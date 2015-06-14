Marcelo MorÃ¡n: Noche de luz eterna

Marcelo MorÃ¡n: Noche de luz eterna

Por biendateao -
2589
676
COMPARTIR

 

El guÃ­a dictÃ³ con el rigor de un tendero la lista del material que nos llevarÃ­amos.
Al principio dudÃ© del verdadero destino y por momentos creÃ­ que me llevarÃ­a a una sesiÃ³n espiritual en un apartado rincÃ³n del Sur del Lago. Los suministros constaban de: una caja de tabaco, dos velones, un litro de ron, un kilo de maÃ­z y otras menudencias.
â€“Vos veis si lo comprÃ¡is â€“dijo, el marino llamado Rafael Urdaneta.
Por accidente lleguÃ© a Bobures en febrero de 2001. El carro que me transportaba de Maracaibo a Santa BÃ¡rbara del Zulia presentÃ³ un desperfecto justo al pasar por este pintoresco pueblo del municipio Sucre del estado Zulia, que solo conocÃ­a a travÃ©s de la gaita cantada por Bernardo Bracho con el Barrio Obrero de Cabimas. Bobures, tierra del santo bendito/Donde todos los negritos/Son buenos y sinceros/Porque tienen negro el cuero/ Lo mismo que San Benito.
El conductor llamado Nelson, era un sexagenario de buen carÃ¡cter y amante del tango. HabÃ­a llegado al Zulia en 1950 procedente de Trujillo. AdemÃ¡s de cantarnos a capela â€œCambalacheâ€ dio una cÃ¡tedra desde Gardel hasta Hugo del Carril. Aseguraba que en Cabimas se encontraban los mejores intÃ©rpretes del tango en Venezuela, cuando de repente, se vio en la necesidad de parar el vehÃ­culo por recalentamiento. Nelson era un hombre con un sentido de previsiÃ³n elevado, pues llevaba dos garrafas con agua que permitiÃ³ sofocar el vapor ardiente que salÃ­a por el radiador. Ese gesto concediÃ³ al mismo tiempo un halo de tranquilidad a los cinco pasajeros que venÃ­amos ansiosos por llegar a destino. AsÃ­, en forma aparatosa logramos arribar al centro de Bobures cerca de las 4:00 de la tarde.
Ante ese imponderable de camino no sentÃ­ molestia alguna, al contrario quedÃ© fascinado con el paisaje lacustre que se presentaba a sus anchas bajo un cielo infinito y plomizo. Por instantes creÃ­ hallarme en El MojÃ¡n o San Carlos. Mi tÃ­o Anguito decÃ­a que el paisaje era igual en todas las costas del lago, y asÃ­ lo apreciÃ©. Mientras Nelson resolvÃ­a la averÃ­a del radiador fui a caminar a travÃ©s de una pasarela que se internaba mÃ¡s de cien metros sobre el agua. De allÃ­ no solo tuve una panorÃ¡mica del lago, captÃ© otros atractivos como El mercado de pescadores y las casas de evocaciÃ³n colonial que bordean la ensenada.
Al final de la pasarela observÃ© a un hombre que trataba de introducirse en un bote, que oscilaba amarrado en un extremo del pequeÃ±o muelle de concreto. TenÃ­a como setenta aÃ±os. HabÃ­a colocado un recipiente de gasolina de considerable capacidad a un lado del motor para llevarlo como reserva. Antes, habÃ­a equipado la mÃ¡quina con una cantidad similar. ColocÃ³ el envase vacÃ­o en otro compartimiento de la nave, que tenÃ­a forma aerodinÃ¡mica y fuselaje de aluminio.
â€“Buenas tardes, amigo Â¿CÃ³mo hago para ir a Congo Mirador? â€“ fue el saludo que se me ocurriÃ³.
â€“Eso queda un poco lejos de aquÃ­. Si querÃ©is te llevo. Â¿QuiÃ©n dijo miedo?
Por lo que veo sois muy sortario, porque soy el Ãºnico que sale.
â€“Usted me dirÃ¡ lo que debo hacer, cuÃ¡nto me va cobrar por el viajeâ€¦
â€“No te preocupÃ©is. Eso lo arreglamos ahorita. Vamos a comprar unas cosas y nos vamos. Â¿HabÃ©is viajado en lancha?
â€“Â¡Claro! Soy de Mara y mi padre era de Isla de Toas.
â€“Me gustÃ³ eso. Vos sois muy sortario, muchacho. Me llamo Rafael Urdaneta â€“dijo extendiendo su mano.
El marino era muy gentil. Era pequeÃ±o de estatura y su tez curtida por la insolaciÃ³n le daba un aspecto de camarÃ³n.
Compramos las provisiones y a las cinco de la tarde despegamos del muelle de Bobures como impulsados por la fuerza de un hidroaviÃ³n. Rafael Urdaneta imprimiÃ³ la mÃ¡xima velocidad al motor de la rÃ¡pida â€œAlejandraâ€ rumbo a Congo Mirador. A partir de allÃ­ solo vi un paisaje monÃ³tono. Era igual si nos desplazÃ¡bamos por el cielo o por el lago, porque el espacio visible era gris. En minutos el muelle de Bobures desapareciÃ³ del horizonte. TambiÃ©n habÃ­a desaparecido de mi mente la averÃ­a del carro que me trajo a esta inesperada aventura por las aguas del Sur del Lago de Maracaibo. MÃ¡s al norte, se encuentra Gibraltar, uno de los puertos mÃ¡s importantes de SuramÃ©rica en los tiempos de la Colonia. Fue saqueado en varias ocasiones por el pirata Henry Morgan, el Terrible. Al este, se halla El Batey, pueblo muy conocido por la producciÃ³n de azÃºcar y por ser cuna de Teodoro Petkoff, uno de los intelectuales mÃ¡s notables de Venezuela en la segunda mitad del siglo XX.
A medida que nos acercÃ¡bamos al suroeste del lago las aguas se volvÃ­an turbias, pues en ese punto confluyen los deltas de muchos rÃ­os y pareciera la entrada a otra extensiÃ³n del Coquivacoa.
A las seis de la tarde vi asomar entre manglares el rosario de palafitos que conforma la comunidad de Congo Mirador, donde mora mÃ¡s de doscientas familias. Los palafitos estÃ¡n concentrados en una laguna cenagosa y distribuidos en forma simÃ©trica a lo largo de varios canales. En uno de ellos sobresale una hermosa iglesia donde se venera la Virgen del Carmen. Tiene una torre de quince metros de altura y estÃ¡ construida en madera.
Al lado se encuentra una placita con faroles en sus Ã¡ngulos y desde el centro destaca el busto pÃ¡lido del Libertador, mirando profundo al infinito paisaje de agua y cielo. Creo que Ã©sa plaza palafÃ­tica, es Ãºnica en su estilo en Venezuela y quizÃ¡s en el mundo.
El aspecto del cielo en el ocaso, el verdor de los manglares y la vistosidad de las casitas sobre estacas hacÃ­a una composiciÃ³n envidiable para una postal.
Urdaneta desplazÃ³ la chalana por diferentes canales para que yo pudiera palpar los detalles de esa incomparable arquitectura que hace cinco siglos inspirÃ³ el nombre de nuestro paÃ­s.
Urdaneta hizo girar la â€œAlejandraâ€ hacia la derecha para desembocar a un palafito pintado de azul. AmarrÃ³ el bote a la plataforma que sustenta la pasarela y subimos de un tirÃ³n a la vivienda con el propÃ³sito de descansar. A pocos metros se incorporaba otra chalana, tripulada por dos muchachos. Un perro saltÃ³ de ella y con el mismo impulso cayÃ³ sobre otra pasarela que conecta con otras viviendas.
Urdaneta me ofreciÃ³ una silla de mimbre para reposar en el porche de la vivienda y disfrutar un poco mÃ¡s del paisaje circundante. Otro hombre mayor se encargÃ³ de bajar la carga: los recipientes de aceite, gasolina, una maleta y las provisiones que compramos en Bobures.
QuedÃ© dormido quizÃ¡s por media hora. Me despertÃ³ un toc, toc, similar a un martillear en el interior de la casa. El hombre que revisaba el bote y despuÃ©s instalaba un mechurrio sobre la extensiÃ³n metÃ¡lica de proa lo escuchÃ³ tambiÃ©n. Luego de ejecutar varias maniobras para salir de la nave se detuvo con malicia en el umbral de la puerta:
â€“Â¿QuÃ© es Ã©sa tirazÃ³n que se oye ahÃ­ dentro? â€“ preguntÃ³ alarmado.
â€“Nada. Estoy tostando el maÃ­z que se va a llevar el seÃ±or que anda con RamÃ³n
â€“ contesto una mujer sin asomarse.
Al poco rato recibÃ­ de Urdaneta la cena: un plato lleno de patacones con huevos fritos. Esa raciÃ³n acelerÃ³ mÃ¡s mi letargo, producto de ocho horas de viaje, pero una oportuna taza de cafÃ©, bien caliente, lo disipÃ³ luego.
DespuÃ©s de transcurrir media hora saliÃ³ mi guÃ­a con nueva indumentaria: llevaba un chaleco gris, con la gorra del mismo tono; parecÃ­a un reportero de prensa.
â€“. Bueno, doctor, estamos listos â€“ dijo Urdaneta portando un morral negro y dando saltos hacia el bote.
Salimos de Congo Mirador a las ocho de la noche. La penumbra era total. El mechurrio instalado sobre la proa permitÃ­a ver imÃ¡genes difusas que Urdaneta distinguÃ­a como si llevara un aparato de visiÃ³n nocturna. Surcamos infinidades de caÃ±os para desembocar una hora despuÃ©s en el cauce del rÃ­o Catatumbo.
En el trayecto nos cruzamos con una romerÃ­a de chalanas que parecÃ­a una peregrinaciÃ³n iluminada a un lugar sagrado. Ese lugar tan concurrido por los pescadores se llama Punta Chamitas y se encuentra en la CiÃ©nega Juan Manuel, donde se halla la mÃ¡s variadas especies de cangrejas.
Un zumbido de mosquitos nos asaltÃ³ de repente. Llegaban por oleadas como los jejenes perturbadores de El MojÃ¡n. Urdaneta encendiÃ³ de emergencia dos tabacos para contenerlos. Me dio uno para que los aspirara. El efecto del pesado humo logrÃ³ ahuyentarlos de inmediato, pero a mÃ­ me dejÃ³ un mareo terrible que obligÃ³ a acostarme en la plataforma de â€œAlejandraâ€.
Urdaneta asegurÃ³ que tenÃ­a que fumarme cinco para que los mosquitos no volvieran a molestar, al menos por esa noche. En la densa oscuridad perdÃ­ el sentido de orientaciÃ³n a causa de los vahÃ­dos. No sÃ© si nos dirigÃ­amos otra vez al lago o remontÃ¡bamos rÃ­o arriba hacia el oeste. De pronto nos encontramos con una brisa helada que hizo erizar mi piel. En la lancha no encontrÃ© un edredÃ³n con quÃ© cubrirme y fue entonces cuando vuelve entrar en escena mi redentor: Urdaneta destapÃ³ la botella de ron que formaba parte del kit de sobrevivencia y la agitÃ³ en el aire para descargarle un sorbo a los difuntos, luego me sirviÃ³ en una totuma el equivalente a cinco tragos. â€œEste es el mejor cobertor para el frÃ­oâ€, dijo, soltando una carcajada. DespuÃ©s de probar el suyo vino como un iluminado con una buena noticia. â€œÂ¡Bienvenido amigo, al tour del RelÃ¡mpago del Catatumbo!â€. SentÃ­ satisfacciÃ³n al llegar al sitio por la que habÃ­a emprendido ese sorpresivo y fascinante viaje. TranscurriÃ³ media hora para que el relÃ¡mpago empezara a hacer su funciÃ³n y en seguida el panorama pareciÃ³ adquirir el aspecto del mÃ¡s reluciente oro. Era la primera vez que presenciaba, cÃ³mo la noche era desollada cuÃ¡ntas veces fuera posible por la apariciÃ³n de ese portento luminoso. Siempre creÃ­ que esa condiciÃ³n solo podrÃ­a darse en la metÃ¡fora de un poeta, pero era tan grande su manifestaciÃ³n en las alturas que por instantes creÃ­ hallarme en el nÃºcleo de su refulgencia. Unos segundos antes, me sumÃ­a junto a mi guÃ­a en un espacio sin forma, hasta que el fulgor de este fenÃ³meno, Ãºnico en el planeta empezaba a devolver al paisaje cada retazo arrebatado por la penumbra, como la apariciÃ³n de un sol vacilante en lo mÃ¡s alto del cielo.
Tan pronto como el relÃ¡mpago hacÃ­a pausa entre descarga y descarga, salÃ­an de otro punto del rÃ­o infinidades de pequeÃ±os relÃ¡mpagos que apuntaban hacia arriba. Le preguntÃ© a Urdaneta de quÃ© se trataba: â€œSon flashes de cÃ¡maras que tratan de capturar una imagen ramificada del relÃ¡mpagoâ€. Cuando alguien alcanzaba la hazaÃ±a era celebrada con gritos y aplausos. Al principio creÃ­ que yo era el Ãºnico turista interesado en el relÃ¡mpago. Al retornar el chispazo y ubicarse justo sobre nuestra cabezas todo el espacio se iluminaba y fue entonces cuando pude ver a decenas de chalanas repletas de turistas.
Urdaneta sacÃ³ de la mochila negra dos bolsas de cotufas. â€œesto fue tostado con el maÃ­z que compraste en Boburesâ€, dijo.
De modo que terminÃ© comiendo cotufas como si estuviera en un cine. Pero ese escenario era mejor que un cine. Pareciera que estuviÃ©semos en otro mundo donde solo existiera la luz.
En esa larga estancia fluvial escuchÃ© de Urdaneta todo lo que necesitaba saber de este misterioso prodigio de la naturaleza como si lo hubiera conseguido a travÃ©s de un buscador de la web. EscuchÃ© ademÃ¡s, graznidos de aves, aullidos y chapoteos de animales desconocidos que rozaban con el casco de la nave y creaban interrupciones en nuestra plÃ¡tica.
SegÃºn testimonio de investigadores que han estudiado el fenÃ³meno y muchos de ellos transportados por Rafael Urdaneta, el fogonazo se produce por la uniÃ³n de los vientos alisios que vienen del noroeste con la corriente de aire que baja de las montaÃ±as andinas y las emanaciones de gas metano concentrados en ese inmenso cenagal de 250.000 hectÃ¡reas que irriga el rÃ­o Catatumbo.
Cuando se da esa convergencia atmosfÃ©rica se produce el chispazo sin ruido, que llega a durar hasta diez horas por noche a lo largo de 260 dÃ­as al aÃ±o, iluminando el cielo hasta alcanzar entre siete y diez kilÃ³metros de altura. Es tanto el trecho que recorre la descarga de luz en el cielo que puede observarse en varias regiones de Colombia y parte de las Antillas neerlandesas en el mar Caribe. AsÃ­ mismo, los expertos aseguran que el relÃ¡mpago es responsable de producir el diez por ciento del ozono que protege el planeta y tanta alarma ha causado en los Ãºltimos aÃ±os por su deterioro. Sin embargo, Rafael Urdaneta tiene su propia versiÃ³n sobre el origen del relÃ¡mpago:
â€“ AquÃ­ ha venido gente de muchas partes del mundo a estudiarlo. Van y vienen y siempre dicen lo mismo a pesar de traer telescopios, antenas y cuanto parapetos se les ocurre. Hace tiempo tambiÃ©n traje un pasajero guajiro desde El Chivo, un pueblo â€“que estÃ¡ por allÃ¡- por el rio Chama; famoso por la producciÃ³n de plÃ¡tano. Aquel viejo me dijo sin llevar un telescopio encima, que el relÃ¡mpago es el alma de la tierra, no del Sur del Lago sino de todo el planeta. No sÃ© por quÃ©, muchacho, pero terminÃ© creyendo en la idea de aquel viejo, que tenÃ­a algo de mÃ­stico.
Ser tocayo de un prÃ³cer de la patria no siempre es un privilegio; algunas veces trae complicaciones como la experiencia vivida por. mi guÃ­a en 1960, cuando prestÃ³ servicio militar en la ciudad de Barquisimeto: â€œEstÃ¡bamos en formaciÃ³n para darle la bienvenida a un nuevo sargento. Era un moreno macizo como de dos metros. A medida que pasaba revista daba su nombre y tambiÃ©n tenÃ­amos que dar el nuestro, Justo cuando llegÃ³ mi turno el militar se inclinÃ³ ante mÃ­, para darme su mano: â€œmucho gusto sargento SimÃ³n BolÃ­var. En seguida contestÃ©: â€œRafael Urdaneta, para servirleâ€. Ese hombre cambiÃ³ de color, se volviÃ³ morado de la rabia porque creÃ­a que yo le habÃ­a mamado gallo. ParecÃ­a que de sus ojos salÃ­an chorros de candela, y asÃ­, me sacÃ³ de la fila con intenciÃ³n de castigarme. â€œA los graciosos siempre les tengo un buen ejercicioâ€, me decÃ­a en el trayecto, pero en un descuido pude mostrarle mi cÃ©dula de identidad. â€œMaracucho tenÃ­as que ser. Te salvaste de hacer doscientas flexiones de pecho y trescientos saltos de rana por todo el patioâ€, me dijo.
En el pasado El relÃ¡mpago del Catatumbo servÃ­a como faro para orientar embarcaciones â€“ movidas a velasâ€“ que venÃ­an por el Caribe con destino a Maracaibo. Mi tÃ­o el padre Alejandro, quien fue pÃ¡rroco de Encontrados (Sur del Lago) me dijo en una oportunidad que el poeta madrileÃ±o del siglo XVII Lope de Vega dedica en â€œLa Dragonteaâ€ (epopeya que narra las Ãºltimas correrÃ­as del pirata inglÃ©s Francis Drake por el Caribe) un pasaje en que el pirata pretendÃ­a saquear Maracaibo, pero fue descubierto de manera oportuna por la luz del relÃ¡mpago, que puso sobre aviso a la guarniciÃ³n espaÃ±ola acantonada allÃ­ y tras un laborioso operativo logrÃ³ ahuyentarlo a PanamÃ¡.
A las cinco de la maÃ±ana fui despertado por Rafael Urdaneta: â€œestamos en casa de nuevoâ€, dijo.
DespuÃ©s de otro reparador cafÃ© me despedÃ­ de mi guÃ­a Rafael Urdaneta, quien debÃ­a ir a Barranquitas (al norte del lago) para reanudar sus obligaciones en una contratista petrolera.
â€“Por aquÃ­ estamos a la orden, amigo. La prÃ³xima vez te venÃ­s por Puerto Concha, porque de Bobures no hay transporte para acÃ¡. Ayer solo tuviste suerte â€“me dijo Urdaneta tras un apretÃ³n de manos.
Para mÃ­ era mÃ¡s fÃ¡cil seguir viaje en lancha (tres horas) a Puerto Concha y de allÃ­ remontar el rÃ­o Escalante rumbo a Santa BÃ¡rbara del Zulia. Antes de abordar mi nuevo transporte, la chalana â€œZulianitaâ€, pedÃ­ a Urdaneta que me aclarara el misterio de los dos velones. En el viaje hacia el santuario del relÃ¡mpago quedÃ³ aclarado para quÃ© era el ron, el maÃ­z y los tabacos. Urdaneta sonriÃ³: â€œCreÃ­ que no lo ibas a preguntar. Bueno, hay momentos en que la planta generadora de electricidad, falla como ahora, y necesitamos alumbrarnos dentro, porque aquÃ­ afuera no nos hace falta, porque tenemos la luz del relÃ¡mpago. Â¿Me entendeÃ­s?â€. .En la travesÃ­a a Puerto Concha le comentÃ© al capitÃ¡n de la â€œZulianitaâ€ que Rafael Urdaneta era un formidable guÃ­a, un poco misterioso pero muy hospitalario. DespuÃ©s de mi comentario el capitÃ¡n irespondiÃ³:
â€“Ã‰l no es de este pueblo. Viene por temporadas. Algunos piensan que es de Los Puertos de Altagracia porque muchos pescadores lo han visto por allÃ¡. Tampoco se llama Rafael Urdaneta, en Los Puertos lo conocen como HerÃ¡clito Luzardo. A lo mejor ni ese serÃ¡ su nombre â€“concluyÃ³ el marino.
Me pareciÃ³ muy extraÃ±a la postura de mi interlocutor sobre Rafael Urdaneta, no sÃ© quÃ© tan cierta pudiera ser su valoraciÃ³n.
DespuÃ©s de esta fascinante excursiÃ³n, concluyo como mi guÃ­a: la tierra es una de las primeras creaciones de Dios que no solo gira en el universo como objeto inanimado: es mÃ¡s que eso. Tiene alma y esa alma palpitante se encuentra en el Sur del Lago: Ãºnico lugar del planeta donde la luz no da tregua a las tinieblas, apenas se marcha el sol, emerge el relÃ¡mpago para reemplazarlo.

@marcelomoran57

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

676 COMENTARIOS

  2. 33846 225018Normally I dont learn post on blogs, even so I wish to say that this write-up quite pressured me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite wonderful post. 75902

  5. This is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

  12. 776967 745668If you are viewing come up with alter in most of the living, starting point generally L . a . Weight reduction cutting down on calories platform are a wide stair as part of your attaining that most agenda. weight loss 122899

  17. 234380 742481Superb read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was performing a bit research on that. And he truly bought me lunch because I located it for him smile So let me rephrase that. 971224

  23. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  36. 616059 999697A really informationrmative post and lots of actually honest and forthright comments created! This undoubtedly got me thinking a whole lot about this problem so cheers a whole lot for dropping! 133621

  46. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  58. Useful information. Lucky me I found your web site by accident, and I am stunned why this twist of fate did not happened in advance! I bookmarked it.

  75. Google

    Although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they are basically worth a go as a result of, so have a look.

  88. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  113. Thanks for another excellent article. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  121. I simply could not leave your website before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information an individual supply in your guests? Is gonna be back regularly in order to inspect new posts

  130. This very blog is definitely cool additionally informative. I have picked a bunch of useful tips out of this source. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks!

  150. This particular blog is really entertaining and besides informative. I have picked up helluva helpful things out of it. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a lot!

  159. Thank you so much for giving everyone remarkably breathtaking chance to read from this web site. It can be very pleasurable and stuffed with a great time for me personally and my office friends to visit the blog particularly 3 times in a week to study the latest guidance you have got. And of course, we are at all times satisfied for the fantastic thoughts you give. Certain 2 ideas in this posting are clearly the best I’ve had.

  160. Someone essentially lend a hand to make severely articles I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and so far? I surprised with the research you made to create this actual submit amazing. Wonderful job!|

  163. I wanted to follow up and allow you to know how really I treasured discovering your blog today. I’d personally consider it an honor to operate at my business office and be able to utilize tips discussed on your web site and also be a part of visitors’ remarks like this. Should a position of guest writer become offered at your end, i highly recommend you let me know.

  182. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i got here to â€œgo back the wantâ€.I am trying to in finding things to improve my web site!I assume its ok to use some of your concepts!!

  184. P.S. аА аАТаА аЂааА бТТаАабТТ, аА аБТаАааАТаАабТТаА аЂааАабТТаА аБТ, аАааБТ аА аАТаА аЂааАааАТ аА аБТаАааАТаА аБТаА аБТаА аБТаА аЂааАааАТаА аАТаА аБТ аАааАТаА аАТаА аЂааАааАТаАааАТаАабТТаА аЂааА аАТ

  185. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My blog is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would certainly benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Thanks!|

  190. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  192. You need to You need to indulge in a contest for just one of the best blogs online. I am going to recommend this web site!

  201. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  203. Great website. Lots of helpful information here. I’m sending it to some friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your sweat!|

  206. I have to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this website. I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts by you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own, personal blog now ;)|

  207. I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  216. Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.|

  218. That is very fascinating, You are a very professional blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look ahead to searching for more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  222. I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the structure of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?|

  239. Visit this I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  241. This awesome blog is really interesting and informative. I have discovered a lot of interesting stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  248. I simply could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info a person supply on your guests? Is going to be again continuously to investigate cross-check new posts

  275. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  279. Right now it appears like Drupal could be the preferred blogging platform available at this time. (from what I ave read) Is the fact that what you are making use of on your weblog?

  300. Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this blog.

  302. whoah this blog is fantastic i like reading your articles. Keep up the good paintings! You understand, a lot of people are hunting round for this info, you could aid them greatly.

  309. When I initially commented I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on each time a comment is added I recieve four emails with the exact same comment. Perhaps there is a means you can remove me from that service? Thanks!|

  312. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  318. You have made some really good points there. I checked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  321. Nice blog right here! Also your web site so much up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate link on your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

  332. You have made some really good points there. I looked on the net to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  343. My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web page repeatedly.|

  347. Howdy I am so excited I found your website, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Digg for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a incredible post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the awesome job.|

  348. Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea|

  350. I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?|

  354. Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you

  356. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. But think of if you added some great graphics or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this website could definitely be one of the very best in its field. Awesome blog!|

  361. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  372. Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks

  373. It’аs in reality a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  381. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  382. Very nice info and straight to the point. I don at know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thanks in advance

  391. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  394. Hola! I’ve been reading your web site for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from New Caney Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the great job!|

  396. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  398. I was extremely pleased to discover this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff on your site.|

  409. Is not it superb any time you get a fantastic submit? Value the admission you given.. Fantastic opinions you might have here.. Truly appreciate the blog you provided..

  429. I feel that is one of the most significant info for me. And i’m happy reading your article. However want to statement on some basic issues, The site style is ideal, the articles is really great : D. Excellent activity, cheers|

  431. ItaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТs actually a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  438. Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.|

  443. What as up mates, you are sharing your opinion concerning blog Web optimization, I am also new user of web, so I am also getting more from it. Thanks to all.

  455. I will right away grasp your rss as I can’t in finding your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognize in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.|

  458. Thanks for the marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author. I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and definitely will come back later in life. I want to encourage that you continue your great job, have a nice morning!|

  468. My partner and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web page repeatedly.|

  494. Excellent blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any ideas? Cheers!|

  502. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!|

  511. Woah this blog is wonderful i love reading your articles. Stay up the good work! You already know, many individuals are looking round for this information, you could help them greatly.

  522. I will immediately grab your rss feed as I canaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТt locate your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  532. Hi! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects? Many thanks!|

  535. I will right away grab your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  541. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is something which not enough people are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy I found this in my hunt for something regarding this.|

  543. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!|

  555. I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.|

  558. Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!|

  561. Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers

  569. Normally I don at read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great post.

  570. This very blog is definitely entertaining additionally informative. I have picked a bunch of helpful tips out of this blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Cheers!

  584. Appreciating the dedication you put into your site and detailed information you provide. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material. Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.|

  593. I do believe all the ideas you’ve introduced to your post. They are really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for beginners. May you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.|

  597. Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept|

  598. This awesome blog is definitely awesome and diverting. I have discovered helluva handy things out of this blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a lot!

  605. I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.|

  631. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  638. Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this page.

  641. It is my belief that mesothelioma will be the most deadly cancer. It contains unusual characteristics. The more I actually look at it the harder I am confident it does not act like a real solid cells cancer. If mesothelioma is often a rogue viral infection, then there is the chance of developing a vaccine in addition to offering vaccination to asbestos open people who are at high risk connected with developing long term asbestos linked malignancies. Thanks for giving your ideas about this important ailment.

  644. Pretty element of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing in your feeds or even I achievement you get admission to constantly rapidly.

  648. Link exchange is nothing else however it is simply placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do same in support of you.|

  651. Usually I do not learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.

  674. I think this is among the most important information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers

  675. Can I simply say what a aid to find somebody who truly is aware of what theyre talking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know tips on how to deliver a problem to light and make it important. Extra folks must learn this and understand this side of the story. I cant imagine youre not more well-liked since you definitely have the gift.

  676. I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days..

DEJA UN COMENTARIO