MUD se deslinda de MinUnidad

Por biendateao
La Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica (MUD) pidiÃ³ cambiar, a travÃ©s del voto, el rumbo del paÃ­s, rechazando lo que el gobierno de NicolÃ¡s Maduro, a su juicio, hizo con el tarjetÃ³n que va para las elecciones del 6 de diciembre.

â€œEl gobierno puso al lado de la tarjeta de la MUD el partido MinUnidad para confundir a los votantes. Queremos alertar que el gobierno, usando el juego sucio, ha querido revertir por las malas el rechazo que siente el pueblo, secuestrando al partido MinUnidad, poniÃ©ndolo al lado de la tarjeta de la MUDâ€, explicÃ³ Julio Borges, coordinador nacional de Primero Justicia (PJ).

Asimismo, denunciÃ³ el â€œraterismoâ€ del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), â€œque aceptÃ³ que se inscribiera MinUnidad, partido comandado por William Ojeda, 11 dÃ­as despuÃ©s de cerrado el lapso de aceptaciÃ³n legalâ€.

â€œEl partido MinUnidad estÃ¡ fuera de la MUDâ€¦ lo mÃ¡s importante es que la verdadera Unidad tiene una sola tarjeta, que es la de la MUDâ€¦ a nosotros nos queda informar para que la gente comience a enterarse de esta arbitrariedad que ha hecho el gobiernoâ€, dijo Borges.

AseverÃ³ que los partidos que integran la Unidad acordaron de manera unÃ¡nime que su tarjeta quedara abajo y a la izquierda. â€œEl desespero del gobierno es tan grande que ha colocado alrededor de Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica tarjetas cuyos nombres buscan confundirâ€.

â€œHagan la trampa que quieran, hagan el raterismo que quieranâ€¦ la Unidad tiene una sola tarjeta que estÃ¡ abajo y a la izquierdaâ€, agregÃ³ por su parte el secretario ejecutivo de la MUD, JesÃºs â€œChÃºoâ€ Torrealba.

AsÃ­, Torrealba descartÃ³ que pudiera suscitarse alguna confusiÃ³n en las legislativas. â€œEl triunfo del 6 de diciembre en un elemento fundamental para salir de estos sujetos (gobierno)â€, aseverÃ³.

LA LIBERTAD DE LEOPOLDO LÃ“PEZ

Torrealba reiterÃ³ su solidaridad con Leopoldo LÃ³pez y seÃ±alÃ³ que la sentencia que se espera conocer esta semana deber ser una â€œjustaâ€ que le otorgue la libertad plena despuÃ©s de estar mÃ¡s de un aÃ±o en un proceso judicial â€œtortuosoâ€.

â€œSi hay sentencia, y esa sentencia es justa, tiene que ser de la libertad plena â€¦ no hay ninguna prueba que lo acuse, no hay ningÃºn testigo que lo seÃ±aleâ€, precisÃ³.

De igual modo, acotÃ³ que la unidad respaldarÃ¡ cualquier evento en apoyo al lÃ­der opositor preso en Ramo Verde por las protestas antigubernamentales de 2014.

â€œLlamamos al paÃ­s a estar alerta y en expectativa, este es un tema de interÃ©s nacional. Solamente en justicia podemos construir un paÃ­s de todos y para todosâ€, rematÃ³.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO