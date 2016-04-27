Militarizada Maracay y Maracaibo tras protestas contra racionamiento eléctrico

Militarizada Maracay y Maracaibo tras protestas contra racionamiento eléctrico

Sectores de las ciudades de Maracaibo y Maracay, dos de las entidades donde se registraron fuertes protestas por los cortes de luz de Corpoelec, amanecieron militarizados este miércoles.

Periodistas de ambas entidades informaron que policías y militares tomaron sectores donde en la noche del martes se registraron saqueos, conatos de saqueos, cacerolazos y barricadas en contra de los cortes de luz de Corpoelec.

En Maracay, la presencia militar aumentó considerablemente para resguardar las colas que se hacen a diario en los supermercados, centros comerciales y otros establecimientos que venden productos básicos.

Maracaibo es la ciudad donde las protestas arreciaron tras los largos apagones ocurridos en las últimas horas, producto del colapso del sistema eléctrico por una lluvia caída el lunes.

Unas 25 personas han sido detenidas por las manifestaciones en la capital zuliana, según balances oficiales. Pilas de cauchos quemados, piedras, escombros y basura de todo tipo quedaron dispersos en diferentes avenidas y calles de Maracaibo, tras la segunda noche de protestas por racionamiento eléctrico.

EE

