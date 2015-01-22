Medios del mundo reflejan el “cambio de discurso” de Cristina Kirchner sobre...

Medios del mundo reflejan el “cambio de discurso” de Cristina Kirchner sobre el caso Nisman

Por biendateao -
1785
460
COMPARTIR

El caso de la extraÃ±a muerte del fiscal especial Alberto Nisman sigue siendo foco de los principales medios internacionales. Este jueves, diversos portales se hicieron eco de las Ãºltimas declaraciones de la presidente argentina Cristina Kirchner, quien a travÃ©s de su blog personal publicÃ³ un extenso texto en el que modifica su mirada sobre la muerte del fiscal que la Ãºltima semana la habÃ­a denunciado por un supuesto encubrimiento a los iranÃ­es responsables del atentado a la AMIA en 1994.

“Cristina FernÃ¡ndez dice estar ‘convencida’ de que muerte de Nisman ‘no fue suicidio'”, titula el prestigioso periÃ³dico britÃ¡nico BBC Mundo.

Esa misma lÃ­nea es la que eligieron todos los medios para reproducir la extensa carta publicada por la jefe de Estado. “Cristina FernÃ¡ndez dice estar ‘convencida’ de que la muerte de Nisman no fue un suicidio”, publica la CNN en espaÃ±ol.

Otros medios que optaron por informar en base a esa misma lÃ­nea son los diarios chilenos La Tercera y Emol, el venezolano El Nacional y el colombiano El Tiempo, entre otros.

El diario brasileÃ±o OÂ´Globo, por su parte, apela al cambio de mirada que expuso la presidente argentina para titular la noticia: “En una carta, Cristina Kirchner cambia el discurso y dice que el fiscal fue utilizado y matado”.

La prensa europea tambiÃ©n sigue de cerca lo que estÃ¡ aconteciendo en Argentina. El PaÃ­s de EspaÃ±a y Le Monde francÃ©s dedicaron un espacio importante a las declaraciones de Cristina Kirchner.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

460 COMENTARIOS

  12. I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  19. We stumbled over here different website and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to exploring your web page yet again.

  23. Well done for posting on this subject. There is not enough content posted about it (not particularly good anyway). It is pleasing to see it receiving a little bit more coverage. Cheers!

  26. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  30. You have made some decent points there. I checked on the web for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  52. This blog is obviously cool additionally informative. I have chosen a bunch of useful stuff out of this blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  58. It as actually a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this useful tidbit with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  62. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at appear. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say great blog!

  64. Wow, incredible blog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The full glance of your site is great, let alone the content!

  69. You can certainly see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  70. You produced some decent points there. I looked on-line for the problem and situated most people will associate with along with your internet site.

  73. Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.

  85. Wow, superb weblog structure! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The total look of your web site is excellent, neatly as the content material!

  87. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  88. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  91. Thank you, I have recently been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours is the best I ave discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?

  102. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  106. Your style is really unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this blog.

  144. I?аАТаЂаll right away snatch your rss feed as I can at find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  151. Drug rehabilitation programs

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got much more problerms at the same time […]

  166. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  173. My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  186. Having read this I believed it was extremely enlightening. I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this information together. I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!|

  205. Good post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Many thanks!|

  212. I have been browsing on-line greater than three hours these days, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty value sufficient for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content material as you did, the web might be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  223. no cost work from home

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]

  224. adult website design

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless actually really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got much more problerms at the same time […]

  229. M3U

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless definitely worth taking a look, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]

  241. directory

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless definitely worth taking a search, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]

  275. pocket pussy

    […]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they’re really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]

  276. dildos

    […]very few web-sites that take place to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]

  282. action games for pc

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nonetheless really worth taking a look, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got much more problerms as well […]

  286. kala jadu

    […]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be truly worth a go by, so have a look[…]

  287. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very useful info specifically the last part :) I care for such information much. I was seeking this certain info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.|

  297. Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely excellent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a wonderful site.|

  299. Hello, Neat post. There is a problem along with your site in internet explorer, may test this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a big portion of other people will leave out your excellent writing because of this problem.|

  315. Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely think this web site needs far more attention. I all probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the information!

  334. So pleased to possess discovered this submit.. I appreciate you posting your perspective.. Recognize the value of the entry you available.. So pleased to get identified this post..

  336. You made some really good points there. I checked on the net for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  338. You have mentioned very interesting details ! ps decent internet site. I didn at attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying that I approved of it. by Mark Twain.

  341. Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Cheers|

  347. Usually I don at learn post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very great article.

  352. I’m impressed, I must say. Genuinely rarely should i encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you may have hit the nail within the head. Your notion is outstanding; the thing is an issue that too little individuals are speaking intelligently about. I will be very happy which i came across this during my try to find some thing in regards to this.

  378. Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?|

  380. Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!|

  392. Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this blog.

  402. Paid phone search services usually go with access to unlimited lookups, discounted background and cell phone reports, and an advanced People Search. You can use the peop search application to find old classmates, long lost relatives, or former co-workers.

  414. I simply could not go away your web site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual information an individual supply to your visitors? Is gonna be back frequently to check out new posts

DEJA UN COMENTARIO