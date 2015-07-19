Marcelo MorÃ¡n: Recuerdos de El MojÃ¡n

La primera vez que visitÃ© San Rafael de El MojÃ¡n fue en1969. Iba con mis hermanos a una excursiÃ³n a la pintoresca Isla de Toas.
Mi padre era un hombre consagrado al trabajo. No le gustaba salir de viaje, menos en semana santa. Un dÃa se levantÃ³ con la convicciÃ³n de hacer una visita a esta comunidad ubicada en pleno delta del lago de Maracaibo. No sÃ© si fue iluminado en aquel momento por un sueÃ±o mÃ¡gico, pero lo hizo: â€œNos vamos a casa de mamÃ¡ en Isla de Toasâ€, dijo en un tono de jÃºbilo que no le conocimos antes.
Esa sentencia me tomÃ³ por sorpresa; al principio no lo quise creer, porque tenÃa la convicciÃ³n de que Ã©l habÃa llegado al mundo como AdÃ¡n. JamÃ¡s nos hablÃ³ de sus progenitores. Pero nunca fue tarde cuando llegÃ³ la dicha de emprender un viaje como ese, y disfrutamos hasta mÃ¡s no poder hace mÃ¡s de cuarenta aÃ±os.
Para llegar a ese inesperado destino tenÃamos que pasar primero por San Rafael de El MojÃ¡n, capital del municipio Mara del estado Zulia de donde se toman las lanchas para llegar a cualquiera de las islas que se encuentran casi en el Golfo de Venezuela y donde mi padre era todo un baquiano.
Dos aÃ±os mÃ¡s tarde en septiembre de1971, comencÃ© a ir con frecuencia, pues habÃa iniciado la secundaria en el Liceo Hugo Montiel Moreno que culminÃ© en julio de 1976. A lo largo de ese tiempo conocÃ mucha gente, entre ellos a don Pedro Palmar el mejor decimista del mundo. Un hombre que fue capaz de resumir una parte de su vida a travÃ©s de una hermosa dÃ©cima de cuatro estrofas, titulada: â€œConstancia de un pescadorâ€ que ha sido grabada por renombrados artistas nacionales y cantada como himno en todos los espacios insulares del Zulia.
Don Pedro era un hombre de una abundante cabellera blanca, que le daba un aire de profeta bÃblico, pero sin barba. AsÃ lo apreciÃ© un dÃa cuando tuve la dicha de visitarlo por primera vez en su quincalla ubicada en la calle principal de El MojÃ¡n y diagonal a la Plaza El Marino, a orillas del lago. En las cuatros paredes de su negocio don Pedro habÃa plasmado en un fondo de pergamino la letra de â€œConstancia de un pescadorâ€ una suerte de mural para que todo el que pasara pudiera leerla y tararearla. Me contÃ³ que habÃa conocido a mi padre desde niÃ±o: ambos jugaron trompos y metras en las playas de El Carrizal en Isla de Toas, luego el destino los uniÃ³ como policÃas del estado en 1948.
Cada vez que lo visitaba permanecÃa sentado, impasible, llevado por el teclear de su mÃ¡quina de escribir portÃ¡til, que se volvÃa una suerte de invocaciÃ³n a las musas que no tardaban en bajarle las rimas consonantes para estructurar sus versos octosÃlabos con las que rendÃa tributo a su tierra y a sus fraternos pescadores. En unos de esos encuentros me obsequiÃ³ una, pero a lo largo del tiempo la extraviÃ©, constituyendo un tesoro invalorable, ahora que acaba de fallecer el 18 de junio de 2015 a los 91 aÃ±os. Don Pedro dejÃ³ un legado muy grande: elevÃ³ la dÃ©cima a la majestad mÃ¡s alta de la poesÃa popular durante setenta aÃ±os y dejÃ³ tras Ã©l una legiÃ³n de extraordinarios decimistas.
Don Pedro era un hombre muy culto: convertÃa cualquier conversaciÃ³n en una cÃ¡tedra que me hacÃa transitar como â€“Ã©l sÃ³lo sabÃa hacerlo- por los rincones mÃ¡s intrincados de la historiografÃa zuliana.
De su boca oÃ por primera vez el nombre del gran guerrero Nigale, cuyas hazaÃ±as describÃa como si la estuviera recitando de un libro de crÃ³nicas. Antes creÃ que el cacique Maala o Maalakaiwou epÃ³nimo de este municipio y de la capital zuliana, era el Ãºnico hÃ©roe indÃgena de nuestra regiÃ³n a pesar de que la historia haya negado su existencia. Como cosa extraÃ±a su nombre logrÃ³ imponerse a sangre y fuego a tres fundaciones: primero a la del alemÃ¡n Alfinger, y dos de los espaÃ±oles Alonso Pacheco y Pedro Maldonado; manteniÃ©ndose invariable hasta nuestros dÃas. Sus proezas narradas en dÃ©cimas, gaitas y otros gÃ©neros folclÃ³ricos si llegaran a compilarse en publicaciones pudieran llenar no sÃ© cuantas bibliotecas del Zulia y Venezuela, aunada a monumentos y plazas que han dedicado en su memoria. Si cuenta hoy con este reconocimiento, Â¿cÃ³mo serÃa si la historia hubiera certificado su existencia?
Treinta aÃ±os mÃ¡s tarde cayÃ³ en mis manos la Ãºltima ediciÃ³n del libro â€œEl Cacique Nigale y la ocupaciÃ³n europea de Maracaiboâ€, que permitiÃ³ documentarme un poco mÃ¡s acerca de este precursor aborigen que mi compaÃ±ero de bachillerato Yldelfonso Finol, rescatara en esa interesante obra; planteada en un ensayo novelado que rompe con la rigidez de los aburridos textos de historia para darle a la zulianidad, otro hÃ©roe, que vivÃa preso en los escombros del olvido.
Otra de las cosas que no entendÃ de mis vivencias por El MojÃ¡n fue la destrucciÃ³n de la vieja plaza BolÃvar en 1975. Era una plaza colonial, hermosa, de encumbrados pinos que competÃan en altura con la torre de la iglesia en honor a San Rafael ArcÃ¡ngel. Aquellos Ã¡rboles habÃan tardado medio siglo para alcanzar la frondosidad que exhibieron en un ambiente salitroso donde sÃ³lo se enseÃ±orean el sol manglares, y cocoteros.
Aquella misteriosa resoluciÃ³n de acabar con la vieja plaza vino del ayuntamiento marense para plantar en su lugar, â€“dos aÃ±os despuÃ©sâ€“ una plaza de concreto, desierta, porque hubo que esperar casi dos lustros para que las plantas que la iban a ornamentar al fin pudieran florecier.
Lo Ãºnico que valiÃ³ la pena de aquella insÃ³lita transformaciÃ³n fue un nuevo monumento al Libertador que no tuvo en la mayorÃa de la poblaciÃ³n el beneplÃ¡cito esperado, pues con ella se desatÃ³ la controversia mÃ¡s larga en la historia del municipio y pese a transcurrir hoy treinta y cinco aÃ±os de su inauguraciÃ³n, aÃºn se mantiene. La comunidad estaba acostumbrada a la imagen de un BolÃvar pedestre: envuelto en un manto, al buen estilo de los cÃ©sares, y montado sobre un caballo encabritado como aparece en la mayorÃa de las plazas de Venezuela y el mundo.
En cambio esta representaciÃ³n tallada en bronce por el escultor zuliano JosÃ© Nicanor Fajardo rompe con el esquema de semidiÃ³s, tan arraigado en la conciencia nacional para mostrarnos la cabeza de un BolÃvar humano; reflexivo, cuyo volumen supera el metro de altura y se haya sembrado como eterno mohais, en las entraÃ±as de la tierra de Mara y Nigale.
@marcelomoran57
