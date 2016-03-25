Ministra aseguró que el pueblo está feliz a pesar de las dificultades económicas

Gladys Requena hizo énfasis en que en Venezuela se garantiza la felicidad sin importar los intentos de “tumbar el gobierno” por parte del “imperio norteamericano”
En un contacto con Venezolana de Televisión desde Río Chico, estado Miranda, alabó la medida del presidente Nicolás Maduro de decretar como feriado todos los días de la Semana Santa.
“Hasta el día domingo estará nuestro pueblo disfrutando de todas las posibilidades de recreación que el gobierno bolivariano le pone a su servicio. A pesar de las dificultades económicas, a pesar de la guarimba de los sectores opositores, a pesar del proceso desestabilizador que se lidera desde el terreno internacional para buscar la manera de tumbar al gobierno bolivariano, a pesar de eso, aquí hay un pueblo que tiene otra respuesta. Es un pueblo que demuestra que está feliz… que vive en paz, y que quiere la paz y trabjana para construirla”, expresó.
Continuó diciendo que en conjunto, pueblo y gobierno, eran capacer de superar las dificultades que a su juicio son causadas por el “imperio norteamericano”.
“Este pueblo está disfruntando plenanmente de una vida feliz en uno de los países que garantiza la felicidad”, concluyó.
Hello, its fastidious post about media print, we all understand media is a wonderful source of facts.|
Usually I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very great article.
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A few of my blog readers have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?|
Great goods from you, man. I’ve bear in mind your stuff prior to and you are just too fantastic. I really like what you’ve got right here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which in which you are saying it. You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to stay it smart. I can not wait to learn much more from you. This is actually a great site.|
Outstanding post, I think people should learn a lot from this web site its very user friendly. So much great info on here :D.
I value the blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
That is a good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
Discover
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]
This blog is amazaing! I will be back for more of this !!! WOW!
Sell home Derby, KS
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a lot of link appreciate from[…]
I will right away take hold of your rss as I can not in finding your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me recognise so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the topic and found most people will approve with your blog.
In fact no matter if someone doesn’t understand after that its up to other people that they will help, so here it occurs.|
I think this is a real great post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Free Mixtape Downloads
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but dont get a lot of link enjoy from[…]
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most guys will consent with your site.
Really enjoyed this blog post. Fantastic.
You made some first rate points there. I regarded on the web for the difficulty and found most people will go together with with your website.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Discover New Artists
[…]Here is a great Blog You may Come across Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Discover New Artists
[…]usually posts some pretty interesting stuff like this. If youre new to this site[…]
If you are ready to watch funny videos on the internet then I suggest you to go to see this web page, it contains actually so comical not only movies but also other material.
This really answered the drawback, thanks!
G Spot Sex toy
[…]that is the end of this write-up. Right here youll find some web-sites that we feel youll value, just click the links over[…]
Discover New Artists
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You may Locate Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Videos sexe beurettes entre femmes lesbiennes
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Really thank you! Will read on
Male Enhancement Pills
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Enjoyed every bit of your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Very informative article.Thanks Again.
wonderful issues altogether, you simply received a emblem new reader. What may you recommend in regards to your submit that you simply made some days ago? Any sure?
wonderful. ? actually like whаА аЂаt you hаА аЂаve acquired here, certainly like what you arаА аЂа stating and
Say, you got a nice blog article. Great.
the comments come across as if they are left by brain
this is my email address
[…]we came across a cool web-site which you may love. Take a appear should you want[…]
You made some reasonable points there. I looked on the internet object of the climax and found most individuals intent scrutinize along with with your website.
I appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really thank you!
pretty valuable stuff, overall I consider this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
I think this is a real great article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|
Replica Oakley Sunglasses Replica Oakley Sunglasses
clasificados gratis
Clasificados Online para El Transportista encontrar todo lo relacionado en el área de la transportación. Compra y venta de Camiones usados, tráiler, volteos, utilitarios usados.
sex toys
[…]we prefer to honor a lot of other net websites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
This site really has all the information and facts I needed about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Enjoyed every bit of your post.Much thanks again.
It as difficult to find knowledgeable people in this particular subject, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Car Wreckers
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Obtain Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Very neat blog.Much thanks again. Awesome.
italian honey fig How can I insert a tag cloud into my blog @ blogspot?
Really appreciate you sharing this article. Much obliged.
롤대리
[…]we prefer to honor a lot of other world-wide-web web pages around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]
You have observed very interesting points! ps nice internet site.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
That was clever. I all be stopping back.