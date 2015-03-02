Muere Naty Revuelta, ex-pareja de Fidel Castro

Muere Naty Revuelta, ex-pareja de Fidel Castro

Por biendateao -
1874
577
COMPARTIR

La mujer de la alta sociedad cubana que vaciÃ³ su cuenta bancaria y vendiÃ³ sus diamantes para apoyar a Fidel Castro cuando era un insurgente poco conocido, ha muerto. Natalia Revuelta Clews tenÃ­a 89 aÃ±os, reseÃ±a AP.

Revuelta conociÃ³ al joven revolucionario en 1952 y le prestÃ³ su casa para que planeara el asalto a un cuartel al aÃ±o siguiente, considerado el inicio de la revoluciÃ³n. Posteriormente mantuvieron una relaciÃ³n sentimental de la que naciÃ³ una hija Alina, quien aÃ±os despuÃ©s se exiliÃ³ en Florida y se convirtiÃ³ en una crÃ­tica enconada del dirigente comunista.

La cuidadora de Revuelta, Carmen GarcÃ­a, dijo a la Associated Press que revuelta muriÃ³ el viernes y fue cremada en una ceremonia familiar Ã­ntima. Su amiga Natalia BolÃ­var dijo que Revuelta estaba enferma desde que sufriÃ³ una caÃ­da recientemente.

Foto: La hija "rebelde" de Fidel Castro, Alina FernÃ¡ndez Revuelta / elnuevoherald.com

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

577 COMENTARIOS

  28. These people run together with step around these people along with the boots and shoes nonetheless seem excellent. I do think they are often well worth the charge.

  30. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  44. I simply want to mention I am very new to blogging and seriously enjoyed this web site. Most likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You certainly have fantastic articles and reviews. Thanks a lot for revealing your web-site.

  51. Your style is so unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.

  61. This awesome blog is without a doubt interesting and besides factual. I have discovered a lot of useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!

  70. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  91. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. thank you|

  95. Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  99. Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; we have created some nice practices and we are looking to exchange methods with other folks, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.|

  103. Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!|

  108. Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in reality was once a amusement account it. Glance complicated to far delivered agreeable from you! By the way, how can we be in contact?|

  110. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Appreciate it!|

  129. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!|

  135. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Outstanding work!|

  140. Its such as you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something. I think that you just can do with some p.c. to power the message home a bit, however instead of that, that is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.|

  146. Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Finding the time and actual effort to create a very good article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.|

  157. I feel that is among the so much important information for me. And i’m satisfied studying your article. However should statement on some general issues, The website taste is wonderful, the articles is really nice : D. Excellent process, cheers|

  163. I’m really inspired with your writing abilities and also with the layout for your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you modify it your self? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great weblog like this one nowadays..|

  174. full download for pc

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]

  175. I just want to tell you that I’m all new to blogging and really savored you’re blog. Probably I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly come with fabulous articles. Kudos for sharing your web page.

  180. Gday there, just started to be mindful of your blog page through Search engines like google, and discovered that it is seriously beneficial. I will be grateful in the event you persist these.

  183. I’m excited to uncover this page. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to check out new information in your blog.

  185. 福井歯医者

    […]we like to honor a lot of other world wide web web sites around the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  191. 福井歯医者

    […]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they are in fact really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]

  192. It’s appropriate occasion to get some preparations for the long-term. I’ve scan this write-up and if I may, I want to suggest to you you handful of significant assistance.

  195. I was very happy to uncover this website. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every part of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new stuff in your web site.

  202. There are some interesting time limits on this article however I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There’s some validity however I’ll take maintain opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want more! Added to FeedBurner as properly

  207. Gday there, just started to be alert to your blogging site through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it is pretty informative. I’ll be grateful for should you decide keep up these.

  213. This is convenient opportunity to put together some intentions for the near future. I have looked over this article and if I have the ability to, I wish to recommend you couple helpful ideas.

  214. I was pretty pleased to discover this great site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff in your blog.

  217. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re utilizing? I’m having some small security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any recommendations?|

  224. I’m more than happy to discover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new things on your blog.

  226. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Truly rarely should i encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you might have hit the nail around the head. Your notion is outstanding; the thing is an issue that there are not enough consumers are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy i found this in my look for something in regards to this.

  228. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!|

  233. Good morning there, just turned out to be aware about your webpage through Search engines like google, and have found that it is really helpful. I will truly appreciate in the event you retain this post.

  234. It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!|

  235. Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  236. Can I just now say exactly what a relief to uncover somebody who in fact knows what theyre dealing with online. You certainly learn how to bring a worry to light making it crucial. The diet need to check out this and can see this side of your story. I cant believe youre less well-known since you also undoubtedly have the gift.

  237. You’re so interesting! I don’t believe I’ve truly read through anything like that before. So nice to discover someone with a few unique thoughts on this issue. Really.. thank you for starting this up. This site is something that is required on the web, someone with a little originality!|

  238. I was very pleased to find this website. I want to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to see new stuff on your site.

  239. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site. I am hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own blog now ;)|

  240. Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?|

  242. I want to to thank you for this good read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it. I have got you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff you postâ€¦|

  246. I was excited to find this site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff in your website.

  248. Awesome write-up. I am a regular visitor of your website and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the nice site. I’ll be a frequent visitor for a long time.

  249. Hello there, just started to be aware of your weblog through Search engines like google, and found that it’s pretty informational. I will appreciate should you retain this approach.

  252. I simply hope to notify you that I am new to posting and clearly valued your article. Likely I am most likely to remember your blog post . You certainly have wonderful article materials. Delight In it for swapping with us the best website information

  253. Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol|

  255. It is actually nearly extremely difficult to come across well-educated viewers on this matter, unfortunately you come across as like you fully grasp the things that you’re covering! Excellent

  260. Hey there. I found your site by way of Google even as searching for a comparable subject, your website came up. It appears to be great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  262. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really frustrating. A good website with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this website, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  264. Hey there. I discovered your web site by the use of Google even as looking for a related subject, your web site got here up. It seems to be great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  265. Hey there. I found your blog by way of Google while searching for a related matter, your website came up. It looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  267. Hello there. I discovered your website by the use of Google at the same time as looking for a similar topic, your site got here up. It seems great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  271. I simply desire to advise you that I am new to online blogging and thoroughly cherished your review. Very likely I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You literally have fabulous article blog posts. Acknowledge it for expressing with us the best blog page

  282. Greetings there, just started to be alert to your webpage through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it’s truly useful. I’ll be grateful for should you continue on this informative article.

  283. I really wish to reveal to you that I am new to writing a blog and very much valued your website. Most likely I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have amazing article blog posts. Value it for telling with us your favorite internet page

  286. Hello there. I discovered your site by the use of Google at the same time as looking for a related matter, your website got here up. It looks good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  287. Hello there. I discovered your web site by the use of Google whilst looking for a related subject, your site got here up. It appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  290. Undeniably consider that which you stated. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the web the easiest factor to have in mind of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed whilst people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as outlined out the whole thing with no need side effect , other people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thank you|

  291. I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be using? I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any suggestions?|

  292. Can I simply say what a relief to uncover somebody who genuinely understands what they are talking about over the internet. You definitely know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More people must check this out and understand this side of the story. I can’t believe you aren’t more popular since you certainly possess the gift.|

  293. Hello there I am so glad I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a tremendous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I donâ€™t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.|

  295. I really have to reveal to you that I am new to blogging and undeniably enjoyed your write-up. Most likely I am going to save your blog post . You indeed have stunning article material. Delight In it for telling with us the best url report

  298. Hello there. I discovered your blog via Google at the same time as looking for a related subject, your web site came up. It seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  306. What i do not realize is if truth be told how you are no longer really a lot more smartly-preferred than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize thus considerably in relation to this matter, produced me personally consider it from a lot of various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it’s something to do with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs nice. All the time care for it up!|

  307. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the simplest thing to consider of. I say to you, I definitely get irked at the same time as people think about concerns that they just don’t understand about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also outlined out the whole thing with no need side-effects , folks can take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thanks|

  310. I blog frequently and I really thank you for your information. This article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to take a note of your blog and keep checking for new details about once a week. I opted in for your Feed as well.|

  313. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Safari. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Cheers|

  318. Howdy! I realize this is somewhat off-topic however I had to ask. Does operating a well-established website like yours take a massive amount work? I am completely new to operating a blog however I do write in my diary every day. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my experience and views online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!|

  319. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.|

  323. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is really annoying. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  324. Hello there. I found your site by means of Google at the same time as searching for a comparable topic, your web site came up. It appears good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  325. Hey there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share. With thanks!|

  326. Hey there. I found your web site via Google while looking for a similar matter, your web site came up. It seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  327. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually irritating. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  330. It certainly is mostly not possible to encounter well-educated people on this theme, nevertheless you seem like you are familiar with exactly what you’re covering! Thanks

  332. I do trust all of the ideas you’ve introduced in your post. They’re really convincing and can certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for beginners. May just you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.|

  333. I simply wish to inform you that I am new to blog posting and clearly loved your site. Very possible I am likely to remember your blog post . You indeed have wonderful article information. Appreciate it for sharing with us your very own internet webpage

  336. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really irritating. A good site with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  337. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually frustrating. A good blog with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  339. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is really annoying. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  340. Heya there, just turned out to be mindful of your weblog through Google, and discovered that it’s pretty informative. I’ll be grateful for if you keep up this approach.

  342. Hi there. I discovered your blog by means of Google while searching for a similar topic, your web site came up. It appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  343. Hi there. I found your site by means of Google at the same time as searching for a related matter, your web site got here up. It looks good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  345. Hey there. I discovered your website by the use of Google while looking for a related subject, your web site came up. It seems to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  346. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really frustrating. A good blog with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  347. Good morning there, just became aware of your wordpress bog through The Big G, and have found that it’s pretty helpful. I will truly appreciate in the event you retain this idea.

  348. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really irritating. A good site with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  351. Gday there, just turned out to be receptive to your blog page through Search engines like google, and discovered that it is genuinely informative. I’ll truly appreciate if you keep up this informative article.

  357. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really annoying. A good website with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  359. Hello there. I discovered your web site by means of Google even as looking for a similar subject, your web site came up. It looks good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  366. I merely intend to notify you that I am new to online blogging and really cherished your report. Probably I am most likely to store your blog post . You definitely have excellent article material. Get Pleasure From it for giving out with us your own site information

  367. Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I in finding It truly helpful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to provide something back and help others such as you aided me.|

  370. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is actually annoying. A good web site with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for making this website, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  371. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually irritating. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  373. Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|

  374. Awesome write-up. I am a normal visitor of your website and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the nice site. I will be a regular visitor for a long time.

  376. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually annoying. A good web site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  378. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is really frustrating. A good website with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  379. Greetings there, just became aware of your article through The Big G, and found that it is quite useful. I will be grateful should you decide keep up this informative article.

  381. Greetings, I do believe your blog might be having internet browser compatibility problems. Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Aside from that, fantastic blog!|

  382. Good morning there, just became mindful of your web page through Bing and yahoo, and realized that it’s genuinely good. I will appreciate should you carry on this post.

  385. Hey there. I discovered your blog by the use of Google whilst searching for a comparable topic, your site got here up. It looks good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  388. Hullo here, just got aware about your article through Google, and found that it is quite interesting. I will be grateful for if you continue such.

  391. Nice weblog here! Also your site lots up very fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink for your host? I want my website loaded up as fast as yours lol|

  393. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually frustrating. A good site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  394. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is actually annoying. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  396. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is actually irritating. A good website with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  397. Hi there. I found your blog by way of Google at the same time as searching for a comparable subject, your site got here up. It seems great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  400. It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!|

  401. Having read this I thought it was extremely informative. I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this information together. I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worth it!|

  406. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is really irritating. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  407. Hello there. I discovered your site by the use of Google while looking for a comparable matter, your site got here up. It looks great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  408. Hey there. I found your blog via Google at the same time as looking for a comparable matter, your web site got here up. It appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  410. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing issues with your site. It looks like some of the written text in your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This may be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before. Thanks|

  412. Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any points for inexperienced blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.|

  414. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is really irritating. A good website with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this website, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  416. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really irritating. A good site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  417. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is actually irritating. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this website, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  421. I used to be recommended this blog via my cousin. I’m not positive whether this put up is written by means of him as no one else realize such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!|

  425. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is actually irritating. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  431. Hi there. I found your site by means of Google at the same time as searching for a related subject, your site came up. It looks good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  432. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is really annoying. A good blog with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  433. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really annoying. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this website, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  435. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really frustrating. A good blog with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  437. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!|

  438. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually annoying. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  439. Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?|

  442. Howdy! I understand this is kind of off-topic however I needed to ask. Does running a well-established blog such as yours require a large amount of work? I am completely new to blogging but I do write in my diary everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my personal experience and views online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!|

  445. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is really annoying. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  446. Hello there. I discovered your website by means of Google even as looking for a related matter, your web site got here up. It seems to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  447. Hullo there, just turned out to be aware about your website through yahoo, and discovered that it’s seriously informational. I’ll take pleasure in should you keep up these.

  448. Hello there. I discovered your website by the use of Google at the same time as looking for a related matter, your website got here up. It seems good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  453. What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & aid different users like its aided me. Good job.|

  454. Awesome post. I’m a normal visitor of your web site and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the excellent site. I’ll be a regular visitor for a long time.

  455. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is actually irritating. A good site with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  456. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is really frustrating. A good web site with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this website, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  457. Awesome write-up. I’m a regular visitor of your web site and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the excellent site. I’ll be a regular visitor for a long time.

  465. Hello i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i read this post i thought i could also create comment due to this sensible piece of writing.|

  466. I really intend to tell you that I am new to posting and incredibly adored your page. Very likely I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely have great article information. Truly Appreciate it for discussing with us your favorite web webpage

  467. I am no longer positive the place you are getting your info, however good topic. I must spend some time finding out much more or working out more. Thank you for fantastic information I was on the lookout for this info for my mission.|

  469. Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My website covers a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog by the way!|

  470. Hi there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a honest price? Thank you, I appreciate it!|

  471. My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web page and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web page for a second time.|

  472. Gday there, just turned out to be mindful of your writings through Google, and have found that it is very beneficial. I’ll truly appreciate if you decide to keep up this.

  474. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.|

  476. It is convenient occasion to make some options for the future. I have go through this blog post and if I may possibly, I want to recommend you some enlightening assistance.

  478. Hi there. I discovered your blog by means of Google even as looking for a related matter, your site came up. It appears great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  481. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is actually annoying. A good website with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  482. A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment. I believe that you ought to publish more on this issue, it may not be a taboo subject but generally folks don’t speak about such issues. To the next! Kind regards!!|

  489. First of all I would like to say superb blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing. I’ve had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out. I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints? Kudos!|

  491. I just hope to advise you that I am new to putting up a blog and pretty much admired your post. Probably I am going to store your blog post . You undoubtedly have impressive article content. Be Grateful For it for telling with us your internet site document

  493. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is actually annoying. A good website with exciting content, that is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  494. Awesome post. I am a regular visitor of your blog and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the nice site. I’ll be a regular visitor for a long time.

  495. Hi there. I found your site via Google while searching for a related subject, your web site got here up. It appears good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  496. It happens to be suitable opportunity to get some preparations for the extended term. I have digested this blog and if I may possibly, I want to suggest you number of helpful tips and advice.

  497. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually irritating. A good site with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for making this website, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  499. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is actually irritating. A good site with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  503. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is actually irritating. A good web site with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  504. Hey there. I found your web site by the use of Google even as looking for a similar subject, your website got here up. It seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  506. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is actually irritating. A good web site with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  507. Might be almost close to impossible to come across well-educated people on this theme, and yet you appear like you are familiar with what you’re talking about! Bless You

  508. Awesome write-up. I’m a regular visitor of your website and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the excellent site. I’ll be a regular visitor for a really long time.

  510. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is actually irritating. A good website with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  514. Hi there. I found your site by means of Google at the same time as looking for a comparable subject, your website got here up. It seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  515. I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours nowadays, yet I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty price enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the internet can be a lot more helpful than ever before.|

  516. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is really irritating. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  517. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Bless you!|

  518. Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any methods to stop hackers?|

  520. Hey! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the excellent work!|

  521. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. But think of if you added some great visuals or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this site could certainly be one of the greatest in its field. Wonderful blog!|

  523. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is really annoying. A good site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  525. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is actually annoying. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this website, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  526. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is really annoying. A good site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this website, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  527. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really irritating. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  530. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually irritating. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  531. Definitely imagine that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be at the net the easiest factor to be mindful of. I say to you, I certainly get irked at the same time as folks think about worries that they plainly do not understand about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest as well as outlined out the whole thing without having side-effects , folks can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  532. I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?|

  533. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually annoying. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  534. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is actually annoying. A good website with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  536. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is actually frustrating. A good site with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  537. Awesome write-up. I am a normal visitor of your blog and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the nice site. I’ll be a frequent visitor for a really long time.

  540. Awesome post. I am a regular visitor of your web site and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the nice site. I’ll be a frequent visitor for a really long time.

  543. Hello there I am so happy I found your site, I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a remarkable post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent job.|

  546. Hi there. I found your website by means of Google even as searching for a related matter, your web site got here up. It seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  547. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is actually irritating. A good site with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  549. Awesome post. I’m a regular visitor of your blog and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the excellent site. I’ll be a frequent visitor for a really long time.

  550. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is actually frustrating. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  551. Hello there. I discovered your site by way of Google even as looking for a related subject, your site got here up. It appears great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  552. Hey there. I discovered your site via Google at the same time as searching for a comparable subject, your website came up. It looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  553. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really annoying. A good website with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  555. I believe this is among the so much significant info for me. And i am happy studying your article. However wanna commentary on few normal issues, The site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent : D. Just right task, cheers|

  556. I am extremely inspired with your writing talents and also with the structure to your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you modify it your self? Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it is uncommon to see a nice weblog like this one today..|

  559. Thanks for the marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author. I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back in the future. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great work, have a nice afternoon!|

  562. Aw, this was an exceptionally good post. Taking the time and actual effort to generate a great articleâ€¦ but what can I sayâ€¦ I put things off a lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.|

  565. I have been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  567. This design is incredible! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  569. I simply need to notify you that I am new to posting and thoroughly admired your article. Very likely I am most likely to store your blog post . You truly have lovely article information. Delight In it for giving out with us your internet report

  570. Hiya there, just got familiar with your web page through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it is quite helpful. I’ll take pleasure in if you keep up this post.

  571. Hi there. I discovered your web site by way of Google at the same time as looking for a comparable subject, your website got here up. It looks good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  573. Hi there. I found your website by the use of Google whilst searching for a related subject, your website came up. It seems to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  574. I simply intend to share it with you that I am new to having a blog and clearly cherished your write-up. Likely I am going to store your blog post . You seriously have wonderful article content. Like it for discussing with us your internet page

  576. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is really annoying. A good web site with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

DEJA UN COMENTARIO