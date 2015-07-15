Marianella Salazar: Plomo al hampa

En el documento de la Conferencia Episcopal Venezolana del 9 de julio, en el que se aborda sin anestesia la grave crisis del paÃ­s, se exige restituir el control del Estado en las mal llamadas â€œzonas de pazâ€ y las considera inaceptables: â€œEn ellas los cuerpos de seguridad del Estado no pueden ingresar ni actuar sin orden superior. Extensas zonas de algunos municipios estÃ¡n actualmente bajo el control de bandas anÃ¡rquicas y delictivas que actÃºan allÃ­ impunemente. Eso es inaceptable y en esos sectores debe restituirse el control del estado y de la leyâ€. El papa Francisco al finalizar su reciente gira expresÃ³ que â€œla CEV trabaja para fomentar un poco de paz en el paÃ­s, pero no existe ningÃºn tipo de mediaciÃ³nâ€. Es lamentable que Maduro no escuche a la Iglesia, que no hace otra cosa que impartir valores y lecciones de dignidad. La violencia desatada el lunes en la Cota 905, entre el hampa y los cuerpos de seguridad, que arrojÃ³ al menos 15 muertos y mÃ¡s de 130 personas detenidas, alcanzÃ³ niveles nunca vistos en el mundo civilizado. El ministro de Relaciones Interiores, mayor general Gustavo GonzÃ¡lez, afirma que por instrucciones del presidente Maduro ese operativo de seguridad â€“OperaciÃ³n de LiberaciÃ³n del Pueblo (OLP)â€“ â€œse hace para liberar al pueblo de las bandas criminalesâ€. Todos los enfrentamientos sucedidos en cadena durante los Ãºltimos meses y semanas demuestran el estrepitoso fracaso del Movimiento por la Vida y la Paz, en el que aparece como responsable el ex viceministro de Seguridad Ciudadana JosÃ© Vicente Rangel Ãvalos, quien entrÃ³ en comunicaciÃ³n con los lÃ­deres de las bandas criminales como si se tratara de aliados revolucionarios y les ofreciÃ³ salvoconductos, con la garantÃ­a de que los cuerpos de seguridad no podÃ­an entrar a las zonas comanches que ellos controlan. AllÃ­ estÃ¡ el resultado, hasta la caravana blindada de un ministro â€“ Pedro Infante, titular de la cartera de Deportesâ€“ fue atacada a tiros y tuvo que protegerse en un cuartel de la policÃ­a de Caracas. Entonces es cuando el gobierno apela a operativos efectistas y esporÃ¡dicos. Por uno similar en octubre del aÃ±o pasado, en el que murieron algunos lÃ­deres de colectivos en el edificio Manfredi de Caracas, fue destituido el ministro RodrÃ­guez Torres. Los colectivos pidieron su cabeza. En Ã©sta oportunidad, los jefes de las bandas y los pranes Â¿pedirÃ¡n la salida del actual titular de Relaciones Interiores?

Tic tac

Perla del Caribe: segÃºn fuentes de inteligencia, el negocio secreto que manejaban Rafael RamÃ­rez y Fidel Castro â€“autorizado por ChÃ¡vezâ€“, con la venta de petrÃ³leo a paÃ­ses de Petrocaribe, consistente en un dÃ³lar de comisiÃ³n por cada barril recibido, ahora estarÃ­a en manos de RaÃºl Castro, con el supuesto visto bueno de Cilia y Diosdado.

Corte de patas: despuÃ©s de su fracasado intento de ser recibido en el Vaticano y de que el papa incluyera a Venezuela en sus giras, Maduro quiere entrevistarse con Francisco cuando visite Cuba en septiembre. Los cubanos no lo permitirÃ¡n, asÃ­ como impidieron que el papa Benedicto, en su visita a La Habana, saludara a Hugo ChÃ¡vez cuando agonizaba en Cuba. Y eso que se lo rogÃ³ a RaÃºl.

â€œMisiÃ³n evangÃ©licaâ€: el castigo a los licoreros con un alza de 300% a 500% sobre los altos precios de hoy conduce a la quiebra del sector, expone a 400.000 empleados a quedarse sin trabajo y convertir millones de consumidores en abstemios. En la nueva legislaciÃ³n de impuestos al alcohol metiÃ³ la mano un sector evangÃ©lico fundamentalista del Ministerio de Finanzas y de la Fuerza Armada que quieren acabar con el supuesto pecado etÃ­lico.