Miguel Molero: La Mediocridad de las Elites

He venido discutiendo hace ya algunos aÃ±os la pobreza del discurso polÃtico del paÃs, resultado de la escasa formaciÃ³n y nivel intelectual de los dirigentes (con sus naturales excepciones).
El pragmatismo mÃ¡s vulgar (no el de Charles Sanders Peirce), se convirtiÃ³ en la prÃ¡ctica mÃ¡s cotidiana del ejercicio de la polÃtica, es decir, aquel que se sustenta en la bÃºsqueda del beneficio polÃtico personal donde el ejercicio de la polÃtica no estÃ¡ en funciÃ³n de un proyecto colectivo, por lo que hay ausencia de discusiÃ³n teÃ³rica la soluciÃ³n de los problemas. En este escenario la polÃtica descansa fundamentalmente en la irracionalidad emotiva de las â€œmasasâ€, vale decir, no se razona, se seduce, se atrae por vÃa de la fascinaciÃ³n donde con frecuencia las actuaciones son irracionales e ilÃ³gicas.
Cuando la polÃtica opera en funciÃ³n del beneficio personal, no abre caminos para la superaciÃ³n de los problemas sociales y econÃ³micos del paÃs, de las regiones y municipios, en tanto lo que predomina son las polÃticas populistas y clientelares para garantizarse la mayor caserÃa de votos para continuar disfrutando de las prerrogativas del poder.
En el escenario anteriormente descrito, mientras menos influenciado estÃ© un dirigente polÃtico por la reflexiÃ³n teÃ³rica mucho mejor, por cuanto la lÃ³gica de la polÃtica se somatiza en acciones de acuerdos y consensos para sobrevivir en un mundo de negociaciones del poder por el poder mismo, sin preocuparse por discusiones teÃ³ricas abstractas de carÃ¡cter aristotÃ©lica, ni por los principios del derecho natural de John Loke, pues eso es â€œpajaâ€, lo importante es saberse ubicar en las perspectivas de las correlaciones de fuerza dentro del fragor de la â€œbatallaâ€ polÃtica electoral. De allÃ se desprende que veamos a dirigentes polÃticos conducirse como una especie de zombis sin saber dÃ³nde ubicarse yendo y viniendo de un partido a otro hasta lograr ubicar su â€œespacio de poderâ€.
Lo caracterÃstico de estos zombis polÃticos es su cultura general, pues, muchas de las veces les cuesta aprobar los exÃ¡menes de la enseÃ±anza bÃ¡sica obligatoria.
Lo anterior es importante tenerlo en cuenta, pues no hay nada mÃ¡s peligroso que un â€œzombi polÃticoâ€ para tomar decisiones en momentos de crisis, por cuanto no tienen NPI de las estrategias a seguir como consecuencia de la pobreza de su nivel de formaciÃ³n que en oportunidades no le da para distinguir el pronombre interrogativo indirecto â€œpor quÃ©â€ de la conjunciÃ³n causal â€œporqueâ€, es decir, su razonamiento no tiene el mÃnimo rigor lÃ³gico debido a que sus reglas de inferencia no estÃ¡n basadas en la clasificaciÃ³n de las proposiciones, ni adaptadas al principio de generaciÃ³n recursiva, sus reglas de inferencia son el cÃ¡lculo oportunista por algÃºn cargo de elecciÃ³n â€œpopularâ€, los zombis polÃticos aprovechan las circunstancias momentÃ¡neas para su propio interÃ©s.
A este nivel de lectura amigo lector, usted se estarÃ¡ interrogando, Â¿a quÃ© viene esta reflexiÃ³n? Pues resulta que el Presidente de la Republica Sr. NicolÃ¡s Maduro, anunciÃ³ el sÃ¡bado 27 de junio estar dispuesto a abrir un diÃ¡logo con los â€œgrandes multimillonarios y peluconesâ€ (expresiones del Presidente Maduro). Veamos: â€œConvoco a las fuerzas productivas reales del paÃs, a todos aquellos que quieran verdaderamente comprometerse en dar pasos de estabilizaciÃ³n de la economÃa, yo los convoco desde ya a una jornada especial de diÃ¡logo productivo econÃ³mico aquÃ en Mirafloresâ€¦los convoco al compromiso para la acciÃ³n, no para solicitudes cadivescas, no es tiempo para solicitudes cadivescas, es tiempo para decir que puedo poner yo para mi paÃs.â€
Entonces cabe preguntar Â¿CÃ³mo se concilia este anuncio con el del miÃ©rcoles 12 de mayo 2015? Cuando el Presidente manifestÃ³: â€œEstamos afinando ya los Ãºltimos detalles de las acciones estabilizadoras del paÃs, de las acciones recuperadoras de las actividades econÃ³micas del paÃsâ€¦Vamos a buscar por el camino de la revoluciÃ³n socialista la resoluciÃ³n de los conflictos, necesidades, y dolores creados por la guerra econÃ³micaâ€. Hasta y Immanuel Kant se le dificultarÃa encontrar la racionalidad lÃ³gica de ambos anuncios.
Al Presidente se le escapa que las principales economÃas del mundo estÃ¡n entrampadas en una crisis financiera severa que ha desencadenado la depresiÃ³n mÃ¡s seria de la economÃa mundial despuÃ©s de la Gran DepresiÃ³n. Paralelo a esta situaciÃ³n de la economÃa mundial, tendrÃamos que sumar la torpeza y la irresponsabilidad con que el rÃ©gimen ha manejado los ingentes recursos recibidos en 16 aÃ±os (2.015.438. millones de dÃ³lares), es decir, dos billones de dÃ³lares y el resultado que tenemos es el siguiente:
a) La inflaciÃ³n mÃ¡s alta del mundo, mÃ¡s del 100%, b) Escasez de todo tipo de bienes y productos (leche, paÃ±ales, toallas sanitarias, papel toilette, pollo, hojillas para afeitar, repuestos para vehÃculos, cemento, cabillas, otros, c) EmisiÃ³n de dinero por parte del BCV mÃ¡s el endeudamiento para atender el dispendioso gasto pÃºblico lo cual ha abonado un importante dÃ©ficit fiscal el cual se estima en mÃ¡s del 20% del PIB, d) Control de Cambio que ha propiciado una grave y escandalosa corrupciÃ³n, todo esto el Presidente y su sÃ©quito, lo atribuye a la â€œguerra econÃ³micaâ€.
Como vemos pues la situaciÃ³n demanda una compresiÃ³n mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de lo estrictamente econÃ³mico, es decir, el problema de la Venezuela actual requiere ser analizada mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de la crisis econÃ³mica. El anÃ¡lisis debe partir desde la perspectiva polÃtica de las relaciones internacionales y de la historia, lo cual no significa soslayar la crisis econÃ³mica que constituye en este momento el objeto de atenciÃ³n prioritario de la gente debido el severo impacto que la inflaciÃ³n y la escasez produce en los ingresos familiares, tal y como lo apunta el Sec. General de AD Henry Ramos Allup (http://acciondemocratica.org.ve/adport/henry-ramos-allup-el-costo-de-la-represion/).
Como venezolano me inquieta profundamente el nivel de formaciÃ³n de los dirigentes, en razÃ³n del riesgo que significa que la discusiÃ³n de la compleja situaciÃ³n del paÃs, sea rebasada por el pragmatismo vulgar que ha caracterizada el ejercicio de la polÃtica en todos estos aÃ±os, lo cual no ayudarÃa a desenmascarar la naturaleza de la crisis histÃ³rica que estamos padeciendo.
A riesgo de parecer petulante cuestiÃ³n que no, nos extraÃ±a a muchos economistas por cuanto comÃºnmente se nos acusa de ser muy pretenciosos; pero si no se entiende que el fracaso econÃ³mico del chavismo descansa fundamentalmente en que el partido (PSUV) conformado por el chavismo para la â€œlucha revolucionariaâ€ del proletariado, ha sido incapaz en 16 aÃ±os de organizar una clase obrera para conducir un proceso de cambio cualitativo de la producciÃ³n y la acumulaciÃ³n.
El PSUV es simplemente un partido de maquinaria electoral alimentada por el lumpen, el clientelismo y el populismo para ganar elecciones, mientras sus dirigentes son simples funcionarios enchufados que disfrutan de la burocracia del poder. CuestiÃ³n Ã©sta Ãºltima a la que no escapan la mayorÃa de los partidos de la oposiciÃ³n.
Es mentira que en Venezuela haya choque de clases, lo que hay es un lumpen alimentado por la chapucerÃa ideolÃ³gica del chavismo y una clase media que reacciona histÃ©ricamente por el racionamiento al consumo, pues la burguesÃa continua como encubridora del Estado obteniendo una mayor rentabilidad debido a los controles.
Nuestra economÃa esta incapacitada para ofrecer mejores niveles de vida a los venezolanos, mientras que paralelamente la gente no tiene ninguna confianza en la capacidad de los polÃticos para ofrecer una mejorÃa de la situaciÃ³n.
Venezuela desafortunadamente estÃ¡ padeciendo el sÃndrome de la mediocridad de las elites, no importa que hayan estudiado en las mejores universidades del mundo, lo que ocurre es que una vez obtenido el tÃtulo se olvidaron de leer y continuar estudiando e investigando, con lo cual se parecen mucho a los militares que hoy nos gobiernan que tienen el pecho forrado de medallas sin haber participado jamÃ¡s en una batalla que no fuese la de reprimir las manifestaciones.
Estuvimos aÃ±os padeciendo de pequeÃ±os desastres con esta mediocridad, hasta que, finalmente nos ha golpeado un desastre gigante. El Chavismo.
