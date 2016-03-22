Morgan Freeman contará “La Historia de Dios”

Morgan Freeman contará “La Historia de Dios”

Por biendateao -
1827
219
COMPARTIR

 

El actor Morgan Freeman será la voz e imagen del próximo proyecto de National Geographic “La Historia de Dios”. El programa explorará las creencias de la gente acerca de Dios y lo divino en todo el mundo. Freeman visitará algunos de los lugares religiosos más famosos del mundo, como el Muro de las Lamentaciones de Jerusalén, el árbol Bodhi de la India, los templos mayas, las ruinas de Gobekli Tepe en Turquía de 10.000 años de antigüedad, Stonehenge, el Vaticano e incluso la Iglesia Lakewood de Joel Osteen, entre otros. “El objetivo es aprender sobre los rituales de las culturas de todo el mundo e incluso someter a experimentos de laboratorio que examinan el lado científico de las experiencias espirituales”, explicó Freeman a la prensa.   “UNA AVENTURA ÉPICA” Descrita como una “aventura épica y un viaje profundamente personal sobre los misterios eternos de lo divino”, la serie seguirá a Freeman mientras se embarca en una exploración y una reflexión íntima sobre Dios, sumergiéndose en las experiencias religiosas y rituales del mundo. También se convertirá en un sujeto de prueba en los laboratorios científicos para examinar “cómo las fronteras de la neurociencia y la cosmología se conectan en relación a la religión”. Cada episodio se centrará en una gran pregunta acerca de lo divino, del misterio de la creación, el verdadero poder de los milagros, o la promesa de la resurrección. “La Historia de Dios” se estrenará en 2016 en el canal National Geographic y Nat Geo Mundo en los EE.UU. y en todo el mundo en 171 países y 45 idiomas. “DIOS ES EL TEMA MÁS IMPORTANTE” Lori McCreary, productor ejecutivo de la serie, estaba convencido de que “con Morgan como nuestro contador de historias, vamos a producir una serie visualmente impresionante y estimulante que impulsará conversaciones significativas acerca de Dios y de la fe, por creyentes y no creyentes por igual”. “Dios es sin duda el tema más importante de nuestro tiempo”, dijo McCreary. “National Geographic nos permitirá explorar el misterio mundial detrás de Dios y la religión”, agregó. “HONRADO DE PARTICIPAR” “La historia de Dios es uno de los misterios más grandes y una de las ideas más importantes del mundo”, dijo Freeman. “Para mí, esto es una búsqueda personal y perdurable para comprender lo divino, y me siento muy honrado por la oportunidad de llevar a los espectadores a lo largo de este viaje increíble”. El actor, que ha expresado anteriormente opiniones escépticas sobre la religión, también dará sus reflexiones personales durante todo el viaje. “Estamos aprovechando el poder de la marca de National Geographic y nuestro alcance global sin precedentes para contar una historia significativa e impresionante de la religión y la espiritualidad, a través de diversas disciplinas y religiones”, explicó Courteney Monroe, jefe de National Geographic Channels. Es la segunda vez en este año que National Geographic produce materiales relacionados con la religión, tras el estreno de Killing Jesús la pasada Semana Santa.
Leer más: http://protestantedigital.com/cultura/36749/morgan_freeman_contara_la_historia_de_dios

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

219 COMENTARIOS

  1. I’m so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.

  2. I have taken notice that in unwanted cameras, specialized detectors help to maintain focus automatically. Those sensors of some camcorders change in in the area of contrast, while others use a beam of infra-red (IR) light, specially in low light. Higher specification cameras from time to time use a mix of both models and will often have Face Priority AF where the digital camera can ‘See’ some sort of face while keeping your focus only on that. Many thanks for sharing your notions on this weblog.

  3. Whoah this blog is excellent i really like reading your posts. Stay up the good work! You already know, a lot of persons are searching around for this information, you could help them greatly.

  5. Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact used to be a entertainment account it. Glance complicated to more added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?

  7. Thanks for the several tips contributed on this weblog. I have observed that many insurance companies offer shoppers generous deals if they favor to insure a few cars together. A significant variety of households have got several cars these days, particularly people with old teenage children still dwelling at home, and the savings for policies can soon begin. So it will pay to look for a bargain.

  12. My brother suggested I would possibly like this blog. He used to be totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t believe simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  14. Many thanks for your post. I would like to write my opinion that the price of car insurance varies from one policy to another, for the reason that there are so many different facets which bring about the overall cost. As an example, the model and make of the auto will have an enormous bearing on the fee. A reliable old family auto will have a more affordable premium when compared to a flashy sports car.

  15. 9wXjAv Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!

  22. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  40. Im no professional, but I suppose you just crafted the best point. You definitely comprehend what youre talking about, and I can truly get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so honest.

  54. Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it

  101. That is a really good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  181. Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

  188. vibrator,

    […]that may be the finish of this write-up. Right here you will come across some sites that we think you will enjoy, just click the links over[…]

  193. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  206. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO