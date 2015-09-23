Marianella Salazar: El ajedrez de Francisco

Marianella Salazar: El ajedrez de Francisco

Aunque muchos se sienten decepcionados por los discursos del papa en Cuba, por su silencio ante el poco respeto a los derechos humanos del rÃ©gimen de los hermanos Castro hacia la disidencia, sin duda, el papa Francisco estÃ¡ haciendo su trabajo. Estamos frente a uno de sus viajes mÃ¡s rentables. Se trata de una misiÃ³n apostÃ³lica en la que ha pedido por la reconciliaciÃ³n de los cubanos divididos por el exilio, y lo implorÃ³ desde una Cuba en plena transiciÃ³n y donde el comunismo dejarÃ¡ pronto de ser una fuerza hegemÃ³nica. Era impensable, hace pocos aÃ±os, que nadie pudiera hablar en un acto de masas para pedir un â€œfuturo de cambios profundos para Cuba, un paÃ­s que acoja a todos sus hijos, piensen como piensen y estÃ©n donde estÃ©nâ€, como lo hizo un joven frente a su santidad.

Hay que reconocerle al papa que ha hecho un trabajo de filigrana en el restablecimiento de las relaciones diplomÃ¡ticas con Estados Unidos, y gracias a Ã©l los cubanos tienen una verdadera visiÃ³n de la luz al final del tÃºnel. Bergoglio ha logrado los objetivos del Vaticano, desde que el legendario papa Juan Pablo II en su histÃ³rica visita a la isla caribeÃ±a, hace diecisiete aÃ±os, sembrara una esperanza al pedir que â€œCuba se abra al mundo y que el mundo se abra a Cubaâ€, una frase que Francisco retomÃ³ apenas pisÃ³ el aeropuerto de La Habana.

Aquel viaje del papa polaco fue interpretado como el primer piquetazo contra el llamado muro del Caribe y parte de un pacto implÃ­cito entre Estados Unidos, Cuba y el Vaticano, precisamente para aliviar las tensiones entre la revoluciÃ³n cubana y el imperio. Aquella visita de Wojtyla trajo muchas consecuencias en la sociedad cubana y hoy los sueÃ±os revolucionarios de Fidel Castro se esfumaron, se vaciaron de contenido y ni siquiera puede vestir su disfraz de guerrillero antimperialista, sino una chaqueta deportiva marca Adidas.

Hasta el papa Benedicto XVI â€“Joseph Ratzingerâ€“ en su visita a La Habana hace tres aÃ±os fue menos condescendiente que Bergoglio en el tono de sus mensajes, advirtiendo sobre â€œla irracionalidad y el fanatismoâ€ de quienes imponen su verdad a los demÃ¡s. Sin embargo, Francisco, que es un negociador, no puede limitarse en sus reuniones privadas a pedir mÃ¡s espacio para la Iglesia, es lÃ³gico que le exija a RaÃºl Castro la liberaciÃ³n de los presos polÃ­ticos. Ya este tuvo un gesto antes de su llegada al anunciar que amnistiarÃ¡ a 3.500 presos, uno de los mayores indultos en Cuba desde el inicio de la revoluciÃ³n en 1959.

AsÃ­ que hay esperanzas para la disidencia, que durante esta visita papal fue excluida por razones estrictamente polÃ­ticas. En el ajedrez espiritual de Francisco las alocuciones son muy bien estudiadas para no empaÃ±ar los logros y conseguir el fin del bloqueo econÃ³mico.

MaÃ±ana, el papa pronunciarÃ¡ un histÃ³rico discurso desde el recinto del Congreso de Estados Unidos. Esa es una visita crucial. La Iglesia estÃ¡ desempeÃ±ando un papel central en el destino de la isla; quiere que avance hacia un sistema de libertades y alejarla decididamente de cualquier cambio violento, tanto en vida de los Castro como despuÃ©s. Y asÃ­ como el papa Francisco ruega por el Ã©xito de las conversaciones de paz que se celebran en Cuba entre el gobierno de Santos y las FARC, asÃ­ esperamos los venezolanos que interceda por un cambio inminente y no violento en Venezuela.

 

Tic tac

No solo la guerrilla de las FARC hizo lobby para reunirse con el papa durante su visita a La Habana. Otro que fracasÃ³ en el intento fue el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro, y de nuevo RaÃºl Castro le dio un no rotundo. La Ãºnica que se coleÃ³ fue Cristina FernÃ¡ndez, porque es argentina.

