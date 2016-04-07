Miguel Molero: Un Reduccionismo Intelectual Ridículo

Miguel Molero: Un Reduccionismo Intelectual Ridículo

Por redaccionbd
La lucha política en Venezuela se debate entre un cambio de un régimen que tiene ya más de 17 años en el poder y la resistencia a ese cambio llevada adelante a través de una estrategia geopolítica de la élite política Cubana.

 

Los partidos de la oposición agrupados en la MUD después de las elecciones presidenciales del 2006 han activado una estrategia electoral que la definen como la salida “pacífica, democrática, constitucional y electoral” y para ello han venido dirigiendo y alentando durante 10 años (una década) a los venezolanos, hacia una política eminentemente electoral sin profundizar mucho en el análisis de una política alternativa, de allí que a la hora de explicar las acciones que vendrían después, todo es penumbra y la respuesta es; de que primero hay que salir del Gobierno y luego discutir la política. Sobre esto último, habría que precisar que las ideas sobre una política distinta a la chavista tendrían que producirse mucho antes, pues de lo contrario se estaría provocando una cierta incertidumbre en importantes sectores del país.

 

En estos 17 años de tragedia chavista, la mercadotecnia política se ha encargados de proveer las hipotéticas virtudes de los políticos de la nuevas generaciones y los medios de comunicación a promocional sus figuras. Así hemos visto en estos 17 años la presencia mediática de: Manuel Rosales, Henrique Capriles, Leopoldo López, Julio Borges y últimamente, Henry Falcón y María Corina Machado y hasta Lorenzo Mendoza, pero muy poco se habla de la capacidad estadista de estos hombres y si nos ocupamos a diseccionar y analizar a “los mediáticos”, nos encontraremos que sus ideas no trascienden los lugares comunes, es decir, su pobreza analítica y su déficit axiológico es lo más presente en sus discursos.

 

Afortunadamente paralelo a lo anterior, el actual Presidente de la Asamblea Nacional Henry Ramos Allup ha demostrado en estos 4 meses, experiencia, talento, capacidad intelectual, tolerancia, valor, coherencia, trasparencia. Características estas que debieran ser evaluadas a la hora de cualquier decisión futura.

 

Cuidado y si por la creencia extendida de que hay que darle paso a las nuevas generaciones, cometemos los errores que cometimos con Carlos Andrés Pérez, donde debido a las intrigas políticas, las maniobras, los resentimientos, la envidia, los egos maltratados y encendidos de algunos empresarios y políticos con aspiraciones de poder, contribuyeron a darle aliento a la conspiración  que encabezó Hugo Chávez Frías el 4 de febrero de 1992

 

Me cuento entre los venezolanos que siempre ha demandado un análisis más holístico, más global, más analítico, de los dirigentes políticos, pues me he resistido durante todos mis años de militancia a someter mí opinión al silencio por temor a herir la sensibilidad de las “autoridades” de mi partido. Por mantener esta posición he tenido que pagar un alto precio. Mi posición respecto a los dirigentes mediáticos de los partidos es que estos se comportan como una especie de vedettes que están más pendientes de las cámaras de televisión y de la de los fotógrafos de los diarios y el chisme político, que del análisis de los problemas del país. De allí que no trasciendan los lugares comunes, las consignas y los eslogan publicitarios de sus estrategas de imagen.

 

Lo anterior es reforzado por la conducta de muchos conciudadanos (como diría Rómulo Betancourt), pues prefieren continuar mirando la Televisión, especialmente a CNN para sintonizar a Fernando del Rincón y/o a Patricia Janiot lo cual complementan con las redes sociales para concluir en sus “valiosos juicios” sobre la situación de la crisis política y económica del país, vale decir, un buen número de venezolanos no está sensibilizado para el análisis en profundidad del desabastecimiento generalizado, la brutal inflación, la especulación, la corrupción a todos los niveles (sector público y privado), la crisis de los servicios públicos (agua, electricidad, salud, educación), todo esto dentro de un contexto donde el TSJ y una Fuerza Armada que desconoce las decisiones de una Asamblea Nacional elegida mayoritariamente el 6 de Diciembre del 2015, pacífica, democrática, constitucional y electoralmente, pero al TSJ y la Fuerza Armada del General en Jefe Vladimir (Ilich) Padrino López les sabe a casabe esta decisión del soberano.

 

Todos estos elementos son más que suficientes para que el país tuviera convulsionado política y socialmente presidido por gigantescas protestas populares. Pero no, pues todo se reduce a la estrategia “pacífica, democrática, constitucional y electoral. Este reduccionismo intelectual no puede ser más ridículo, ante la situación que estamos padeciendo los venezolanos.

 

Todo pareciera ir en dirección contraria a un entendimiento entre el Gobierno y la oposición. El régimen conjuntamente con la élite política cubana se ha encargado de profundizar su proyecto geopolítico montado en “guerras” imaginarias, mientras tanto la gente está cansada o lo que es peor, ganada por la desesperanza tal vez esperando un “líder” salvador, pues lo que han aparecido hasta ahora han resultado infecundos y anodinos, sin una política alternativa para enfrentar al régimen, pues al aparecer algunos de ellos se han asimilado a los privilegios que les deparan sus pequeñas cuotas de poder las cuales no quieren perder y las disfrazan con el argumento de que hay que preservar los espacios de poder conquistados que para lo que han servido hasta ahora, es para correr la arruga.

 

Se critica a los enchufados del régimen pero se obvian a los enchufados de la oposición, nadie, absolutamente nadie, que maneje  recursos de la Hacienda Pública está exento de privilegios aun cuando estos sean muy sutiles y es que mientras no se termine de entender que no habrá salida sin correr los riesgos que implican las metamorfosis sociales de los países en crisis terminal como es el caso de Venezuela, no saldremos de esta tragedia chavista.

 

En el contexto anterior, tiene razón Henry Ramos Allup cuando apunta: “La dirigencia política está en la línea de tiro ante que cualquier ciudadano común y corriente, estamos más expuestos, tenemos más peligro” esto obviamente es así, pues quien toma la decisión de abrazar la política como la principal actividad de su vida tiene que estar consciente de los riesgos que se corren cuando se enfrenta a un régimen militar-civil-policial, tal y como lo define el profesor-historiador Agustín Blanco Muñoz.

 

Los dirigentes políticos de la oposición tienen la mayor responsabilidad en la tarea de zurcir el tejido social desgarrado por la tiranía y sus militares y reponer la esperanza perdida en la democracia. Todo lo demás un reduccionismo intelectual ridículo. 

 

 

 

