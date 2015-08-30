Marcelo MorÃ¡n: El Mural

El mural que se erigiÃ³ como sÃmbolo de Ciudad Ojeda en los Ãºltimos veinte aÃ±os y desplazara de la iconografÃa zuliana imÃ¡genes tan representativas como la cabria y el balancÃn, reclama una urgente restauraciÃ³n. El esmalte tipo poliuretano que cubriÃ³ los 2.100 metros cuadrados que conforma su estructura y usado tambiÃ©n en la industria petrolera por su infalible consistencia, sucumbiÃ³ con el paso del tiempo tal como lo habÃan advertido los tÃ©cnicos de la Universidad del Zulia y de la empresa Montana quienes habÃan elaborados los estudios previos de corrosiÃ³n.
Ciudad Ojeda es la capital del municipio Lagunillas del estado Zulia. Se encuentra ubicada a setenta kilÃ³metros al este de Maracaibo. Fue fundada el 19 de enero de 1937 por el presidente de la repÃºblica Gral. Eleazar LÃ³pez Contreras en homenaje al descubridor del lago de Maracaibo, don Alonso de Ojeda. Constituyendo la primera urbe planificada en Venezuela y la primera en el mundo en llevar en pleno siglo XX el nombre de un conquistador espaÃ±ol. Tiene en la actualidad una poblaciÃ³n cercana a 300 mil habitantes. Fue creada para acoger a los pobladores de Lagunillas de Agua: un caserÃo palafÃtico que se estableciÃ³ alrededor de la incipiente actividad petrolera. Esa demasiada cercanÃa a los yacimientos que estaban en producciÃ³n no tardÃ³ en activar las alarmas, concretadas en conatos de incendios que fueron interpretados por el gobierno como una amenaza latente a la pequeÃ±a comunidad que permanecÃa impasible ante este nuevo prometedor horizonte.
Lo que se habÃa intuido como una amenaza se materializÃ³. El 13 de noviembre de 1939 se produce un incendio que se tradujo en la peor tragedia ocurrida en Venezuela despuÃ©s del Terremoto de Caracas de 1812; ardiÃ³ el lago y su voracidad causÃ³ mÃ¡s de 200 muertos. Los sobrevivientes fueron reubicados en 22 casas ubicadas a lo ancho de los anillos que circundan la plaza Alonso de Ojeda y de la que sobreviven algunas con su diseÃ±o original y forman parte del patrimonio cultural del municipio. Ahora con los recursos que ofrecen los medios satelitales, Ciudad Ojeda semeja desde esas perspectivas la imagen perfecta de una rueda de carreta.
A partir de los aÃ±os cuarenta llegÃ³ la primera oleada de inmigrantes europeos que trajeron sus culturas junto a otro enjambre de venezolanos para impulsar el desarrollo de esta ciudad, considerada la mÃ¡s cosmopolita de nuestro paÃs
Una imagen de Ciudad Ojeda en Alemania
La revista alemana SBZ Sanitar. Heizungs hizo un interesante reportaje titulado: Kunst am Turm (Arte en la Torre).
Cuenta el economista Edinson MartÃnez, quien fungÃa como presidente de la FundaciÃ³n Cultural Ojeda 2000, creada en 1991 para impulsar el proyecto artÃstico, que grande fue su sorpresa cuando una pareja de periodistas alemanes tocaron a su puerta a comienzo de octubre de 1993. â€œEllos venÃan de recorrer el paÃs y cuando pasaron por Las Morochas observaron con admiraciÃ³n aquel despliegue de colores que se alzaba al cielo y los obligÃ³ a hacer una parada para ver de quÃ© se trataba. Era un fin de semana y solo encontraron al vigilante que montaba guardia. Sin embargo, en el escaso castellano en la que se desenvolvÃan consiguieron pedirle mi direcciÃ³n con el propÃ³sito de explicarle los detalles de aquel prodigio de colores. En vista del interÃ©s que mostraron por el mural en seguida les facilitÃ© varias fotos del proyecto, una breve reseÃ±a histÃ³rica de Ciudad Ojeda que habÃa preparado Manuel Vargas y rematÃ© la informaciÃ³n requerida a travÃ©s de un corto y complicado cruce de palabras, pues hablaban un castellano, al estilo TarzÃ¡nâ€.
Antes de retirarse, la pareja preguntÃ³ a MartÃnez la fecha estimada para culminar la obra. â€œLes seÃ±alÃ© el 13 de diciembre, dÃa de Santa LucÃa, patrona de la ciudad. Ellos aseguraron que ese dÃa tendrÃa en mis manos la ediciÃ³n impresa de la revista. Pero el paquete no llegÃ³ el 13 como lo esperaba con ansiedad, sino al siguiente dÃaâ€. Para leer el contenido del reportaje escrito en alemÃ¡n, Edinson MartÃnez, buscÃ³ el apoyo del profesor JesÃºs Casado, un inmigrante espaÃ±ol muy querido en nuestra ciudad, graduado en Letras, quien tradujo sin dificultad el interesante trabajo periodÃstico.
La revista alemana que circulaba en varios paÃses de Europa desplegÃ³ en las pÃ¡ginas centrales el reportaje con fotografÃas del mural de Ciudad Ojeda constituyendo una novedad. No imaginaban que en alguna parte del mundo pudiera haber creadores capaces de hacer arte tan original y de gran aliento sobre una superficie que solo tenÃa como antecedentes la Torre de Babel y la encorvada Torre de Pisa.
Pero, Â¿quÃ© inspirÃ³ la construcciÃ³n de este monolito gris?
Edinson MartÃnez tuvo el acierto despuÃ©s de completar una de sus acostumbradas caminatas por el sector Las Morochas. Ese dÃa se detuvo frente al colosal monolito gris, que no era el legado de una civilizaciÃ³n paleolÃtica, sino una obra construida por el INOS en 1962 para paliar la carencia de agua en ese populoso barrio de Ciudad Ojeda. El descomunal tanque de 42,5 metros de altura fue abandonado despuÃ©s que sus cimientos cedieran unos centÃmetros tras las primeras prueba de llenado, segÃºn se dijo entonces. Desde esa Ã©poca hasta la escrupulosa observaciÃ³n de MartÃnez se erigÃa como un monumento insolente a la sed.
DespuÃ©s de aquella visita, que se tornÃ³ casi de inspiraciÃ³n divina, MartÃnez hallÃ³ un espacio donde memoria y arte pudieran funcionar y al mismo tiempo darle a Ciudad Ojeda un aspecto distinto dentro del monÃ³tono paisaje petrolero.
Para emprender la quijotesca empresa, el promotor cultural contacta a su amigo al artista y docente Manuel Vargas, de vasta trayectoria en el mundo de la plÃ¡stica en Venezuela, quien no dudÃ³ en venir para efectuar la inspecciÃ³n preliminar al viejo tanque.
El sueÃ±o de colores
Lo primero que se le ocurriÃ³ al profesor Vargas (a quien se le encomendÃ³ luego el diseÃ±o y la ejecuciÃ³n de la obra) fue realizar un muestreo de mÃ¡s de 1.200 fotografÃas que arrojÃ³ como resultado: un entorno gris. Las casas, las cabrias, el pavimento, el lago, tenÃan la misma tonalidad. HabÃa un predominio de esa valoraciÃ³n en todo el poblado Las Morochas que obligÃ³ al avezado artista oriental a verter su creatividad en una composiciÃ³n que reflejaba su particular manera de concebir el mundo, donde hacÃa participar a travÃ©s de un enrevesado juego de trazos y matices complejos la libre imaginaciÃ³n de los espectadores. â€œEsta tendencia que enmarca el diseÃ±o del Mural mÃ¡s Grande se denomina Nueva FiguraciÃ³nâ€, asegurÃ³ Vargas, â€œdespuÃ©s de ese sorprendente resultado hubo que hacer una maqueta, a escala, para vaciar el arteâ€.
Manuel Vargas pintÃ³ sobre una tela el diseÃ±Ã³ que llevarÃa el mural, luego fue ensamblado sobre un cilindro de madera que habÃa construido un carpintero de la zona con la idea de exponerlo en diferentes partes de la ciudad junto a otros bocetos que formaban parte de la misma composiciÃ³n. â€œLa muestra de apertura se llevÃ³ a cabo en el Centro Ãtalo de Ciudad Ojeda, en Tamare, ante una muy buena concurrencia. Y quien primero comprÃ³ una de las obras de la exposiciÃ³n, consistente en una de las partes del mural, debidamente enmarcada y firmada por Manuel Vargas, fue un norteamericano de nombre Bill Rhorâ€, completÃ³ MartÃnez.
En la exitosa muestra habÃa tambiÃ©n un lienzo que recogÃa una panorÃ¡mica de Las Morochas del artista Roberto RincÃ³n (quien elaborÃ³ toda la perspectiva del proyecto) y fuera adquirido por otro empresario local, de origen italiano y el que se exhibe hoy de modo permanente en el lobby del hotel AmÃ©rica de la ciudad. Aquel lienzo que incorporaba al paisaje costanero un elemento multicolor dio tanta elocuencia y naturalidad, que faltaba solo el soplo de la brisa.
Encuentro con JosÃ© Antonio Abreu
En esas largas andanzas emprendidas por Edinson MartÃnez en busca de recursos para el proyecto artÃstico, fue a Caracas a presentar la propuesta al CONAC quien era presidido al mismo tiempo por el Ministro de Cultura, el celebrado JosÃ© Antonio Abreu. La secretaria le advirtiÃ³ que, si no tenÃa cita previa, no serÃa atendido. Sin embargo, Ã©l insistiÃ³ hasta ver salir al ministro. â€œHacia las tres de la tarde, este sale y me levanto con todas las carpetas y portafolio del diseÃ±o de la obra para abordarlo, la secretaria le indica que estoy esperando desde temprano, pero no tengo cita. Me adelantÃ© y yo mismo me presentÃ©, este amablemente me hizo pasar y le expliquÃ© con detalles la obra. El ministro quedÃ³ tan maravillado que me preguntÃ³: Tu eres artistas plÃ¡stico? No, yo soy economista. El ministro se rio a carcajada y me dijoâ€¦.yo tambiÃ©n. Somos colegas. Ese encuentro sirviÃ³ para que comisionara al otro gran artista plÃ¡stico de Venezuela Juvenal Ravelo, para que le rindiera informe sobre la obra y su opiniÃ³n, desde luego, fue muy favorable y nos dieron parte de los recursos que requerÃamos. 18 aÃ±os despuÃ©s, me encontrÃ© con Juvenal Ravelo en Maracaibo y me dijo: Mira, Â¡yo hice el informe!â€.
El nombre del mural
A comienzos de 1994 la obra de arte de mayor dimensiÃ³n en el Zulia y Venezuela estaba a punto de terminar. Faltaba consolidar detalles menores como las plantas ornamentales alrededor de la pequeÃ±a plaza y otros retoques.
Â¿QuÃ© nombre debÃa llevar? Para ello se cursÃ³ cartas a diferentes escuelas pÃºblicas y privadas con imÃ¡genes del mural para que los niÃ±os pudieran participar y sugerir un nombre para este nuevo sÃmbolo local. Tan pronto como la FundaciÃ³n Cultural Ciudad Ojeda 2000 recibiÃ³ un caudal de propuestas, un jurado, en acto pÃºblico, tomÃ³ de una caja (que contenÃa los nombres sugeridos) y escogieron: El Mural MÃ¡s Grande, formulado por un estudiante de 5to. grado del colegio MarÃa Auxiliadora. Al niÃ±o ganador se le hizo entrega de una fotografÃa ampliada de la obra que acababa de darle nombre, y asÃ quedÃ³ para la historia.
No solo hay diseÃ±o en su apariencia exterior. Dentro del Mural mÃ¡s Grande hay un holgado salÃ³n de uso mÃºltiple con una superficie de 150 metros cuadrados, decorado con otro arte concebido en la corriente figurativa, que resalta arcos o ventanas que crean una sensaciÃ³n visual, profunda, dentro de la misma composiciÃ³n por medio de una tÃ©cnica conocida como: PerforaciÃ³n virtual del espacio.
Este escenario donde cobran vida los efectos y las sensaciones visuales no tienen lÃmites fue bautizado como SalÃ³n Julieta, en honor a la seÃ±ora Julieta Arriechi, empresaria de mucho arraigo en el municipio Lagunillas, quien facilitÃ³ parte de los recursos que hacÃan falta para terminar la Ãºltima fase de esta maravillosa obra que no solo se convirtiÃ³ en una suerte de Parnaso para los creadores locales, sino en un nuevo Ãcono que desplazÃ³ la tradicional imagen de la ciudad, focalizada en la plaza Alonso de Ojeda.
El Mural mÃ¡s Grande ha sido testigo en los Ãºltimos veinte aÃ±os de eventos memorables: desde presentaciones de libros, muestra de pinturas, fotografÃas, conferencias hasta proyecciones de pelÃculas. El Mural mÃ¡s Grande tambiÃ©n ha sido motivo de inspiraciÃ³n para poetas, pintores y gaiteros. La joven Angymar PeÃ±a interpretÃ³ en 2013 un hermoso tema titulado: Encuentro con San NicolÃ¡s, cuyo estribillo dice:
San NicolÃ¡s/En mi linda Ciudad Ojeda/No hay casas con chimeneas/Por donde sueles entrar/Te espero sobre el Mural/Donde tracÃ© un helipuerto/Para que del firmamento/Yo te vea aterrizar.
Es decir lo que requerÃa una ciudad para mostrar sus valores, sus propuestas artÃsticas en consonancia con las demandas de este tiempo, que transcurre ante nuestros ojos a pasos vertiginosos lo consiguiÃ³ Ciudad Ojeda en la figura de este mural, que se levanta al cielo y demanda ahora una impostergable restauraciÃ³n.
El Mural mÃ¡s Grande, cambiÃ³ el paisaje urbano de Ciudad Ojeda
Estas propuestas artÃsticas sirvieron como plataforma para buscar fondos y sensibilizar otros sectores de la comunidad que se mantenÃan escÃ©pticos y veÃan la idea de MartÃnez como una locura. De modo que en corto tiempo se emprendiÃ³ una campaÃ±a â€“con apoyo espontÃ¡neo de algunos medios de comunicaciÃ³nâ€“ a fin de dar a conocer el proyecto en todo su esplendor.
El cilindro que nunca llegÃ³ a almacenar agua era un basurero monumental que albergaba desde chatarra de vehÃculos, archivos muertos del INOS y servÃa hasta madriguera de una perra reciÃ©n parida. La limpieza fue una jornada de exigencias Ã©picas, pues no solo se llegÃ³ a lidiar con el acecho de la perra, sino con las toneladas de trastos viejos removidos que ameritÃ³ el movimiento de once camiones tipo volteos.
El coloso gris absorbiÃ³ en sus paredes de 2.100 mts cuadrados, 800 galones de pintura de 200 tonalidades diferentes que garantizarÃa la vistosidad del arte por un lapso de veinte aÃ±os fue inaugurado el 13 de diciembre de 1994 por la gobernadora del estado Zulia, Lolita Aniyar.
Lo que requerÃa una ciudad para mostrar sus valores, sus propuestas artÃsticas en consonancia con las demandas de este tiempo, que transcurre ante nuestros ojos a pasos vertiginosos lo consiguiÃ³ Ciudad Ojeda en la figura de este mural, que se levanta al cielo y demanda ahora una impostergable restauraciÃ³n.
Ahora la nueva directiva de la FundaciÃ³n Cultural Ciudad Ojeda 2000 (quien tiene esta denominaciÃ³n a partir de 2014) tendrÃ¡ que convocar a las instituciones pÃºblicas y privadas y a los amantes del arte en general a una cruzada que permita rescatar en corto tiempo esta joya de arte urbano, considerada; primera en su gÃ©nero en el mundo.
