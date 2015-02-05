MÃ©dicos aseguran que hija de Whitney Houston no sobrevivirÃ¡

MÃ©dicos aseguran que hija de Whitney Houston no sobrevivirÃ¡

Por biendateao -
1570
396
COMPARTIR

Empeora el escenario de vida o muerte para Bobbi Kristina, hija de la fenecida diva Whitney Houston y el cantante Bobby Brown.

“Ahora es cuestiÃ³n de cuÃ¡ndo la familia decida dejarla ir y aceptar que ella, bÃ¡sicamente, no lo va a lograr (sobrevivir)”, dijo una fuente a FOX 411.

SegÃºn informÃ³ el medio, los doctores ya le indicaron la situaciÃ³n a la familia, que tendrÃ­a que decidir hasta cuando la mantendrÃ¡n con vida de forma artificial.

Se reportÃ³ que la actividad cerebral de Bobbi Kristina es “alarmantemente baja”, luego de estar en un coma inducido.

A pesar del pronÃ³stico de Bobbi Kristina, su padre, el cantante Bobby Brown, se encuentra esperanzado y se rehÃºsa a procesar “el peor escenario”.

Esta informaciÃ³n surge luego de que supuestas fuentes cercanas a la familia expresaran que la joven de 21 aÃ±os que la salud de la joven ha mejorado un poco.

El sÃ¡bado, la hija de Whitney Houston fue encontrada inconsciente en una baÃ±era y fue llevada de emergencia al hospital. Su pareja la encontrÃ³ y llamÃ³ al 9-1-1. HabÃ­a drogas en el lugar, segÃºn TMZ.

 

el nacional

 

 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

396 COMENTARIOS

  2. This blog is obviously interesting and factual. I have discovered a lot of interesting things out of this blog. I ad love to go back again soon. Thanks!

  4. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  8. Usually I don at learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice post.

  19. This is a good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate info Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!

  32. This awesome blog is definitely awesome and diverting. I have discovered helluva handy things out of this blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a lot!

  38. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  54. Your style is really unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this web site.

  77. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  102. Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.

  112. Google

    We like to honor lots of other net web-sites on the internet, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out.

  118. You’re so awesome! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read a single thing like that before. So nice to discover somebody with some genuine thoughts on this topic. Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This web site is something that is needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!|

  123. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content!

  125. Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers

  128. Hi, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, great blog!|

  130. Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks

  141. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks|

  142. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed soon.Kudos

  143. Hi there this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!|

  146. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any techniques to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|

  147. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Appreciate it!|

  170. You ave made some really good points there. I looked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  171. Trenda.co

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]

  178. My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  190. Sex Toys For Ladies

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did one study about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]

  194. Greetings I am so glad I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Bing for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a remarkable post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the awesome job.|

  197. It as in reality a great and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  201. You have made some really good points there. I checked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  207. Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions? Appreciate it|

  215. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is great, let alone the content!

  216. I simply want to say I am new to blogging and actually savored your web site. More than likely I am going to bookmark your site. You surely have wonderful writings. Regards for revealing your blog.

  227. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author. I will remember to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back at some point. I want to encourage you to continue your great work, have a nice morning!|

  233. I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I surely enjoying every small bit of it I have you bookmarked to look at new stuff you postaаАабТТаЂааАТаЂа

  234. Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your site. You have some really good posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Thank you!|

  239. I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site. Studying this information So i’m satisfied to exhibit that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I so much for sure will make sure to do not disregard this site and provides it a look on a relentless basis.|

  240. The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|

  242. Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you so much, However I am having problems with your RSS. I don’t know why I can’t join it. Is there anybody else getting similar RSS problems? Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!!|

  243. Buick

    […]that may be the finish of this post. Right here you will come across some sites that we think you will appreciate, just click the links over[…]

  252. It as not that I want to replicate your internet site, but I really like the style and design. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  260. Thank you for any other great article. Where else may anybody get that type of info in such an ideal manner of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such information.

  267. Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  284. You can certainly see your skills in the article you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.|

  290. After exploring a few of the articles on your web site, I really like your technique of blogging. I added it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future. Please visit my website as well and let me know what you think.|

  291. Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!|

  298. After checking out a number of the articles on your blog, I honestly appreciate your technique of writing a blog. I added it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my web site as well and let me know your opinion.|

  326. Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg it and in my opinion suggest to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.|

  329. 3500 Access Point

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]

  330. I?аАТаЂаll right away grasp your rss as I can at find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me know so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  336. coffee belt kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  338. Good day! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this post to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!|

  339. Unquestionably imagine that that you stated. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the web the simplest factor to take note of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while other folks think about worries that they just don’t understand about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as neatly as defined out the entire thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  346. Nice blog here! Additionally your web site loads up very fast! What host are you the use of? Can I get your associate link for your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol|

  365. It is actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  366. I don’t even know how I stopped up right here, but I thought this post was once great. I don’t recognize who you might be however definitely you are going to a well-known blogger for those who aren’t already. Cheers!|

  378. This unique blog is obviously entertaining additionally diverting. I have discovered a bunch of useful things out of this blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO