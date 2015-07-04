Miguel Molero: La Mediocridad de las Elites

Miguel Molero: La Mediocridad de las Elites

Por biendateao -
2162
618
COMPARTIR

 

He venido discutiendo hace ya algunos aÃ±os la pobreza del discurso polÃ­tico del paÃ­s, resultado de la escasa formaciÃ³n y nivel intelectual de los dirigentes (con sus naturales excepciones).
El pragmatismo mÃ¡s vulgar (no el de Charles Sanders Peirce), se convirtiÃ³ en la prÃ¡ctica mÃ¡s cotidiana del ejercicio de la polÃ­tica, es decir, aquel que se sustenta en la bÃºsqueda del beneficio polÃ­tico personal donde el ejercicio de la polÃ­tica no estÃ¡ en funciÃ³n de un proyecto colectivo, por lo que hay ausencia de discusiÃ³n teÃ³rica la soluciÃ³n de los problemas. En este escenario la polÃ­tica descansa fundamentalmente en la irracionalidad emotiva de las â€œmasasâ€, vale decir, no se razona, se seduce, se atrae por vÃ­a de la fascinaciÃ³n donde con frecuencia las actuaciones son irracionales e ilÃ³gicas.
Cuando la polÃ­tica opera en funciÃ³n del beneficio personal, no abre caminos para la superaciÃ³n de los problemas sociales y econÃ³micos del paÃ­s, de las regiones y municipios, en tanto lo que predomina son las polÃ­ticas populistas y clientelares para garantizarse la mayor caserÃ­a de votos para continuar disfrutando de las prerrogativas del poder.
En el escenario anteriormente descrito, mientras menos influenciado estÃ© un dirigente polÃ­tico por la reflexiÃ³n teÃ³rica mucho mejor, por cuanto la lÃ³gica de la polÃ­tica se somatiza en acciones de acuerdos y consensos para sobrevivir en un mundo de negociaciones del poder por el poder mismo, sin preocuparse por discusiones teÃ³ricas abstractas de carÃ¡cter aristotÃ©lica, ni por los principios del derecho natural de John Loke, pues eso es â€œpajaâ€, lo importante es saberse ubicar en las perspectivas de las correlaciones de fuerza dentro del fragor de la â€œbatallaâ€ polÃ­tica electoral. De allÃ­ se desprende que veamos a dirigentes polÃ­ticos conducirse como una especie de zombis sin saber dÃ³nde ubicarse yendo y viniendo de un partido a otro hasta lograr ubicar su â€œespacio de poderâ€.
Lo caracterÃ­stico de estos zombis polÃ­ticos es su cultura general, pues, muchas de las veces les cuesta aprobar los exÃ¡menes de la enseÃ±anza bÃ¡sica obligatoria.
Lo anterior es importante tenerlo en cuenta, pues no hay nada mÃ¡s peligroso que un â€œzombi polÃ­ticoâ€ para tomar decisiones en momentos de crisis, por cuanto no tienen NPI de las estrategias a seguir como consecuencia de la pobreza de su nivel de formaciÃ³n que en oportunidades no le da para distinguir el pronombre interrogativo indirecto â€œpor quÃ©â€ de la conjunciÃ³n causal â€œporqueâ€, es decir, su razonamiento no tiene el mÃ­nimo rigor lÃ³gico debido a que sus reglas de inferencia no estÃ¡n basadas en la clasificaciÃ³n de las proposiciones, ni adaptadas al principio de generaciÃ³n recursiva, sus reglas de inferencia son el cÃ¡lculo oportunista por algÃºn cargo de elecciÃ³n â€œpopularâ€, los zombis polÃ­ticos aprovechan las circunstancias momentÃ¡neas para su propio interÃ©s.
A este nivel de lectura amigo lector, usted se estarÃ¡ interrogando, Â¿a quÃ© viene esta reflexiÃ³n? Pues resulta que el Presidente de la Republica Sr. NicolÃ¡s Maduro, anunciÃ³ el sÃ¡bado 27 de junio estar dispuesto a abrir un diÃ¡logo con los â€œgrandes multimillonarios y peluconesâ€ (expresiones del Presidente Maduro). Veamos: â€œConvoco a las fuerzas productivas reales del paÃ­s, a todos aquellos que quieran verdaderamente comprometerse en dar pasos de estabilizaciÃ³n de la economÃ­a, yo los convoco desde ya a una jornada especial de diÃ¡logo productivo econÃ³mico aquÃ­ en Mirafloresâ€¦los convoco al compromiso para la acciÃ³n, no para solicitudes cadivescas, no es tiempo para solicitudes cadivescas, es tiempo para decir que puedo poner yo para mi paÃ­s.â€

Entonces cabe preguntar Â¿CÃ³mo se concilia este anuncio con el del miÃ©rcoles 12 de mayo 2015? Cuando el Presidente manifestÃ³: â€œEstamos afinando ya los Ãºltimos detalles de las acciones estabilizadoras del paÃ­s, de las acciones recuperadoras de las actividades econÃ³micas del paÃ­sâ€¦Vamos a buscar por el camino de la revoluciÃ³n socialista la resoluciÃ³n de los conflictos, necesidades, y dolores creados por la guerra econÃ³micaâ€. Hasta y Immanuel Kant se le dificultarÃ­a encontrar la racionalidad lÃ³gica de ambos anuncios.

Al Presidente se le escapa que las principales economÃ­as del mundo estÃ¡n entrampadas en una crisis financiera severa que ha desencadenado la depresiÃ³n mÃ¡s seria de la economÃ­a mundial despuÃ©s de la Gran DepresiÃ³n. Paralelo a esta situaciÃ³n de la economÃ­a mundial, tendrÃ­amos que sumar la torpeza y la irresponsabilidad con que el rÃ©gimen ha manejado los ingentes recursos recibidos en 16 aÃ±os (2.015.438. millones de dÃ³lares), es decir, dos billones de dÃ³lares y el resultado que tenemos es el siguiente:
a) La inflaciÃ³n mÃ¡s alta del mundo, mÃ¡s del 100%, b) Escasez de todo tipo de bienes y productos (leche, paÃ±ales, toallas sanitarias, papel toilette, pollo, hojillas para afeitar, repuestos para vehÃ­culos, cemento, cabillas, otros, c) EmisiÃ³n de dinero por parte del BCV mÃ¡s el endeudamiento para atender el dispendioso gasto pÃºblico lo cual ha abonado un importante dÃ©ficit fiscal el cual se estima en mÃ¡s del 20% del PIB, d) Control de Cambio que ha propiciado una grave y escandalosa corrupciÃ³n, todo esto el Presidente y su sÃ©quito, lo atribuye a la â€œguerra econÃ³micaâ€.

Como vemos pues la situaciÃ³n demanda una compresiÃ³n mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de lo estrictamente econÃ³mico, es decir, el problema de la Venezuela actual requiere ser analizada mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de la crisis econÃ³mica. El anÃ¡lisis debe partir desde la perspectiva polÃ­tica de las relaciones internacionales y de la historia, lo cual no significa soslayar la crisis econÃ³mica que constituye en este momento el objeto de atenciÃ³n prioritario de la gente debido el severo impacto que la inflaciÃ³n y la escasez produce en los ingresos familiares, tal y como lo apunta el Sec. General de AD Henry Ramos Allup (http://acciondemocratica.org.ve/adport/henry-ramos-allup-el-costo-de-la-represion/).

Como venezolano me inquieta profundamente el nivel de formaciÃ³n de los dirigentes, en razÃ³n del riesgo que significa que la discusiÃ³n de la compleja situaciÃ³n del paÃ­s, sea rebasada por el pragmatismo vulgar que ha caracterizada el ejercicio de la polÃ­tica en todos estos aÃ±os, lo cual no ayudarÃ­a a desenmascarar la naturaleza de la crisis histÃ³rica que estamos padeciendo.

A riesgo de parecer petulante cuestiÃ³n que no, nos extraÃ±a a muchos economistas por cuanto comÃºnmente se nos acusa de ser muy pretenciosos; pero si no se entiende que el fracaso econÃ³mico del chavismo descansa fundamentalmente en que el partido (PSUV) conformado por el chavismo para la â€œlucha revolucionariaâ€ del proletariado, ha sido incapaz en 16 aÃ±os de organizar una clase obrera para conducir un proceso de cambio cualitativo de la producciÃ³n y la acumulaciÃ³n.

El PSUV es simplemente un partido de maquinaria electoral alimentada por el lumpen, el clientelismo y el populismo para ganar elecciones, mientras sus dirigentes son simples funcionarios enchufados que disfrutan de la burocracia del poder. CuestiÃ³n Ã©sta Ãºltima a la que no escapan la mayorÃ­a de los partidos de la oposiciÃ³n.

Es mentira que en Venezuela haya choque de clases, lo que hay es un lumpen alimentado por la chapucerÃ­a ideolÃ³gica del chavismo y una clase media que reacciona histÃ©ricamente por el racionamiento al consumo, pues la burguesÃ­a continua como encubridora del Estado obteniendo una mayor rentabilidad debido a los controles.
Nuestra economÃ­a esta incapacitada para ofrecer mejores niveles de vida a los venezolanos, mientras que paralelamente la gente no tiene ninguna confianza en la capacidad de los polÃ­ticos para ofrecer una mejorÃ­a de la situaciÃ³n.

Venezuela desafortunadamente estÃ¡ padeciendo el sÃ­ndrome de la mediocridad de las elites, no importa que hayan estudiado en las mejores universidades del mundo, lo que ocurre es que una vez obtenido el tÃ­tulo se olvidaron de leer y continuar estudiando e investigando, con lo cual se parecen mucho a los militares que hoy nos gobiernan que tienen el pecho forrado de medallas sin haber participado jamÃ¡s en una batalla que no fuese la de reprimir las manifestaciones.

Estuvimos aÃ±os padeciendo de pequeÃ±os desastres con esta mediocridad, hasta que, finalmente nos ha golpeado un desastre gigante. El Chavismo.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

618 COMENTARIOS

  1. 906490 454147Quite good post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that Ive truly enjoyed surfing about your weblog posts. Soon after all I is going to be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write once again quite soon! 283943

  5. 190376 765022Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything like this before. So nice to search out any individual with some original thoughts on this subject. realy thank you for starting this up. this web site is one thing thats wanted on the web, somebody with a bit of originality. helpful job for bringing something new to the internet! 429096

  6. 116209 560592Great humans speeches and toasts, possibly toasts. are hands down transferred at some time through party and expected to turn into very funny, amusing not to mention educational in the mean time. best man wedding speeches 281236

  7. 264281 748638Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created some nice methods and we are looking to trade strategies with other folks, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested. 119781

  12. 304195 294215Hi there, just became alert to your weblog by means of Google, and located that it is truly informative. Im gonna watch out for brussels. Ill be grateful should you continue this in future. Plenty of folks will likely be benefited from your writing. Cheers! 562401

  13. 722363 519510Good post. I learn something a lot more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content material from other writers and practice a bit something from their store. Id prefer to use some with the content material on my weblog whether you dont mind. Natually Ill give you a link on your internet weblog. Thanks for sharing. 422632

  26. Это бесплатный мировой стандарт,
    который используется для просмотра, печати и комментирования.

  29. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Organization developed by Mike Koosher. The purpose of IMSCSEO.com is to provide you with SEO services and help SG firms with their Search Engine Optimization to help them climb the positions of Bing or google. Try us @ imscsseo.com

  30. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Online Business set up by Mike Koosher. The role of IMSCSEO.com is to offer you SEO services and help Singapore agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to help them rise the ranks of Google. click here at imscsseo.com

  32. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Company. The objective of Market.Source-wave.com is to provide Buy PBN Links services and help businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them go up the positions of Google and yahoo.

  33. It truly is mostly not possible to find well-informed users on this theme, fortunately you look like you comprehend those things you’re posting on! Excellent

  34. It can be nearly extremely difficult to find well-advised women and men on this area, fortunately you appear like you fully grasp the things that you’re posting on! Bless You

  36. I just need to inform you you that I am new to writing and genuinely valued your report. Likely I am going to remember your blog post . You literally have fantastic article content. Like it for sharing with us your own internet report

  37. I just have to show you that I am new to blog posting and incredibly loved your page. Most likely I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You literally have amazing article information. Admire it for share-out with us your very own internet post

  42. It really is nearly impossible to see well-qualified men or women on this subject, then again you come across as like you fully understand the things that you’re writing about! With Thanks

  44. Might be practically extremely difficult to come across well-advised women and men on this niche, then again you come across as like you fully grasp the things that you’re indicating! Bless You

  45. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Specialist. The objective of Market.Source-wave.com is to render Buy PBN Links services and help business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them ascend the positions of the search engines.

  48. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Contractor. The function of Market.Source-wave.com is to extend Buy PBN Links services and help organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to help them rise the ranks of Google.

  49. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Provider created by Mike Koosher. The goal of IMSCSEO.com is to offer you SEO services and help Singapore corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them go up the ranks of Google and yahoo. Try us @ imscsseo.com

  50. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Online Business constructed by Michael Jemery. The purpose of Emeryeps.com is to render SEO services and help Portland Oregon firms with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them go up the ranking of Bing or google. Continue here at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  52. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Agency launched by Mike Koosher. The function of IMSCSEO.com is to extend SEO services and help singapore small businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the positions of Search engine. More at imscsseo.com

  53. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Service Provider engineered by Michael Jemery. The aim of Emeryeps.com is to provide SEO services and help Portland small businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them ascend the rankings of A search engine. Visit us @ emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  54. I’m extremely pleased to uncover this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and I have you saved to fav to see new things on your web site.

  55. I really desire to tell you that I am new to writing a blog and genuinely cherished your site. Very likely I am likely to save your blog post . You literally have extraordinary article material. Be Thankful For it for giving out with us your very own url webpage

  57. I needed to draft you one bit of remark to be able to say thanks the moment again just for the superb methods you’ve shared on this site. It is unbelievably generous of you to make easily what a lot of folks would have offered for sale as an ebook to generate some profit for themselves, certainly considering the fact that you could have done it if you considered necessary. Those strategies additionally acted to become a fantastic way to comprehend the rest have the identical passion really like mine to realize a lot more in regard to this matter. I know there are a lot more enjoyable occasions up front for individuals that read through your site.

  64. It is usually ideal occasion to create some plans for the foreseeable future. I have scan this blog posting and if I have the ability to, I want to propose you couple interesting tip.

  66. I simply want to inform you you that I am new to having a blog and extremely admired your write-up. Most likely I am most likely to save your blog post . You seriously have fantastic article material. Be Thankful For it for telling with us your own internet webpage

  67. I was very pleased to find this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you book-marked to look at new things in your site.

  70. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you really understand what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Please also visit my website =). We may have a hyperlink trade arrangement among us!

  72. I think this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The website style is great, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers

  74. You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  84. Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your submit is just nice and that i can assume you are knowledgeable in this subject. Fine together with your permission allow me to grab your feed to stay updated with impending post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please carry on the enjoyable work.

  93. This very blog is really educating as well as amusing. I have picked up many helpful tips out of this source. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  100. Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share. Appreciate it!

  105. You ave made some good points there. I looked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  106. Usually I do not read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.

  114. I was more than happy to discover this site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and I have you bookmarked to look at new things on your web site.

  136. I do not even know the way I ended up right here, but I thought this submit was good. I do not realize who you might be but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger when you are not already 😉 Cheers!

  137. Gday there, just got aware about your weblog through The Big G, and discovered that it’s very informative. I’ll take pleasure in should you decide retain this informative article.

  141. Hello there, just became receptive to your writings through Bing and yahoo, and realized that it’s genuinely informative. I’ll be grateful should you carry on such.

  143. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  145. Hiya there, just started to be conscious of your blogging site through Search engines like google, and have found that it is very good. I will value if you decide to continue this post.

  146. I just want to reveal to you that I am new to writing and certainly loved your article. Probably I am probably to store your blog post . You truly have impressive article blog posts. Love it for share-out with us all of your domain webpage

  147. You ave made some really good points there. I checked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  152. I just need to advise you that I am new to wordpress blogging and clearly loved your post. Very possible I am inclined to save your blog post . You really have amazing article materials. Love it for swapping with us all of your web article

  167. Howdy there, just became aware of your article through Search engine, and discovered that it is truly informational. I will be grateful should you continue on this approach.

  169. Hi here, just became conscious of your article through Google, and have found that it’s genuinely useful. I’ll like in the event you continue on this informative article.

  177. Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|

  186. Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!|

  188. Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. With thanks|

  196. It really is proper day to prepare some plans for the possible future. I have read through this write-up and if I could, I desire to suggest to you you handful intriguing tips.

  197. My partner and I stumbled over here from a different web address and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to checking out your web page again.|

  198. It really is appropriate opportunity to produce some preparations for the long-term. I’ve digested this write-up and if I may, I want to suggest you few significant tips.

  200. I was extremely pleased to find this page. I want to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to see new things on your blog.

  215. Hullo here, just started to be alert to your blog page through Bing and yahoo, and realized that it is very interesting. I’ll take pleasure in should you decide continue this.

  216. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. But just imagine if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this website could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its niche. Great blog!|

  219. I’m more than happy to find this page. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely liked every part of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new things on your blog.

  224. We are a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with useful info to work on. You’ve performed an impressive activity and our whole community shall be grateful to you.|

  226. You can definitely see your skills in the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart.|

  231. It’s suitable time to have some desires for the longer term. I have browsed this posting and if I can possibly, I wish to recommend you some insightful tips and advice.

  232. I’m more than happy to discover this website. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to check out new things in your web site.

  236. Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your blog. You have some really great posts and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Thank you!

  237. Gday there, just started to be mindful of your webpage through The Big G, and have found that it’s genuinely educational. I will be grateful should you decide continue on these.

  239. I’m more than happy to uncover this great site. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new things on your web site.

  249. Hey there outstanding website! Does running a blog similar to this require a great deal of work? I’ve very little understanding of programming but I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, should you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic but I just needed to ask. Kudos!|

  255. We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with useful info to work on. You have performed a formidable task and our entire community will be thankful to you.|

  259. Gday there, just became aware of your blogging site through Search engines like google, and have found that it is pretty interesting. I will be grateful for should you retain this approach.

  260. I was very pleased to find this page. I want to to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and i also have you book-marked to look at new stuff on your site.

  263. Hello there, just turned out to be familiar with your web page through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it is truly good. I’ll be grateful for if you persist this idea.

  271. Hiya here, just started to be receptive to your webpage through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it is truly useful. I’ll appreciate if you retain this informative article.

  272. I think other web site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  273. It happens to be suitable occasion to generate some desires for the long-run. I have read through this blog and if I may possibly, I want to encourage you couple remarkable pointers.

  275. I was extremely pleased to discover this site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to check out new stuff in your website.

  281. I’m more than happy to uncover this page. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and I have you book-marked to check out new things on your website.

  282. I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.|

  284. It is appropriate opportunity to construct some options for the possible future. I’ve digested this posting and if I may possibly, I desire to encourage you very few insightful instruction.

  286. Good morning there, just got receptive to your blogging site through Google, and discovered that it is truly helpful. I will value if you decide to retain this informative article.

  287. I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!|

  295. I was very happy to uncover this page. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and i also have you book marked to check out new stuff in your website.

  300. Hi there! I understand this is somewhat off-topic however I had to ask. Does building a well-established blog such as yours take a lot of work? I am completely new to blogging however I do write in my journal everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!|

  302. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?|

  304. Greetings here, just turned conscious of your weblog through Search engine, and discovered that it is pretty useful. I will like if you maintain this.

  313. Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue with your web site in internet explorer, would check this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a good component to other folks will omit your magnificent writing due to this problem.|

  315. I was very pleased to uncover this great site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every part of it and i also have you book marked to see new stuff on your web site.

  316. Does your website have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.|

  318. Hiya here, just started to be receptive to your post through yahoo, and have found that it’s really informative. I will take pleasure in should you retain this informative article.

  319. Thanks for every other informative web site. The place else may I am getting that type of info written in such a perfect way? I have a mission that I am just now working on, and I’ve been at the glance out for such information.|

  327. I was pretty pleased to find this website. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to see new stuff in your blog.

  331. We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive activity and our whole community shall be thankful to you.|

  335. I merely want to share it with you that I am new to writing and completely liked your website. Most likely I am likely to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have excellent article content. Value it for swapping with us your internet site post

  338. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  341. I’m really inspired together with your writing abilities as neatly as with the layout for your blog. Is this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself? Either way stay up the nice high quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a great weblog like this one today..|

  342. Google

    Although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they’re essentially really worth a go by way of, so have a look.

  346. I just desire to advise you that I am new to posting and undeniably enjoyed your information. Very likely I am inclined to remember your blog post . You indeed have memorable article materials. Acknowledge it for share-out with us the best internet document

  347. I merely want to advise you that I am new to writing a blog and completely admired your post. More than likely I am prone to save your blog post . You really have stunning article material. Be Grateful For it for expressing with us your url webpage

  352. Hi there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair price? Thank you, I appreciate it!|

  353. This is the right opportunity to create some options for the longer term. I’ve browsed this article and if I may just, I want to recommend you a few helpful pointers.

  355. Hi there, just turned out to be aware of your blog site through Search engine, and found that it is seriously useful. I’ll be grateful for if you decide to continue on this post.

  358. Beau G-Spot Vibrator

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless really really worth taking a search, whoa did a single master about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]

  361. I just hope to share it with you that I am new to blogging and totally adored your page. More than likely I am likely to save your blog post . You absolutely have impressive article information. Delight In it for share-out with us your main website page

  362. Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam comments? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very much appreciated.|

  363. Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vivid clear idea|

  367. I don’t know if it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else experiencing issues with your website. It appears as though some of the text within your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too? This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Thank you|

  368. Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this web site.

  374. you’re truly a just right webmaster. The website loading pace is amazing. It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you have done a magnificent process on this topic!|

  377. Ahaa, its pleasant discussion concerning this article at this place at this blog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.|

  380. I simply intend to inform you that I am new to wordpress blogging and completely admired your information. Very possible I am inclined to store your blog post . You simply have superb article materials. Be Thankful For it for sharing with us all of your blog article

  388. Aw, this was a very nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to produce a good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.|

  394. Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.|

  395. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  399. Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, very good blog!|

  400. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. But think of if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this site could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its niche. Terrific blog!|

  401. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. That is an extremely well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read extra of your helpful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.|

  423. You could definitely see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  425. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I am inspired! Very helpful info specially the final phase :) I care for such information a lot. I used to be seeking this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck. |

  428. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.|

  431. Great post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Kudos!|

  437. I simply intend to share it with you that I am new to putting up a blog and certainly enjoyed your report. Quite possibly I am probably to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have wonderful article information. Love it for giving out with us your own site information

  442. I merely wish to notify you that I am new to writing and undeniably admired your report. Very likely I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You indeed have outstanding article materials. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us your very own domain report

  443. It can be practically extremely difficult to see well-informed men or women on this content, nevertheless you seem like you be aware of the things you’re talking about! Regards

  455. I just wish to notify you that I am new to online blogging and certainly admired your review. Most likely I am most likely to store your blog post . You truly have wonderful article blog posts. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us your favorite url webpage

  462. Gday there, just turned out to be conscious of your web page through Bing, and discovered that it’s pretty educational. I will take pleasure in if you decide to continue this approach.

  465. Have you ever considered creating an e-book or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.|

  467. I think that is one of the such a lot vital information for me. And i’m happy reading your article. But should statement on few basic things, The website style is great, the articles is in point of fact nice : D. Excellent job, cheers|

  468. Have you ever considered writing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.|

  474. It truly is practically close to impossible to see well-educated visitors on this matter, nevertheless you look like you comprehend whatever you’re posting on! Thanks

  479. Hi here, just turned alert to your blogging site through Bing and yahoo, and discovered that it is very good. I’ll value if you continue on this informative article.

  480. Appreciating the dedication you put into your site and detailed information you provide. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.|

  482. I just intend to reveal to you that I am new to writing a blog and thoroughly liked your site. Probably I am prone to remember your blog post . You simply have excellent article blog posts. Acknowledge it for telling with us your main blog article

  494. Hello there! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when browsing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Cheers!|

  501. It’s actually mostly extremely difficult to find well-qualified women and men on this content, then again you seem like you fully grasp exactly what you’re writing about! Cheers

  502. Howdy there, just turned alert to your website through Bing, and discovered that it’s very informative. I’ll like in the event you carry on this.

  504. Whats up this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  505. Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; we have developed some nice methods and we are looking to trade techniques with other folks, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.|

  507. My brother suggested I would possibly like this blog. He used to be totally right. This publish truly made my day. You cann’t consider just how so much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!|

  508. Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!|

  511. whoah this blog is fantastic i like studying your posts. Stay up the good work! You already know, many persons are searching round for this information, you could aid them greatly. |

  515. Hello There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn. This is an extremely neatly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.|

  518. Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  537. First off I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing. I have had a tough time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out. I truly do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips? Thanks!|

  538. This unique blog is no doubt entertaining and also informative. I have chosen many helpful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks!

  539. I feel that is among the most important info for me. And i’m satisfied reading your article. However should remark on some normal things, The site style is ideal, the articles is actually great : D. Good job, cheers|

  541. I merely hope to reveal to you that I am new to wordpress blogging and thoroughly liked your information. Very possible I am going to save your blog post . You seriously have excellent article materials. Truly Appreciate it for giving out with us your own web report

  543. Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?|

  546. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really understand what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also talk over with my website =). We could have a link trade arrangement between us|

  552. buy kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  557. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Superb work!|

  564. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you actually understand what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my site =). We may have a link exchange agreement among us|

  565. It’s appropriate opportunity to prepare some intentions for the near future. I’ve looked over this blog posting and if I can possibly, I wish to suggest to you you couple worthwhile ideas.

  570. Best Dildo

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless definitely worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 study about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]

  571. I just want to tell you that I am new to wordpress blogging and certainly cherished your article. Most likely I am going to remember your blog post . You seriously have fabulous article blog posts. Be Thankful For it for telling with us your blog document

  576. It’s the right occasion to create some options for the near future. I have browsed this blog entry and if I should, I want to suggest to you you few enlightening tip.

  580. It certainly is near unattainable to encounter well-updated people on this matter, still, you look like you fully understand exactly what you’re revealing! Appreciation

  583. Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  584. I do not even know the way I finished up right here, however I thought this submit used to be great. I do not recognize who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you happen to aren’t already. Cheers!|

  588. I do not even know how I finished up right here, but I believed this post used to be great. I don’t recognise who you’re but certainly you are going to a well-known blogger if you happen to are not already. Cheers!|

  602. I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.|

  613. Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks|

  614. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it|

  615. Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too wonderful. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a great site.|

  616. Can I just say what a relief to find someone who genuinely understands what they’re discussing over the internet. You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people have to read this and understand this side of the story. I was surprised you aren’t more popular given that you definitely have the gift.|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO