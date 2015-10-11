Marcelo MorÃ¡n: DespuÃ©s de ColÃ³n

CuÃ¡ntas cosasÂ cambiaron en el mundo despuÃ©s de la llegada de ColÃ³n el 12 octubre de 1492. El almirante Â buscaba una nueva ruta que llegase a las costas del continente asiÃ¡tico navegando hacia el occidente, atravesando el OcÃ©ano AtlÃ¡ntico, pero el destino se impuso, y sorprendiÃ³ de madrugada a los apacibles habitantes de la isla Guanahani.
Los taÃnos que poblaban la isla dieron la bienvenida Â a los extraÃ±os como si se trataran de dioses que esperaban sus turnos para irrumpir en el nuevo escenario que abrÃa la historia sobre el andamiaje del azar.
Se comenta que antes lo habrÃan hecho: cartagineses, vikingos, irlandeses, judÃos, chinos y japoneses, pero solo en calidad de exploradores.
QuizÃ¡s sea esta la razÃ³n por la que los nativos los recibieron con presentes y en inequÃvoco gesto de amistad. Ofrendaron coloridos guacamayos, frutas y pepitas de oro. Los barbudos europeos entregaron solo artilugios de colores que encandilaron a los ingenuos anfitriones. Aquellas insignificantes porciones de oro recibidas sirviÃ³ para despertar en los reciÃ©n llegadosla insaciable codicia que harÃa remover como sismos las entraÃ±as de la tierra en busca de un mÃtico rey dorado.
CristÃ³bal ColÃ³n era un hombre sombrÃo y enigmÃ¡tico, incluso hay dudas sobre su lugar de nacimiento; unos creen que era genovÃ©s, otros aseguran que era catalÃ¡n y se especula tambiÃ©n su origen JudÃo. Tampoco se precisa donde se formÃ³. Era una suerte de navegante, astrÃ³logo, mÃstico y religioso inspirado en las lecturas de la Biblia y en los relatos de Marco Polo.
TambiÃ©n se cuenta la influencia que ejerciÃ³ en Ã©lun mapa creado por Â un cartÃ³grafo alemÃ¡n llamado Henricus Martellus quien viviÃ³ en Florencia y habÃa estudiado con rigor los manuscritos de Ptolomeo;Â el geÃ³grafoÂ griegodel siglo II.
El padre BartolomÃ© de Las Casas fue el encargado debrindar un poco de luz sobre este personaje que pese a haber Â alcanzado tanta notoriedad despuÃ©s de 1492 su vidaera un misterio.Entonces, Â basÃ¡ndose en sus dotes de cronistapudo rescatar del olvido el famoso diario de ColÃ³n.
En el documento destaca la manera cÃ³mo el almirante se las ingeniaba para captar el interÃ©s de sus financistas o mentores.Â Ese interesante trabajo revelÃ³ no solo su sÃ³lida devociÃ³n catÃ³lica sino los artificios que maquinaba Â para alimentar su codicia.Por ello en un pasaje que se volviÃ³ mÃ¡s famoso que el mismo diario,escribiÃ³ 139 veces la palabra oro y apenas 51 veces la palabra Dios.
..
De modo que esto quedÃ³ demostrado el mismo dÃa en que Â Rodrigo de Triana anunciara: Â¡Tierra! Tierra! DespuÃ©s de ver en el horizonte las oscilaciones de una fogata.
Los Reyes CatÃ³licos habÃan ofrecido un premio de 10 mil maravedÃes (una fortuna para la Ã©poca) al primer tripulanteÂ que diera noticia de tierra. Y Triana con ese grito se hacÃa ganador indiscutible del atractivo premio. Pero ColÃ³n, como lo refiere el diario, apelÃ³ a su conocida astucia y se adelantÃ³ a las pretensiones del trasnochado marino de La Pinta, asegurando que Ã©l habÃa visto desde el dÃa anterior, es decir desde el jueves 11, la lumbre anunciadora delÂ nuevo mundo que cambiarÃa el destino de la humanidadÂ yÂ asÃ, Â se quedÃ³ con la jugosa recompensa.
El balance del primer viaje fue fatal para ColÃ³n y sus financistas. No habÃa conseguido las vetas que llenaban de extremo a extremo las tierras del rey dorado. El almirante luego de hacer sus primeras exploraciones creyÃ³encontrar la isla Cipango (JapÃ³n) pero estaba errado: porque habÃa llegado a Cuba; futura tierra del bolero y de Fidel Castro. Sin embargo, para justificar su empresa se apareciÃ³ con un puÃ±ado de nativos pintarrajeados con onoto y aderezados con frutas tropicales ante los Reyes CatÃ³licos. Los monarcas, desconcertados por la fachada que habÃan visto de los guanahanienses,decidieron bautizarlospara convertirlos de una vezal catolicismo.Â Ante la ausencia del oro prometido, pidiÃ³ Â paciencia a la soberana, pues esperaba conseguirloen el prÃ³ximo viaje.
Y asÃ expediciÃ³n tras expediciÃ³n el mÃstico Colon consumÃ³ el cuarto viaje en 1498 sin encontrar seÃ±ales de oro. Se conformÃ³ con pasear por las costas de Paria y regalarnosdespuÃ©s como en buen romance la frase: â€œTierra de Graciaâ€.
La reina Isabel muriÃ³ esperando las promesas de ColÃ³n y sin conocer ni siquiera un kilo de oro que compensara los gastos de la costosa expediciÃ³n.
En 1505Â fallece ColÃ³n en Valladolid.Â Al igual que su protectora se marchÃ³sin conocer al fabuloso rey dorado y sinimaginar que a la tierra que habÃa llegado trece aÃ±os atrÃ¡s era un continente. AsÃ como su origen era confuso, despuÃ©s de 523 aÃ±os de su llegada a AmÃ©rica no hay certeza sobre la suerte posterior de sus restos.
Tras la desapariciÃ³n de ColÃ³n y despuÃ©s de que se consumara la Conquista con su catÃ¡logo de destrucciÃ³n, la leyenda del Dorado adquiriÃ³ una fuerza descomunal. Ya no era la obsesiÃ³n de un hombre solitario y soÃ±ador Â sino de toda la corona espaÃ±ola. Los habilidosos nativos, con el propÃ³sito de ganarles una a los conquistadores, inventaron la leyenda de El Dorado, sin imaginar la trascendencia que alcanzarÃa en los reportes de los Cronistas de Indias. Aquel relato que despertÃ³ en EspaÃ±a mÃ¡s interÃ©s que â€œEl Quijoteâ€ y se harÃa propagar mÃ¡s que la viruela porÂ los rincones de Europa, trajo oleadas de aventureros que sacrificaron sus propiedades para hacerse a la mar en busca del codiciado metal. Fue la fiebre de oro mÃ¡s grande conocida en la historia. Al respecto GarcÃa MÃ¡rquez dijo: â€œLa leyenda del Dorado es sin duda la mÃ¡s bella, la mÃ¡s extraÃ±a y decisiva de nuestra historia. Buscando ese territorio fantÃ¡stico, Gonzalo JimÃ©nez de Quesada conquistÃ³ casi la mitad del territorio de lo que hoy es Colombia, y Francisco de Orellana descubriÃ³ el rÃo Amazonasâ€.
A partir de allÃ la historia es conocida, sin embargo hace once aÃ±os: el 12 de octubre de 2014, ocurriÃ³ un hecho insÃ³lito en Caracas que conmocionÃ³ al mundo y merece ser recordado.
â€œEl monumento a ColÃ³nen El Golfo Tristesâ€fue decapitado y destruido por seguidores del presidente ChÃ¡vez en un acto pÃºblico que no tiene precedentes al menos en nuestra historia reciente. La obra habÃa sido tallada por el artista venezolano Rafael de LaCovay exhibida en la capitaldesde 1934 para recordar los 400 aÃ±os de la llegada del almirante italiano.
La historia certifica que no hubo resistencia, porque los mismos nativos recibieron a los conquistadores con jÃºbilo como si se trataran de dioses amigables, situaciÃ³n aprovechada por los primeros para poner en prÃ¡ctica la opresiÃ³n que durÃ³ trescientos aÃ±os.
Los compatriotas chavistas que se erigen como guardianes de la memoria bolivariana deberÃan recordar antes de cometer aquella atrocidad contra un patrimonio de las bellas artes, que Colon es el sÃmbolo de esta nueva sociedad latinoamericana que se formÃ³ producto de un encuentro fortuito que no podemos borrar con caprichos nacionalistasÂ y que soloÂ debemos atribuirle a Dios.
AdemÃ¡s, el monumento destruido en el Paseo ColÃ³nhabÃa sidodeclarado en 2008 Bien de InterÃ©s Cultural de la NaciÃ³n en el Censo Nacional de Patrimonio.
TambiÃ©n deben recordar que el primer homenaje recibido por ColÃ³n en AmÃ©rica no vino de un lÃder de la MUD sino del GeneralÃsimo Francisco de Miranda; el venezolanomÃ¡s universal, consciente de esarealidadhistÃ³rica quiso honrar al navegante con el proyecto geopolÃtico de la Gran Colombia. Propuesta que ratificarÃaBolÃvar en la Carta de Jamaica en 1815 Â yharÃa realidad en el Congreso de Angostura en 1819.
Siestos desorientados compatriotas quisieronborrar todo indicio deaquel encuentro de Guanahani representado en la escultura de Rafael de La Cova, entonces, debieron renunciar a sus apellidos, porque queramos o no,esel vÃnculo mÃ¡s claro que nos sigue uniendoa los conquistadores despuÃ©s de 500 aÃ±os.
@marcelomoran57
