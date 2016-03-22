Morgan Freeman contará “La Historia de Dios”

El actor Morgan Freeman será la voz e imagen del próximo proyecto de National Geographic “La Historia de Dios”. El programa explorará las creencias de la gente acerca de Dios y lo divino en todo el mundo. Freeman visitará algunos de los lugares religiosos más famosos del mundo, como el Muro de las Lamentaciones de Jerusalén, el árbol Bodhi de la India, los templos mayas, las ruinas de Gobekli Tepe en Turquía de 10.000 años de antigüedad, Stonehenge, el Vaticano e incluso la Iglesia Lakewood de Joel Osteen, entre otros. “El objetivo es aprender sobre los rituales de las culturas de todo el mundo e incluso someter a experimentos de laboratorio que examinan el lado científico de las experiencias espirituales”, explicó Freeman a la prensa. “UNA AVENTURA ÉPICA” Descrita como una “aventura épica y un viaje profundamente personal sobre los misterios eternos de lo divino”, la serie seguirá a Freeman mientras se embarca en una exploración y una reflexión íntima sobre Dios, sumergiéndose en las experiencias religiosas y rituales del mundo. También se convertirá en un sujeto de prueba en los laboratorios científicos para examinar “cómo las fronteras de la neurociencia y la cosmología se conectan en relación a la religión”. Cada episodio se centrará en una gran pregunta acerca de lo divino, del misterio de la creación, el verdadero poder de los milagros, o la promesa de la resurrección. “La Historia de Dios” se estrenará en 2016 en el canal National Geographic y Nat Geo Mundo en los EE.UU. y en todo el mundo en 171 países y 45 idiomas. “DIOS ES EL TEMA MÁS IMPORTANTE” Lori McCreary, productor ejecutivo de la serie, estaba convencido de que “con Morgan como nuestro contador de historias, vamos a producir una serie visualmente impresionante y estimulante que impulsará conversaciones significativas acerca de Dios y de la fe, por creyentes y no creyentes por igual”. “Dios es sin duda el tema más importante de nuestro tiempo”, dijo McCreary. “National Geographic nos permitirá explorar el misterio mundial detrás de Dios y la religión”, agregó. “HONRADO DE PARTICIPAR” “La historia de Dios es uno de los misterios más grandes y una de las ideas más importantes del mundo”, dijo Freeman. “Para mí, esto es una búsqueda personal y perdurable para comprender lo divino, y me siento muy honrado por la oportunidad de llevar a los espectadores a lo largo de este viaje increíble”. El actor, que ha expresado anteriormente opiniones escépticas sobre la religión, también dará sus reflexiones personales durante todo el viaje. “Estamos aprovechando el poder de la marca de National Geographic y nuestro alcance global sin precedentes para contar una historia significativa e impresionante de la religión y la espiritualidad, a través de diversas disciplinas y religiones”, explicó Courteney Monroe, jefe de National Geographic Channels. Es la segunda vez en este año que National Geographic produce materiales relacionados con la religión, tras el estreno de Killing Jesús la pasada Semana Santa.
Leer más: http://protestantedigital.com/cultura/36749/morgan_freeman_contara_la_historia_de_dios
I’m so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
I have taken notice that in unwanted cameras, specialized detectors help to maintain focus automatically. Those sensors of some camcorders change in in the area of contrast, while others use a beam of infra-red (IR) light, specially in low light. Higher specification cameras from time to time use a mix of both models and will often have Face Priority AF where the digital camera can ‘See’ some sort of face while keeping your focus only on that. Many thanks for sharing your notions on this weblog.
Whoah this blog is excellent i really like reading your posts. Stay up the good work! You already know, a lot of persons are searching around for this information, you could help them greatly.
Just what I was searching for, appreciate it for putting up.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact used to be a entertainment account it. Glance complicated to more added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
Enjoyed looking at this, very good stuff, thanks.
Thanks for the several tips contributed on this weblog. I have observed that many insurance companies offer shoppers generous deals if they favor to insure a few cars together. A significant variety of households have got several cars these days, particularly people with old teenage children still dwelling at home, and the savings for policies can soon begin. So it will pay to look for a bargain.
I think you have remarked some very interesting points, thanks for the post.
There is noticeably a bundle to identify about this. I believe you made certain good points in features also.
I believe this internet site holds some very great information for everyone :D.
Some truly excellent articles on this web site, thanks for contribution.
My brother suggested I would possibly like this blog. He used to be totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t believe simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
F*ckin’ awesome issues here. I’m very happy to look your post. Thank you a lot and i’m having a look ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Many thanks for your post. I would like to write my opinion that the price of car insurance varies from one policy to another, for the reason that there are so many different facets which bring about the overall cost. As an example, the model and make of the auto will have an enormous bearing on the fee. A reliable old family auto will have a more affordable premium when compared to a flashy sports car.
9wXjAv Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!
Isbale Marant Sneaker Isbale Marant Sneaker
Just Browsing While I was surfing yesterday I saw a great article concerning
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I include a portion of your post to my site?
Really enjoyed this blog.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Very good info. Lucky me I found your blog by chance (stumbleupon). I ave book-marked it for later!
This is one awesome blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
There as certainly a lot to learn about this issue. I love all the points you ave made.
You have remarked very interesting details ! ps nice web site. Loneliness seems to have become the great American disease. by John Corry.
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Much thanks again. Great.
I think this is a real great article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
It as very easy to find out any matter on web as compared to textbooks, as I found this piece of writing at this web page.
I loved your article post.Much thanks again.
Really informative blog. Cool.
I think this is a real great blog.Really thank you! Keep writing.
This excellent website really has all the info I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
This is all very new to me and this article really opened my eyes.Thanks for sharing with us your wisdom.
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Thanks Again. Want more.
You have observed very interesting details! ps nice web site.
There as noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made certain beneficial things in features also.
A big thank you for your blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
wow, awesome article.Really looking forward to read more.
Awesome blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
some genuinely interesting info , well written and generally user friendly.
Im no professional, but I suppose you just crafted the best point. You definitely comprehend what youre talking about, and I can truly get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so honest.
pretty helpful material, overall I imagine this is worth a bookmark, thanks
It is best to participate in a contest for top-of-the-line blogs on the web. I will recommend this website!
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs online. I will recommend this website!
Really informative blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Wow, great article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Thanks so much for the article. Really Cool.
Im thankful for the post.Really thank you! Cool.
Wow, great blog post.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
There is certainly a great deal to learn about this topic. I like all the points you made.
I am so grateful for your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog post. Keep writing.
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it
Major thanks for the article. Want more.
Awesome blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I really liked your article post.Really thank you! Want more.
I really enjoy the post. Want more.
It as in reality a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks again for the blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the long run
Say, you got a nice article.Really thank you! Will read on…
Very neat blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Nidenin Sesi Yemek Tarifleri Soan orbas
Say, you got a nice blog article.Really thank you! Will read on…
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Much thanks again.
Thank you for your blog.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Fantastic blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Appreciate you sharing, great article post. Want more.
A big thank you for your article.Thanks Again.
Hey, thanks for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Major thanks for the article post. Awesome.
Thank you for your article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
I appreciate you sharing this post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Wohh just what I was searching for, appreciate it for putting up.
There is definately a lot to learn about this issue. I like all of the points you have made.
Im grateful for the post.Thanks Again. Great.
Thank you a million and please carry on the
It as really very complicated in this active life to listen news on Television, therefore I simply use the web for that purpose, and get the most recent information.
Wow, marvelous weblog format! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The entire look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!
I think this is a real great article post.Thanks Again. Great.
Wonderful, what a webpage it is! This website gives useful information to us, keep it up.
So great to find somebody with some unique thoughts on this issue.
This is a excellent blog, and i desire to take a look at this each and every day in the week.
You, my pal, ROCK! I found exactly the info I already searched everywhere and simply couldn at find it. What a perfect web-site.
You made some good points there. I did a search on the issue and found most individuals will approve with your blog.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Really thank you! Great.
You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most guys will approve with your website.
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Appreciate you sharing, great blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
This is one awesome article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
I cannot thank you enough for the blog article. Great.
Really informative article post.Really thank you! Great.
I really enjoy the article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article. Want more.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Really thank you! Great.
reason seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to
Im grateful for the article post.Really thank you! Will read on
This website definitely has all of the info I needed about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
The information and facts talked about inside the post are a few of the most effective out there.
That is a really good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
Loving the information on this site, you have done great job on the blog posts.
we prefer to honor quite a few other net web-sites on the net, even though they aren
Very good post. I am going through many of these issues as well..
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Thank you ever so for you post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I think this is a real great post. Great.
That you are my function designs. Thank you for your write-up
Thanks so much for the article.Really thank you!
Say, you got a nice blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Very informative article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Major thankies for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Appreciate you sharing, great article post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
This is a really good site post, im delighted I came across it. Ill be back down the track to check out other posts that
I really liked your article post.Much thanks again.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog.Thanks Again.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Major thankies for the blog.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Thanks a lot for the article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Im obliged for the post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
This very blog is without a doubt educating as well as informative. I have discovered helluva helpful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Cheers!
This can be a really very good study for me, Should admit which you are one of the best bloggers I ever saw.Thanks for posting this informative article.
There is noticeably a lot to identify about this. I consider you made certain good points in features also.
This blog was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me. Appreciate it!
I?ve recently started a website, the information you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Simply want to say your article is as astounding.
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Really informative blog.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
I appreciate you sharing this blog.Thanks Again. Will read on…
A round of applause for your article post. Keep writing.
Awesome article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Very neat post.Much thanks again.
Thanks again for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
cisco licenses asa
[…]usually posts some very interesting stuff like this. If youre new to this site[…]
Say, you got a nice article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Thank you for your post.Thanks Again. Great.
I am so grateful for your blog.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Remarkable issues here. I am very glad to peer your post. Thank you a lot and I am looking forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
whoah this blog is wonderful i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, many people are searching around for this info, you could help them greatly.
Wow, great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Really thank you! Cool.
You have mentioned very interesting details! ps decent site.
pc games free download for laptop
[…]just beneath, are a lot of absolutely not related internet sites to ours, having said that, they are surely really worth going over[…]
This is a topic which is close to my heart Many thanks! Where are your contact details though?
Run on hills to increase your speed. The trailer for the movie
Souls in the Waves Great Morning, I just stopped in to go to your internet site and assumed I ad say I experienced myself.
Commercial properties in London
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
This blog is without a doubt educating and besides amusing. I have found a bunch of handy stuff out of this source. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a lot!
free download for windows 10
[…]usually posts some incredibly interesting stuff like this. If youre new to this site[…]
Many thanks an additional superb write-up. The site else might anyone obtain that types of facts in such an easy way of writing? I get a display in the future, and I am within the hunt for like info.
you be rich and continue to guide others.
Wohh precisely what I was searching for, appreciate it for posting. The only way of knowing a person is to love them without hope. by Walter Benjamin.
incatering
[…]the time to read or pay a visit to the content or websites we have linked to below the[…]
In addition, The contents are masterpiece.
Thanks for sharing this great piece. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
Spank vibrator
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they’re essentially worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
Keep it up!. I usually don at post in Blogs but your blog forced me to, amazing work.. beautiful A rise in An increase in An increase in.
Major thankies for the post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Best Glass Dildo
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Personal Lubricant
[…]usually posts some incredibly intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
A round of applause for your blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
pc games free download for windows 8
[…]we came across a cool web page which you might get pleasure from. Take a search should you want[…]
pc games free download for windows 7
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Eliquids
[…]the time to study or take a look at the content material or web pages we have linked to beneath the[…]
Thanks so much for the blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
Say, you got a nice blog. Awesome.
Thanks again for the blog.Really thank you! Really Cool.
A big thank you for your blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Thanks for the post.Much thanks again.
Thanks a lot for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Major thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
fingertip vibrating massager
[…]that will be the end of this article. Right here you will come across some websites that we believe you will appreciate, just click the links over[…]
A big thank you for your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Very educating story, I do believe you will find a issue with your web sites working with Safari browser.
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Fantastic blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
Im thankful for the blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I am so grateful for your blog.Really thank you! Will read on…
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Really informative blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
Im thankful for the blog.Much thanks again. Great.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
vibrator,
[…]that may be the finish of this write-up. Right here you will come across some sites that we think you will enjoy, just click the links over[…]
Regards for this tremendous post, I am glad I detected this internet site on yahoo.
Tongue Ring Vibrator,
[…]please take a look at the web pages we stick to, including this 1, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
You made some decent factors there. I looked on the internet for the difficulty and located most people will go together with along with your website.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!
There as definately a great deal to find out about this topic. I love all the points you have made.
Very neat blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Very neat blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I think this is a real great blog. Keep writing.
Im obliged for the blog.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Fetish Sex Toys,
[…]one of our guests lately advised the following website[…]
Major thankies for the blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
wrecker tow truck
[…]very few websites that come about to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
Well I really enjoyed reading it. This information provided by you is very constructive for accurate planning.
Wow, great blog article.Really thank you! Awesome.
try this
[…]very few web sites that take place to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Marketing
[…]please go to the web sites we comply with, which includes this one particular, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
Very good information. Lucky me I came across your blog by accident (stumbleupon). I ave book-marked it for later!
I loved your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
You have noted very interesting details ! ps decent web site. Mediocrity knows nothing higher than itself, but talent instantly recognizes genius. by Conan Doyle.
Wow, great article.Really thank you! Great.
Some truly select articles on this web site, saved to bookmarks.
Slim iphone cases for iPhone 7
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to because we believe they may be really worth visiting[…]
Wow! Thank you! I continually wanted to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a part of your post to my website?
This is one awesome blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I am so grateful for your blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
I cannot thank you enough for the blog.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Fantastic article post. Want more.
Really informative blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.