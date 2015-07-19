Marcelo MorÃ¡n: Recuerdos de El MojÃ¡n

Marcelo MorÃ¡n: Recuerdos de El MojÃ¡n

Por biendateao -
2083
549
COMPARTIR

 

La primera vez que visitÃ© San Rafael de El MojÃ¡n fue en1969. Iba con mis hermanos a una excursiÃ³n a la pintoresca Isla de Toas.
Mi padre era un hombre consagrado al trabajo. No le gustaba salir de viaje, menos en semana santa. Un dÃ­a se levantÃ³ con la convicciÃ³n de hacer una visita a esta comunidad ubicada en pleno delta del lago de Maracaibo. No sÃ© si fue iluminado en aquel momento por un sueÃ±o mÃ¡gico, pero lo hizo: â€œNos vamos a casa de mamÃ¡ en Isla de Toasâ€, dijo en un tono de jÃºbilo que no le conocimos antes.
Esa sentencia me tomÃ³ por sorpresa; al principio no lo quise creer, porque tenÃ­a la convicciÃ³n de que Ã©l habÃ­a llegado al mundo como AdÃ¡n. JamÃ¡s nos hablÃ³ de sus progenitores. Pero nunca fue tarde cuando llegÃ³ la dicha de emprender un viaje como ese, y disfrutamos hasta mÃ¡s no poder hace mÃ¡s de cuarenta aÃ±os.
Para llegar a ese inesperado destino tenÃ­amos que pasar primero por San Rafael de El MojÃ¡n, capital del municipio Mara del estado Zulia de donde se toman las lanchas para llegar a cualquiera de las islas que se encuentran casi en el Golfo de Venezuela y donde mi padre era todo un baquiano.
Dos aÃ±os mÃ¡s tarde en septiembre de1971, comencÃ© a ir con frecuencia, pues habÃ­a iniciado la secundaria en el Liceo Hugo Montiel Moreno que culminÃ© en julio de 1976. A lo largo de ese tiempo conocÃ­ mucha gente, entre ellos a don Pedro Palmar el mejor decimista del mundo. Un hombre que fue capaz de resumir una parte de su vida a travÃ©s de una hermosa dÃ©cima de cuatro estrofas, titulada: â€œConstancia de un pescadorâ€ que ha sido grabada por renombrados artistas nacionales y cantada como himno en todos los espacios insulares del Zulia.

Don Pedro era un hombre de una abundante cabellera blanca, que le daba un aire de profeta bÃ­blico, pero sin barba. AsÃ­ lo apreciÃ© un dÃ­a cuando tuve la dicha de visitarlo por primera vez en su quincalla ubicada en la calle principal de El MojÃ¡n y diagonal a la Plaza El Marino, a orillas del lago. En las cuatros paredes de su negocio don Pedro habÃ­a plasmado en un fondo de pergamino la letra de â€œConstancia de un pescadorâ€ una suerte de mural para que todo el que pasara pudiera leerla y tararearla. Me contÃ³ que habÃ­a conocido a mi padre desde niÃ±o: ambos jugaron trompos y metras en las playas de El Carrizal en Isla de Toas, luego el destino los uniÃ³ como policÃ­as del estado en 1948.
Cada vez que lo visitaba permanecÃ­a sentado, impasible, llevado por el teclear de su mÃ¡quina de escribir portÃ¡til, que se volvÃ­a una suerte de invocaciÃ³n a las musas que no tardaban en bajarle las rimas consonantes para estructurar sus versos octosÃ­labos con las que rendÃ­a tributo a su tierra y a sus fraternos pescadores. En unos de esos encuentros me obsequiÃ³ una, pero a lo largo del tiempo la extraviÃ©, constituyendo un tesoro invalorable, ahora que acaba de fallecer el 18 de junio de 2015 a los 91 aÃ±os. Don Pedro dejÃ³ un legado muy grande: elevÃ³ la dÃ©cima a la majestad mÃ¡s alta de la poesÃ­a popular durante setenta aÃ±os y dejÃ³ tras Ã©l una legiÃ³n de extraordinarios decimistas.

Don Pedro era un hombre muy culto: convertÃ­a cualquier conversaciÃ³n en una cÃ¡tedra que me hacÃ­a transitar como â€“Ã©l sÃ³lo sabÃ­a hacerlo- por los rincones mÃ¡s intrincados de la historiografÃ­a zuliana.
De su boca oÃ­ por primera vez el nombre del gran guerrero Nigale, cuyas hazaÃ±as describÃ­a como si la estuviera recitando de un libro de crÃ³nicas. Antes creÃ­ que el cacique Maala o Maalakaiwou epÃ³nimo de este municipio y de la capital zuliana, era el Ãºnico hÃ©roe indÃ­gena de nuestra regiÃ³n a pesar de que la historia haya negado su existencia. Como cosa extraÃ±a su nombre logrÃ³ imponerse a sangre y fuego a tres fundaciones: primero a la del alemÃ¡n Alfinger, y dos de los espaÃ±oles Alonso Pacheco y Pedro Maldonado; manteniÃ©ndose invariable hasta nuestros dÃ­as. Sus proezas narradas en dÃ©cimas, gaitas y otros gÃ©neros folclÃ³ricos si llegaran a compilarse en publicaciones pudieran llenar no sÃ© cuantas bibliotecas del Zulia y Venezuela, aunada a monumentos y plazas que han dedicado en su memoria. Si cuenta hoy con este reconocimiento, Â¿cÃ³mo serÃ­a si la historia hubiera certificado su existencia?
Treinta aÃ±os mÃ¡s tarde cayÃ³ en mis manos la Ãºltima ediciÃ³n del libro â€œEl Cacique Nigale y la ocupaciÃ³n europea de Maracaiboâ€, que permitiÃ³ documentarme un poco mÃ¡s acerca de este precursor aborigen que mi compaÃ±ero de bachillerato Yldelfonso Finol, rescatara en esa interesante obra; planteada en un ensayo novelado que rompe con la rigidez de los aburridos textos de historia para darle a la zulianidad, otro hÃ©roe, que vivÃ­a preso en los escombros del olvido.

Otra de las cosas que no entendÃ­ de mis vivencias por El MojÃ¡n fue la destrucciÃ³n de la vieja plaza BolÃ­var en 1975. Era una plaza colonial, hermosa, de encumbrados pinos que competÃ­an en altura con la torre de la iglesia en honor a San Rafael ArcÃ¡ngel. Aquellos Ã¡rboles habÃ­an tardado medio siglo para alcanzar la frondosidad que exhibieron en un ambiente salitroso donde sÃ³lo se enseÃ±orean el sol manglares, y cocoteros.
Aquella misteriosa resoluciÃ³n de acabar con la vieja plaza vino del ayuntamiento marense para plantar en su lugar, â€“dos aÃ±os despuÃ©sâ€“ una plaza de concreto, desierta, porque hubo que esperar casi dos lustros para que las plantas que la iban a ornamentar al fin pudieran florecier.

Lo Ãºnico que valiÃ³ la pena de aquella insÃ³lita transformaciÃ³n fue un nuevo monumento al Libertador que no tuvo en la mayorÃ­a de la poblaciÃ³n el beneplÃ¡cito esperado, pues con ella se desatÃ³ la controversia mÃ¡s larga en la historia del municipio y pese a transcurrir hoy treinta y cinco aÃ±os de su inauguraciÃ³n, aÃºn se mantiene. La comunidad estaba acostumbrada a la imagen de un BolÃ­var pedestre: envuelto en un manto, al buen estilo de los cÃ©sares, y montado sobre un caballo encabritado como aparece en la mayorÃ­a de las plazas de Venezuela y el mundo.
En cambio esta representaciÃ³n tallada en bronce por el escultor zuliano JosÃ© Nicanor Fajardo rompe con el esquema de semidiÃ³s, tan arraigado en la conciencia nacional para mostrarnos la cabeza de un BolÃ­var humano; reflexivo, cuyo volumen supera el metro de altura y se haya sembrado como eterno mohais, en las entraÃ±as de la tierra de Mara y Nigale.

@marcelomoran57

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

549 COMENTARIOS

  15. Usually I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice article.

  37. Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break. I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, amazing blog!|

  38. I cling on to listening to the news broadcast lecture about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?

  44. Wow! This blog looks closely in the vein of my older one! It as by a absolutely different topic but it has appealing a great deal the similar blueprint and propose. Outstanding array of colors!

  46. you’re actually a excellent webmaster. The web site loading speed is amazing. It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a great activity on this matter!

  55. We would like to thank you once again for the lovely ideas you gave Janet when preparing her own post-graduate research plus, most importantly, for providing all of the ideas in a single blog post. In case we had been aware of your site a year ago, i’d have been rescued from the pointless measures we were participating in. Thanks to you.

  60. Hello everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this website, and paragraph is in fact fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting such articles.|

  62. Great blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get comments from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Thanks a lot!|

  64. Off-Grid

    […]we prefer to honor lots of other world-wide-web websites around the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  71. Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very useful info particularly the last part :) I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.|

  77. Greetings, I do think your site could be having browser compatibility issues. Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Aside from that, great site!|

  79. wood phone case

    […]we prefer to honor numerous other internet websites on the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  81. gossip Lanka

    […]very couple of internet sites that take place to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]

  87. Outstanding post however , I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Thanks!|

  91. Usually I don at learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice post.

  94. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon every day. It will always be exciting to read articles from other writers and practice something from other websites.

  99. Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site. Thanks =)

  101. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. cheers|

  109. iаЂа?Splendid post writing. I concur. Visit my blog for a free trial now! Enjoy secret enlargement tips. Get big and rich. Did I mention free trial? Visit now.

  116. I simply could not depart your web site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info an individual supply in your visitors? Is gonna be again continuously in order to inspect new posts

  123. This is a really good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!

  129. más consejos

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did 1 learn about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]

  131. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  146. cats

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless definitely worth taking a search, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got far more problerms too […]

  152. you are really a good webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a excellent job on this topic!

  153. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  161. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  162. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?|

  167. IT Services

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nonetheless really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]

  189. It as not that I want to copy your internet site, but I really like the layout. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it tailor made?

  199. Websites we recommend Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!

  209. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be exciting to read through content from other authors and use a little something from other web sites. |

  225. Pretty component of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing for your feeds or even I fulfillment you get entry to constantly quickly.|

  253. Hi There! We are looking for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  257. Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks

  268. How to cleanse your body

    […]we prefer to honor quite a few other internet internet sites around the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  270. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  279. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.|

  281. Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  288. I think other web site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and magnificent user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  295. Spot on with this write-up, I really believe that this web site needs much more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the advice!|

  305. Hello, I do think your site could possibly be having web browser compatibility issues. When I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Besides that, great site!|

  333. This blog is really entertaining as well as amusing. I have found many helpful tips out of this blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a bunch!

  339. Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.

  351. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  353. Cool blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your theme. Thanks a lot|

  359. Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  383. Usually I don at read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, very great post.

  389. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  405. kala jadoo

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nonetheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]

  420. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this. Also, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Chrome. Exceptional Blog!|

  421. weather

    […]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be in fact really worth a go by, so have a look[…]

  426. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at show up. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say great blog!

  427. Glass Dildo

    […]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be truly really worth a go through, so possess a look[…]

  430. A person necessarily assist to make critically articles I would state. That is the very first time I frequented your web page and to this point? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular put up incredible. Wonderful activity!|

  432. Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks

  454. good ways to make money

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 discover about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]

  462. You ave made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  471. able barrie movers

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nonetheless seriously worth taking a search, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]

  475. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. thanks|

  480. Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.|

  490. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  491. You have made some decent points there. I checked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  494. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  512. Wonderful items from you, man. I’ve remember your stuff previous to and you are simply extremely fantastic. I actually like what you have received right here, really like what you are stating and the way in which in which you say it. You’re making it entertaining and you still care for to stay it wise. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a terrific website.|

  524. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually understand what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally visit my website =). We may have a hyperlink alternate agreement among us|

  526. Howdy! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Fantastic blog and outstanding design.|

  530. Paid phone search services usually go with access to unlimited lookups, discounted background and cell phone reports, and an advanced People Search. You can use the peop search application to find old classmates, long lost relatives, or former co-workers.

  536. diet pills

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]

  538. SEO services in lahore

    […]we prefer to honor many other world wide web web pages around the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  542. Thanks , I have just been looking for information about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve found out till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the supply?|

  543. Great blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any ideas? Cheers!|

  545. Hola! I’ve been following your blog for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Humble Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the excellent work!|

  546. I am not positive where you’re getting your info, however good topic. I needs to spend a while learning more or figuring out more. Thanks for excellent information I was on the lookout for this information for my mission.|

  547. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO