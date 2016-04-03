Marcelo Morán: Pintando con Jhony Rincón

Ese día lo encontré montado sobre un andamio repleto de potes multicolores a diez metros de altura. Desde allí gritó:
–¡Nos vemos a las cinco, para echarnos unas frías!
En seguida busca acomodo en la compleja armazón de hierro y comienza la faena.
Examina las cerdas de su pincel (del tamaño de una jabalina) antes de lanzar el primer brochazo sobre la pared, en la que se halla cautiva el mural, “La Lagunillas que se salvó del fuego”, del pintor boliviano Fredy Escobar. Antes, había hecho una evocación de los recursos aprendidos – en el campo de la plástica- para no soslayar ni un detalle de la enorme composición pictórica que se apresta a restaurar y que perdiera su colorido en un cuarto de siglo.
Cuando Jhony tuvo la certeza de que todo estaba en orden, levantó el pincel, cual lanza del caballero manchego, y comenzó a dar los primeros trazos que se volvieron en el mejor conjuro para que de la opaca pared (en la que se hallaba postrada la obra) empezara a renacer -y a vivos colores- los anillos circundantes de la plaza Alonso de Ojeda.
Los peatones que pasaban por la avenida Vargas con Bermúdez, aquella mañana del 30 de diciembre de 2014 no fueron indiferentes al portento: celebraron la hazaña con júbilo, mostrando en lo alto el dedo pulgar como señal de aprobación.
Este trabajo iniciado el 27 de diciembre sobre la fachada del edificio donde funciona el Banco Mercantil, culminó el pasado martes 13 de enero de 2015 con el develamiento de una placa a cargo del Dr. Mervin Méndez, Alcalde de Lagunillas, personal de la entidad bancaria y patrocinadora de la obra, así como directivos de la Fundación Cultural Ciudad Ojeda 2000, a quien correspondió la ejecución.
A pesar de que Jhony cinceló a lo largo de su carrera centenas de rostros, esta vez es el tiempo quien pareciera tener la mejor versión de él, pues talló la figura de un hombre taciturno, con sienes blancas, que irradia el prototipo de un sabio, cuyo mayor capricho es trasmitir en cada tertulia, cátedra sobre su pasión: la plástica, cosechada en un largo trajinar por la Galería Julio Árraga de Maracaibo y la escuela Pedro Oporto de Cabimas, donde adoptó como genios tutelares a pintores de la talla de Emerio Darío Lunar y Fredy Escobar.
Jhony no sólo rescató el mural del Maestro boliviano. A comienzo del 2014restauró (a través del programa “Por amor al arte”) cinco bustos de diferentes plazas del municipio Lagunillas; unos, deteriorado por los rigores del tiempo y otros, afectados por el escaso sentido de pertenencia hacia los valores iconográficos de nuestro país, como el busto del prócer Rafael Urdaneta: decapitado de manera insólita por desconocidos en la urbanización Tamare del mismo municipio.
Esta iniciativa pretende darle a través del arte urbano una perspectiva diferente a la ciudad y hacer de ella una referencia en materia artística.
Como caso ejemplarizante tenemos la obra referida y la escultura “Perspectiva “de Jhony Rincón, que enlazan el pasado con el presente, y al mismo tiempo se convierten en una suerte de guía para interpretar la historia de Lagunillas, sin necesidad de recurrir a la prosa conductora.
