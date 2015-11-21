Miguel Salazar: Las verdades de Miguel

Â¿Subrepticios? Â¿Componenda o verdad?Â Independientemente de su carÃ¡cter, pase lo que pase, cualquier asunto que sobre narcotrÃ¡fico comprometa a jÃ³venes sea cual sea su nacionalidad, llama a la reflexiÃ³n por la tragedia familiar que ello implica. Â¿CuÃ¡ntos hogares no estÃ¡n exentos del estigma representado en la drogadicciÃ³n? Nadie puede celebrar un drama semejante por muy adversario que sea del afectado. Sobre la detenciÃ³n de dos presuntos familiares de la pareja Maduro-Flores, casi no se ha difundido que a horas de conocerse la noticia (promovida en las redes sociales por un periodista venezolano), la Casa Blanca, a travÃ©s de su vocero Josh Earnest, confirmÃ³ el arresto de dos personas detenidas en HaitÃ acusadas de â€œconspirar para llevar una cantidad importante de cocaÃna a Estados Unidosâ€œ; no obstante, dijo tambiÃ©n â€œno poder confirmar sus identidades, todo en contraposiciÃ³n con el periodista informanteâ€œ, quien aseguro a rajatablas que se tratan deÂ EfraÃn Campos Flores y Francisco Flores, familiares de la pareja presidencial venezolana.
Tampoco ha sido ratificado que ambos llevaran pasaporte diplomÃ¡tico. De corroborarse la especie, vale la pregunta: Â¿QuiÃ©n les otorgÃ³ esos documentos de identificaciÃ³n, lo cual bien vale una investigaciÃ³n en Venezuela? El asunto genera mayores suspicacias cuando se conoce que dos ciudadanos cuya detenciÃ³n confirma Earnest, no fueron apresados por la DEA en HaitÃ, sino en RepÃºblica Dominicana (Â¿?), desde donde fueron llevados a Puerto PrÃncipe (sitio que se facilitaba sin mayores problemas para trasladarlos a Estados Unidos). La escasa recepciÃ³n que la informaciÃ³n ha tenido en los medios venezolanos (inclusive en los opositores a ultranza) puede tener su razÃ³n de ser en que no hay una confirmaciÃ³n oficial de que los detenidos sean el ahijado y el sobrino de losÂ Maduro Flores.
Fuentes de inteligencia revelan la probable colaboraciÃ³n del presidente haitiano Michel Martelly en el procedimiento. Los acusados de conspirar para llevar drogas al norte, habrÃan sido captados desdeÂ Miami a travÃ©s de una hermosÃsima dama de compaÃ±Ãa, a quien ellos confiaron su presunta disposiciÃ³n a traficar los narcÃ³ticos. Como se sabe, los medios inicialmente informaron sobre un decomiso de 800 kilos de cocaÃna; sin embargo, el aviÃ³n donde se presume fue encontrada la droga fue devuelto a Venezuela (Â¿?). Desde los medios de Miami seÃ±alaron como dueÃ±o de la aeronave a un empresario venezolano de origen Ã¡rabe, cuestiÃ³n que tampoco resultÃ³ cierta porque para el momento en que ocurre el operativo, el aviÃ³n mencionado se encontraba aparcado en Charallave (Miranda).
El periodista â€œinformanteâ€ (un hilo mÃ¡s en la red que se ha extendido para calificar a Venezuela como narcoestado), es el mismo que ha sido seÃ±alado de presunta extorsiÃ³n respaldada por reseÃ±as sobre los venezolanos que se habrÃan enriquecido al calor de este gobierno. El personaje tambiÃ©n pudo acceder a entrevistar aÂ Walid Mackledmientras estÃ© permanecÃa preso en Colombia custodiado celosamente a la espera de ser extraditado a Venezuela, acusado de narcotrÃ¡fico. Igual es conocido que se trata de un acÃ©rrimo antagonista del Gobierno venezolano (sesgo informativo) que se residenciÃ³ desde hace unos aÃ±os en Miami. Â¿Y si en realidad fueran Campo Flores y Flores los presos? Â¿Por quÃ© se le da un acentuado cariz polÃtico a esa detenciÃ³n estimulando, incluso, un golpe de Estado? Â¿QuÃ© les permite a algunos aprovechar esta oportunidad para deshacerse de sus potenciales competidores en el campo de la economÃa usando la guerra sucia? Otros mÃ¡s desconfiados han ido mucho mÃ¡s lejos y se preguntan si no serÃ¡ una â€œentrega controladaâ€ en una contienda entre bandas rivales.
Son muchas las aristas, pero ninguna convincente, por cuanto la mayorÃa son hasta ahora especulaciones. Si quienes estÃ¡n arrestados en Nueva York, sean o no familiares de la pareja presidencial venezolana, estÃ¡n comprometidos en los cargos que se le imputan (no conocidos oficialmente) deben admitir (si la tienen) su responsabilidad en los hechos. Ahora bien, el paÃs no puede estar al garete de los gacetilleros de oficio que se prestan para una campaÃ±a de desprestigio cuyo objetivo es derrocar al Gobierno Nacional; si Ã©ste no es el adecuado para nosotros, seremos los venezolanos los llamados a reemplazarlo constitucionalmente. Bajo ningÃºn concepto podemos aplaudir la intromisiÃ³n extranjera, venga de donde venga. No debiera, pero, en vista de la ignorancia desplegada en las redes sociales por buena parte de sus usuarios (mÃ¡s peligrosos que mono con hojilla), voy a reiterar que no persigo defender a nadie, sino aportar algunos juicios de valor desconocidos para que nuestros lectores puedan disponer de ellos.
ÃšLTIMA HORA. Es un hecho que los detenidos enÂ Nueva York responden a los nombres de EfraÃn Campos Flores y Francisco Flores. Uno de ellos cuenta con un defensor privado, mientras que al otro le designaron un defensor pÃºblico.
URGENTE I. Un sondeo otorgado por una fuente acreditada desde Miami, asegura que elGPPÂ ganarÃ¡ las parlamentarias con una ventaja apenas de 6% (88 a 79). En TÃ¡chira, laMUDÂ puede alzarse con los 7 diputados y en Nueva Esparta se espera un final cerrado. En Caracas, la opciÃ³n de Ernesto Villegas pierde fuerza y en Zulia ocurre algo similar con Fidel MadroÃ±ero.
URGENTE II. Â¿SerÃ¡ cierto que para la vÃspera de las elecciones parlamentarias los rusos preparan ejercicios militares con la FANB? De ser verdad, esta acciÃ³n podrÃa interpretarse como un apoyo al Gobierno venezolano ante el anuncio de la movilizaciÃ³n de un portaviones estadounidense hacia costas venezolanas.
URGENTE III. Â¿Falta de liderazgo? Los sondeos mÃ¡s recientes le dan a Maduro un rechazo de casiÂ 75%, mientras se equivocaron quienes pensaron que ese descontento serÃa capitalizado porÂ Diosdado Cabello, porque Ã©ste presenta un rechazo que va mÃ¡s allÃ¡ del 60%. El PSUV mantiene una aceptaciÃ³n de 38%, continuando (a pesar de su acelerado descenso) como la primera fuerza polÃtica del paÃs. La falta de liderazgo es la razÃ³n de la estrategia desplegada segÃºn la cual es ChÃ¡vez el motor absoluto de la campaÃ±a roja; sin embargo, el uso desmedido de su imagen puede tener un efecto contrario al buscado.
RETIRO. A sus 70 aÃ±os la carrera empresarial deÂ Gustavo Cisnerostoca a su fin. Se trata del cuarto hijo deDiego Cisneros, cuyas modestas empresas fueron exitosamente direccionadas por Ã©ste hasta llegar al emporio conocido comoÂ OrganizaciÃ³n Cisneros dirigido por el venezolano mÃ¡s acaudalado e influyente polÃtica y econÃ³micamente de las dos Ãºltimas dÃ©cadas. Su mÃ¡s reciente participaciÃ³n polÃtica fue el 11 de abril de 2002, cuando desde VenevisiÃ³n dirigiÃ³ la conjura que llevÃ³ a la detenciÃ³n del entonces presidente ChÃ¡vez. Hoy, Cisneros se encuentra incapacitado fÃsicamente (presenta sÃntomas de Alzheimer) y acaba de vender a un banquero venezolano su lujosa residencia de La RomanaÂ (Dominicana) por 58 millones de dÃ³lares.
PERJUICIO. El exsecretario de Caldera II ha sido citado a la FGR tras una investigaciÃ³n sobre extorsiÃ³n y legitimaciÃ³n de capitales. Se trata de Enrique Alvarado.
QUINTA COLUMNA. Â¿QuiÃ©n estarÃ¡ pagando la costosa campaÃ±a de William Ojeda? Se multiplican las vallas y las cuÃ±as televisivas. Se estima que recibe el apoyo de un empresario de televisiÃ³n con miras a constituir en el futuro prÃ³ximo un movimiento que respalde a Henry FalcÃ³n (otro de los polÃticos financiados por el mismo empresario).
CARENERO. La MisiÃ³n Yate Tricolor. Uno de los espacios mÃ¡s emblemÃ¡ticos de quienes se han beneficiado con la revoluciÃ³n bolivariana es la marina del Carenero Yacht Club (estado Miranda). Tal fue su auge que hubo que modificar sus instalaciones y adaptar sus muelles para recibir embarcaciones de hasta 80 pies. La Presidencia de la RepÃºblica (antes de que lo hagan otros), deberÃa iniciar una investigaciÃ³n del origen de la riqueza de ciertos funcionarios que hoy son usuarios de esa y otras marinas del paÃs. Si lo hace se va a encontrar con sorpresas. Por ejemplo, una de las naves es de fabricaciÃ³n italiana y estÃ¡ identificada bajo el nombre de Silius (una poblaciÃ³n ubicada en CerdeÃ±a que le debe su denominaciÃ³n al cÃ³nsul romano Cayo Sitio, 100 aÃ±os d.C). Â¿SerÃ¡ verdad que la lujosÃsima embarcaciÃ³n valorada en 8 millones de dÃ³larespertenece a un miembro del mÃ¡s encumbrado nivel de Miraflores?
CONOCIENDO. Â¿SabÃa usted que JesÃºs FarÃa (PSUV) y JosÃ© Guerra (MUD), ambos candidatos a diputados, trabajaron juntos en el BCV? Guerra era jefe de FarÃa. El primero es bien recordado por sus compaÃ±eros de trabajo y el segundo se distinguÃa por su prepotencia. La gota de agua que desbordÃ³ el vaso fue cuando durante las lluvias de 2010 que dejaron mÃ¡s de 100 mil damnificados, FarÃa fue presentado por VEA como el autor de un trabajo que en realidad fue realizado en conjunto por los empleados delBCV.
HAMLET. La mano de Dante Rivas extiende su seÃ±orÃo en el SAREN. Shakespeare (Marcelo a Hamlet):There is something roten in Denmark (Algo huele a podrido en Dinamarca). El descontento se extiende por registros y notarÃas. PregÃºntenle a Nelson GarcÃa.
INSEPULTOS. El cementerio polÃtico de Julio Borges. El dirigente de PJ ha contactado aLuis RaÃºl Matos AzÃ³car (mÃ¡s de 14 aÃ±os fuera del paÃs) y AndrÃ©s Caldera para que se incorporen a la MUDÂ como asesores. La experiencia polÃtica de Caldera se focaliza en tiempos cuando siendo ministro de la gestiÃ³n Caldera II se aliÃ³ con algunos miembros del Movimiento Tupamaro en el 23 de Enero para constituir un frustrado ensayo presidencial.
ESCORPIÃ“N. Â¿QuiÃ©n estarÃ¡ detrÃ¡s de la sanciÃ³n a Multinacional de Seguros? Cobra fuerza la tesis de una mano peluda proveniente de la competencia que cuenta con el respaldo del vicepresidenteÂ Arreaza.
Miguel Salazar -Las verdades de Miguel
