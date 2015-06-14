Marcelo MorÃ¡n: Noche de luz eterna

El guÃa dictÃ³ con el rigor de un tendero la lista del material que nos llevarÃamos.
Al principio dudÃ© del verdadero destino y por momentos creÃ que me llevarÃa a una sesiÃ³n espiritual en un apartado rincÃ³n del Sur del Lago. Los suministros constaban de: una caja de tabaco, dos velones, un litro de ron, un kilo de maÃz y otras menudencias.
â€“Vos veis si lo comprÃ¡is â€“dijo, el marino llamado Rafael Urdaneta.
Por accidente lleguÃ© a Bobures en febrero de 2001. El carro que me transportaba de Maracaibo a Santa BÃ¡rbara del Zulia presentÃ³ un desperfecto justo al pasar por este pintoresco pueblo del municipio Sucre del estado Zulia, que solo conocÃa a travÃ©s de la gaita cantada por Bernardo Bracho con el Barrio Obrero de Cabimas. Bobures, tierra del santo bendito/Donde todos los negritos/Son buenos y sinceros/Porque tienen negro el cuero/ Lo mismo que San Benito.
El conductor llamado Nelson, era un sexagenario de buen carÃ¡cter y amante del tango. HabÃa llegado al Zulia en 1950 procedente de Trujillo. AdemÃ¡s de cantarnos a capela â€œCambalacheâ€ dio una cÃ¡tedra desde Gardel hasta Hugo del Carril. Aseguraba que en Cabimas se encontraban los mejores intÃ©rpretes del tango en Venezuela, cuando de repente, se vio en la necesidad de parar el vehÃculo por recalentamiento. Nelson era un hombre con un sentido de previsiÃ³n elevado, pues llevaba dos garrafas con agua que permitiÃ³ sofocar el vapor ardiente que salÃa por el radiador. Ese gesto concediÃ³ al mismo tiempo un halo de tranquilidad a los cinco pasajeros que venÃamos ansiosos por llegar a destino. AsÃ, en forma aparatosa logramos arribar al centro de Bobures cerca de las 4:00 de la tarde.
Ante ese imponderable de camino no sentÃ molestia alguna, al contrario quedÃ© fascinado con el paisaje lacustre que se presentaba a sus anchas bajo un cielo infinito y plomizo. Por instantes creÃ hallarme en El MojÃ¡n o San Carlos. Mi tÃo Anguito decÃa que el paisaje era igual en todas las costas del lago, y asÃ lo apreciÃ©. Mientras Nelson resolvÃa la averÃa del radiador fui a caminar a travÃ©s de una pasarela que se internaba mÃ¡s de cien metros sobre el agua. De allÃ no solo tuve una panorÃ¡mica del lago, captÃ© otros atractivos como El mercado de pescadores y las casas de evocaciÃ³n colonial que bordean la ensenada.
Al final de la pasarela observÃ© a un hombre que trataba de introducirse en un bote, que oscilaba amarrado en un extremo del pequeÃ±o muelle de concreto. TenÃa como setenta aÃ±os. HabÃa colocado un recipiente de gasolina de considerable capacidad a un lado del motor para llevarlo como reserva. Antes, habÃa equipado la mÃ¡quina con una cantidad similar. ColocÃ³ el envase vacÃo en otro compartimiento de la nave, que tenÃa forma aerodinÃ¡mica y fuselaje de aluminio.
â€“Buenas tardes, amigo Â¿CÃ³mo hago para ir a Congo Mirador? â€“ fue el saludo que se me ocurriÃ³.
â€“Eso queda un poco lejos de aquÃ. Si querÃ©is te llevo. Â¿QuiÃ©n dijo miedo?
Por lo que veo sois muy sortario, porque soy el Ãºnico que sale.
â€“Usted me dirÃ¡ lo que debo hacer, cuÃ¡nto me va cobrar por el viajeâ€¦
â€“No te preocupÃ©is. Eso lo arreglamos ahorita. Vamos a comprar unas cosas y nos vamos. Â¿HabÃ©is viajado en lancha?
â€“Â¡Claro! Soy de Mara y mi padre era de Isla de Toas.
â€“Me gustÃ³ eso. Vos sois muy sortario, muchacho. Me llamo Rafael Urdaneta â€“dijo extendiendo su mano.
El marino era muy gentil. Era pequeÃ±o de estatura y su tez curtida por la insolaciÃ³n le daba un aspecto de camarÃ³n.
Compramos las provisiones y a las cinco de la tarde despegamos del muelle de Bobures como impulsados por la fuerza de un hidroaviÃ³n. Rafael Urdaneta imprimiÃ³ la mÃ¡xima velocidad al motor de la rÃ¡pida â€œAlejandraâ€ rumbo a Congo Mirador. A partir de allÃ solo vi un paisaje monÃ³tono. Era igual si nos desplazÃ¡bamos por el cielo o por el lago, porque el espacio visible era gris. En minutos el muelle de Bobures desapareciÃ³ del horizonte. TambiÃ©n habÃa desaparecido de mi mente la averÃa del carro que me trajo a esta inesperada aventura por las aguas del Sur del Lago de Maracaibo. MÃ¡s al norte, se encuentra Gibraltar, uno de los puertos mÃ¡s importantes de SuramÃ©rica en los tiempos de la Colonia. Fue saqueado en varias ocasiones por el pirata Henry Morgan, el Terrible. Al este, se halla El Batey, pueblo muy conocido por la producciÃ³n de azÃºcar y por ser cuna de Teodoro Petkoff, uno de los intelectuales mÃ¡s notables de Venezuela en la segunda mitad del siglo XX.
A medida que nos acercÃ¡bamos al suroeste del lago las aguas se volvÃan turbias, pues en ese punto confluyen los deltas de muchos rÃos y pareciera la entrada a otra extensiÃ³n del Coquivacoa.
A las seis de la tarde vi asomar entre manglares el rosario de palafitos que conforma la comunidad de Congo Mirador, donde mora mÃ¡s de doscientas familias. Los palafitos estÃ¡n concentrados en una laguna cenagosa y distribuidos en forma simÃ©trica a lo largo de varios canales. En uno de ellos sobresale una hermosa iglesia donde se venera la Virgen del Carmen. Tiene una torre de quince metros de altura y estÃ¡ construida en madera.
Al lado se encuentra una placita con faroles en sus Ã¡ngulos y desde el centro destaca el busto pÃ¡lido del Libertador, mirando profundo al infinito paisaje de agua y cielo. Creo que Ã©sa plaza palafÃtica, es Ãºnica en su estilo en Venezuela y quizÃ¡s en el mundo.
El aspecto del cielo en el ocaso, el verdor de los manglares y la vistosidad de las casitas sobre estacas hacÃa una composiciÃ³n envidiable para una postal.
Urdaneta desplazÃ³ la chalana por diferentes canales para que yo pudiera palpar los detalles de esa incomparable arquitectura que hace cinco siglos inspirÃ³ el nombre de nuestro paÃs.
Urdaneta hizo girar la â€œAlejandraâ€ hacia la derecha para desembocar a un palafito pintado de azul. AmarrÃ³ el bote a la plataforma que sustenta la pasarela y subimos de un tirÃ³n a la vivienda con el propÃ³sito de descansar. A pocos metros se incorporaba otra chalana, tripulada por dos muchachos. Un perro saltÃ³ de ella y con el mismo impulso cayÃ³ sobre otra pasarela que conecta con otras viviendas.
Urdaneta me ofreciÃ³ una silla de mimbre para reposar en el porche de la vivienda y disfrutar un poco mÃ¡s del paisaje circundante. Otro hombre mayor se encargÃ³ de bajar la carga: los recipientes de aceite, gasolina, una maleta y las provisiones que compramos en Bobures.
QuedÃ© dormido quizÃ¡s por media hora. Me despertÃ³ un toc, toc, similar a un martillear en el interior de la casa. El hombre que revisaba el bote y despuÃ©s instalaba un mechurrio sobre la extensiÃ³n metÃ¡lica de proa lo escuchÃ³ tambiÃ©n. Luego de ejecutar varias maniobras para salir de la nave se detuvo con malicia en el umbral de la puerta:
â€“Â¿QuÃ© es Ã©sa tirazÃ³n que se oye ahÃ dentro? â€“ preguntÃ³ alarmado.
â€“Nada. Estoy tostando el maÃz que se va a llevar el seÃ±or que anda con RamÃ³n
â€“ contesto una mujer sin asomarse.
Al poco rato recibÃ de Urdaneta la cena: un plato lleno de patacones con huevos fritos. Esa raciÃ³n acelerÃ³ mÃ¡s mi letargo, producto de ocho horas de viaje, pero una oportuna taza de cafÃ©, bien caliente, lo disipÃ³ luego.
DespuÃ©s de transcurrir media hora saliÃ³ mi guÃa con nueva indumentaria: llevaba un chaleco gris, con la gorra del mismo tono; parecÃa un reportero de prensa.
â€“. Bueno, doctor, estamos listos â€“ dijo Urdaneta portando un morral negro y dando saltos hacia el bote.
Salimos de Congo Mirador a las ocho de la noche. La penumbra era total. El mechurrio instalado sobre la proa permitÃa ver imÃ¡genes difusas que Urdaneta distinguÃa como si llevara un aparato de visiÃ³n nocturna. Surcamos infinidades de caÃ±os para desembocar una hora despuÃ©s en el cauce del rÃo Catatumbo.
En el trayecto nos cruzamos con una romerÃa de chalanas que parecÃa una peregrinaciÃ³n iluminada a un lugar sagrado. Ese lugar tan concurrido por los pescadores se llama Punta Chamitas y se encuentra en la CiÃ©nega Juan Manuel, donde se halla la mÃ¡s variadas especies de cangrejas.
Un zumbido de mosquitos nos asaltÃ³ de repente. Llegaban por oleadas como los jejenes perturbadores de El MojÃ¡n. Urdaneta encendiÃ³ de emergencia dos tabacos para contenerlos. Me dio uno para que los aspirara. El efecto del pesado humo logrÃ³ ahuyentarlos de inmediato, pero a mÃ me dejÃ³ un mareo terrible que obligÃ³ a acostarme en la plataforma de â€œAlejandraâ€.
Urdaneta asegurÃ³ que tenÃa que fumarme cinco para que los mosquitos no volvieran a molestar, al menos por esa noche. En la densa oscuridad perdÃ el sentido de orientaciÃ³n a causa de los vahÃdos. No sÃ© si nos dirigÃamos otra vez al lago o remontÃ¡bamos rÃo arriba hacia el oeste. De pronto nos encontramos con una brisa helada que hizo erizar mi piel. En la lancha no encontrÃ© un edredÃ³n con quÃ© cubrirme y fue entonces cuando vuelve entrar en escena mi redentor: Urdaneta destapÃ³ la botella de ron que formaba parte del kit de sobrevivencia y la agitÃ³ en el aire para descargarle un sorbo a los difuntos, luego me sirviÃ³ en una totuma el equivalente a cinco tragos. â€œEste es el mejor cobertor para el frÃoâ€, dijo, soltando una carcajada. DespuÃ©s de probar el suyo vino como un iluminado con una buena noticia. â€œÂ¡Bienvenido amigo, al tour del RelÃ¡mpago del Catatumbo!â€. SentÃ satisfacciÃ³n al llegar al sitio por la que habÃa emprendido ese sorpresivo y fascinante viaje. TranscurriÃ³ media hora para que el relÃ¡mpago empezara a hacer su funciÃ³n y en seguida el panorama pareciÃ³ adquirir el aspecto del mÃ¡s reluciente oro. Era la primera vez que presenciaba, cÃ³mo la noche era desollada cuÃ¡ntas veces fuera posible por la apariciÃ³n de ese portento luminoso. Siempre creÃ que esa condiciÃ³n solo podrÃa darse en la metÃ¡fora de un poeta, pero era tan grande su manifestaciÃ³n en las alturas que por instantes creÃ hallarme en el nÃºcleo de su refulgencia. Unos segundos antes, me sumÃa junto a mi guÃa en un espacio sin forma, hasta que el fulgor de este fenÃ³meno, Ãºnico en el planeta empezaba a devolver al paisaje cada retazo arrebatado por la penumbra, como la apariciÃ³n de un sol vacilante en lo mÃ¡s alto del cielo.
Tan pronto como el relÃ¡mpago hacÃa pausa entre descarga y descarga, salÃan de otro punto del rÃo infinidades de pequeÃ±os relÃ¡mpagos que apuntaban hacia arriba. Le preguntÃ© a Urdaneta de quÃ© se trataba: â€œSon flashes de cÃ¡maras que tratan de capturar una imagen ramificada del relÃ¡mpagoâ€. Cuando alguien alcanzaba la hazaÃ±a era celebrada con gritos y aplausos. Al principio creÃ que yo era el Ãºnico turista interesado en el relÃ¡mpago. Al retornar el chispazo y ubicarse justo sobre nuestra cabezas todo el espacio se iluminaba y fue entonces cuando pude ver a decenas de chalanas repletas de turistas.
Urdaneta sacÃ³ de la mochila negra dos bolsas de cotufas. â€œesto fue tostado con el maÃz que compraste en Boburesâ€, dijo.
De modo que terminÃ© comiendo cotufas como si estuviera en un cine. Pero ese escenario era mejor que un cine. Pareciera que estuviÃ©semos en otro mundo donde solo existiera la luz.
En esa larga estancia fluvial escuchÃ© de Urdaneta todo lo que necesitaba saber de este misterioso prodigio de la naturaleza como si lo hubiera conseguido a travÃ©s de un buscador de la web. EscuchÃ© ademÃ¡s, graznidos de aves, aullidos y chapoteos de animales desconocidos que rozaban con el casco de la nave y creaban interrupciones en nuestra plÃ¡tica.
SegÃºn testimonio de investigadores que han estudiado el fenÃ³meno y muchos de ellos transportados por Rafael Urdaneta, el fogonazo se produce por la uniÃ³n de los vientos alisios que vienen del noroeste con la corriente de aire que baja de las montaÃ±as andinas y las emanaciones de gas metano concentrados en ese inmenso cenagal de 250.000 hectÃ¡reas que irriga el rÃo Catatumbo.
Cuando se da esa convergencia atmosfÃ©rica se produce el chispazo sin ruido, que llega a durar hasta diez horas por noche a lo largo de 260 dÃas al aÃ±o, iluminando el cielo hasta alcanzar entre siete y diez kilÃ³metros de altura. Es tanto el trecho que recorre la descarga de luz en el cielo que puede observarse en varias regiones de Colombia y parte de las Antillas neerlandesas en el mar Caribe. AsÃ mismo, los expertos aseguran que el relÃ¡mpago es responsable de producir el diez por ciento del ozono que protege el planeta y tanta alarma ha causado en los Ãºltimos aÃ±os por su deterioro. Sin embargo, Rafael Urdaneta tiene su propia versiÃ³n sobre el origen del relÃ¡mpago:
â€“ AquÃ ha venido gente de muchas partes del mundo a estudiarlo. Van y vienen y siempre dicen lo mismo a pesar de traer telescopios, antenas y cuanto parapetos se les ocurre. Hace tiempo tambiÃ©n traje un pasajero guajiro desde El Chivo, un pueblo â€“que estÃ¡ por allÃ¡- por el rio Chama; famoso por la producciÃ³n de plÃ¡tano. Aquel viejo me dijo sin llevar un telescopio encima, que el relÃ¡mpago es el alma de la tierra, no del Sur del Lago sino de todo el planeta. No sÃ© por quÃ©, muchacho, pero terminÃ© creyendo en la idea de aquel viejo, que tenÃa algo de mÃstico.
Ser tocayo de un prÃ³cer de la patria no siempre es un privilegio; algunas veces trae complicaciones como la experiencia vivida por. mi guÃa en 1960, cuando prestÃ³ servicio militar en la ciudad de Barquisimeto: â€œEstÃ¡bamos en formaciÃ³n para darle la bienvenida a un nuevo sargento. Era un moreno macizo como de dos metros. A medida que pasaba revista daba su nombre y tambiÃ©n tenÃamos que dar el nuestro, Justo cuando llegÃ³ mi turno el militar se inclinÃ³ ante mÃ, para darme su mano: â€œmucho gusto sargento SimÃ³n BolÃvar. En seguida contestÃ©: â€œRafael Urdaneta, para servirleâ€. Ese hombre cambiÃ³ de color, se volviÃ³ morado de la rabia porque creÃa que yo le habÃa mamado gallo. ParecÃa que de sus ojos salÃan chorros de candela, y asÃ, me sacÃ³ de la fila con intenciÃ³n de castigarme. â€œA los graciosos siempre les tengo un buen ejercicioâ€, me decÃa en el trayecto, pero en un descuido pude mostrarle mi cÃ©dula de identidad. â€œMaracucho tenÃas que ser. Te salvaste de hacer doscientas flexiones de pecho y trescientos saltos de rana por todo el patioâ€, me dijo.
En el pasado El relÃ¡mpago del Catatumbo servÃa como faro para orientar embarcaciones â€“ movidas a velasâ€“ que venÃan por el Caribe con destino a Maracaibo. Mi tÃo el padre Alejandro, quien fue pÃ¡rroco de Encontrados (Sur del Lago) me dijo en una oportunidad que el poeta madrileÃ±o del siglo XVII Lope de Vega dedica en â€œLa Dragonteaâ€ (epopeya que narra las Ãºltimas correrÃas del pirata inglÃ©s Francis Drake por el Caribe) un pasaje en que el pirata pretendÃa saquear Maracaibo, pero fue descubierto de manera oportuna por la luz del relÃ¡mpago, que puso sobre aviso a la guarniciÃ³n espaÃ±ola acantonada allÃ y tras un laborioso operativo logrÃ³ ahuyentarlo a PanamÃ¡.
A las cinco de la maÃ±ana fui despertado por Rafael Urdaneta: â€œestamos en casa de nuevoâ€, dijo.
DespuÃ©s de otro reparador cafÃ© me despedÃ de mi guÃa Rafael Urdaneta, quien debÃa ir a Barranquitas (al norte del lago) para reanudar sus obligaciones en una contratista petrolera.
â€“Por aquÃ estamos a la orden, amigo. La prÃ³xima vez te venÃs por Puerto Concha, porque de Bobures no hay transporte para acÃ¡. Ayer solo tuviste suerte â€“me dijo Urdaneta tras un apretÃ³n de manos.
Para mÃ era mÃ¡s fÃ¡cil seguir viaje en lancha (tres horas) a Puerto Concha y de allÃ remontar el rÃo Escalante rumbo a Santa BÃ¡rbara del Zulia. Antes de abordar mi nuevo transporte, la chalana â€œZulianitaâ€, pedÃ a Urdaneta que me aclarara el misterio de los dos velones. En el viaje hacia el santuario del relÃ¡mpago quedÃ³ aclarado para quÃ© era el ron, el maÃz y los tabacos. Urdaneta sonriÃ³: â€œCreÃ que no lo ibas a preguntar. Bueno, hay momentos en que la planta generadora de electricidad, falla como ahora, y necesitamos alumbrarnos dentro, porque aquÃ afuera no nos hace falta, porque tenemos la luz del relÃ¡mpago. Â¿Me entendeÃs?â€. .En la travesÃa a Puerto Concha le comentÃ© al capitÃ¡n de la â€œZulianitaâ€ que Rafael Urdaneta era un formidable guÃa, un poco misterioso pero muy hospitalario. DespuÃ©s de mi comentario el capitÃ¡n irespondiÃ³:
â€“Ã‰l no es de este pueblo. Viene por temporadas. Algunos piensan que es de Los Puertos de Altagracia porque muchos pescadores lo han visto por allÃ¡. Tampoco se llama Rafael Urdaneta, en Los Puertos lo conocen como HerÃ¡clito Luzardo. A lo mejor ni ese serÃ¡ su nombre â€“concluyÃ³ el marino.
Me pareciÃ³ muy extraÃ±a la postura de mi interlocutor sobre Rafael Urdaneta, no sÃ© quÃ© tan cierta pudiera ser su valoraciÃ³n.
DespuÃ©s de esta fascinante excursiÃ³n, concluyo como mi guÃa: la tierra es una de las primeras creaciones de Dios que no solo gira en el universo como objeto inanimado: es mÃ¡s que eso. Tiene alma y esa alma palpitante se encuentra en el Sur del Lago: Ãºnico lugar del planeta donde la luz no da tregua a las tinieblas, apenas se marcha el sol, emerge el relÃ¡mpago para reemplazarlo.
@marcelomoran57
