Muerte a las tarjetas SIM

Por biendateao -
La tarjeta SIM forma parte de nuestro mÃ³vil como elemento indispensable para su funcionamiento, desde su popularizaciÃ³n allÃ¡ por los noventa. Esta pequeÃ±a tarjeta del tamaÃ±o de una uÃ±a aloja nuestra identidad digital en la red de la operadora, siendo un mal “necesario” que llevamos dÃ©cadas soportando. Con la miniaturizaciÃ³n de los chips y la llegada de la red de datos a los smartphones su uso es cada vez un problema mayor.

Los fabricantes las han reducido hasta el mÃ­nimo posible con las nanosim, pero lo que de verdad tienen que hacer es matarlas de una vez. Pero… Â¿cÃ³mo funcionarÃ­a nuestro smartphone sin tarjeta SIM, Â¿hay una alternativa? Primero conozcamos su origen y funciÃ³n.

La tarjeta SIM

A veces asumimos como necesarias cosas cotidianas cuando no lo son, tal vez por costumbre. El ejemplo mÃ¡s claro es esta tarjeta SIM, la cual muchos creÃ­an como insustituible previo al anuncio de Apple y su Soft SIM gracias a la nueva generaciÃ³n de iPads. Es un pequeÃ±o movimiento en la direcciÃ³n correcta, pero se podrÃ­a lograr una alternativa mucho mejor. El problema son las operadoras a las cuales el usuario les importa bien poco y la fricciÃ³n inicial que habrÃ­a al abolir un elemento que creÃ­amos fundamental desde hace casi 25 aÃ±os.

Una tarjeta SIM solo almacena pequeÃ±as claves que nos identificanUna tarjeta SIM (en inglÃ©s de Subscriber Identity Module, no es mÃ¡s que una tarjeta desmontable usada en telÃ©fonos mÃ³viles que almacenan de forma segura la clave de servicio del suscriptor usada para identificarse ante la red, de forma que sea posible cambiar la lÃ­nea de un terminal a otro simplemente cambiando la tarjeta. TenÃ­a sentido en 1990 cuando fue concebida y rÃ¡pidamente se volviÃ³ obligatorio su uso en redes GSM.

Estas pequeÃ±as tarjetas no son mÃ¡s que unidades muy limitadas de almacenamiento, las cuales nunca superan los 512 KB de capacidad. Las tarjetas SIM almacenan informaciÃ³n especifica de la red para autenticar e identificar a sus suscriptores, siendo los datos mÃ¡s importantes el ICC-ID, el IMSI y la clave de autenticaciÃ³n (Ki). La tarjeta SIM tambiÃ©n almacena mÃ¡s datos, pero no tienen importancia para explicar su funcionamiento.

  • ICC-ID: es el identificativo internacional de la tarjeta sim. Se almacenan en la tarjeta SIM y suelen estar impresos en ella.
  • IMSI: las tarjetas SIM y sus usuarios se identifican en las redes mÃ³viles de forma individual gracias a un IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identify, â€˜Identidad Internacional del Suscriptor MÃ³vilâ€™) Ãºnico. Las operadoras conectan las llamadas a telÃ©fonos mÃ³viles y se comunican con sus tarjetas SIM comercializadas usando su IMSI.
  • Clave de autenticaciÃ³n (Ki): La clave de autenticaciÃ³n (Ki, Authentication key) es un valor de 16 bytes usado para autenticar las tarjetas SIM en la red mÃ³vil. Cada tarjeta SIM tiene una Ki Ãºnica asignada por el operador durante el proceso de personalizaciÃ³n. La Ki tambiÃ©n se almacena en una base de datos especÃ­fica llamada AuC(acrÃ³nimo de Authentication Center) que estÃ¡ implementada como parte integral de la HLR(acrÃ³nimo de Home Location Register) de la red del operador.

Es decir, dejÃ©moslo claro, la tarjeta SIM almacena unas pocas claves para identificarnos en la red de la operadora. Esos datos no podÃ­an estar almacenados en el telÃ©fono mÃ³vil de hace 25 aÃ±os por cuestiones obvias. Pero en pleno 2015 creo que hay varias soluciones mÃ¡s prÃ¡cticas para consumidores y fabricantes, no tan convenientes para las teleco.

Alternativas a la muerte de la tarjeta SIM

El smartphone es tu compaÃ±ero mÃ¡s valioso en un viaje: tienes el correo, mapas, tus reservas, lista de lugares en Evernote hasta Google Now te presentarÃ¡ tu reserva de Hotel… pero aterrizas en otro paÃ­s y no puedes usar tu smartphone.

AÃ±o 2014: puedes encender las bombillas de tu casa mediante un click en el mÃ³vil, pero no puedes acceder a tu correo en otro paÃ­s sin pagar 1 riÃ±Ã³n por cada MB consumido. Â¿QuÃ© maldita broma es esta?

Viajar es comprobar lo terrible que es depender de la tarjeta SIMTener que buscar un establecimiento de operadora y comprar una SIM puede ser una tarea simple y sencilla o un engorro depende del paÃ­s al que vayas. Algo que se podrÃ­a solucionar con los identificadores de la tarjeta SIM embebidos en el propio terminal, de forma que ni la tarjeta SIM ocupe un enorme y valioso espacio en nuestros terminales ni sea una odisea tener red con el operador local cuando viajamos al extranjero.

Apple ha dado un discreto y pequeÃ±o paso por la aboliciÃ³n de las malditas tarjetas SIM con el lanzamiento de sus nuevos iPad y sus SIM programables o Soft SIM. La tarjeta SIM tiene grabada la informaciÃ³n al ser personalizada por la compaÃ±Ã­a, la Soft SIM es grabada al instante por software y serÃ­a grabable siempre que se quiera. Algo que es muy sencillo de realizar en verdad, ya que es simplemente almacenar claves alfanumÃ©ricas.

Estas claves pueden estar almacenadas en la nube mediante nuestra ID de usuario de Apple/Google/Microsoft o en una Soft Sim , como en el iPad Air 2, como recurso previo de transiciÃ³n. Lo que carece de sentido es que no podamos contratar un plan de datos desde nuestro smartphone y sÃ­ podamos pedir pizza mediante un imÃ¡n de la nevera. Eso por no hablar del drama que los editores de Hipertextual vivimos cada vez que reseÃ±amos un terminal y debemos cambiar de Micro SIM a Nano SIM o viceversa. Es una fricciÃ³n cada vez mÃ¡s agrede e innecesaria.

Los grandes fabricantes han de dar el primer paso

El mayor problema es dar el primer paso y tener en contra a muchas operadoras. AT&T, por ejemplo, bloquea la Soft SIM de los nuevos iPad para que solo pueda ser usado por su red, obligando al consumidor a comprar otra. Â¿QuÃ© sentido tiene atentar asÃ­ contra los usuarios? Que se facilite el cambio de operador no deberÃ­a repercutir en perdidas a los operadores que tratan bien a sus clientes, al contrario. Y los consumidores nos ahorrarÃ­amos estar pidiendo duplicados, estar cortando tarjetas SIM y en definitiva seguir viviendo en 1990 cuando nuestra vida y forma de convivir con la tecnologÃ­a ha cambiado tan drÃ¡sticamente.

Los fabricantes ademÃ¡s ahorrarÃ­an espacio, los usuarios quebraderos de cabeza y las operadoras millones de tarjetas de plÃ¡stico grabadas y personalizadas. El cambio serÃ¡ progresivo y no fÃ¡cil, pero Apple ya ha enseÃ±ado su primera carta y es la mejor noticia que podrÃ­amos tener. Â¿AvanzarÃ¡n en este apartado los de Cupertino o Samsung en este 2015?

No queremos mÃ¡s adaptadores, ni recortar la SIM, ni estar 4 horas sin red de datos cuando viajamos fuera de nuestro paÃ­s. Muerte a las tarjetas SIM.

