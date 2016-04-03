MUD cuenta con 30 días para activar el revocatorio este año

Las normas que regulan el proceso establecen un lapso de hasta 227 días para su concreción. Los rectores del CNE se han reunido sin responderle a la oposición. El martes se hará la segunda discusión de la ley de referendos.

Para que haya absoluta certeza de que el referéndum revocatorio se hará este año, el proceso para su activación debería empezar a lo sumo en 30 días a partir de hoy. El lapso máximo de las normas que regulan la promoción y solicitud de referendos revocatorios, publicadas por el Consejo Nacional Electoral en 2007, es de 213 días. Sin embargo, como no se trata solo de días continuos, sino que incluye días hábiles, el proceso podría tardarse hasta 227 días.

Si se inicia en menos de 30 días y se cumplen los lapsos, el proceso se podrá hacer con seguridad antes del 15 de diciembre, fecha en la que usualmente el Poder Electoral comienza vacaciones.

La principal preocupación de la Mesa de la Unidad Democrática es el silencio de los rectores ante la solicitud que hizo mediante dos cartas ( 9 de marzo y 15 de marzo) para que se realice el proceso. El jueves y el viernes hubo directorios del CNE, pero las autoridades no abordaron el tema.

Los lapsos del revocatorio empiezan a correr cuando el organismo autorice la convocatoria de la formación de la agrupación de ciudadanos que debe pedir la implementación del referéndum, con 1% de las firmas de los inscritos en el RE (198.307 personas).

La MUD exige la entrega de la planilla que se requiere para pedir esas firmas, pero antes de recolectarlas hay un proceso de 5 días hábiles para integrar la agrupación de ciudadanos y luego 10 días continuos para que se analice su formación.

Después los promotores de la agrupación cuentan con 30 días continuos para presentar la solicitud de constitución de la instancia y a partir de ahí dispondrán de 5 días hábiles para presentar las firmas.

Inmediatamente comienza un lapso de 20 días hábiles para que el CNE analice las firmas y, si pasan la prueba, la agrupación debe hacer la solicitud formal del referéndum, que el Poder Electoral podría verificar en 15 días continuos.

Luego el organismo tiene 15 días hábiles para definir la logística de la recolección de las firmas, se otorgan 3 días continuos para recolectarlas y

15 días hábiles para verificarlas, a pesar de que se toman directamente de las captahuellas. Finalmente hay 3 días para anunciar la convocatoria y la consulta debe hacerse máximo 90 días luego de esta.

Los lapsos pueden reducirse si el CNE o la agrupación de ciudadanos no utilizan todos los días de los que disponen en cada etapa del proceso.

Legislación. Ante el silencio del CNE, la bancada de la MUD en el Parlamento hará el martes la segunda discusión de la ley orgánica de referendos para intentar agilizar el proceso.

Vicente Bello, representante de la MUD ante el organismo comicial, afirmó que deben esperar por la decisión de los rectores sobre la forma en que se hará el revocatorio y afirmó que las resoluciones que lo regulan establecen exigencias que no están en la Constitución.

“Esas agrupaciones de ciudadanos no existen en la Constitución, pues la carta magna solo indica que para el revocatorio se recogen las firmas de no menos de 20% de los inscritos en el RE (3.966.144 personas). Nos estamos organizando para recaudar 15% más de esas firmas”, señaló.

¿Por qué se le atribuyó el carácter de orgánica a la ley de referendo? El constitucionalista José Vicente Haro explica que se debe a que afecta derechos humanos de carácter político, y el artículo 203 de la Constitución señala que este tipo de leyes deben ser orgánicas.

Aclaró que para aprobarla en segunda discusión, como señala el propio 203 de la carta magna, se requiere la votación de las dos terceras partes de los diputados presentes (y no de todos los integrantes del Parlamento), votos que posee la oposición.

“De ser sancionada, la Asamblea la lleva a la Sala Constitucional del TSJ para que decida si debe tener carácter orgánico. Luego se devuelve al Parlamento, que la remite al presidente para su ejecútese”, agregó.

Alex Vasquez S El Nacional

