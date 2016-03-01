María Fernanda Muñoz: Respeto

María Fernanda Muñoz: Respeto

Más que una agresión personal es una radiografía del nivel crítico en el que estamos. Ayer una vez quedó en evidencia en el nivel de anarquía, vulnerabilidad, violencia, falta de institucionalidad y desidia al que estamos expuestos los venezolanos. Dándole una cobertura periodística a lo que estaba ocurriendo en el Hospital Universitario de Maracaibo en medio de empujones, golpes de los que TODOS fuimos testigos, por parte de un grupo cuya única expresión de “poder popular” es la violencia y la enajenación de los derechos, fui despojada de mi celular, al que lanzaron contra el suelo e intentaron desaparecer.

Muy contrario a las declaraciones emitidas por el jefe de los círculos bolivarianos en el estado Zulia, José Camargo, quien aseguró que le agradecimos su apoyo por el “rescate” de mi implemento de trabajo, el teléfono fue regresado, cuando él, quien comandaba la acción violenta en contra de la comisión de la Asamblea Nacional notó que era a una “periodista” a quien se lo habían robado. Ser un ciudadano no es suficiente en este país para que no te roben de tus manos lo que te pertenece, lo que te sudaste, lo que te trabajaste.

No se me cayó como intenta decir un hombre de dudoso prontuario, respaldado por este representante del oficialismo en la región, Duilio Briceño, apodado “El Grillo” que además de arrebatarme el teléfono tal y como lo registraron videos que circularon a través de las redes sociales, intentó robar su bolso también a Dorkys Tapia, miembro de nuestro equipo. ¿A ella también se le cayó el un morral, amarrado a su cuerpo?

Léase bien: el teléfono fue ROBADO, aún cuando lo hayan devuelto, el delito ocurrió, quedó reportado, le dio la vuelta al país y aún así, estos personajes tienen un derecho a ¿réplica? Si, pero a replicar su actitud en contra de otros venezolanos, quienes estarán seguramente como nosotros TRABAJANDO.

Las autoridades regionales callaron. Salieron a declarar para dejar en ridículo su gestión. Un director de un hospital que admite su falta de competencia para controlar a sujetos armados en las instalaciones del recinto hospitalario. Un secretario de seguridad y orden público que se lava las manos responsabilizando a la comisión de la Asamblea Nacional por cumplir con la función delegada por los venezolanos: la contraloría.

Más que redundar en la petición de siempre: Derecho a la libertad de expresión, a la información y al ejercicio profesional (que son deberes del Estado, ausente en toda la revuelta) la reflexión es para que no sigamos permitiendo que nunca más nos digan que eso es el PODER POPULAR, porque sepan de una vez que ESO no es PUEBLO.

No podemos seguir permitiendo que una horda de agresores delincuentes sean definidos como PUEBLO. Pueblo es la gente que trabaja, pueblo es quien todos los días madruga para ver cómo  lleva el pan para la casa. Pueblo no es sólo el que está en una misión también lo es quien está sacando cuentas a ver cómo continúa pagando sus estudios porque seguramente no salió en los listados y aún así quiere salir adelante. Pueblo es quien haciendo empanadas todas las mañanas prefiere levantar a sus hijos con sacrificio antes de sucumbir a la atractiva propuesta del bachaqueo.

Del blanco al negro, del alto al bajo, todos somos pueblo. Todos merecemos protección, igualdad de oportunidades pero por encima de todo RESPETO.

Por María Fernanda Muñoz/ @mafermusa

