Marcelo MorÃ¡n: Recuerdos de El MojÃ¡n

La primera vez que visitÃ© San Rafael de El MojÃ¡n fue en1969. Iba con mis hermanos a una excursiÃ³n a la pintoresca Isla de Toas.

Mi padre era un hombre consagrado al trabajo. No le gustaba salir de viaje, menos en semana santa. Un dÃ­a se levantÃ³ con la convicciÃ³n de hacer una visita a esta comunidad ubicada en pleno delta del lago de Maracaibo. No sÃ© si fue iluminado en aquel momento por un sueÃ±o mÃ¡gico, pero lo hizo: â€œNos vamos a casa de mamÃ¡ en Isla de Toasâ€, dijo en un tono de jÃºbilo que no le conocimos antes.

Esa sentencia me tomÃ³ por sorpresa; al principio no lo quise creer, porque tenÃ­a la convicciÃ³n de que Ã©l habÃ­a llegado al mundo como AdÃ¡n. JamÃ¡s nos hablÃ³ de sus progenitores. Pero nunca fue tarde cuando llegÃ³ la dicha de emprender un viaje como ese, y disfrutamos hasta mÃ¡s no poder hace mÃ¡s de cuarenta aÃ±os.

Para llegar a ese inesperado destino tenÃ­amos que pasar primero por San Rafael de El MojÃ¡n, capital del municipio Mara del estado Zulia de donde se toman las lanchas para llegar a cualquiera de las islas que se encuentran casi en el Golfo de Venezuela y donde mi padre era todo un baquiano.

Dos aÃ±os mÃ¡s tarde en septiembre de1971, comencÃ© a ir con frecuencia, pues habÃ­a iniciado la secundaria en el Liceo Hugo Montiel Moreno que culminÃ© en julio de 1976. A lo largo de ese tiempo conocÃ­ mucha gente, entre ellos a don Pedro Palmar el mejor decimista del mundo. Un hombre que fue capaz de resumir una parte de su vida a travÃ©s de una hermosa dÃ©cima de cuatro estrofas, titulada: â€œConstancia de un pescadorâ€ que ha sido grabada por renombrados artistas nacionales y cantada como himno en todos los espacios insulares del Zulia.

Don Pedro era un hombre de una abundante cabellera blanca, que le daba un aire de profeta bÃ­blico, pero sin barba. AsÃ­ lo apreciÃ© un dÃ­a cuando tuve la dicha de visitarlo por primera vez en su quincalla ubicada en la calle principal de El MojÃ¡n y diagonal a la Plaza El Marino, a orillas del lago. En las cuatros paredes de su negocio don Pedro habÃ­a plasmado en un fondo de pergamino la letra de â€œConstancia de un pescadorâ€ una suerte de mural para que todo el que pasara pudiera leerla y tararearla. Me contÃ³ que habÃ­a conocido a mi padre desde niÃ±o: ambos jugaron trompos y metras en las playas de El Carrizal en Isla de Toas, luego el destino los uniÃ³ como policÃ­as del estado en 1948.

Cada vez que lo visitaba permanecÃ­a sentado, impasible, llevado por el teclear de su mÃ¡quina de escribir portÃ¡til, que se volvÃ­a una suerte de invocaciÃ³n a las musas que no tardaban en bajarle las rimas consonantes para estructurar sus versos octosÃ­labos con las que rendÃ­a tributo a su tierra y a sus fraternos pescadores. En unos de esos encuentros me obsequiÃ³ una, pero a lo largo del tiempo la extraviÃ©, constituyendo un tesoro invalorable, ahora que acaba de fallecer el 18 de junio de 2015 a los 91 aÃ±os. Don Pedro dejÃ³ un legado muy grande: elevÃ³ la dÃ©cima a la majestad mÃ¡s alta de la poesÃ­a popular durante setenta aÃ±os y dejÃ³ tras Ã©l una legiÃ³n de extraordinarios decimistas.

Don Pedro era un hombre muy culto: convertÃ­a cualquier conversaciÃ³n en una cÃ¡tedra que me hacÃ­a transitar como â€“Ã©l sÃ³lo sabÃ­a hacerlo- por los rincones mÃ¡s intrincados de la historiografÃ­a zuliana.

De su boca oÃ­ por primera vez el nombre del gran guerrero Nigale, cuyas hazaÃ±as describÃ­a como si la estuviera recitando de un libro de crÃ³nicas. Antes creÃ­ que el cacique Maala o Maalakaiwou epÃ³nimo de este municipio y de la capital zuliana, era el Ãºnico hÃ©roe indÃ­gena de nuestra regiÃ³n a pesar de que la historia haya negado su existencia. Como cosa extraÃ±a su nombre logrÃ³ imponerse a sangre y fuego a tres fundaciones: primero a la del alemÃ¡n Alfinger, y dos de los espaÃ±oles Alonso Pacheco y Pedro Maldonado; manteniÃ©ndose invariable hasta nuestros dÃ­as. Sus proezas narradas en dÃ©cimas, gaitas y otros gÃ©neros folclÃ³ricos si llegaran a compilarse en publicaciones pudieran llenar no sÃ© cuantas bibliotecas del Zulia y Venezuela, aunada a monumentos y plazas que han dedicado en su memoria. Si cuenta hoy con este reconocimiento, Â¿cÃ³mo serÃ­a si la historia hubiera certificado su existencia?

Treinta aÃ±os mÃ¡s tarde cayÃ³ en mis manos la Ãºltima ediciÃ³n del libro â€œEl Cacique Nigale y la ocupaciÃ³n europea de Maracaiboâ€, que permitiÃ³ documentarme un poco mÃ¡s acerca de este precursor aborigen que mi compaÃ±ero de bachillerato Yldelfonso Finol, rescatara en esa interesante obra; planteada en un ensayo novelado que rompe con la rigidez de los aburridos textos de historia para darle a la zulianidad, otro hÃ©roe, que vivÃ­a preso en los escombros del olvido.

Otra de las cosas que no entendÃ­ de mis vivencias por El MojÃ¡n fue la destrucciÃ³n de la vieja plaza BolÃ­var en 1975. Era una plaza colonial, hermosa, de encumbrados pinos que competÃ­an en altura con la torre de la iglesia en honor a San Rafael ArcÃ¡ngel. Aquellos Ã¡rboles habÃ­an tardado medio siglo para alcanzar la frondosidad que exhibieron en un ambiente salitroso donde sÃ³lo se enseÃ±orean el sol manglares, y cocoteros.

Aquella misteriosa resoluciÃ³n de acabar con la vieja plaza vino del ayuntamiento marense para plantar en su lugar, â€“dos aÃ±os despuÃ©sâ€“ una plaza de concreto, desierta, porque hubo que esperar casi dos lustros para que las plantas que la iban a ornamentar al fin pudieran florecier.

Lo Ãºnico que valiÃ³ la pena de aquella insÃ³lita transformaciÃ³n fue un nuevo monumento al Libertador que no tuvo en la mayorÃ­a de la poblaciÃ³n el beneplÃ¡cito esperado, pues con ella se desatÃ³ la controversia mÃ¡s larga en la historia del municipio y pese a transcurrir hoy treinta y cinco aÃ±os de su inauguraciÃ³n, aÃºn se mantiene. La comunidad estaba acostumbrada a la imagen de un BolÃ­var pedestre: envuelto en un manto, al buen estilo de los cÃ©sares, y montado sobre un caballo encabritado como aparece en la mayorÃ­a de las plazas de Venezuela y el mundo.

En cambio esta representaciÃ³n tallada en bronce por el escultor zuliano JosÃ© Nicanor Fajardo rompe con el esquema de semidiÃ³s, tan arraigado en la conciencia nacional para mostrarnos la cabeza de un BolÃ­var humano; reflexivo, cuyo volumen supera el metro de altura y se haya sembrado como eterno mohais, en las entraÃ±as de la tierra de Mara y Nigale.

