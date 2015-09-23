Marianella Salazar: El ajedrez de Francisco

Aunque muchos se sienten decepcionados por los discursos del papa en Cuba, por su silencio ante el poco respeto a los derechos humanos del rÃ©gimen de los hermanos Castro hacia la disidencia, sin duda, el papa Francisco estÃ¡ haciendo su trabajo. Estamos frente a uno de sus viajes mÃ¡s rentables. Se trata de una misiÃ³n apostÃ³lica en la que ha pedido por la reconciliaciÃ³n de los cubanos divididos por el exilio, y lo implorÃ³ desde una Cuba en plena transiciÃ³n y donde el comunismo dejarÃ¡ pronto de ser una fuerza hegemÃ³nica. Era impensable, hace pocos aÃ±os, que nadie pudiera hablar en un acto de masas para pedir un â€œfuturo de cambios profundos para Cuba, un paÃs que acoja a todos sus hijos, piensen como piensen y estÃ©n donde estÃ©nâ€, como lo hizo un joven frente a su santidad.
Hay que reconocerle al papa que ha hecho un trabajo de filigrana en el restablecimiento de las relaciones diplomÃ¡ticas con Estados Unidos, y gracias a Ã©l los cubanos tienen una verdadera visiÃ³n de la luz al final del tÃºnel. Bergoglio ha logrado los objetivos del Vaticano, desde que el legendario papa Juan Pablo II en su histÃ³rica visita a la isla caribeÃ±a, hace diecisiete aÃ±os, sembrara una esperanza al pedir que â€œCuba se abra al mundo y que el mundo se abra a Cubaâ€, una frase que Francisco retomÃ³ apenas pisÃ³ el aeropuerto de La Habana.
Aquel viaje del papa polaco fue interpretado como el primer piquetazo contra el llamado muro del Caribe y parte de un pacto implÃcito entre Estados Unidos, Cuba y el Vaticano, precisamente para aliviar las tensiones entre la revoluciÃ³n cubana y el imperio. Aquella visita de Wojtyla trajo muchas consecuencias en la sociedad cubana y hoy los sueÃ±os revolucionarios de Fidel Castro se esfumaron, se vaciaron de contenido y ni siquiera puede vestir su disfraz de guerrillero antimperialista, sino una chaqueta deportiva marca Adidas.
Hasta el papa Benedicto XVI â€“Joseph Ratzingerâ€“ en su visita a La Habana hace tres aÃ±os fue menos condescendiente que Bergoglio en el tono de sus mensajes, advirtiendo sobre â€œla irracionalidad y el fanatismoâ€ de quienes imponen su verdad a los demÃ¡s. Sin embargo, Francisco, que es un negociador, no puede limitarse en sus reuniones privadas a pedir mÃ¡s espacio para la Iglesia, es lÃ³gico que le exija a RaÃºl Castro la liberaciÃ³n de los presos polÃticos. Ya este tuvo un gesto antes de su llegada al anunciar que amnistiarÃ¡ a 3.500 presos, uno de los mayores indultos en Cuba desde el inicio de la revoluciÃ³n en 1959.
AsÃ que hay esperanzas para la disidencia, que durante esta visita papal fue excluida por razones estrictamente polÃticas. En el ajedrez espiritual de Francisco las alocuciones son muy bien estudiadas para no empaÃ±ar los logros y conseguir el fin del bloqueo econÃ³mico.
MaÃ±ana, el papa pronunciarÃ¡ un histÃ³rico discurso desde el recinto del Congreso de Estados Unidos. Esa es una visita crucial. La Iglesia estÃ¡ desempeÃ±ando un papel central en el destino de la isla; quiere que avance hacia un sistema de libertades y alejarla decididamente de cualquier cambio violento, tanto en vida de los Castro como despuÃ©s. Y asÃ como el papa Francisco ruega por el Ã©xito de las conversaciones de paz que se celebran en Cuba entre el gobierno de Santos y las FARC, asÃ esperamos los venezolanos que interceda por un cambio inminente y no violento en Venezuela.
Tic tac
No solo la guerrilla de las FARC hizo lobby para reunirse con el papa durante su visita a La Habana. Otro que fracasÃ³ en el intento fue el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro, y de nuevo RaÃºl Castro le dio un no rotundo. La Ãºnica que se coleÃ³ fue Cristina FernÃ¡ndez, porque es argentina.
You should deem preliminary an transmit slant. It would take your internet situate to its potential.
Wow, great post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up plus the rest of the site is also very good.
You can certainly see your expertise in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
I really liked your blog.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Hey, thanks for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
I cannot thank you enough for the post. Awesome.
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
I think this is a real great blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
I think this is a real great blog post.Really thank you!
customer service jobs from home
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got a lot more problerms too […]
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Visit the newest game hacks for Android & iOS here http://androidhacksgames.com/
I really liked your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
army deployment news
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a great deal of link appreciate from[…]
West Midlands
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post. Keep writing.
Keep up the superb work , I read few posts on this web site and I conceive that your web blog is rattling interesting and contains bands of great information.
It as hard to find well-informed people on this subject, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
There may be noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made sure good factors in features also.
vibrating anal beads
[…]usually posts some quite exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
I cannot thank you enough for the article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I truly appreciate this blog article. Want more.
Major thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Wow, great blog.Thanks Again. Cool.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this web site.
Im grateful for the blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
Hi i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this piece of writing i thought i could also make comment due to this good paragraph.|
Thank you ever so for you article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Nice answers in return of this issue with firm
“I really liked your article. Keep writing.”
Wow, great blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
Very neat post.Much thanks again. Cool.
I think this is a real great article.
You can certainly see your skills within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
Im obliged for the blog. Will read on…
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!
Thanks so much for the article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Major thanks for the blog post. Great.
Thanks so much for the article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
to ask. Does operating a well-established blog like yours take
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Louis Vuitton Wallets Louis Vuitton Wallets
Non Prescription Cialis telephone services with great service
Normally I do not learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice post.
images aren at loading properly. I am not sure why but I think
Sources Wow! Thank you! I continuously needed to write on my site something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my website?
Rattling clean internet site , thanks for this post.
you be rich and continue to guide others.
I reckon something really interesting about your weblog so I saved to bookmarks.
Interesting post , I am going to spend a lot more time learning about this subject
I want to start a fashion blog but have no idea where to start?
Hello there, simply became aware of your blog thru Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate in the event you continue this in future. A lot of people will probably be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|
I cannot thank you enough for the blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
Awesome post.Much thanks again. Great.
site-building people, due to it as nice content
Im grateful for the blog post. Want more.
I really liked your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Thanks so much for the post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Thanks for the blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
Very neat blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Really enjoyed this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Im thankful for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Thank you for your post. Awesome.
It’s amazing for me to have a web site, which is valuable for my know-how. thanks admin|
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.
I loved your article post.Thanks Again. Great.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog post. Want more.
Very informative blog article.Really thank you! Really Great.
Thanks a lot for the blog post.Really thank you! Want more.
Some truly quality posts on this site, bookmarked.
you heard about this new site ? Dallas SEO
You are my aspiration, I have few blogs and infrequently run out from post. He who controls the past commands the future. He who commands the future conquers the past. by George Orwell.
Im grateful for the blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
perform thаА аЂа opposite аА аЂаffeаАааАТt.
Im obliged for the post. Really Cool.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog.Really thank you! Fantastic.
I am so grateful for your blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
I really enjoy the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article. Much obliged.
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I really liked your blog article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Souls in the Waves Excellent Morning, I just stopped in to go to your website and considered I would say I experienced myself.
I cannot thank you enough for the blog.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
I loved your article. Keep writing.
“*IвЂ™d have to check with you here. Which is not something I usually do! I enjoy reading a post that will make people think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!”
Major thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
This page definitely has all the info I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
I loved your blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
That is a good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!
You, my friend, ROCK! I found exactly the information I already searched all over the place and simply could not find it. What an ideal site.
Its hard to find good help I am forever saying that its difficult to get good help, but here is
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
wow, awesome blog. Cool.