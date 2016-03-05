Marcelo Morán: Jiménez Maggiolo

Desde mi niñez vi su nombre en las páginas de opinión del diario Panorama. A partir del último año de primaria (1970) empecé a leer con interés ese periódico. Era el único medio impreso que llegaba al apartado caserío de Mara donde me crié. A través de los dos kilómetros que separaba mi casa del quiosco de Gabriel Molina, donde lo compraba, iba leyendo con avidez las informaciones, sobre todo, las páginas dedicadas al béisbol.

El viaje de regreso se tornaba un siglo para mi padre quien parecía contar mis pasos a la espera del añorado Panorama. Más de una ocasión me gané por esa demora una reprimenda verbal. Pues el año anterior, se había incorporado a la Liga Venezolana de Béisbol nuestras Águilas del Zulia, y seguía su actuación a través de las trasmisiones radiales que narraba el inolvidable Premier. Pero cuando el juego nocturno se extendía más allá del noveno episodio me acostaba sin conocer el resultado.

En ese tiempo los artículos de opinión los consideraba muy latosos e incomprensibles. Pero no ocurría lo mismo cuando ojeaba los de Jiménez Maggiolo. Aunque tampoco los entendía, me llamaba la atención su particular manera de usar la i latina en lugar de la y griega, llamada ahora ye por la RAE.

“El idioma español es de origen latino y desde la primaria se enseña que tiene cinco vocales: a,e,i,o,u. El alfabeto no tiene ninguna letra griega”, me diría veinticinco años después.

También aseguraba que el aislamiento del Zulia del resto del país fue determinante para moldear su propia idiosincrasia. Por ejemplo, en el siglo XIX, las familias de clase media preferían enviar sus hijos a estudiar a Europa, Las Antillas o Estados Unidos que enviarlos a Caracas. De allá venían formados en distintas disciplinas del saber haciendo de Maracaibo una de las capitales más cultas del Caribe. “¿Acaso no fue Maracaibo una de las primeras ciudades del mundo en disfrutar el servicio eléctrico?”, agregó en aquella memorable visita que le dispensé en 1995.

Jiménez Maggiolo además de graduarse de médico y filósofo en LUZ, hizo estudios de especialización en España y Bélgica. Pero su faceta de pintor era desconocida para mi.

A mediados de 1995 mi amigo Guillermo Piñeiro Ríos, médico ginecobstetra, se aprestaba a celebrar los 25 años de la Clínica Materno Infantil de Ciudad Ojeda de la que fungía como director y por supuesto fundador. Para ello había mandado diseñar un afiche conmemorativo que sería mostrado en diferentes puntos de Lagunillas. Entre otras actividades destacaba una exposición con obras pictóricas de Roberto Jiménez Maggiolo.

Un domingo de ese año lo acompañé a Maracaibo a conocer a ese multifacético hombre de acción a quien seguía desde mi infancia solo por su personal manera de usar i latina en sus escritos.

Llegamos poco antes de las diez de la mañana a su residencia en la urbanización Canaima al norte de Maracaibo. Era una casa de dos plantas y la única que exhibía un largo y esplendoroso pino. También había una especie de enredadera que mostraba una flor amarilla, similar a un girasol, que el consumado artista plasmó con fidelidad en varios de sus oleos.

Guillermo tocó el timbre, y como si estuviera esperándonos apareció en la puerta el anfitrión. Un hombre de tez blanca, cabellos ondulados y plateados. Tenía más sesenta y cinco años. Llevaba puesto unos lentes con delgada montura de carey que le daba a su rostro un aire de maestro.

Con una sonrisa fraternal saludó a mi compañero y después lo reafirmó a través de un apretón de manos. Luego vino mi turno expresando la misma efusividad.

Para Guillermo, quien lo frecuentaba, no era sorpresa pasar por la planta baja que se volvía de repente en una galería de arte difícil de ver en otra sala de Venezuela. En su interior, se respiraba un clima de solemnidad. No era una intuición, pues en sus amplias e impolutas paredes albergaba las obras de los pintores más consagrados del Zulia de todos los tiempos.

Había oleos de Julio Árraga, de Puchi Fonseca, Vitaliano Rossi, Neptalí Rincón y Gabriel Bracho entre otros. Este último, nativo de los Puertos de Altagracia y formado bajo la tutela de los grandes muralistas mexicanos Diego Rivera y David Alfaro Siqueiros. Según Jiménez Maggiolo, Gabriel Bracho era para ese momento el artista plástico más universal del Zulia de todas las épocas.

La segunda planta también estaba colmada de cuadros, la mayoría eran acuarelas, plumillas y oleos que plasmaban paisajes de Maracaibo y la Guajira. En las acuarelas había una serie dedicadas al Quijote que el pintor parecía admirar más que al mismo Cervantes. Eso no solo quedó demostrado en lienzos sino en sus cotidianas tertulias.

También destacaban rostros de la Maracaibo de ayer que desaparecieron para dar paso a nuevas construcciones. Por fortuna, algunas sobrevivieron en sus cuadros, gracias a ese sentido de previsión presente en los artistas aunado a ese arraigado romanticismo inculcado por sus viejos profesores del Liceo Baralt. Por esta razón fue considerado por los críticos de arte como un segundo Julio Árraga.

Luego de saborear con mis ojos esa fascinante muestra, desembocamos en su biblioteca de donde preparaba sus mordaces artículos de opinión que eran publicados en diferentes medios de Maracaibo y del país. Había una fotografía en la que posaba con un cigarro humeante al lado del científico Humberto Fernández Morán. También resaltaba un retrato del Libertador pintado por un descendiente del famoso artista ecuatoriano Antonio Salas.

Después de refrescarnos Jiménez Maggiolo comenzó la tertulia sobre su genio tutelar, el filósofo inglés y Premio Nobel Bertrand Russell. Sin conceder pausas saltó al Quijote y por último cerró con el general Rafael Urdaneta. Ante la vieja disputa cazada entre cañaderos y marabinos sobre su lugar de nacimiento, Jiménez Maggiolo aseguró que El Brillante, como lo llamó El Libertador, había nacido en Maracaibo en el Cerro El Zamuro donde se erige hoy el museo en su honor. Él basaba su teoría en la misma acta de nacimiento, que se certificaba que el prócer había nacido en Maracaibo el 24 de octubre de 1788 y al siguiente día había sido bautizado en la iglesia San Pedro y San Pablo (hoy Catedral de Maracaibo).

“Octubre siempre se caracterizó por presentar aguaceros diluviales. Y si hubiera nacido en La Cañada, jamás pudiera ser bautizado al día siguiente, pues en ese tiempo era difícil trasladar a una parturienta de un lugar tan distante para cumplir con un sacramento”. Y para reforzar su hipótesis agregó: “ Mi abuela contaba que para venirse de Santa Cruz de Mara en una temporada de lluvia, a comienzos del siglo XX, se demoraba en burro tres días de viaje. Santa Cruz queda a un brinco de Maracaibo. ¿Cómo van asegurar que la madre de Urdaneta se vino a Maracaibo desde La Cañada un día después del alumbramiento y recorriera más de cincuenta kilómetros por caminos anegados e intransitables? Al menos que haya venido en un platillo volador. Urdaneta nació en Maracaibo, y punto”.

Después de aquella visita, Guillermo organizó la exposición de Roberto Jiménez Maggiolo en Ciudad Ojeda: la muestra se exhibió en la Casa de la Cultura de la misma entidad ante una nutrida concurrencia y después en la sede de la clínica captando el mismo interés de los espectadores.

En el acto se tomaron muchas fotografías. Una de ellas, mostraba a un Jiménez Maggiolo taciturno que miraba como si estuviera haciendo descender sus reflexiones del más remoto Parnaso. Ese gesto encendió una idea para dedicarle una caricatura. Coloqué al erudito envuelto en esa misma ensoñación a las orilla del lago, donde las piruetas de las garzas parecían competír con el revolotear de sus pensamientos.

Era una osadía para un desconocido como yo, dibujar a un artista formado en Europa y que contara con un prestigio bien ganado en las diferentes expresiones de la plástica donde incursionó. No me amilané y en tres días terminé el boceto en tinta china y que el buen amigo Guillermo mandara a montar luego con la misma celeridad. Eso dio motivo para visitar en otro domingo a nuestro amigo pintor. Cuando él tuvo en sus manos el cuadro, esbozó una sonrisa de júbilo y dijo: “Me captaste tal como soy. Te felicito”.

Como otras veces nos recibió con gratas anécdotas y retazos de diversos tópicos de arte, historia y filosofía que asimilábamos con mucha satisfacción.

Pasaron varios meses hasta que volví a ver a mi amigo Guillermo Piñeiro en su clínica privada. Me dijo que se había comunicado con Roberto Jiménez Maggiolo y nos invitaba de nuevo a su biblioteca. Esa vez el tema iba a girar en torno a la figura de Humberto Fernández Morán, su amigo personal.

Era la tercera vez en el año que volvía a ver su galería privada. Tras un riguroso barrido visual no vi en ella mi cuadro. Tampoco estaba en la biblioteca. Seguí con interés la disertación sobre este zuliano merecedor del premio Jhon Scott otorgado a genios entre los que sobresalen Tomás Alva Edinson y Alexander Flemig; descubridor de la penicilina, hasta que de pronto, detiene su exposición: me toma de la mano como un niño que debe ser conducido por su maestro y me dice: “Sé que te pasa Marcelito”. Como buen médico, y usando el recurso de la observación, y sin descuidar el hilo de su discurso, había captado la razón de mi inquietud. En seguida me llevó a su habitación; próxima a la biblioteca. Abrió la puerta con un toque parsimonioso y sobre la cabecera de la cama inundada de luz, colgaba y centellaba el cristal de mi cuadro. “Ni a Julio Árraga, ni a Gabriel Bracho le concedí el honor que le di a tu obra”, me dijo en aquel momento, seguido de un fuerte abrazo.

A comienzos de 1996, fue invitado por la Liga Antincancerosa de Ciudad Ojeda para dar una conferencia sobre el Mariscal de Ayacucho. El escenario era una sala pequeña que no dio abasto para albergar tanta gente; médicos en su mayoría estimulados por la convocatoria de Guillermo Piñeiro.

Fue la última vez que vi a este ilustre zuliano que incursionó en tantas disciplinas del saber con luminoso prestigio, y falleciera en Maracaibo el domingo 16 de marzo de 2015 a los 85 años de edad.