. DespuÃ©s, brincos, brincos y mÃ¡s brincos. Un vamosss sonoro e interminable. No era para menos. El jueves se jugarÃ¡ su presencia en la final. Tiene 21 aÃ±os y es la mejor noticia en el presente del tenis espaÃ±ol, demasiado turbulento en los Ãºltimos tiempos. Ya era hora.

