Estoy en la cola del abasto deÂ la esquina esperando mi turno y aunque se que noÂ hayÂ papel sanitario, aceite, salsa tomate, cafÃ©, mayonesa, mucho menos leche, me enterÃ© que la seÃ±ora Blanca esta vendiendo azÃºcar por tazas. Mientras espero pienso: elÂ racionamientoÂ elÃ©ctricoÂ ha daÃ±adoÂ yaÂ dosÂ vecesÂ misÂ equiposÂ electrodomÃ©sticos ,Â nadie responde por eso,Â tengo dosÂ mesesÂ sin aires acondicionados y no se consiguen los repuestos y no hay cauchos para la camioneta con la que hago transporte, pues la empresa donde trabaje 21 anos finalmente redujo personal por la situacion economica.

Por todos lados es evidente el fracaso social, economico y cultural de la seudorevolucion de estos delicuentes. Pero lo Â masÂ indignante de ese rotundoÂ fracaso deÂ losÂ rojitos esÂ suÂ afÃ¡n de perpetuarse, y de no reconocer de corazon su fracaso, en vez de hacer eso se la pasan todo el tiempo buscando responsables.

Somos muchos quienesÂ dijimos , no me la calo mÃ¡s hace ya mucho tiempo, y porÂ eso nos agreden ,Â nos siguenÂ ,Â nos tomanÂ fotos, yÂ nos vanÂ haciendoÂ unÂ cerco , soloÂ porque asumimosÂ unÂ compromiso con la libertad y el progreso.Â YoÂ si meÂ opongo,Â porque mis hijas tienenÂ derechoÂ aÂ unÂ futuroÂ sinÂ losÂ traumasÂ de comunistasÂ trasnochados y resentidos que lo unico que quieren es llenarse los bolsillos de dinero.

Yo si camine y camino,Â levanto pancartas y sudo porÂ hacerÂ causaÂ comÃºnÂ porÂ loÂ queÂ todasÂ lasÂ naciones prosperas del mundoÂ advierten ,Â el deterioroÂ deÂ los derechosÂ humanos ,Â elÂ mal camino deÂ laÂ economÃ­a, contra la corrupcion, la dictadura,Â Â yÂ muyÂ particularmenteÂ contra el terrorismo de un gobierno sin contrapesos y todo poderoso.

YoÂ noÂ aspiro curules, noÂ busco fama, no cabildeo,Â soy primero que nada madre y amaÂ de casa, una que estaÂ obstinadaÂ yÂ aterrorizadaÂ de la inaptitud de Maduro y su combo queÂ haceÂ queÂ noÂ encontremosÂ nadaÂ deÂ la cestaÂ bÃ¡sica ,queÂ losÂ serviciosÂ sean inexistentes, que la inseguridad este tan desbordada que permite que se metan en mi casa hasta 3 veces en una semana y que mi hija de 8 anos tenga que mirar el patio de su casa donde ella jugaba desde una ventana. una que esta harta laÂ hipocresÃ­aÂ deÂ muchosÂ queÂ aun cuandoÂ noÂ sonÂ oficialistas, y padeciendo lo mismo que yo,Â Â bajanÂ Â laÂ cabeza,Â ante elÂ mendrugoÂ deÂ panÂ queÂ este gobierno de militares comunistas corruptos le ofrecen.

Sin embargo, seÂ que esÂ la fuerzaÂ jovenÂ laÂ queÂ moverÃ¡Â esteÂ paÃ­s,Â definitivamente,Â suÂ calorÂ impregnarÃ¡ Â aÂ todosÂ deÂ unaÂ nuevaÂ esperanza ,Â siÂ habrÃ¡Â una salidaÂ aÂ esta crisis moral,Â polÃ­tica y existencial,Â losÂ jÃ³venes son la mayorÃ­a,Â ellos saben ,Â perciben yÂ palpanÂ nuestras penurias y necesidadesÂ mejorÂ queÂ nadie , porqueÂ las mismasÂ seÂ transformanÂ en susÂ limitaciones.

Ellos,Â losÂ jÃ³venesÂ serÃ¡nÂ unÂ rioÂ deÂ saber ,Â queÂ bajarÃ¡Â deÂ todasÂ partesÂ como unÂ aluviÃ³n yÂ baÃ±arÃ¡Â camposÂ yÂ ciudadesÂ conÂ una verdeÂ esperanzaÂ Â paraÂ borrarÂ elÂ sanguinolentoÂ recuerdoÂ deÂ losÂ que hanÂ echadoÂ raÃ­ces,Â Â enÂ losÂ ministerios ,Â enÂ laÂ gobernacionesÂ ,Â enÂ Miraflores .Â SiÂ porÂ estasÂ ideas,Â soyÂ unaÂ personaÂ fueraÂ deÂ loÂ normalÂ ,Â entonces condÃºzcanmeÂ serenamenteÂ Â al manicomio, arrÃ³penmeÂ conÂ Â lasÂ camisasÂ deÂ fuerzas , llamen alÂ siquiatra deÂ guardia,Â que mientrasÂ tantoÂ esperareÂ mi turno â€¦ Â mientrasÂ losÂ atiendeÂ aÂ ustedes.