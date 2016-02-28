Marcelo Morán: De vuelta a casa

En la desembocadura del Lago de Maracaibo no quedaron vestigios de la tormenta: reinaba una serenidad que solo era violada por los centelleos del sol. Para Maskay todo había pasado como una pesadilla; excepto las dolencias en sus articulaciones. Después de salir de su encierro fue a acostarse sobre una litera hecha con fibras de bejucos que la borrasca había abandonado patas arriba en la playa.

Reflexionaba con las piernas extendidas y las manos acopladas de tal modo que sin querer formaban un triángulo sobre su pecho. Trataba de reconstruir la aparatosa llegada del día anterior que ponía fin al viaje cargado de pruebas inverosímiles.

Desde allí observaba también el entretenido juego de metras que sostenían los hijos del Caimán alrededor de la enramada. Ya no le daba importancia: ahora lo veía solo como una diversión para niños.

Desde la cocina Rosa le hizo un llamado:

–Hijo, la mesa está servida. ¿Qué te pasa?

–Ah, gracias, ya voy.

Todavía sentía somnolencia, sin embargo se le ocurrió preguntar:

–¿Y el Caimán?

–¡Ah! Se levantó muy temprano a pescar. Después salió a Isla de Toas a un festival de decimistas y creo que todavía no tiene cuando llegar. No quiso molestarte. Aseguró que en quince días te visitará por Aipiapá, para que Kousat le prepare un brebaje mágico. ¡Sinvergüenza! Pena debería darle contigo, por llegar inconsciente de la borrachera en vez de ocuparse de tu protección. Ahora quiere tomar brebajes mágicos, porque se emborracha muy rápido. ¡Válgame Dios!

–¡Cómo no! Allá lo esperaré.

Maskay contuvo su risa al dirigirse a la mesa.

Al término del almuerzo regresó al patio en busca de sus compañeros quienes ya estaban preparados para emprender viaje a Los Hermanitos.

La piache estaba sentada en un taburete hecho con cuero de vaca sin curtir, tratando de contener el sopor del mediodía. Vestía una manta color mostaza con exóticos bordados a la altura de su pecho que resaltaban las piedrecillas de su prolijo collar de tumas y cornelinas. Fumaba impasible con la rara postura de tener dentro de su boca la parte ardiente del tabaco, mientras que el humo espeso y enrarecido salía a chorros por la colilla; invirtiéndose de ese modo la tradicional manera de fumar. Después de exhalar la última bocanada miró la colilla y comprobó que otra chupada podía quemarles los dedos de la mano izquierda, entonces suspiró profundo y decidió lanzarla sin vacilación al patio arenoso por donde un viento tenaz amenazaba con plantar un nuevo montículo. Ya relajada, cerró los ojos, para entrar en su acostumbrado trance espiritual, y así sin inmutarse, percibió la presencia cautelosa del muchacho:

–Te estaba esperando. Veo muy buenos, pero muy buenos augurios en tu futuro, hijo. Tendrás un porvenir muy grande, tan grande como el tamaño del viaje que acabas de terminar.

Merrunouchi interrumpió el montaje de los equipajes sobre las bestias para observar el semblante remozado del sobrino cuando dialogaba de forma animada con la vieja. Una vez terminada su tarea se acercó a ellos para participar en la plática:

–¿Cómo te sientes?

–Bendición, tío.

–Dios te bendiga, hijo. Al fin te veo, gracias a Dios y a San Bartolo terminaste el viaje como esperábamos. Tu caballo está listo y ya es hora de partir, pues la marea no tardará en subir por el Caño Paijana.

–Está bien, tío. Me despediré de Rosa y en seguida nos vamos.

Maskay se dirigió primero a la playa para contemplar la desembocadura del Lago a la que había arribado de milagro el día anterior. Allí frente al mar, unió el dedo índice con el pulgar de su mano izquierda para recordar la extraña figura romboide reflejada en el medallón que le obsequiara el gigante y descifrara después con acierto el nieto de Maala. De pronto, un impulso sobrecogedor lo llevó a plegar las mangas del suéter azul, que había elegido ese día para llegar victorioso a Aipiapá, y es entonces cuando se percata de que la marca formada alrededor de su muñeca izquierda había desaparecido sin dejar el mínimo pigmento en su piel. Perplejo, giró su mano en ambos sentidos, pero fue sacado de su abstracción por un fuerte redoble de kásha, seguido de un chapoteo indiscutible de canalete, que terminó de confundirlo aún más. Luego de identificar el responsable exclamó:

–¡Malaakaiwou!

Pero la súbita voz de Merrunouchi, desde atrás, terminó de sosegarlo.

–No sabía que ese hombre se llamaba Maalakaiwou. Desde la madrugada merodea por aquí. Desde el mismo momento en que me disponía a salir rumbo al muelle a comprar un jurel para el desayuno. A esa hora ninguno de los marinos recién llegados había tenido suerte con esa especie que me deleita tanto. Quizás, sea por causa de la tormenta. De modo que él se ofreció a pescar y al cabo de un rato cumplió su promesa, trayendo uno, como de cinco kilos que la hábil Rosa no tardó en convertir en rodajas para hartamos esta mañana. Me dijo que vivía en Zapara y estaba allá a la orden. Lo que me inquieta de su actitud es que no quiso recibirme el dinero por ese tremendo jurel. De todas maneras le di las gracias; parece un hombre de bien.

El pescador con el torso descubierto dejó de remar en la distancia para saludar a ambos con una sonrisa fraternal; luego agitó sus manos y continuó la marcha rompiendo el agua con su canalete. Merrunouchi le contestó con un adiós pasivo, alzando para ello la mano derecha. Maskay sintió un escalofrío y su piel se erizó: hizo la señal de la cruz mientras miraba absorto el trayecto de la canoa.

Tal como lo había programado Merrunouchi, antes de caer la tarde, los tres cruzaron el reducido lecho del caño Paijana rumbo al arenoso pueblo de Saisai. En el camino hacia Los Hermanitos Merrunouchi aludió a su sobrino:

–Ahora si tendremos tiempo para conversar, porque el viaje será largo y aburrido.

–Así será, tío.

–En tu ausencia volví a la sabana para ver cómo marchaba todo por allá. El monte ha crecido de manera increíble producto de los aguaceros que han caído en las últimas semanas y tienen preocupados a los viejos, pues no esperaban tanta lluvia en esta temporada. Otros interpretan ese cambio como una benevolencia de Dios ante el aterrador verano que cada día consume la península. También vendí en Los Filúos la mitad del rebaño. Así, creo que no tendremos tanta dificultad con el resto que nos queda.

–¡Qué bueno, tío! Eso que me has contado sí que es una muy buena noticia.

–Espera. Todavía no he terminado.

Maskay detuvo de pronto su montura para proponer una corta parada, pues el viento zumbaba demasiado y no podía escuchar los pormenores de las nuevas reservadas por su tío. Merrunouchi accedió y continuó su relato.

–Hace una semana me encontré en Paraguaipoa con mi primo Flaco, quien trabaja como profesor en Maracaibo; es hijo de mi tía María. Me aseguró que había visto tus fotografías en los periódicos de Maracaibo antes de producirse la tormenta. Está muy orgulloso de ti. Le comenté tu situación y me aseguró que debes continuar con tus estudios, porque la sequía en nuestra tierra jamás volverá rico a pastor alguno. Es muy poco el futuro que te aguarda si te quedas pastoreando carneros raquíticos. Ya has visto mi experiencia. Por eso acordamos que en un par de meses te irás a vivir a casa de mi tía en Ziruma. Allá nada te faltará con tu tío Flaco a la cabeza y… de vez en cuando, te visitaré para llevarte lo que pueda, aunque sea el simple saludo de tus primos.

–¡Eso sí está bueno, tío! Al fin leeré otros libros junto a la Biblia y quizás encuentre uno que relate la historia de Alonso de Ojeda y me sirva para aclarar muchas dudas.

Una vez en Los Hermanitos Saisai celebró la llegada de su nieto por lo alto.

Reunió a sus familiares y vecinos para dar un banquete que se extendió hasta el siguiente día en la que improvisaron un yonna; teniendo como tamborero a un viejo llamado Rimikou, quien fue reemplazado por otro músico ante la borrachera que acusaba. A Kousat le reconocieron sus esfuerzos por llevar a feliz término la misión encomendada. Saisai le hizo entrega de veinte carneros rojizos junto a la mula Kawatirrat, con la que siguió montada hasta Karrouya, adonde esperaba pasar sus últimos años de vida.

Maskay había perdido unos cuantos kilos. Su cara quemada de sol disimulaba la palidez producida por la secuela del viaje, sin embargo, estaba feliz por completar su tarea. A su retorno seguía recordando a Kousat y por supuesto a su amigo el Caimán. Sin la ayuda de ambos jamás hubiera llevado con éxito su empresa. Aunque ya se encontraba en la Guajira, su mente seguía haciendo velas por diferentes partes del Lago. Recordaba la chispa de Bocachico; la sabiduría de Kanewasai, la bonhomía de Marco Polo, la hermosura de Matilde, la hospitalidad de Jupi, la solidaridad del Chinito y las atenciones de los hermanos González. De esa forma retornaba a Aipiapá donde el monte reverdecía y el trabajo reclamaba la manutención de los carneros.

Antes de partir de Los Hermanitos Maskay oyó hablar del maestro Salvador; el mejor músico de la región que ha dedicado su vida a la proyección del folclor wayuu. Pero a pesar del empeño en conocer al famoso poeta y compositor no tuvo la dicha de encontrarlo, pues se hallaba de viaje por el extranjero en una apretada agenda cultural.

Después de pasar cinco días en casa de Saisai, Maskay muy risueño le comenta a Merrunouchi:

–Tío, al llegar a Paraguaipoa compraremos algunos presentes y chucherías para mis primos y de allí, continuaremos con calma, viaje a Santa Cruz de Wuinpumuin.

–Así será, sobrino. Y… ¿dónde llevaremos tantas cosas?

–Las llevaremos en el alambique de aluminio; mi salvavidas. De algo nos servirá.

La tarde se había marchado y en las sabanas del cielo empezaron a asomarse los primeros luceros. Un leve resplandor pajizo anunciaba también la aparición de la luna por el este. Maskay sonrió con el fulgor. Era la señal establecida para marcar su retorno; meta que había alcanzado con varios días de antelación.

Kayushi ladró las sombras de los cardones cuando caían como pálidas manos sobre sus compañeros de viaje. Los ladridos del perro quedaban ahogados en el furor del viento, que se exaltaba como la única voz de la asolada planicie.

Luego de opacar a las estrellas, ascendía la luna, grande y vigorosa, para inundar la Guajira con su tono espectral.

Capítulo XXVIII del libro: Viaje a Santa Cruz de Wuinpumuin