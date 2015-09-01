MUD se deslinda de MinUnidad

La Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica (MUD) pidiÃ³ cambiar, a travÃ©s del voto, el rumbo del paÃs, rechazando lo que el gobierno de NicolÃ¡s Maduro, a su juicio, hizo con el tarjetÃ³n que va para las elecciones del 6 de diciembre.
â€œEl gobierno puso al lado de la tarjeta de la MUD el partido MinUnidad para confundir a los votantes. Queremos alertar que el gobierno, usando el juego sucio, ha querido revertir por las malas el rechazo que siente el pueblo, secuestrando al partido MinUnidad, poniÃ©ndolo al lado de la tarjeta de la MUDâ€, explicÃ³ Julio Borges, coordinador nacional de Primero Justicia (PJ).
Asimismo, denunciÃ³ el â€œraterismoâ€ del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), â€œque aceptÃ³ que se inscribiera MinUnidad, partido comandado por William Ojeda, 11 dÃas despuÃ©s de cerrado el lapso de aceptaciÃ³n legalâ€.
â€œEl partido MinUnidad estÃ¡ fuera de la MUDâ€¦ lo mÃ¡s importante es que la verdadera Unidad tiene una sola tarjeta, que es la de la MUDâ€¦ a nosotros nos queda informar para que la gente comience a enterarse de esta arbitrariedad que ha hecho el gobiernoâ€, dijo Borges.
AseverÃ³ que los partidos que integran la Unidad acordaron de manera unÃ¡nime que su tarjeta quedara abajo y a la izquierda. â€œEl desespero del gobierno es tan grande que ha colocado alrededor de Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica tarjetas cuyos nombres buscan confundirâ€.
â€œHagan la trampa que quieran, hagan el raterismo que quieranâ€¦ la Unidad tiene una sola tarjeta que estÃ¡ abajo y a la izquierdaâ€, agregÃ³ por su parte el secretario ejecutivo de la MUD, JesÃºs â€œChÃºoâ€ Torrealba.
AsÃ, Torrealba descartÃ³ que pudiera suscitarse alguna confusiÃ³n en las legislativas. â€œEl triunfo del 6 de diciembre en un elemento fundamental para salir de estos sujetos (gobierno)â€, aseverÃ³.
LA LIBERTAD DE LEOPOLDO LÃ“PEZ
Torrealba reiterÃ³ su solidaridad con Leopoldo LÃ³pez y seÃ±alÃ³ que la sentencia que se espera conocer esta semana deber ser una â€œjustaâ€ que le otorgue la libertad plena despuÃ©s de estar mÃ¡s de un aÃ±o en un proceso judicial â€œtortuosoâ€.
â€œSi hay sentencia, y esa sentencia es justa, tiene que ser de la libertad plena â€¦ no hay ninguna prueba que lo acuse, no hay ningÃºn testigo que lo seÃ±aleâ€, precisÃ³.
De igual modo, acotÃ³ que la unidad respaldarÃ¡ cualquier evento en apoyo al lÃder opositor preso en Ramo Verde por las protestas antigubernamentales de 2014.
â€œLlamamos al paÃs a estar alerta y en expectativa, este es un tema de interÃ©s nacional. Solamente en justicia podemos construir un paÃs de todos y para todosâ€, rematÃ³.
