Miguel Molero: La Mediocridad de las Elites

He venido discutiendo hace ya algunos aÃ±os la pobreza del discurso polÃ­tico del paÃ­s, resultado de la escasa formaciÃ³n y nivel intelectual de los dirigentes (con sus naturales excepciones).

El pragmatismo mÃ¡s vulgar (no el de Charles Sanders Peirce), se convirtiÃ³ en la prÃ¡ctica mÃ¡s cotidiana del ejercicio de la polÃ­tica, es decir, aquel que se sustenta en la bÃºsqueda del beneficio polÃ­tico personal donde el ejercicio de la polÃ­tica no estÃ¡ en funciÃ³n de un proyecto colectivo, por lo que hay ausencia de discusiÃ³n teÃ³rica la soluciÃ³n de los problemas. En este escenario la polÃ­tica descansa fundamentalmente en la irracionalidad emotiva de las â€œmasasâ€, vale decir, no se razona, se seduce, se atrae por vÃ­a de la fascinaciÃ³n donde con frecuencia las actuaciones son irracionales e ilÃ³gicas.

Cuando la polÃ­tica opera en funciÃ³n del beneficio personal, no abre caminos para la superaciÃ³n de los problemas sociales y econÃ³micos del paÃ­s, de las regiones y municipios, en tanto lo que predomina son las polÃ­ticas populistas y clientelares para garantizarse la mayor caserÃ­a de votos para continuar disfrutando de las prerrogativas del poder.

En el escenario anteriormente descrito, mientras menos influenciado estÃ© un dirigente polÃ­tico por la reflexiÃ³n teÃ³rica mucho mejor, por cuanto la lÃ³gica de la polÃ­tica se somatiza en acciones de acuerdos y consensos para sobrevivir en un mundo de negociaciones del poder por el poder mismo, sin preocuparse por discusiones teÃ³ricas abstractas de carÃ¡cter aristotÃ©lica, ni por los principios del derecho natural de John Loke, pues eso es â€œpajaâ€, lo importante es saberse ubicar en las perspectivas de las correlaciones de fuerza dentro del fragor de la â€œbatallaâ€ polÃ­tica electoral. De allÃ­ se desprende que veamos a dirigentes polÃ­ticos conducirse como una especie de zombis sin saber dÃ³nde ubicarse yendo y viniendo de un partido a otro hasta lograr ubicar su â€œespacio de poderâ€.

Lo caracterÃ­stico de estos zombis polÃ­ticos es su cultura general, pues, muchas de las veces les cuesta aprobar los exÃ¡menes de la enseÃ±anza bÃ¡sica obligatoria.

Lo anterior es importante tenerlo en cuenta, pues no hay nada mÃ¡s peligroso que un â€œzombi polÃ­ticoâ€ para tomar decisiones en momentos de crisis, por cuanto no tienen NPI de las estrategias a seguir como consecuencia de la pobreza de su nivel de formaciÃ³n que en oportunidades no le da para distinguir el pronombre interrogativo indirecto â€œpor quÃ©â€ de la conjunciÃ³n causal â€œporqueâ€, es decir, su razonamiento no tiene el mÃ­nimo rigor lÃ³gico debido a que sus reglas de inferencia no estÃ¡n basadas en la clasificaciÃ³n de las proposiciones, ni adaptadas al principio de generaciÃ³n recursiva, sus reglas de inferencia son el cÃ¡lculo oportunista por algÃºn cargo de elecciÃ³n â€œpopularâ€, los zombis polÃ­ticos aprovechan las circunstancias momentÃ¡neas para su propio interÃ©s.

A este nivel de lectura amigo lector, usted se estarÃ¡ interrogando, Â¿a quÃ© viene esta reflexiÃ³n? Pues resulta que el Presidente de la Republica Sr. NicolÃ¡s Maduro, anunciÃ³ el sÃ¡bado 27 de junio estar dispuesto a abrir un diÃ¡logo con los â€œgrandes multimillonarios y peluconesâ€ (expresiones del Presidente Maduro). Veamos: â€œConvoco a las fuerzas productivas reales del paÃ­s, a todos aquellos que quieran verdaderamente comprometerse en dar pasos de estabilizaciÃ³n de la economÃ­a, yo los convoco desde ya a una jornada especial de diÃ¡logo productivo econÃ³mico aquÃ­ en Mirafloresâ€¦los convoco al compromiso para la acciÃ³n, no para solicitudes cadivescas, no es tiempo para solicitudes cadivescas, es tiempo para decir que puedo poner yo para mi paÃ­s.â€

Entonces cabe preguntar Â¿CÃ³mo se concilia este anuncio con el del miÃ©rcoles 12 de mayo 2015? Cuando el Presidente manifestÃ³: â€œEstamos afinando ya los Ãºltimos detalles de las acciones estabilizadoras del paÃ­s, de las acciones recuperadoras de las actividades econÃ³micas del paÃ­sâ€¦Vamos a buscar por el camino de la revoluciÃ³n socialista la resoluciÃ³n de los conflictos, necesidades, y dolores creados por la guerra econÃ³micaâ€. Hasta y Immanuel Kant se le dificultarÃ­a encontrar la racionalidad lÃ³gica de ambos anuncios.

Al Presidente se le escapa que las principales economÃ­as del mundo estÃ¡n entrampadas en una crisis financiera severa que ha desencadenado la depresiÃ³n mÃ¡s seria de la economÃ­a mundial despuÃ©s de la Gran DepresiÃ³n. Paralelo a esta situaciÃ³n de la economÃ­a mundial, tendrÃ­amos que sumar la torpeza y la irresponsabilidad con que el rÃ©gimen ha manejado los ingentes recursos recibidos en 16 aÃ±os (2.015.438. millones de dÃ³lares), es decir, dos billones de dÃ³lares y el resultado que tenemos es el siguiente:

a) La inflaciÃ³n mÃ¡s alta del mundo, mÃ¡s del 100%, b) Escasez de todo tipo de bienes y productos (leche, paÃ±ales, toallas sanitarias, papel toilette, pollo, hojillas para afeitar, repuestos para vehÃ­culos, cemento, cabillas, otros, c) EmisiÃ³n de dinero por parte del BCV mÃ¡s el endeudamiento para atender el dispendioso gasto pÃºblico lo cual ha abonado un importante dÃ©ficit fiscal el cual se estima en mÃ¡s del 20% del PIB, d) Control de Cambio que ha propiciado una grave y escandalosa corrupciÃ³n, todo esto el Presidente y su sÃ©quito, lo atribuye a la â€œguerra econÃ³micaâ€.

Como vemos pues la situaciÃ³n demanda una compresiÃ³n mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de lo estrictamente econÃ³mico, es decir, el problema de la Venezuela actual requiere ser analizada mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de la crisis econÃ³mica. El anÃ¡lisis debe partir desde la perspectiva polÃ­tica de las relaciones internacionales y de la historia, lo cual no significa soslayar la crisis econÃ³mica que constituye en este momento el objeto de atenciÃ³n prioritario de la gente debido el severo impacto que la inflaciÃ³n y la escasez produce en los ingresos familiares, tal y como lo apunta el Sec. General de AD Henry Ramos Allup (http://acciondemocratica.org.ve/adport/henry-ramos-allup-el-costo-de-la-represion/).

Como venezolano me inquieta profundamente el nivel de formaciÃ³n de los dirigentes, en razÃ³n del riesgo que significa que la discusiÃ³n de la compleja situaciÃ³n del paÃ­s, sea rebasada por el pragmatismo vulgar que ha caracterizada el ejercicio de la polÃ­tica en todos estos aÃ±os, lo cual no ayudarÃ­a a desenmascarar la naturaleza de la crisis histÃ³rica que estamos padeciendo.

A riesgo de parecer petulante cuestiÃ³n que no, nos extraÃ±a a muchos economistas por cuanto comÃºnmente se nos acusa de ser muy pretenciosos; pero si no se entiende que el fracaso econÃ³mico del chavismo descansa fundamentalmente en que el partido (PSUV) conformado por el chavismo para la â€œlucha revolucionariaâ€ del proletariado, ha sido incapaz en 16 aÃ±os de organizar una clase obrera para conducir un proceso de cambio cualitativo de la producciÃ³n y la acumulaciÃ³n.

El PSUV es simplemente un partido de maquinaria electoral alimentada por el lumpen, el clientelismo y el populismo para ganar elecciones, mientras sus dirigentes son simples funcionarios enchufados que disfrutan de la burocracia del poder. CuestiÃ³n Ã©sta Ãºltima a la que no escapan la mayorÃ­a de los partidos de la oposiciÃ³n.

Es mentira que en Venezuela haya choque de clases, lo que hay es un lumpen alimentado por la chapucerÃ­a ideolÃ³gica del chavismo y una clase media que reacciona histÃ©ricamente por el racionamiento al consumo, pues la burguesÃ­a continua como encubridora del Estado obteniendo una mayor rentabilidad debido a los controles.

Nuestra economÃ­a esta incapacitada para ofrecer mejores niveles de vida a los venezolanos, mientras que paralelamente la gente no tiene ninguna confianza en la capacidad de los polÃ­ticos para ofrecer una mejorÃ­a de la situaciÃ³n.

Venezuela desafortunadamente estÃ¡ padeciendo el sÃ­ndrome de la mediocridad de las elites, no importa que hayan estudiado en las mejores universidades del mundo, lo que ocurre es que una vez obtenido el tÃ­tulo se olvidaron de leer y continuar estudiando e investigando, con lo cual se parecen mucho a los militares que hoy nos gobiernan que tienen el pecho forrado de medallas sin haber participado jamÃ¡s en una batalla que no fuese la de reprimir las manifestaciones.

Estuvimos aÃ±os padeciendo de pequeÃ±os desastres con esta mediocridad, hasta que, finalmente nos ha golpeado un desastre gigante. El Chavismo.