Marcelo MorÃ¡n: DespuÃ©s de ColÃ³n

CuÃ¡ntas cosasÂ  cambiaron en el mundo despuÃ©s de la llegada de ColÃ³n el 12 octubre de 1492. El almirante Â buscaba una nueva ruta que llegase a las costas del continente asiÃ¡tico navegando hacia el occidente, atravesando el OcÃ©ano AtlÃ¡ntico, pero el destino se impuso, y sorprendiÃ³ de madrugada a los apacibles habitantes de la isla Guanahani.

Los taÃ­nos que poblaban la isla dieron la bienvenida Â a los extraÃ±os como si se trataran de dioses que esperaban sus turnos para irrumpir en el nuevo escenario que abrÃ­a la historia sobre el andamiaje del azar.

Se comenta que antes lo habrÃ­an hecho: cartagineses, vikingos, irlandeses, judÃ­os, chinos y japoneses, pero solo en calidad de exploradores.

QuizÃ¡s sea esta la razÃ³n por la que los nativos los recibieron con presentes y en inequÃ­voco gesto de amistad. Ofrendaron coloridos guacamayos, frutas y pepitas de oro. Los barbudos europeos entregaron solo artilugios de colores que encandilaron a los ingenuos anfitriones. Aquellas insignificantes porciones de oro recibidas sirviÃ³ para despertar en los reciÃ©n llegadosla insaciable codicia que harÃ­a remover como sismos las entraÃ±as de la tierra en busca de un mÃ­tico rey dorado.

CristÃ³bal ColÃ³n era un hombre sombrÃ­o y enigmÃ¡tico, incluso hay dudas sobre su lugar de nacimiento; unos creen que era genovÃ©s, otros aseguran que era catalÃ¡n y se especula tambiÃ©n su origen JudÃ­o. Tampoco se precisa donde se formÃ³. Era una suerte de navegante, astrÃ³logo, mÃ­stico y religioso inspirado en las lecturas de la Biblia y en los relatos de Marco Polo.

TambiÃ©n se cuenta la influencia que ejerciÃ³ en Ã©lun mapa creado por Â un cartÃ³grafo alemÃ¡n llamado Henricus Martellus quien viviÃ³ en Florencia y habÃ­a estudiado con rigor los manuscritos de Ptolomeo;Â el geÃ³grafoÂ griegodel siglo II.

El padre BartolomÃ© de Las Casas fue el encargado debrindar un poco de luz sobre este personaje que pese a haber Â alcanzado tanta notoriedad despuÃ©s de 1492 su vidaera un misterio.Entonces, Â basÃ¡ndose en sus dotes de cronistapudo rescatar del olvido el famoso diario de ColÃ³n.

En el documento destaca la manera cÃ³mo el almirante se las ingeniaba para captar el interÃ©s de sus financistas o mentores.Â  Ese interesante trabajo revelÃ³ no solo su sÃ³lida devociÃ³n catÃ³lica sino los artificios que maquinaba Â para alimentar su codicia.Por ello en un pasaje que se volviÃ³ mÃ¡s famoso que el mismo diario,escribiÃ³ 139 veces la palabra oro y apenas 51 veces la palabra Dios.

..
De modo que esto quedÃ³ demostrado el mismo dÃ­a en que Â Rodrigo de Triana anunciara: Â¡Tierra! Tierra! DespuÃ©s de ver en el horizonte las oscilaciones de una fogata.

Los Reyes CatÃ³licos habÃ­an ofrecido un premio de 10 mil maravedÃ­es (una fortuna para la Ã©poca) al primer tripulanteÂ  que diera noticia de tierra. Y Triana con ese grito se hacÃ­a ganador indiscutible del atractivo premio. Pero ColÃ³n, como lo refiere el diario, apelÃ³ a su conocida astucia y se adelantÃ³ a las pretensiones del trasnochado marino de La Pinta, asegurando que Ã©l habÃ­a visto desde el dÃ­a anterior, es decir desde el jueves 11, la lumbre anunciadora delÂ  nuevo mundo que cambiarÃ­a el destino de la humanidadÂ  yÂ  asÃ­, Â se quedÃ³ con la jugosa recompensa.

El balance del primer viaje fue fatal para ColÃ³n y sus financistas. No habÃ­a conseguido las vetas que llenaban de extremo a extremo las tierras del rey dorado. El almirante luego de hacer sus primeras exploraciones creyÃ³encontrar la isla Cipango (JapÃ³n) pero estaba errado: porque habÃ­a llegado a Cuba; futura tierra del bolero y de Fidel Castro. Sin embargo, para justificar su empresa se apareciÃ³ con un puÃ±ado de nativos pintarrajeados con onoto y aderezados con frutas tropicales ante los Reyes CatÃ³licos. Los monarcas, desconcertados por la fachada que habÃ­an visto de los guanahanienses,decidieron bautizarlospara convertirlos de una vezal catolicismo.Â  Ante la ausencia del oro prometido, pidiÃ³ Â paciencia a la soberana, pues esperaba conseguirloen el prÃ³ximo viaje.

Y asÃ­ expediciÃ³n tras expediciÃ³n el mÃ­stico Colon consumÃ³ el cuarto viaje en 1498 sin encontrar seÃ±ales de oro. Se conformÃ³ con pasear por las costas de Paria y regalarnosdespuÃ©s como en buen romance la frase: â€œTierra de Graciaâ€.

La reina Isabel muriÃ³ esperando las promesas de ColÃ³n y sin conocer ni siquiera un kilo de oro que compensara los gastos de la costosa expediciÃ³n.

En 1505Â  fallece ColÃ³n en Valladolid.Â  Al igual que su protectora se marchÃ³sin conocer al fabuloso rey dorado y sinimaginar que a la tierra que habÃ­a llegado trece aÃ±os atrÃ¡s era un continente. AsÃ­ como su origen era confuso, despuÃ©s de 523 aÃ±os de su llegada a AmÃ©rica no hay certeza sobre la suerte posterior de sus restos.

Tras la desapariciÃ³n de ColÃ³n y despuÃ©s de que se consumara la Conquista con su catÃ¡logo de destrucciÃ³n, la leyenda del Dorado adquiriÃ³ una fuerza descomunal. Ya no era la obsesiÃ³n de un hombre solitario y soÃ±ador Â sino de toda la corona espaÃ±ola. Los habilidosos nativos, con el propÃ³sito de ganarles una a los conquistadores, inventaron la leyenda de El Dorado, sin imaginar la trascendencia que alcanzarÃ­a en los reportes de los Cronistas de Indias. Aquel relato que despertÃ³ en EspaÃ±a mÃ¡s interÃ©s que â€œEl Quijoteâ€ y se harÃ­a propagar mÃ¡s que la viruela porÂ  los rincones de Europa, trajo oleadas de aventureros que sacrificaron sus propiedades para hacerse a la mar en busca del codiciado metal. Fue la fiebre de oro mÃ¡s grande conocida en la historia. Al respecto GarcÃ­a MÃ¡rquez dijo: â€œLa leyenda del Dorado es sin duda la mÃ¡s bella, la mÃ¡s extraÃ±a y decisiva de nuestra historia. Buscando ese territorio fantÃ¡stico, Gonzalo JimÃ©nez de Quesada conquistÃ³ casi la mitad del territorio de lo que hoy es Colombia, y Francisco de Orellana descubriÃ³ el rÃ­o Amazonasâ€.

A partir de allÃ­ la historia es conocida, sin embargo hace once aÃ±os: el 12 de octubre de 2014, ocurriÃ³ un hecho insÃ³lito en Caracas que conmocionÃ³ al mundo y merece ser recordado.

â€œEl monumento a ColÃ³nen El Golfo Tristesâ€fue decapitado y destruido por seguidores del presidente ChÃ¡vez en un acto pÃºblico que no tiene precedentes al menos en nuestra historia reciente. La obra habÃ­a sido tallada por el artista venezolano Rafael de LaCovay exhibida en la capitaldesde 1934 para recordar los 400 aÃ±os de la llegada del almirante italiano.

La historia certifica que no hubo resistencia, porque los mismos nativos recibieron a los conquistadores con jÃºbilo como si se trataran de dioses amigables, situaciÃ³n aprovechada por los primeros para poner en prÃ¡ctica la opresiÃ³n que durÃ³ trescientos aÃ±os.

Los compatriotas chavistas que se erigen como guardianes de la memoria bolivariana deberÃ­an recordar antes de cometer aquella atrocidad contra un patrimonio de las bellas artes, que Colon es el sÃ­mbolo de esta nueva sociedad latinoamericana que se formÃ³ producto de un encuentro fortuito que no podemos borrar con caprichos nacionalistasÂ  y que soloÂ  debemos atribuirle a Dios.

AdemÃ¡s, el monumento destruido en el Paseo ColÃ³nhabÃ­a sidodeclarado en 2008 Bien de InterÃ©s Cultural de la NaciÃ³n en el Censo Nacional de Patrimonio.

TambiÃ©n deben recordar que el primer homenaje recibido por ColÃ³n en AmÃ©rica no vino de un lÃ­der de la MUD sino del GeneralÃ­simo Francisco de Miranda; el venezolanomÃ¡s universal, consciente de esarealidadhistÃ³rica quiso honrar al navegante con el proyecto geopolÃ­tico de la Gran Colombia. Propuesta que ratificarÃ­aBolÃ­var en la Carta de Jamaica en 1815 Â yharÃ­a realidad en el Congreso de Angostura en 1819.

Siestos desorientados compatriotas quisieronborrar todo indicio deaquel encuentro de Guanahani representado en la escultura de Rafael de La Cova, entonces, debieron renunciar a sus apellidos, porque queramos o no,esel vÃ­nculo mÃ¡s claro que nos sigue uniendoa los conquistadores despuÃ©s de 500 aÃ±os.

 

@marcelomoran57

