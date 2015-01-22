Medios del mundo reflejan el “cambio de discurso” de Cristina Kirchner sobre el caso Nisman

El caso de la extraÃ±a muerte del fiscal especial Alberto Nisman sigue siendo foco de los principales medios internacionales. Este jueves, diversos portales se hicieron eco de las Ãºltimas declaraciones de la presidente argentina Cristina Kirchner, quien a travÃ©s de su blog personal publicÃ³ un extenso texto en el que modifica su mirada sobre la muerte del fiscal que la Ãºltima semana la habÃa denunciado por un supuesto encubrimiento a los iranÃes responsables del atentado a la AMIA en 1994.
“Cristina FernÃ¡ndez dice estar ‘convencida’ de que muerte de Nisman ‘no fue suicidio'”, titula el prestigioso periÃ³dico britÃ¡nico BBC Mundo.
Esa misma lÃnea es la que eligieron todos los medios para reproducir la extensa carta publicada por la jefe de Estado. “Cristina FernÃ¡ndez dice estar ‘convencida’ de que la muerte de Nisman no fue un suicidio”, publica la CNN en espaÃ±ol.
Otros medios que optaron por informar en base a esa misma lÃnea son los diarios chilenos La Tercera y Emol, el venezolano El Nacional y el colombiano El Tiempo, entre otros.
El diario brasileÃ±o OÂ´Globo, por su parte, apela al cambio de mirada que expuso la presidente argentina para titular la noticia: “En una carta, Cristina Kirchner cambia el discurso y dice que el fiscal fue utilizado y matado”.
La prensa europea tambiÃ©n sigue de cerca lo que estÃ¡ aconteciendo en Argentina. El PaÃs de EspaÃ±a y Le Monde francÃ©s dedicaron un espacio importante a las declaraciones de Cristina Kirchner.
