MarÃ­a Eugenia Huerta: EsperarÃ© mi turno

Estoy en la cola del abasto deÂ  la esquina esperando mi turno y aunque se que noÂ  hayÂ  papel sanitario, aceite, salsa tomate, cafÃ©, mayonesa, mucho menos leche, me enterÃ© que la seÃ±ora Blanca esta vendiendo azÃºcar por tazas. Mientras espero pienso: elÂ  racionamientoÂ  elÃ©ctricoÂ  ha daÃ±adoÂ  yaÂ  dosÂ  vecesÂ  misÂ  equiposÂ  electrodomÃ©sticos ,Â  nadie responde por eso,Â  tengo dosÂ  mesesÂ  sin aires acondicionados y no se consiguen los repuestos y no hay cauchos para la camioneta con la que hago transporte, pues la empresa donde trabaje 21 anos finalmente redujo personal por la situacion economica.

 

Por todos lados es evidente el fracaso social, economico y cultural de la seudorevolucion de estos delicuentes. Pero lo Â masÂ  indignante de ese rotundoÂ  fracaso deÂ  losÂ  rojitos esÂ  suÂ  afÃ¡n de perpetuarse, y de no reconocer de corazon su fracaso, en vez de hacer eso se la pasan todo el tiempo buscando responsables.

Somos muchos quienesÂ dijimos , no me la calo mÃ¡s hace ya mucho tiempo, y porÂ  eso nos agreden ,Â  nos siguenÂ  ,Â  nos tomanÂ  fotos, yÂ  nos vanÂ  haciendoÂ  unÂ  cerco , soloÂ  porque asumimosÂ  unÂ  compromiso con la libertad y el progreso.Â  YoÂ  si meÂ  opongo,Â  porque mis hijas tienenÂ  derechoÂ  aÂ  unÂ  futuroÂ  sinÂ  losÂ  traumasÂ  de comunistasÂ  trasnochados y resentidos que lo unico que quieren es llenarse los bolsillos de dinero.

 

Yo si camine y camino,Â  levanto pancartas y sudo porÂ  hacerÂ  causaÂ  comÃºnÂ  porÂ  loÂ  queÂ  todasÂ  lasÂ  naciones prosperas del mundoÂ  advierten ,Â  el deterioroÂ  deÂ  los derechosÂ  humanos ,Â  elÂ  mal camino deÂ  laÂ  economÃ­a, contra la corrupcion, la dictadura,Â Â  yÂ  muyÂ  particularmenteÂ  contra el terrorismo de un gobierno sin contrapesos y todo poderoso.

 

YoÂ  noÂ  aspiro curules, noÂ  busco fama, no cabildeo,Â  soy primero que nada madre y amaÂ  de casa, una que estaÂ  obstinadaÂ  yÂ  aterrorizadaÂ  de la inaptitud de Maduro y su combo queÂ  haceÂ  queÂ  noÂ  encontremosÂ  nadaÂ  deÂ  la cestaÂ  bÃ¡sica ,queÂ  losÂ  serviciosÂ  sean inexistentes, que la inseguridad este tan desbordada que permite que se metan en mi casa hasta 3 veces en una semana y que mi hija de 8 anos tenga que mirar el patio de su casa donde ella jugaba desde una ventana. una que esta harta laÂ  hipocresÃ­aÂ  deÂ  muchosÂ  queÂ  aun cuandoÂ  noÂ  sonÂ  oficialistas, y padeciendo lo mismo que yo,Â Â  bajanÂ Â  laÂ  cabeza,Â  ante elÂ  mendrugoÂ  deÂ  panÂ  queÂ  este gobierno de militares comunistas corruptos le ofrecen.

 

Sin embargo, seÂ  que esÂ  la fuerzaÂ  jovenÂ  laÂ  queÂ  moverÃ¡Â  esteÂ  paÃ­s,Â  definitivamente,Â  suÂ  calorÂ  impregnarÃ¡ Â aÂ  todosÂ  deÂ  unaÂ  nuevaÂ  esperanza ,Â  siÂ  habrÃ¡Â  una salidaÂ  aÂ  esta crisis moral,Â  polÃ­tica y existencial,Â  losÂ  jÃ³venes son la mayorÃ­a,Â  ellos saben ,Â  perciben yÂ  palpanÂ  nuestras penurias y necesidadesÂ  mejorÂ  queÂ  nadie , porqueÂ  las mismasÂ  seÂ  transformanÂ  en susÂ  limitaciones.

 

Ellos,Â  losÂ  jÃ³venesÂ  serÃ¡nÂ  unÂ  rioÂ  deÂ  saber ,Â  queÂ  bajarÃ¡Â  deÂ  todasÂ  partesÂ  como unÂ  aluviÃ³n yÂ  baÃ±arÃ¡Â  camposÂ  yÂ  ciudadesÂ  conÂ  una verdeÂ  esperanzaÂ Â  paraÂ  borrarÂ  elÂ  sanguinolentoÂ  recuerdoÂ  deÂ  losÂ  que hanÂ  echadoÂ  raÃ­ces,Â Â  enÂ  losÂ  ministerios ,Â  enÂ  laÂ  gobernacionesÂ  ,Â  enÂ  Miraflores .Â  SiÂ  porÂ  estasÂ  ideas,Â  soyÂ  unaÂ  personaÂ  fueraÂ  deÂ  loÂ  normalÂ  ,Â  entonces condÃºzcanmeÂ  serenamenteÂ Â  al manicomio, arrÃ³penmeÂ  conÂ Â  lasÂ  camisasÂ  deÂ  fuerzas , llamen alÂ  siquiatra deÂ  guardia,Â  que mientrasÂ  tantoÂ  esperareÂ  mi turno â€¦ Â mientrasÂ  losÂ  atiendeÂ  aÂ  ustedes.

