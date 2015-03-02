Muere Naty Revuelta, ex-pareja de Fidel Castro

La mujer de la alta sociedad cubana que vaciÃ³ su cuenta bancaria y vendiÃ³ sus diamantes para apoyar a Fidel Castro cuando era un insurgente poco conocido, ha muerto. Natalia Revuelta Clews tenÃa 89 aÃ±os, reseÃ±a AP.
Revuelta conociÃ³ al joven revolucionario en 1952 y le prestÃ³ su casa para que planeara el asalto a un cuartel al aÃ±o siguiente, considerado el inicio de la revoluciÃ³n. Posteriormente mantuvieron una relaciÃ³n sentimental de la que naciÃ³ una hija Alina, quien aÃ±os despuÃ©s se exiliÃ³ en Florida y se convirtiÃ³ en una crÃtica enconada del dirigente comunista.
La cuidadora de Revuelta, Carmen GarcÃa, dijo a la Associated Press que revuelta muriÃ³ el viernes y fue cremada en una ceremonia familiar Ãntima. Su amiga Natalia BolÃvar dijo que Revuelta estaba enferma desde que sufriÃ³ una caÃda recientemente.
