Marianella Salazar: Esto va a terminar mal

Marianella Salazar: Esto va a terminar mal

Marianella Salazar
No pierdo la esperanza de que haremos una catarsis polÃ­tica, una nueva Ã©poca de limpieza, de claridad polÃ­tica y moral pÃºblica, liberada de sÃ¡trapas de pacotilla que han hecho carrera delictiva amparados por la sombra del poder. Cuando pase, el cambio adoptarÃ¡ acaso una trayectoria sinuosa, confusa, y tal vez se dÃ© la circunstancia de que quienes administren la transiciÃ³n no sean los resistentes con credenciales, fajados durante tantos aÃ±os denunciando grandes corruptelas y la espantosa debacle econÃ³mica, sino, principalmente, salgan de los mismos civiles y militares que han colaborado con el rÃ©gimen, pero no quieren que les salpique la escoria y el hedor por el cual transita la narcorrevoluciÃ³n hasta su defunciÃ³n.

El momento se acerca. NicolÃ¡s Maduro podrÃ­a salvarse, tener una salida negociada, ser recibido en MoscÃº como desea RaÃºl Castro, pero estÃ¡ empeÃ±ado en hundirse con Diosdado y parecer su rehÃ©n. Su solidaridad automÃ¡tica es sospechosa, desde la opiniÃ³n pÃºblica no se expresa sino un profundo asco. La respuesta presidencial de que â€œDiosdado somos todosâ€ a la afirmaciÃ³n del prestigioso diario estadounidense The Wall Street Journal, de que Diosdado estÃ¡ siendo investigado por la FiscalÃ­a de Estados Unidos, no puede ser mÃ¡s comprometida, a menos que lo haga de la boca para afuera mientras sigue el guion enviado desde Cuba, que busca su acomodo con Estados Unidos, y por eso le han ordenado recibir nuevamente a Thomas Shannon, enviado especial del presidente Obama, para tratar el dossier completo hecho contra Cabello, en el que sin duda alguna ha colaborado el gobierno cubano.

El G2 ha venido recabando informaciÃ³n de todos los pasos dados por Diosdado Cabello desde el principio de la revoluciÃ³n, y ese expediente fue determinante para que Hugo ChÃ¡vez escogiera a Maduro y no a Cabello como el sucesor. La animadversiÃ³n de los hermanos Castro por el llamado nÃºmero dos es de vieja data, siempre han pensado que tiene su propia agenda y que Cuba no estÃ¡ en ella, lo consideran traidor, por eso hacen y harÃ¡n lo que sea por contrarrestar su poder.

 

Infiltrado hasta los tuÃ©tanos.

El cerco contra Diosdado no solo estÃ¡ en el frente externo, es improbable que Estados Unidos envÃ­e un comando para llevÃ¡rselo y hacer un operativo similar a la captura de Noriega en PanamÃ¡. Esta es una Ã©poca muy distinta, pero la realidad es que hay sectores en la Fuerza Armada dispuestos a facilitar las investigaciones de Estados Unidos. SegÃºn nuestras fuentes militares, Diosdado solo controla 30% de los comandantes de batallones, lo cual no significa ninguna garantÃ­a para Ã©l, porque estÃ¡n bajo el impacto de las graves denuncias y no quieren verse involucrados.

Por otra parte, organismos de inteligencia venezolanos estÃ¡n informando a los de Colombia sobre los aviones que vienen a buscar droga. La nave con el cargamento de cocaÃ­na estrellada la semana pasada fue derribada por la Fuerza AÃ©rea colombiana â€“que lo anunciÃ³ oficialmenteâ€“, y dejÃ³ muy mal parado al ministro de la Defensa, Vladimir Padrino LÃ³pez, que asegurÃ³ que habÃ­a sido una acciÃ³n de la AviaciÃ³n venezolana. SegÃºn las fuentes, el aviÃ³n saliÃ³ de un aeropuerto clandestino del Zulia, a cinco minutos de Colombia y fue cargado en Venezuela.

Para evitar prÃ³ximas acciones colombianas, el â€œCartel de los Solesâ€ concentrarÃ¡ acciones en GuÃ¡rico, donde tendrÃ­an su principal centro de acopio, cargarÃ¡n los aviones y en aguas internacionales quitarÃ¡n el detector del radar para aterrizar en MÃ©xico sin problemas. Pero los derribos continuarÃ¡n, debido a las informaciones que se intercambian los organismos de seguridad, venezolanos, colombianos y estadounidenses.

