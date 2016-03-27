Ministerio de Salud produjo 3% de los medicamentos que prometió

Ministerio de Salud produjo 3% de los medicamentos que prometió

Por redaccionbd -
6131
490
COMPARTIR

Aunque estuvo muy lejos de cumplir con la meta establecida, el Servicio Autónomo de Elaboraciones Farmacéuticas (Sefar) gastó el triple de lo que había presupuestado. Al igual que las empresas privadas, los entes públicos se quejan por la falta de dólares

Al momento de señalar a los responsables por la escasez de medicamentos, el Gobierno del presidente Nicolás Maduro culpa a la “guerra económica”, denuncia un supuesto complot urdido por los laboratorios extranjeros y hasta llama la atención sobre el “uso no racional” de los fármacos por parte de los venezolanos.

Por eso, la Memoria y Cuenta del Ministerio de Salud cae en este momento como pedrada en ojo de boticario. De acuerdo con los datos oficiales, el Servicio Autónomo de Elaboraciones Farmacéuticas (Sefar) solo cumplió con el 3% de la meta de producción de medicinas, aunque gastó el triple del presupuesto asignado para este fin.

En su lista de “logros más resaltantes” de 2015, el Sefar coloca de primero: “Producidas 714.740 unidades de medicamentos genéricos”. ¿Cuál es el detalle? Que la misma institución resalta que la meta era fabricar 20.550.000 unidades.

El plan original contemplaba realizar esas 20.550.000 unidades de medicamentos genéricos con un presupuesto de 51.390.640 bolívares. Como ya se indicó, apenas terminaron 3% de lo programado, pero la inversión ascendió hasta Bs. 190.524.466.

El Sefar incluye en su balance los obstáculos que dificultaron su desempeño. Allí destaca la “ausencia de la materia prima para la elaboración de medicamentos de primera necesidad”, así como el “protocolo por parte de entes externos para la aprobación de medicamentos que se encuentran en estado de cuarentena, en las aduanas, en los peajes, etc.”.

-Sin remedio-

A Productos Farmacéuticos para el Vivir Viviendo (Profármaco) le asignaron Bs. 99.655.658 para la “reactivación y puesta en marcha de la planta para la producción y distribución de 8.000.000 de unidades de medicamentos esenciales de alta calidad incluidos en la lista básica, indispensables para satisfacer las necesidades del pueblo venezolano”, según se puede leer en la memoria y cuenta del Ministerio de Salud.

¿Resultado? El avance físico de la obra que debía impulsar Profármaco en 2015 es igual a 0%. Es decir, ni reactivación de la planta ni producción de 8 millones de unidades de medicamentos esenciales. Sin embargo, en la misma reseña admiten que utilizaron Bs. 35.546.880 del total que les otorgaron.

El organismo reconoce que dos elementos entorpecieron su gestión: “Dificultad en el cumplimiento de normativas legales relacionadas con la industria farmacéutica y los estándares de calidad”; y “dificultad en la contratación de servicios o adquisición de bienes necesarios para la reactivación y puesta en marcha de maquinarias y equipos”.

El informe del Ministerio de Salud también expone que la Empresa Socialista para la Producción de Medicamentos Biológicos (Espromed Bio) proyectó en 2015 completar 32.489.500 dosis de medicamentos y productos biológicos esenciales para la prevención de enfermedades causadas por virus, bacterias y toxinas; no obstante, entregó 20.297.57. Para conseguir el 62% de su objetivo, la institución consumió el 88% de los recursos, equivalentes a Bs. 317.147.736.

Espromed Bio identificó dos trabas que alteraron sus fines. Ambas bastante parecidas a las expresadas públicamente por los representantes del sector privado. “Dificultad para encontrar proveedores con la mayor disposición y variedad de elementos, materiales, piezas y partes necesarias”; y “retraso en las aperturas de las cartas de crédito y asignaciones de divisas, tramitadas ante el Banco Central de Venezuela, para la adquisición de repuestos e insumos para la producción”.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

490 COMENTARIOS

  1. Los abuelos de los Valles del Tuy. En la Urbanizacion Cristobal Rojas,conocida como:Parosca de Ocumare del Tuy. Se eatan muriendo por que no ses consiguen los medicamentos para las enfermedades cronicas. Hipertension,Tiroides,Diabetes,Artrosis y tratamientos para el Cancer. Tenemos mas de 6 meses esperando que lleguen las medicinas a las farmacias.
    Atentamente,sr.Franz Freites.

  4. You would never get Democrats to agree to it, because the people who they think need the stimulus the most, the poor single parents who get thousands back that they didn’t pay in using the Earned Income Tax Credit, wouldn’t benefit from it because they don’t pay any taxes.Washington would rather frame it like they were grandparents giving money away to their grandchildren instead of giving back money that was already yours to begin with.Makes them look better to their constituents.

  8. Galera, atualizei no domingo o meu Ubuntu 12.04 para a versÃ£o 12.10. Ainda nÃ£o deu para testar todos os recursos do sistema, mas em geral achei bem legal. Confesso que ainda estou me acostumando ao Unity, porÃ©m desta vez achei ele bem mais estÃ¡vel e rÃ¡pido do que em lanÃ§amentos anteriores. Ontem deu bug no Compiz, mas o sistema se recuperou e continuou sozinho. Fora isso estou curtindo bastante essa nova versÃ£o.Usando Firefox 16.0 em Ubuntu

  9. has been predicting runaway hyperinflation for over 30 years straight. During the last decade the rate of has decreased by slightly less than 50%. Ron Paul, and almost all other Austrians have no clue about even basic economics. Even following his idiotic 1913 date to calculate inflation the amount people are paid for work has outpaced inflation and people can buy more–the purchasing power of the U.S. has increased as Paul screamed about the destroyed dollar.

  16. its not about hating each other, its just difficult to punch a best friend in the face lol. so even if they got up the courage to do it, iï»¿ dont think it would be at 100% so they wouldnt be giving it their all, and the fight wouldnt really show their skill. I know its about testing skillsets, but its still very hard to hit your brother

  20. Anyone who wants an in depth guide to this, I would highly recomend Ask and it is Given by Ester and Jerry Hicks. Awesome stuff. They offer processes in the back of the book on how to raise your vibration no matter where you are in life. As Erin says, people of great stature in history absolutely knew of how to do this. They figured out raising your vibration is how to let all the things you are wanting into your life.

  21. I agreed with ya’ Dano328. My interest is with Sookie. The realtionship, and Eric, is secondary to me. Whatever Sookie chooses, alone or with someone, I’m along with her for the ride. I too share your feelings of alienation when not so enthusiastic about Eric.Team Sookie all the way! lol.   3 likes

  24. This alongside Noferatu are stunning pieces of work. Even now nearly reaching 100 years they’re admirable films. Simply because of their raw nature and manipulation of fear and suspense.Love it

  25. Creo que se violan todos los dÃ­as, recuerden el adagio mexicano que dice que las leyes se hicieron para violarse.(Ese anuncio que pone el compaÃ±ero para bajar de peso estÃ¡ fuera de lugar, para eso no es la secciÃ³n de comentarios. Para bajar de peso no existen milagros, asÃ­ que no gasten su dinero en remedios milagrosos, para bajar de peso no hay de otra que hacer ejercicio, comer balanceado y tomar agua)

  26. anonymous 12:19… oh god this is you leading me to the point where I didn’t want to go… I mean… you know, we are only talking about bread here, don’t you think a simpler approach would be more appropriate? I am not eating bread (or anything else for that matter) because is part of my heritage… I am eating it because it is… bread! still, thank you for your answer to my comment. :-)

  28. ne vous demande pas d’adhÃ©rer Ã  quoi que ce soit concernant l’affaire Bonnet.. je vous indique simplement le contexte. Contrairement Ã  vous, je ne pense pas que ce soit de sa propre initiative.. Il reste des paillotes sur le domaine public en Corse..Essayez donc de fomenter pareil geste (avec des tracts visant Ã  faire tuer des gens), vous verrez si vous vous aurez droit Ã  1 an de prison ferme avec deux mois de prÃ©ventive.. et une peine non accomplie..

  31. Hands down, Apple’s app store wins by a mile. It’s a huge selection of all sorts of apps vs a rather sad selection of a handful for Zune. Microsoft has plans, especially in the realm of games, but I’m not sure I’d want to bet on the future if this aspect is important to you. The iPod is a much better choice in that case.

  32. JEg er ikke sÃ¥ flink til Ã¥ holde nyttÃ¥rsforsetter, men jeg har noen som jeg hÃ¥per jeg kan klare, som Ã¥ trene litt mer gjevnlig, spise mindre sukker mm…:)Ã˜nsker deg og dine et riktig godt nyttÃ¥r!Gleder meg til Ã¥ fÃ¸lge deg videre i det nye Ã¥retKlem Tonje

  33. The embedded playlists continue to occasionally, randomly(?) load with someone else's content!–content that is COMPLETELY unrelated to mine.Please fix this. There is much on YouTube that I do not want showing up on my blog.Are you aware that this is happening????

  35. Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful information specifically the last part I care for such info much. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.

  36. Greetings! I’ve been following your blog for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Austin Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic work!

  41.   VaxFebruary 4, 2009Ãœdv!A pÃ¡rommal egy Ã©ve kÃ©szÃ¼lÃ¼nk kimenni (anglia/Ã­rorszÃ¡g/skÃ³cia), mert a magyar helyzet elkeserÃ­tÅ‘ Sajnos ez a vÃ¡lsÃ¡g nagyon keresztÃ¼l hÃºzta a szÃ¡mÃ­tÃ¡sainkat.Azt szeretnÃ©m kÃ©rdezni, hogy mennyiben vÃ¡ltozott a helyzet?Sokkal nehezebb munkÃ¡t talÃ¡lni egy kÃ¶zepes(kicsit gyengÃ©bb) angollal , mint fÃ©l Ã©vvel ezelÅ‘tt, illetve az idegengyÅ±lÃ¶let mennyire jellemzÅ‘?ElÅ‘re is kÃ¶szi a vÃ¡laszt:Vax

  45. Vix, do you remember Oxford Bags, perhaps worn as a child? You have taken me right back to mine – They were a burgundy colour – I loved them and wore them with a cheesecloth gypsy blouse – Some would claim I've never changed!I love it that you still have your GG-Great Grandmother's beautiful jacket – How amazing is that.Thank you for letting us see your family photo – They are sooo stylish! Very lovely, once again – Hope your weekend is frocking fab! Fhi xxx

  47. I think you’ll find your outdated ‘violent white racist’ meme has already dissipated like a puff of smoke.It’s funny how accurate information can do that to Democrat talking points with such ease.And it will be doubly funny watching all the outraged race baiters pretend they don’t have egg on their face when the full investigation is complete.

  50. I totally remember the “brick” phone. Or we called it the Zack Morris phone because it was the same phone he had on Saved by the Bell and we thought he was sooo cool I didn’t get my first cell phone until I graduated college and could afford to buy it myself. I am not sure when we will let our little guy have one. It sure will make pick ups from sports easier. I remember having to call collect, quickly tell my mom to pick me up before she accepted the charges. Wow. Glory Days

  55. – Grainy mustard este mustar cu boabele de mustart partial sparte \\ macinate sau chiar intregi. Asta pe care l-am folosit eu parca era un pic mai acrisor decit dijon si mai putin iute. Daca nu ai grainy , cred ca poti folosii cu success dijon. Gustul o sa fie aproape la fel dar aspectul o sa fie un pic diferit, nu o sa se vada semintele de mustar.

  57. Ã©Â“Â­Ã§Â›Â›Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¯Â¼ÂˆQQ1228557129Ã¯Â¼Â‰Ã¦Â‰Â€Ã¥Â‡ÂºÃ¥Â”Â®Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¥ÂÂ‡Ã¤Â¸ÂºÃ¤Â¸Â€Ã§ÂºÂ§Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¦ÂºÂÃ¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥Â…Â¨Ã¦Â–Â°Ã¦Â—Â Ã¤Â»Â»Ã¤Â½Â•Ã¤ÂºÂ¤Ã¦Â˜Â“Ã¨Â®Â°Ã¥Â½Â•Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¨ÂµÂ„Ã¦Â–Â™Ã©Â½ÂÃ¥Â…Â¨Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ§ÂœÂŸÃ¥Â®ÂžÃ¨ÂºÂ«Ã¤Â»Â½Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§ÂÂ†Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¤ÂºÂ¦Ã¥ÂÂ¯Ã¦ÂŒÂ‡Ã¥Â®ÂšÃ¥ÂÂÃ¥Â­Â—Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§ÂÂ†Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¨Â¯ÂšÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã¦Â·Â˜Ã¥Â®ÂÃ¦Â‹Â…Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¤ÂºÂ¤Ã¦Â˜Â“Ã¯Â¼Â Ã¤Â¾Â‹Ã¥Â¦Â‚—Ã¥ÂÂ¯Ã¤Â»Â¥Ã§Â»Â™Ã¤Â½Â Ã¦Â·Â˜Ã¥Â®ÂÃ¥ÂºÂ—Ã¥ÂˆÂ·Ã¦ÂÂÃ©Â«Â˜Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¦Â·Â˜Ã¥Â®ÂÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¨Â®Â°Ã¥Â½Â•Ã£Â€Â‚ Ã¤Â¾Â‹Ã¥Â¦Â‚—Ã¤Â½Â Ã¦ÂƒÂ³Ã¦ÂŽÂ¥Ã¥ÂÂ—Ã¦Â±Â‡Ã¦Â¬Â¾Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¤Â½Â†Ã¥ÂÂˆÃ¤Â¸ÂÃ¦ÂƒÂ³Ã¨Â®Â©Ã¥Â¯Â¹Ã¦Â–Â¹Ã§ÂŸÂ¥Ã©ÂÂ“Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¥Â·Â±Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã§ÂœÂŸÃ¥Â®ÂžÃ¥Â§Â“Ã¥ÂÂÃ£Â€Â‚ Ã¤Â¾Â‹Ã¥Â¦Â‚—Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã¦ÂƒÂ³Ã§Â»Â™Ã©Â¢Â†Ã¥Â¯Â¼Ã©Â€ÂÃ§Â¤Â¼Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§Â‚Â¹Ã¤ÂºÂ‹Ã¦ÂƒÂ…Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¤Â½Â†Ã¦Â˜Â¯Ã¥ÂÂˆÃ¤Â¸ÂÃ¦ÂƒÂ³Ã¨Â®Â©Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¥Â·Â±Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã©ÂšÂÃ§Â§ÂÃ¦ÂšÂ´Ã©ÂœÂ²Ã¯Â¼ÂÃ¨Â¿Â™Ã¦Â—Â¶Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã¥Â°Â±Ã©ÂœÂ€Ã¨Â¦ÂÃ¥ÂˆÂ°Ã¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã¦ÂÂÃ¤Â¾Â›Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§ÂÂ†Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¥ÂÂ¯Ã¤Â»Â¥Ã¨Â®Â©Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã©ÂšÂÃ¦Â„ÂÃ§ÂšÂ„aÃ¨Â½Â¬Ã¥Â¸Â–Ã©Â€ÂÃ§Â¤Â¼Ã£Â€Â‚Ã§Â»Â™Ã¥Â®Â¢Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¥Â¯Â†Ã¤ÂºÂ†Ã©ÂšÂÃ§Â§ÂÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂŒÃ¦Â—Â¶Ã¤Â¹ÂŸÃ¥ÂŽÂ»Ã©Â™Â¤Ã¤ÂºÂ†Ã¥Â®Â¢Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂŽÃ©Â¡Â¾Ã¤Â¹Â‹Ã¥Â¿Â§Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¦ÂœÂ¬Ã¥Â›Â¢Ã©Â˜ÂŸÃ¤Â»Â¥Ã§ÂœÂŸÃ¥Â®ÂžÃ¤Â»Â£Ã¥Â¼Â€Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã£Â€ÂQQ:1228557129Ã£Â€Â‘Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§ÂÂ†Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥ÂˆÂ†Ã¥ÂˆÂ«Ã¦ÂÂÃ¤Â¾Â›7Ã¥Â¤Â§Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¥ÂÂ¡;Ã¤Â¸Â­Ã¥Â›Â½Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¥Â·Â¥Ã¥Â•Â†Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¥Â»ÂºÃ¨Â®Â¾Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¥Â†ÂœÃ¤Â¸ÂšÃ©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¤ÂºÂ¤Ã©Â€ÂšÃ©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¦Â‹Â›Ã¥Â•Â†Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã©Â‚Â®Ã¦Â”Â¿Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ[Ã§Â½Â‘Ã¤Â¸ÂŠÃ©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¯Â¼ÂˆÃ¥ÂÂ£Ã¤Â»Â¤Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ§Â”ÂµÃ¥Â­ÂÃ¨Â¯ÂÃ¤Â¹Â¦Ã¯Â¼ÂŒUÃ§Â›Â¾Ã¯Â¼Â‰Ã©Â•Â¿Ã¦ÂœÂŸÃ¤Â¾Â›Ã¥ÂºÂ”,Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¨Â¯ÂÃ¥Â…Â¨Ã¦Â–Â°Ã¥Â¼Â€Ã¦ÂˆÂ·,Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¨Â¯ÂÃ¥Â¼Â€Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¨ÂµÂ„Ã¦Â–Â™Ã©Â½ÂÃ¥Â…Â¨,Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¨Â¯ÂÃ¥Â¸Â¦Ã§ÂœÂŸÃ¥Â®ÂžÃ¦ÂœÂ‰Ã¦Â•ÂˆÃ¥Â¼Â€Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¥ÂŽÂŸÃ¤Â»Â¶,Ã¦Â‰Â¿Ã¦ÂŽÂ¥Ã¦ÂŒÂ‡Ã¥Â®ÂšÃ¥ÂÂÃ¥Â­Â—Ã¥Â¼Â€Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥Â®Â—Ã¦Â—Â¨Ã¦Â˜Â¯Ã¯Â¼ÂšÃ¨Â´Â¨Ã©Â‡ÂÃ¯Â¼Â‹Ã©Â€ÂŸÃ¥ÂºÂ¦Ã¯Â¼Â‹Ã¤Â¿Â¡Ã¨ÂªÂ‰Ã¯Â¼ÂÃ¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã¥Â¸ÂŒÃ¦ÂœÂ›Ã¤Â¸ÂŽ Ã¦ÂœÂ‰Ã©Â•Â¿Ã¦ÂœÂŸÃ©ÂœÂ€Ã¨Â¦ÂÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã¥Â®Â¢Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¥Â»ÂºÃ§Â«Â‹Ã©Â•Â¿Ã¦ÂœÂŸÃ¥ÂÂˆÃ¤Â½ÂœÃ¥Â…Â³Ã§Â³Â»Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥Â½Â¼Ã¦Â­Â¤Ã¤Â¿Â¡Ã¤Â»Â»Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥Â…Â±Ã¥ÂÂŒÃ¨ÂµÂ¢Ã¥ÂˆÂ©Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¥Â¦Â‚Ã¦ÂœÂ‰Ã©ÂœÂ€Ã¨Â¦ÂÃ¨Â¯Â·Ã¨ÂÂ”Ã§Â³Â»Ã¯Â¼ÂÃ©ÂÂžÃ¨Â¯ÂšÃ¥Â‹Â¿Ã¦Â‰Â°Ã¯Â¼Â Ã¥Â®Â¢Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¦Â»Â¡Ã¦Â„ÂÃ¦Â˜Â¯Ã¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥Â¿ÂƒÃ¦Â„Â¿Ã¦Â¬Â¢Ã¨Â¿ÂŽÃ¥Â…Â‰Ã©Â¡Â¾Ã¥Â…Â¬Ã¥ÂÂ¸Ã¥Â®Â—Ã¦Â—Â¨Ã¯Â¼Âš Ã¥Â…Â¬Ã¥ÂÂ¸Ã¦Â‰Â§Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¥Â›Â½Ã¥Â®Â¶Ã©Â‡Â‘Ã¨ÂžÂÃ¦Â–Â¹Ã©Â’ÂˆÃ¥Â’ÂŒÃ¦Â”Â¿Ã§Â­Â–Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥ÂœÂ¨Ã¦Â³Â•Ã¥Â¾Â‹Ã£Â€ÂÃ¦Â³Â•Ã¨Â§Â„Ã¨Â§Â„Ã¥Â®ÂšÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã¨ÂŒÂƒÃ¥Â›Â´Ã¥Â†Â…Ã¥Â¼Â€Ã¥Â±Â•Ã¤Â¸ÂšÃ¥ÂŠÂ¡Ã¯Â¼ÂŒ Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¤Â¸Â»Ã§Â»ÂÃ¨ÂÂ¥Ã£Â€ÂÃ¨Â‡ÂªÃ¨Â´ÂŸÃ§Â›ÂˆÃ¤ÂºÂÃ£Â€ÂÃ¨Â‡ÂªÃ¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã§ÂºÂ¦Ã¦ÂÂŸÃ£Â€ÂÃ¨Â‡ÂªÃ¦Â‹Â…Ã©Â£ÂŽÃ©Â™Â©Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥ÂˆÂ‡Ã¥Â®ÂžÃ¤Â¸ÂºÃ¥Â°ÂÃ¤Â¼ÂÃ¤Â¸ÂšÃ£Â€ÂÃ¥Â†ÂœÃ¦Â°Â‘Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥Â†ÂœÃ¤Â¸ÂšÃ¥ÂÂŠÃ¥Â†ÂœÃ¦ÂÂ‘Ã§Â»ÂÃ¦ÂµÂŽÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂ‘Ã¥Â±Â•Ã¦ÂœÂÃ¥ÂŠÂ¡Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¥Â…Â¬Ã¥ÂÂ¸Ã¦Â–Â‡Ã¥ÂŒÂ–Ã¯Â¼Âš Ã¨Â¯ÂšÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã¢Â€Â”Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¥Â¿ÂƒÃ¥ÂÂšÃ¤ÂºÂ‹Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¨Â¯ÂšÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã¤Â¸ÂºÃ¤ÂºÂº Ã¨Â§Â„Ã¨ÂŒÂƒÃ¢Â€Â”Ã¨Â§Â„Ã¨ÂŒÂƒÃ§Â®Â¡Ã§ÂÂ†Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¤Â¾ÂÃ¦Â³Â•Ã¦Â²Â»Ã¤Â¼Â Ã©Â«Â˜Ã¦Â•ÂˆÃ¢Â€Â”Ã§ÂœÂŸÃ¨Â¯ÂšÃ¦ÂœÂÃ¥ÂŠÂ¡Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ©Â«Â˜Ã¦Â•ÂˆÃ¤Â¾Â¿Ã¦ÂÂ· Ã¥Â’ÂŒÃ¨Â°ÂÃ¢Â€Â”Ã¥ÂÂŒÃ¨ÂˆÂŸÃ¥Â…Â±Ã¦ÂµÂŽÃ¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥ÂˆÂ›Ã¥Â»ÂºÃ¥Â’ÂŒÃ¨Â°ÂÃ¥Â…Â¬Ã¥ÂÂ¸Ã¥ÂÂ£Ã¥ÂÂ·Ã¯Â¼Âš Ã¤Â»Â¥Ã¥Â®ÂžÃ¥ÂŠÂ›Ã£Â€ÂÃ¦Â•ÂˆÃ§ÂŽÂ‡Ã§Â«Â‹Ã¨Â¶Â³Ã¤ÂºÂŽÃ¥Â¸Â‚Ã¥ÂœÂº Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¦ÂœÂÃ¥ÂŠÂ¡Ã£Â€ÂÃ¤Â¾Â¿Ã¦ÂÂ·Ã¦ÂÂ¥Ã¨ÂµÂ¢Ã¥Â¾Â—Ã¥ÂÂ£Ã§Â¢Â‘ Ã¥Â´Â‡Ã¥Â°ÂšÃ¨ÂÂŒÃ¤Â¸ÂšÃ©ÂÂ“Ã¥Â¾Â·Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ©ÂÂµÃ¥Â®ÂˆÃ¦Â³Â•Ã¥Â¾Â‹Ã¦Â³Â•Ã¨Â§Â„ Ã£Â€Â€Ã¦Â€Â¥Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã¦Â‰Â€Ã¦Â€Â¥Ã£Â€ÂÃ¦Â€ÂÃ¦Â‚Â¨Ã¦Â‰Â€Ã¦Â€ÂÃ¦Â¸Â©Ã©Â¦Â¨Ã¦ÂÂÃ§Â¤Âº:Ã¥ÂœÂ¨Ã¦ÂœÂ¬Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¨Â´Â­Ã¤Â¹Â°Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¥ÂÂ¯Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¤ÂºÂŽÃ¦Â”Â¶Ã¨Â—ÂÃ¤Â½Â¿Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¯Â¼Â

  61. …Cornelius Vanderbilt,nice try. The list of "demands" you listed is preceded by the following disclaimer on the official Occupy Wall Street website, "Admin note: This is not an official list of demands.—–They can disclaim it all they want, these ARE the demands being promulgated by the protestors themselves.What a bunch of adolescent nonsense.I can't wait until grown ups are running the country again.

  64. We also have our congressional elections and senate elections, should the unthinkable happen.I, personally, do not have the money to leave the country, should that unthinkable happen. Canada (to be precise), just so you have an idea where my sympathies reside.Voting is a right.We have to at least work with what we have–in a civilized manner …Anarchy is not a realizable ideal right now.

  68. à®•à®°ுà®£ாà®¨ிà®¤ிà®¯ிà®©் à®¨à®¯à®µà®ž்à®šà®• à®¨ாà®Ÿà®•à®¤்à®¤ை à®¨ேà®°ிà®²் à®ªாà®°்à®¤்à®¤ோà®®ே, à®œெà®¯ா à®•à®°ுà®£ா à®‡à®°à®£்à®Ÿுà®ªேà®°ுà®®் à®¨ாà®¯்à®•à®³் à®¤ாà®©். à®ˆà®´à®¤்à®¤à®®ிà®´à®°ைà®•் à®•ொà®©்à®± à®•ாà®™்à®•ிà®°à®šுà®Ÿà®©் à®•ூà®Ÿ்à®Ÿà®£ி à®µைà®¤்à®¤ிà®°ுà®•்à®•ுà®®் à®•à®°ுà®£ாà®¨ிà®¤ி à®šொà®±ி à®¨ாà®¯். à®¤ிà®®ுà®• à®†à®¤à®°à®µு à®¤ெà®°ிà®µிà®•்à®•ுà®®் à®•ுà®ž்à®šாà®®à®£ிà®•à®³் à®ªொà®¤்à®¤ிà®•்à®•ொà®£்à®Ÿுà®ªோà®™்à®•à®³்.

  71. ÃÂŸÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¾ÃÂ³ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµ ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¶ÃÂ°ÃÂ¹ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ° ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¾ÃÂµÃÂ¼Ã‘Âƒ ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚Ã‘Â†Ã‘Âƒ 53 ÃÂ³ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´ÃÂ°. ÃÂžÃÂ½ ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»ÃÂµÃÂµÃ‘Â‚ Ã‘ÂÃÂ°Ã‘Â…ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€ÃÂ½Ã‘Â‹ÃÂ¼ ÃÂ´ÃÂ¸ÃÂ°ÃÂ±ÃÂµÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼, ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ»ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚ ÃÂ¸ÃÂ½Ã‘ÂÃ‘ÂƒÃÂ»ÃÂ¸ÃÂ½. ÃÂÃÂµÃÂ´ÃÂ°ÃÂ²ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ Ã‘Âƒ ÃÂ½ÃÂµÃÂ³ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ¾ÃÂ±ÃÂ½ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ¶ÃÂ¸ÃÂ»ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â‹ ÃÂ² ÃÂ¶ÃÂµÃÂ»Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ ÃÂ¿Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ·Ã‘Â‹Ã‘Â€ÃÂµ.ÃÂžÃÂ¿ÃÂµÃ‘Â€ÃÂ°Ã‘Â†ÃÂ¸Ã‘ÂŽ ÃÂ´ÃÂµÃÂ»ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ ÃÂ½ÃÂµÃ‘Â…ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‡ÃÂµÃ‘Â‚, ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´Ã‘ÂÃÂºÃÂ°ÃÂ¶ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµ ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¶ÃÂ°ÃÂ¹ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ° ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ²ÃÂ¸ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂ½Ã‘Â‹ÃÂ¹ ÃÂ²Ã‘Â‹Ã‘Â…ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´ Ã‘Â Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¹ Ã‘ÂÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ°Ã‘Â†ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¸. ÃÂ—ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂµÃÂµ ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃ‘ÂˆÃÂ¾ÃÂµ Ã‘ÂÃÂ¿ÃÂ°Ã‘ÂÃÂ¸ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾.

  76. à°“ à°µంà°¦ à°µాà°µ్ à°²ు. à°…à°µుà°¨ు, à°¬ాà°²ు à°“ à°«్à°°ెంà°¡ుà°²ాà°¨ే à°‰ంà°Ÿాà°¡ు, à°¤ెà°²ిà°¸ిà°¨, à°¤ెà°²ిà°¯à°¨ి à°µాà°°ిà°•ీà°¨ూ. à°ªూà°²ుà°—ుà°¸à°—ుà°¸à°²ాà°¡ేà°¨à°¨ి,à°µీà°£à°µేà°£ుà°µైà°¨,à°¤ొà°²ిà°¸ాà°°ి à°¨ిà°¨్à°¨ు à°šూà°¶ాà°¨ు à°¨ేà°¨ు, à°šిà°¨ుà°•ుà°²ా à°°ాà°²ి ..à°‡à°²ా à°“ à°¬ేà°¦్à°¦ à°²ిà°¸్à°Ÿు. à°‡à°µి à°µాà°°ాà°¨ిà°•ోà°¸ాà°°ైà°¨ా à°¤ీà°°ిà°• à°šేà°¸ుà°•ుà°¨ి à°µిà°¨à°•à°ªోà°¤ే à°®ీà°²్à°¸ు à°•ూà°¡ా à°…ంà°Ÿà°¦ు à°¨ాà°•ు.

  79. Hey cyberdiva, Jacko is Michael Jackson.Pauer, I didn’t realize there was such a lag time between submission and publication – makes sense.Amy, to answer your original question, the SW slowed me down, I didn’t know ROUSSEAU (more familiar with the author) and I had TUNAFISH for the longest time until I deduced it to be TUNAMELT. Also, I could only think of LESOTHO and SWAZILAND as landlocked African countries (which originally made me think this was one of those multiple-letters-in-a-box puzzles until I got more of the puzzle ironed out).

  80. May28 Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and internet and this is really annoying. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this website, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.

  86. "But where are the Constitutional History Professors? And Constitutional Law professors? "Anon,You got a good point here. Where is Hillsdale College that constantly promotes itself as the Rock of Gibraltar of Constitutional purity? Or the Heritage Foundation?Are all these places just frauds?I'll tell you a scary observation. The other day I was listening to this 10 year old kid, who I know has been in Christian schools all his life. He was saying what a great leader BHO is. It's troubled me as much as anything ever has. This generation is being and is brainwashed.

  88. Hejsan! Jag ser gÃ¤rna ett Ã¶vernattningsrum – det skulle underlÃ¤tta betydligt fÃ¶r oss som inte Ã¤r infÃ¶dda stockholmare och har slÃ¤kt och vÃ¤nner i andra delar av landet. CykelfÃ¶rrÃ¥d behÃ¶vs onekligen, men det verkar lite slÃ¶seri att ta en sÃ¥ fint inredd lokal, med toalett och vatten, till cykelfÃ¶rrÃ¥d. DÃ¥ Ã¤r det vÃ¤l bÃ¤ttre att sÃ¤tta upp en eller tvÃ¥ friggebodar (motsv) till cykelfÃ¶rvaring.

  90. ahoj tome,chtÄ›l jsem se zeptat, zda se v nÄ›meckÃ© jurisprudenci rozliÅ¡uje mezi dvoj- Äi vÃ­ceznaÄnostÃ­ (ambiguity) a vÃ¡gnostÃ­ (vagueness). konkrÃ©tnÄ› mÄ› zajÃ­mÃ¡:[1] je tzv. drei-Bereiche Model aplikovatelnÃ½ toliko na vÃ¡gnost nebo i na dvojznaÄnost?[2] v rÃ¡mci "novÃ©ho originalismu" v USA se teÄ hodnÄ› diskutuje o tom, Å¾e originalismus je aplikovatelnÃ½ toliko na interpretaci dvojznaÄnÃ½ch ustanovenÃ­, nikoliv vÅ¡ak na "kontrukci" ustanovenÃ­ vÃ¡gnÃ­ch (kde existuje prostor pro jinÃ© vÃ½kladovÃ© metody). lze podobnou debatu vysledovat i v nÄ›meckÃ© jurisprudenci?DK

  92. Love the Cully to saftey/get Rhodes move! Only concern there is can Cully hit? The other moves are practical. Don’t know much about the particular players you’ve selected, but the positions are in order to meet our needs. Further, HarBlakee never get the exact players we want anyway. I would love to get the Honeybadger in the mid rounds. If he stays focus, he has great potential.

  97. I’ve been reading about you not feeling well for at least a week or two… and I didn’t realize, I’ve been having the same problem!! I mostly feel just fine. but last week I left both yoga classes I tried to attend, because I just started feeling off or sick and knew I couldn’t do it. and my stomach just hurts! I wish I would either be really sick and get it done with, or feel fine already! ugh. hope you feel better soon,fran.

  98. “The Art of a Beautiful Game” by Chris Ballard (2009)Easy but informative read, with a small collection of fine photos. Includes profiles of Kobe, Nash, Battier, LBJ, Dwight Howard, and much more!Get the hardback if you can.

  100. I’m about 3/4 the way through “Some Girls” and am loving it. I don’t want it to end! Anyway, tonight I found your blog and am enjoying learning more about you, your writing and your family. So far, the picture of you holding T on the ferry to Bainbridge Island is my favorite. Wonderful!

  107. I get anxious when someone is walking close to me too, i try to walk faster than everyone for this reason. Among many symptoms,ï»¿ one that you mentioned and i hate are tremors, i always try to hide my hands from people when i’m trembling. I was in an exposition once and i was holding the work with a girl and i thought i was “calmed” but in a moment she turns to me and whispers “You are trembling, calm down, take it easy”, that was awful, i felt so exposed, ofc i tried to deny it. Take Care

  115. You have convinced me, Maria! Going to replace our dark burgundy drapes in the living room with happy, bright, oranges and yellows and echo the artwork that my husband loves hanging over our sofa. Why we've had these dark burgundy drapes all these years, I'm not sure, but they are out of here! Loved those photos of the bedroom and the patio with all the gorgeous orange! Did you design this place? And the orange and yellow taxis and bus were fun too.

  116. What a great site indeed comments content news constantly up to date and quality,this site now and much faster high-quality and fast site that comments are always up to date, admin really want to thank us, it's thanks to such a beautiful site comments we gain knowledge we and listen from this site music

  124. Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a perfect web site.

  126. Gracias por la noticia. Me deja sin embargo una duda: Si vender kindles en tiendas fÃ­sicas es un modo de atraer a posibles compradores que, como tÃº mismo dices, no se fÃ­an del comercio electrÃ³nico… Â¿CÃ³mo van a comprar despuÃ©s eBooks? Si no me equivoco necesitarÃ¡n una cuenta en amazon, tarjÃ©ta de crÃ©dito, etc. No lo veo del todo claro.Un saludo

  132. Gente tenho 12 anos nÃ£o sei baijar , as pessoas do colegio da minha rua pergunta se sou bv .. e sempre digo q NÃ£o mas sou jÃ¡ teve mais de 20 meninos do colegio qrendo ficar comigo mas nunca pud falar SIM ..O menino mais gato da minha escola qria ficar comigo sÃ³ q ai falei p/ ele q eu tava namorando ai ele comeÃ§ou a anamorar com uma manina (a q eu mais odeio)Preciso de ajudaaaaaaaaaaa .Alguem me ajuda por favorrrrrrrrrrrrrr

  133. ca sa vezi bre nea alecule cum se intoarce roata de a-ti ajuns sa scrieti de la ziar la net si in curand pe garduri…astea sunt blestemele alora pe care-i terfeleati in ziar ”DIN SURSE” ;vorba cantecului…ti-a placut sa mananci peste,acum…..fiecare intelege ce vrea sau ce-i convine.

  134. All of You need to listen to what the lyrics are really saying. itsï»¿ not illuminati b-reals verse is telling u to smoke weed and listen to music backwards and you will see what kind of music it is that you have been listening to. and the whole soul assassins family is against the illuminati, listen to there album or dj muggs “Vs.” albums and you will see

  137. *if no one has told you …Your hair parted down the middle in your previous photos make you look awkward giving a very sickly/strange frame to your face. Your bangs were much cuter & was possibly even iconic as your most distinguishing feature if someone were to talk about you & say, "she's the girl with the cute, blunt bangs."

  139. No se me enojen; pero en mejor pelicula debio de haber ganado The Dark Knight no Twilight… porque, porque Twilight es una historia mucho muy trillada, (chika que se enamora de chico y ya!!!! que es un vampiro; que no existe!!!!!!!!!!!) Batman tiene mÃ¡s consistencia en la trama y estuvieron mejor sus actuaciones. Pero, en mejor cancion de una pelicula; ahi si debio ganar la de Twilight; “Decode” de Paramore…

  145. Iâ€™m impressed, I must say. Really rarely do I encounter a blog thatâ€™s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. Your idea is outstanding; the issue is something that not enough people are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I stumbled across this in my search for something relating to this.

  157. I was questioning should you ever regarded as changing the layout of your blog? Its extremely effectively created; I love what youve received to say. But possibly you may a small significantly more within the way of subject matter material so people could connect with it much much better. Youve got an terrible great deal of text for only getting one or two pictures. Maybe you could room it out better?

  158. ernesto, you wrote:Any advancements for workers in this country have come against the barrel of national guard guns, and that is historical fact. Yeah, nothing but guns and armed national guardsmen outside Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Boeing, Walmart, Target, General Electric, Merck, Pfizer, IBM, etc.YOu, like your fellow travelers, know nothing about economics. You've heard a couple of anecdotes from the distant past, and fall into the standard black trap of claiming there's no way to leave the past behind.

  162. El ComitÃ© Permanente para la BasÃ­lica de Esquipulas, integrado por la AbadÃ­a del Cristo Crucificado, la Municipalidad, la COOSAJO y vecinos de la ciudad, ofreciÃ³ una cena a los medios de comunicaciÃ³n de Esquipulas, por haber sido pieza fundamental de motivaciÃ³n en las votaciones del certamen Nuestras Maravillas, en el cual, gracias al apoyo popular, el monumento patrimonio de la naciÃ³n y hogar del Cristo Negro, logrÃ³ ser nombrado La Maravilla No.1 de Guatemala.

  164. Hallo Jenna,Herzlich willkommen auf meiner Seite, ich freue mich, dass du zu mir gefunden hast!Vielen Dank fÃ¼r das tolle Feedback, das tut gut!Ich hoffe bis bald, hier oder bei LB liebe GrÃ¼sse zurÃ¼ck an dich, mirjam

  171. I simply want to mention I am just very new to blogging and seriously liked this web blog. Likely I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You definitely come with awesome article content. Thank you for sharing with us your website.

  172. Be5IyL You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  173. I just want to say I am beginner to blogging and site-building and actually loved you’re website. Likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You surely come with fantastic stories. Thanks for sharing with us your website page.

  216. Humans

    […]that is the finish of this report. Right here youll discover some internet sites that we feel you will value, just click the links over[…]

  220. Rights

    […]we prefer to honor several other internet web-sites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  228. インフルエンザ

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]

  238. opportunity

    […]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are actually worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]

  251. mdansby software

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless really really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]

  263. I’m excited to uncover this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every part of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new stuff in your site.

  264. It happens to be convenient day to create some goals for the forthcoming future. I’ve scan this post and if I can possibly, I desire to suggest to you you handful enlightening suggestions.

  267. After study just a few of the weblog posts on your web site now, and I actually like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website checklist and will be checking again soon. Pls try my web page as well and let me know what you think.

  275. I’m extremely pleased to find this site. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff on your website.

  281. This is most suitable occasion to create some schedules for the future. I have study this write-up and if I could, I desire to encourage you couple fascinating recommendations.

  285. I’m extremely pleased to find this web site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new things on your blog.

  290. I was extremely pleased to discover this site. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to look at new stuff in your blog.

  295. I’m very pleased to find this page. I wanted to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff in your blog.

  298. First of all I would like to say wonderful blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out. I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips? Many thanks!|

  300. This is ideal occasion to prepare some desires for the near future. I have digested this post and if I would, I desire to suggest to you you some helpful recommendations.

  306. Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My blog site is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would genuinely benefit from a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Thank you!|

  307. Hello there, I found your blog via Google even as looking for a comparable subject, your website got here up, it appears good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

  308. I blog often and I really thank you for your information. This article has really peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new details about once per week. I subscribed to your RSS feed too.|

  311. It’s the right opportunity to get some goals for the upcoming. I have go through this article and if I have the ability to, I want to suggest to you you couple of interesting tips and advice.

  313. I was very pleased to find this site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to look at new information in your site.

  315. I simply wish to reveal to you that I am new to online blogging and certainly adored your review. Very possible I am prone to remember your blog post . You definitely have great article materials. Appreciate it for share-out with us your current blog document

  316. Hi! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading through your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics? Thanks a lot!|

  317. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|

  318. Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I to find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to provide something back and help others such as you aided me.|

  319. Fantastic blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any tips? Bless you!|

  321. Excellent website you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get comments from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Thanks!|

  324. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement. Do you know any methods to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.|

  325. I simply want to inform you that I am new to wordpress blogging and thoroughly adored your post. Probably I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You truly have impressive article material. Appreciate it for share-out with us your favorite domain page

  327. Hey there! I’ve been following your web site for a long time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic job!|

  328. kala jadoo

    […]very few internet sites that come about to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]

  331. Greetings there, just became aware of your writings through Bing, and found that it is really informational. I’ll take pleasure in in the event you keep up this.

  332. I merely have to share it with you that I am new to online blogging and utterly cherished your webpage. More than likely I am most likely to save your blog post . You literally have amazing article content. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us your very own blog page

  334. Gday here, just got mindful of your article through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it’s pretty beneficial. I’ll like should you decide keep up this informative article.

  337. I really hope to notify you that I am new to writing and really adored your webpage. Likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You truly have superb article blog posts. Love it for sharing with us your current blog write-up

  339. Thanks for every other magnificent post. Where else may just anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect approach of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.|

  340. The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|

  341. Hello There. I discovered your weblog using msn. That is an extremely well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thank you for the post. I will certainly comeback.|

  342. Hello there, just was alert to your blog via Google, and found that it is really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful for those who proceed this in future. A lot of people will likely be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|

  343. best sex toys

    […]we prefer to honor lots of other world wide web websites on the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  344. I really intend to advise you that I am new to writing and utterly valued your site. Quite possibly I am probably to store your blog post . You indeed have fantastic article information. Delight In it for expressing with us your favorite url article

  348. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, as well as the content!|

  349. Heya there, just turned out to be conscious of your blog page through Search engine, and found that it is genuinely good. I will like in the event you carry on this idea.

  350. Thank you for any other informative website. The place else may I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect manner? I’ve a mission that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.|

  353. It’s nearly impossible to encounter well-informed individual on this subject, still you come across as like you fully understand the things you’re talking about! Bless You

  361. What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & assist different customers like its helped me. Great job.|

  363. I just desire to tell you that I am new to putting up a blog and completely admired your page. Very possible I am going to store your blog post . You simply have outstanding article information. Like it for discussing with us your main website information

  364. I feel that is one of the such a lot significant info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna observation on some normal things, The website taste is wonderful, the articles is really nice : D. Excellent job, cheers|

  365. You have made some decent points there. I looked on the internet to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.|

  376. It’s practically unattainable to encounter well-aware visitors on this subject, in addition you look like you be aware of the things you’re talking about! Many Thanks

  380. I just have to share it with you that I am new to online blogging and totally enjoyed your page. More than likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You really have outstanding article materials. Admire it for share-out with us your own internet webpage

  383. Hi folks there, just turned receptive to your wordpress bog through yahoo, and have found that it’s really good. I will take pleasure in should you decide retain this approach.

  387. Hello there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thank you so much!|

  391. flavored coffee

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless truly really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 understand about Mid East has got more problerms also […]

  392. I really hope to show you that I am new to online blogging and pretty much loved your post. Very possible I am probably to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have great article materials. Admire it for share-out with us your own site article

  396. g-spot orgasm

    […]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re truly really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]

  398. It certainly is near impossible to see well-aware people on this matter, even though you come across as like you realize what exactly you’re revealing! Thanks A Lot

  400. Hinckley

    […]we like to honor a lot of other world-wide-web web sites around the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  406. tinglers plug

    […]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re actually really worth a go by, so have a look[…]

  411. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. That is a very neatly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thank you for the post. I will definitely comeback.|

  412. Hi, Neat post. There is a problem together with your site in internet explorer, could test this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a large section of other folks will omit your wonderful writing due to this problem.|

  419. I have been surfing online more than 3 hours nowadays, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is lovely price enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the internet might be much more useful than ever before.|

  420. This is the perfect site for everyone who hopes to understand this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually will need toâ€¦HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a topic that has been discussed for a long time. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!|

  421. Simply wish to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your post is just cool and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.|

  423. May I simply just say what a comfort to find someone who really understands what they are discussing on the web. You actually realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people have to read this and understand this side of your story. I was surprised that you’re not more popular because you surely possess the gift.|

  425. We’re a group of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve performed an impressive job and our whole community can be grateful to you.|

  426. What i do not realize is in truth how you’re not really a lot more smartly-liked than you may be now. You are very intelligent. You realize therefore considerably relating to this topic, produced me in my view imagine it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved except it’s something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs nice. At all times handle it up!|

  427. Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Taking the time and actual effort to create a very good articleâ€¦ but what can I sayâ€¦ I put things off a whole lot and don’t seem to get nearly anything done.|

  428. Hi there I am so glad I found your weblog, I really found you by error, while I was searching on Bing for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a remarkable post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I donâ€™t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the superb work.|

  437. Generally I don’t read post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great post.|

  440. Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a fair price? Cheers, I appreciate it!|

  441. I really have to notify you that I am new to putting up a blog and genuinely enjoyed your report. Quite possibly I am probably to save your blog post . You indeed have fantastic article content. Appreciate it for sharing with us your favorite website page

  442. Its such as you read my thoughts! You appear to know so much approximately this, like you wrote the ebook in it or something. I feel that you can do with a few % to power the message home a little bit, however instead of that, that is fantastic blog. A great read. I will definitely be back.|

  443. Hello very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also? I am happy to find so many useful info here in the post, we need work out extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .|

  445. Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

  446. coffee belt kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  447. It can be near impossible to come across well-updated individual on this issue, however , you seem like you are familiar with those things you’re indicating! Appreciation

  449. It is usually perfect occasion to construct some options for the extended term. I’ve scan this article and if I may just, I desire to propose you number of fascinating assistance.

  451. I really desire to advise you that I am new to posting and totally enjoyed your page. More than likely I am going to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have memorable article materials. Get Pleasure From it for expressing with us your own blog report

  454. It’s actually practically impossible to find well-updated people on this content, unfortunately you seem like you understand whatever you’re raving about! Regards

  462. It is usually perfect time to generate some options for the long run. I’ve digested this blog and if I would, I wish to suggest to you you number of unique instruction.

  466. Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions? With thanks|

  467. I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading incredibly slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.|

  472. I have been surfing online greater than three hours today, yet I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely price sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the net shall be much more helpful than ever before.|

  475. Excellent blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any suggestions? Thanks!|

  479. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say excellent blog!|

  482. Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?|

  484. Thanks for some other informative web site. Where else could I am getting that kind of information written in such an ideal means? I’ve a mission that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO