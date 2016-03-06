Mineros fueron masacrados y desaparecidos

No es la primera vez que se habla de masacre al sur del estado Bolívar. Los enfrentamientos por el control de las minas ilegales se han vuelto el pan de cada día en un territorio donde la principal actividad económica es la extracción, compra y venta de oro.

Pero a diferencia de aquellos rumores, esta vez, las víctimas tienen rostro. Nombres y apellidos aportados por sus familiares que, la madrugada de este sábado, trancaron la troncal 10, principal arteria vial que conecta a Venezuela con el suroriente del país, para reclamar el paradero de al menos 28 mineros.

Uno a uno dio los nombres al diputado por el estado Bolívar, Américo De Grazia, y al alcalde del municipio Sifontes, Carlos Chancellor. En total, serían 28 los desaparecidos que están en una lista. Mineros que regresaban todas las tardes al terminar su jornada, y que ni el viernes, ni este sábado volvieron.

Su ausencia, más el testimonio de unas personas que aseguran haber sobrevivido a un enfrentamiento, les hacen pensar que sus parientes no solo están muertos, sino que sus cuerpos están siendo ocultados por el líder de una banda que controla el territorio en una mina llamada Atenas, entre el municipio Roscio y Sifontes del estado Bolívar.

Masacre

Familiares y testigos tienen temor de hablar. Uno de ellos contó que fueron hasta el Cicpc a colocar la denuncia, pero les pidieron llevar a los sobrevivientes. “Ninguno quiere ir porque hay complicidad, sabemos que hay complicidad”, dijo una de los denunciantes vía telefónica.

En el caso de Ángel Ignacio Prieto Sosa, uno de los desaparecidos, fue presuntamente asesinado cuando iba a la mina a bordo de una moto. Sus cercanos hablan en pasado porque tienen la certeza de que está muerto.

Prieto, de 30 años, y estudiante del tercer año de derecho en la Universidad Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho (UGMA), en Puerto Ordaz, había decidido invertir recientemente en la mina colocando un molino.

El viernes iba camino al lugar a visitar a un conocido que administraba la inversión. Cuentan que en el camino fue interceptado, bajado de la moto y sometido junto con otros centenares de mineros que, supuestamente, estaban trabajando en el lugar.

La banda de el Topo, según el testimonio de los testigos, estaba acompañada del Ejército y el Cicpc. Frente a todos, los armados liquidaron a los 28, entre ellos, a una muchacha de 20 años, embarazada y luego picada en dos frente a todos.

Los cuerpos luego fueron supuestamente paseados en un camión volteo por el pueblo y llevados -con una comisión de escolta- a un sector llamado Pozo el 51, en la vía a Ana Coco, en la frontera con la zona en reclamación.

Después de las declaraciones del gobernador del estado Bolívar, Francisco Rangel Gómez, quien en un contacto con el canal estatal Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) negó los hechos, los dolientes no tienen duda de que hay complicidad.

“Aquí todo el mundo sabe que el gobernador tiene las manos metidas en esas minas y por eso quieren desaparecerlos”, dijo una fuente que teme ser asesinada.

Desconfianza

Chancellor informó que el caso está siendo investigado por una comisión del Ejército, Guardia Nacional y Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Criminalísticas (Cicpc).

Solo que “el pueblo tiene hasta desconfianza hasta de los organismos que están investigando, parte del pueblo está cayendo en la desesperanza y en la desconfianza, de que no vayan a tener nunca el paradero de sus familiares”.

Y no es para menos. Los municipios Roscio y Sifontes han sido noticia en los últimos cuatro años no precisamente por el florecimiento de la actividad minera, sino por la muerte de mineros y destrucción de la principal empresa estatal: Minerven.

Los cuerpos de las víctimas muchas veces han quedado sepultados entre las minas porque ni la Policía del estado Bolívar (PEB) ni el Cicpc han podido ingresar a los territorios. Bandas que controlan el sector lo han impedido, incluso, hasta de la FAN que -se supone- reserva la actividad y su custodia al Estado.

Las comisarias han sido atacadas por estas bandas y, recientemente, grupos armados de la banda de el Potro secuestraron a profesores del Liceo Zabaleta en Tumeremo (municipio Sifontes) para presionar la liberación de 12 de sus miembros después de un procedimiento del Cicpc.

En los municipios del sur, la ley la imponen las bandas. Los códigos de conducta en el mercado del oro son tácitos y los pobladores los conocen, hasta que alguna zona entra en conflicto.

Sin rastro

Tanto el alcalde como el diputado De Grazia coinciden en que, esta vez, el caso es distinto. “Hay dolientes”, sentencia. No como en otras oportunidades, donde los familiares de las víctimas no aparecen, por miedo o desconocimiento.

Hasta la tarde de este sábado, la desconfianza crecía luego de que la comisión investigadora dijera a los parientes que no encontró, en un sobrevuelo hecho en la mañana, ninguna evidencia de enfrentamiento o de alguna muerte en el territorio.

El diputado De Grazia exigió al ministro de la Defensa, Vladimir Padrino López, dar la cara al pueblo que exige aparezcan sus familiares. “Aquí se trata de oro de sangre y esto debe ser parado”.

Confirmó que la mayoría de los desaparecidos son residentes de Tumeremo y conocidos por los vecinos como mineros artesanales. “Nada de esto se puede hacer sin la complicidad de las autoridades, no hay forma que a esto se le ponga un control sin una autoridad superior que quiera controlar esto”, afirmó el parlamentario.

Chancellor respaldó la exigencia y resaltó que deben agotarse todos los recursos para aclarar “por el bien, por la paz, debemos aclarar la situación y así tengamos el conocimiento de lo que pasó porque hay muchas informaciones cruzadas”.

Clavel A. Rangel Jiménez /Correo del Caroní