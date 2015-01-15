IndicÃ³ que inicialmente el gobierno seÃ±alaba que se trataban de bachaqueros los que originaban las colas en Zulia y TÃ¡chira, â€œahora las colas para comprar comida es en todo el paÃ­s, hay que ser bien cara dura para llamar contrabandistas a 30 millones de personasâ€.

La dirigente social ha cuestionado severamente las medidas implementadas en algunos estados de prohibir que las personas se aglomeren en una cola para comprar comida. â€œÂ¿quÃ© piensan hacer, meternos presos?, se preguntÃ³ BolÃ­var (…), presos deberÃ­an estar los que dejaron podrir la comida en Pdval, los que se robaron los dÃ³lares y los que expropiaron las tierras para dejarlas improductivasâ€, agregÃ³.

Hizo un exhorto al ejecutivo nacional en pronunciarse en contra de las medidas que considera arbitrarias. â€œLe prohÃ­ben a la gente que hagan colas, con eso buscan matarlos de hambre, nos estÃ¡n gobernando unos tiranos. Las colas han trascendido los estados fronterizos, es imposible para el gobierno esconder la galopante escasezâ€.

La dirigente social pidiÃ³ a la defensorÃ­a del Pueblo pronunciarse sobre este tema. â€œEsta instancia debe salir en defensa de los venezolanos, de las madres que no tienen como preparar un alimento, porque no hay leche (â€¦), SeÃ±orÂ Tarek William Saab, he escuchado que usted es un luchador y defensor de los derechos humanos, pronÃºnciese a favor del puebloâ€, apuntÃ³.

Al gobernador del Zulia Francisco Arias, hizo un llamado a no implementar la medida restrictiva que le han recomendado sus asesores.