MarÃ­a Corina, Ledezma y LÃ³pez llaman a un Acuerdo Nacional para la...

MarÃ­a Corina, Ledezma y LÃ³pez llaman a un Acuerdo Nacional para la TransiciÃ³n en paz

Por biendateao -
1965
489
COMPARTIR

La lÃ­der de Vente Venezuela, MarÃ­a Corina Machado; el alcalde metropolitano de Caracas, Antonio Ledezma y el dirigente Leopoldo LÃ³pez suscriben un comunicado, en el que llaman a los venezolanos a un Acuerdo Nacional para la TransiciÃ³n en paz. A tal fin, proponen un programa basado en tres agendas: polÃ­tico-institucional, social y econÃ³mica.

â€œVenezuela serÃ¡ lo que los venezolanos hagamos de ella a travÃ©s del cambio de rumbo que nosotros mismos decidamos. Ese rumbo estarÃ¡ asegurado por los consensos y compromisos del Acuerdo Nacional para la TransiciÃ³nâ€, dicen los dirigentes en el comunicado.

Acuerdo Nacional by La Patilla

 

489 COMENTARIOS

DEJA UN COMENTARIO