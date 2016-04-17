Monseñor Roberto Luckert: ¿Por qué le temen a la amnistía?

Monseñor Roberto Luckert: ¿Por qué le temen a la amnistía?

Por biendateao
 “Al final de mi evento de salud quiero agradecer a Dios y a su Madre Santísima mi total recuperación, de igual forma al eficiente equipo de salud del Hospital Clínico de Maracaibo: médicos, enfermeros y asistentes, que hicieron todo lo posible por sacarme del problema grave que tenía. Todo esto con las oraciones que hicieron más expedito el camino. Gracias, Dios les pague.

Estos días de reposo me han servido para ver televisión, y vi con asombro toda la trifulca que se armó por la Ley de Amnistía; escuché a un personaje del Gobierno afirmar que la Asamblea Nacional padecía de amnesia.

Yo me pregunté: ¿Sabrán lo que es amnesia? Yo me respondí: la amnesia la tienen ellos, ya que en la historia reciente tenemos ejemplo de esa práctica. El expresidente Rafael Caldera recibe un país en guerra, era la época de las guerrillas, y él se propuso pacificar el país perdonando, olvidando esa mancha sangrienta de “las guerrillas”, donde murieron muchos jóvenes de un bando y de los otros, especialmente soldados de la patria cuyo único propósito era la defensa de la institucionalidad democrática del país.

Fue un perdón a lo grande: borrón y cuenta nueva. Muchos de los protagonistas de esos años fueron después servidores de la patria como excelentes ministros en gobiernos democráticos. Eso fue amnistía.

Pero de forma más reciente, el Comandante Chávez agrede la institución democrática en febrero de 1992, con otro coletazo en noviembre. Fueron dos golpes de Estado con soldados nuestros que no tienen dolientes, y el expresidente Caldera los perdonó, les borró el delito, haciendo que el Capitán Hugo Chávez fuera elegido Presidente.

Vuelvo a preguntar: ¿Eso no es amnistía? Entonces, ¿Por qué se afanan en esa actitud antidemocrática de no aceptar la amnistía propuesta por la Asamblea? ¿Qué temen? ¿Que salga a la luz el despilfarro petrolero de estos 17 años de socialismo del siglo XXI promulgado por el expresidente Chávez, que ha sometido al pueblo venezolano en la situación más abrumadora de pobreza y abandono?

Él no nos engañó, él prometió anclarnos en el mar de la felicidad cubana, y lo estamos. Sin luz, sin agua, sin salud, sin seguridad, etcétera; y mintiendo con gran algarabía mediática, haciendo de la gran mentira nacional una verdad insostenible ya que es visible, tocable la situación de marginalidad que actualmente vive Venezuela.’

 Monseñor Roberto Luckert

