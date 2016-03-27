Marcelo Morán: Relato de un taxista

No escribí esta historia antes, quizás porque parecía muy fantasiosa. Pero en estos tiempos de carencias, en que ha faltado todo, incluyendo la fe, considero oportuno presentarla en este portal a fin de dar testimonio a mis compatriotas que se quedaron en casa en esta semana santa, y estimularlos con esta experiencia que confirma que los milagros son posibles y se manifiestan cuando menos lo esperamos.

Nunca imaginé que moriría el viernes 15 de febrero de 2008 a manos del hampa. Desde el año anterior me había estrenado en el honroso oficio de taxista junto a un numeroso grupo de compañeros de Gente del Petróleo.

Ese día me levanté con el mismo entusiasmo de siempre. No tuve sueños raros ni sobresaltos que pudieran presagiar una fatalidad. Aunque si los hubiera tenido, como buen wayuu, se los habría comunicado a mis hermanas en Mara y Maracaibo quienes de inmediato me darían las advertencias para no salir a la calle, al menos ese día.

En la entrada de la avenida Bolívar de Ciudad Ojeda, dos muchachos

–adolescentes- hicieron la característica señal para detenerme. Eran las doce y cuarenta de la tarde, el sol era abrasador.

–Vamos a El Danto –dijo uno, tras acomodarse en el asiento de copiloto, el otro lo hizo en el asiento posterior, quien no perdió tiempo para colocar en mi cabeza el cañón de una escopeta recortada, que traía oculta en un morral negro, parecido a la de un escolar:

–¡Quieto. Estáis secuestrao! –dijo.

Al principio quise reír. No podía creer que ese fuera el propósito. Según la noción que yo manejaba de los secuestros, estaban reservados solo para gente acaudalada. ¿Qué podía ofrecer un taxista como yo, que hasta ese momento había hecho apenas 25 bolívares, producto de cuatro acaloradas vueltas a la avenida Bolívar? Por Dios, me dije.

De allí fui conminado hacia otro sector de El Danto (al este de Ciudad Ojeda) en busca de un tercer elemento, quien resultó ser el líder y el más agresivo de todos al punto de amenazar con volarme los sesos, incluso si llegara a respirar profundo.

Luego me obligaron a tomar la vía hacia Bachaquero, a un tramo de la carretera “X”, donde tenían operaciones varios pozos petroleros. Uno de ellos, el más intrincado por estar rodeado de malezas fue el escogido para darme muerte.

Me bajaron de mi carro y me hicieron caminar cincuenta metros. En ese corto trayecto establecí una comunión con Dios, como lo aprendí del padre Alejandro, mi tío sacerdote.

Con las manos atadas me hicieron arrodillar. Sentí el frío de la muerte en mi nuca cuando el verdugo colocó una pistola 9 milímetros para ajusticiarme. Cuando puso su mano izquierda sobre mis ojos, quizás para no tener el último recuerdo de este mundo, del monte reseco (en sentido este-oeste, irrumpió un hombre sobre una moto gris (tipo Vespa). Era como de treinta años, tez morena clara. Llevaba una gorra gris, calada hasta el nivel de los ojos. Vestía una franela también gris y pantalón del mismo tono.

Estoy seguro de que una persona que se encuentre de pronto en una situación como esa, no dudaría un segundo en lanzar la moto al suelo y salir corriendo a cualquier parte en procura de socorro. En cambio la actitud de ese hombre era diferente: iba rígido, como si solo hubiera aparecido para que lo viéramos. El malandro que pretendía ejecutarme dijo: “ ese tipo lo voy a bajar de la moto, por metío”, sin embargo, su amenaza se quedó en el aire y no pasó de ser un comentario, pues aquel misterioso personaje trasmitía algo muy extraño, que rayaba en lo sobrenatural.

Cuando la moto pasó a sesenta metros de donde nos encontrábamos no emitía su tradicional ruido o ronronear. De manera parsimoniosa salió a la carretera y desapareció ante las miradas absortas de los malandros y la mía, pues aún me encontraba arrodillado con las manos atadas a mi espalda.

A partir de allí, sentí una alegría. Tuve la seguridad de que ese día yo no iba a morir.

En seguida los maleantes, presa del terror, cortaron mis ataduras y me colocaron en el asiento posterior de mi carro. Al tomar la carretera de nuevo, vi la explanada abierta a todas las direcciones; panorámica que permitía distinguir a un kilómetro de distancia cualquier cosa o persona que pudiera transitar a esa hora: las 2.00 de la tarde, bajo la claridad de un sol ardiente como los soleados días de febrero. Pero no había señales del hombre por ninguna parte. No pudo perderse tan rápido en ese espacio solitario y desprovisto de casas, donde moraban pequeños matorrales y donde solo tenían movimiento algunos balancines petroleros.

Los bandidos por su parte, cambiaron de actitud conmigo: no volvieron a apuntarme. Tampoco hicieron comentario sobre la abrupta aparición del motorizado. De modo que salimos de ese desolado sitio para regresar otra vez a Ciudad Ojeda, adonde me llevaban como escudo y para proseguir el ruleteo que terminó con un atraco a una panadería en la urbanización Nueva Venezuela, también de la misma localidad.

A partir de allí se activó la persecución policial que terminó después de las 5:00 de la tarde con la captura de dos delincuentes y por supuesto mi liberación en un barrio llamado: San Benito, adyacente a El Danto en medio de una balacera. Un tercero; el líder, logró escapar. Los detenidos eran menores de edad, y quedaron bajo las órdenes de la Fiscalía 38 de Cabimas y asignándoles como sitio de reclusión el retén de menores de Sabaneta, en Maracaibo.

Ese largo y complicado día terminó para mí cerca de las 11:00 de la noche, cuando concluí mi declaración en el comando del Instituto de Policía Municipal de Lagunillas (IMPOL), adonde fui trasladado de manera gentil por los funcionarios.

Mi amigo José Rodulfo de Gente del Petróleo y también taxista me llevó hasta mi casa, y como caso curioso había sobrevivido seis meses atrás a una incursión del hampa, quedándole sobre su cuello una cicatriz de cien puntos de sutura.

Allí aguardaba mi mujer junto a mis cuatro hijos quienes me recibieron como un héroe luego de conocer las dificultades que tuve que pasar. Pero en realidad los únicos héroes de aquel trajinado día fueron dos jóvenes oficiales de IMPOL, Elio Duno y José López, quienes haciendo honor al deber institucional arriesgaron su vida para salvarme junto a la infinita la misericordia de Dios, que me permitió alcanzar otro día más de vida.

Después de transcurrir ocho años de aquel evento aún me sigo preguntando quién era aquel oportuno redentor. Al cabo de trece días y después de cumplirse las rigurosas revisiones la Fiscalía 38 ordenó la liberación de mi carro Hyundai Accent, decidí dar unas vueltas por el sitio en el que pude ser ejecutado en procura del misterioso redentor.

Si aquel motorizado fuera de este mundo podría dar con él en este pueblo pequeño donde casi todos se conocen. Pero mi esfuerzo fue vano. Lo hice durante varios días sin ningún resultado. Y ahora cada vez que veo circular una moto como aquella que irrumpió del monte en una tarde de 2008, no pierdo la esperanza, pienso que de nuevo, voy a experimentar la maravillosa presencia de Dios.