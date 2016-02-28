Marcelo Morán: De vuelta a casa

Marcelo Morán: De vuelta a casa

Por biendateao -
2638
615
COMPARTIR

 

 

En la desembocadura del Lago de Maracaibo no quedaron vestigios de la tormenta: reinaba una serenidad que solo era violada por los centelleos del sol. Para Maskay todo había pasado como una pesadilla; excepto las dolencias en sus articulaciones. Después de salir de su encierro fue a acostarse sobre una litera hecha con fibras de bejucos que la borrasca había abandonado patas arriba en la playa.

Reflexionaba con las piernas extendidas y las manos acopladas de tal modo que sin querer formaban un triángulo sobre su pecho. Trataba de reconstruir la aparatosa llegada del día anterior que ponía fin al viaje cargado de pruebas inverosímiles.

Desde allí observaba también el entretenido juego de metras que sostenían los hijos del Caimán alrededor de la enramada. Ya no le daba importancia: ahora lo veía solo como una diversión para niños.
Desde la cocina Rosa le hizo un llamado:
–Hijo, la mesa está servida. ¿Qué te pasa?
–Ah, gracias, ya voy.

Todavía sentía somnolencia, sin embargo se le ocurrió preguntar:
–¿Y el Caimán?
–¡Ah! Se levantó muy temprano a pescar. Después salió a Isla de Toas a un festival de decimistas y creo que todavía no tiene cuando llegar. No quiso molestarte. Aseguró que en quince días te visitará por Aipiapá, para que Kousat le prepare un brebaje mágico. ¡Sinvergüenza! Pena debería darle contigo, por llegar inconsciente de la borrachera en vez de ocuparse de tu protección. Ahora quiere tomar brebajes mágicos, porque se emborracha muy rápido. ¡Válgame Dios!
–¡Cómo no! Allá lo esperaré.

Maskay contuvo su risa al dirigirse a la mesa.
Al término del almuerzo regresó al patio en busca de sus compañeros quienes ya estaban preparados para emprender viaje a Los Hermanitos.

La piache estaba sentada en un taburete hecho con cuero de vaca sin curtir, tratando de contener el sopor del mediodía. Vestía una manta color mostaza con exóticos bordados a la altura de su pecho que resaltaban las piedrecillas de su prolijo collar de tumas y cornelinas. Fumaba impasible con la rara postura de tener dentro de su boca la parte ardiente del tabaco, mientras que el humo espeso y enrarecido salía a chorros por la colilla; invirtiéndose de ese modo la tradicional manera de fumar. Después de exhalar la última bocanada miró la colilla y comprobó que otra chupada podía quemarles los dedos de la mano izquierda, entonces suspiró profundo y decidió lanzarla sin vacilación al patio arenoso por donde un viento tenaz amenazaba con plantar un nuevo montículo. Ya relajada, cerró los ojos, para entrar en su acostumbrado trance espiritual, y así sin inmutarse, percibió la presencia cautelosa del muchacho:
–Te estaba esperando. Veo muy buenos, pero muy buenos augurios en tu futuro, hijo. Tendrás un porvenir muy grande, tan grande como el tamaño del viaje que acabas de terminar.

Merrunouchi interrumpió el montaje de los equipajes sobre las bestias para observar el semblante remozado del sobrino cuando dialogaba de forma animada con la vieja. Una vez terminada su tarea se acercó a ellos para participar en la plática:
–¿Cómo te sientes?
–Bendición, tío.
–Dios te bendiga, hijo. Al fin te veo, gracias a Dios y a San Bartolo terminaste el viaje como esperábamos. Tu caballo está listo y ya es hora de partir, pues la marea no tardará en subir por el Caño Paijana.
–Está bien, tío. Me despediré de Rosa y en seguida nos vamos.

Maskay se dirigió primero a la playa para contemplar la desembocadura del Lago a la que había arribado de milagro el día anterior. Allí frente al mar, unió el dedo índice con el pulgar de su mano izquierda para recordar la extraña figura romboide reflejada en el medallón que le obsequiara el gigante y descifrara después con acierto el nieto de Maala. De pronto, un impulso sobrecogedor lo llevó a plegar las mangas del suéter azul, que había elegido ese día para llegar victorioso a Aipiapá, y es entonces cuando se percata de que la marca formada alrededor de su muñeca izquierda había desaparecido sin dejar el mínimo pigmento en su piel. Perplejo, giró su mano en ambos sentidos, pero fue sacado de su abstracción por un fuerte redoble de kásha, seguido de un chapoteo indiscutible de canalete, que terminó de confundirlo aún más. Luego de identificar el responsable exclamó:
–¡Malaakaiwou!

Pero la súbita voz de Merrunouchi, desde atrás, terminó de sosegarlo.
–No sabía que ese hombre se llamaba Maalakaiwou. Desde la madrugada merodea por aquí. Desde el mismo momento en que me disponía a salir rumbo al muelle a comprar un jurel para el desayuno. A esa hora ninguno de los marinos recién llegados había tenido suerte con esa especie que me deleita tanto. Quizás, sea por causa de la tormenta. De modo que él se ofreció a pescar y al cabo de un rato cumplió su promesa, trayendo uno, como de cinco kilos que la hábil Rosa no tardó en convertir en rodajas para hartamos esta mañana. Me dijo que vivía en Zapara y estaba allá a la orden. Lo que me inquieta de su actitud es que no quiso recibirme el dinero por ese tremendo jurel. De todas maneras le di las gracias; parece un hombre de bien.

El pescador con el torso descubierto dejó de remar en la distancia para saludar a ambos con una sonrisa fraternal; luego agitó sus manos y continuó la marcha rompiendo el agua con su canalete. Merrunouchi le contestó con un adiós pasivo, alzando para ello la mano derecha. Maskay sintió un escalofrío y su piel se erizó: hizo la señal de la cruz mientras miraba absorto el trayecto de la canoa.

Tal como lo había programado Merrunouchi, antes de caer la tarde, los tres cruzaron el reducido lecho del caño Paijana rumbo al arenoso pueblo de Saisai. En el camino hacia Los Hermanitos Merrunouchi aludió a su sobrino:
–Ahora si tendremos tiempo para conversar, porque el viaje será largo y aburrido.
–Así será, tío.
–En tu ausencia volví a la sabana para ver cómo marchaba todo por allá. El monte ha crecido de manera increíble producto de los aguaceros que han caído en las últimas semanas y tienen preocupados a los viejos, pues no esperaban tanta lluvia en esta temporada. Otros interpretan ese cambio como una benevolencia de Dios ante el aterrador verano que cada día consume la península. También vendí en Los Filúos la mitad del rebaño. Así, creo que no tendremos tanta dificultad con el resto que nos queda.

–¡Qué bueno, tío! Eso que me has contado sí que es una muy buena noticia.
–Espera. Todavía no he terminado.

Maskay detuvo de pronto su montura para proponer una corta parada, pues el viento zumbaba demasiado y no podía escuchar los pormenores de las nuevas reservadas por su tío. Merrunouchi accedió y continuó su relato.

–Hace una semana me encontré en Paraguaipoa con mi primo Flaco, quien trabaja como profesor en Maracaibo; es hijo de mi tía María. Me aseguró que había visto tus fotografías en los periódicos de Maracaibo antes de producirse la tormenta. Está muy orgulloso de ti. Le comenté tu situación y me aseguró que debes continuar con tus estudios, porque la sequía en nuestra tierra jamás volverá rico a pastor alguno. Es muy poco el futuro que te aguarda si te quedas pastoreando carneros raquíticos. Ya has visto mi experiencia. Por eso acordamos que en un par de meses te irás a vivir a casa de mi tía en Ziruma. Allá nada te faltará con tu tío Flaco a la cabeza y… de vez en cuando, te visitaré para llevarte lo que pueda, aunque sea el simple saludo de tus primos.

–¡Eso sí está bueno, tío! Al fin leeré otros libros junto a la Biblia y quizás encuentre uno que relate la historia de Alonso de Ojeda y me sirva para aclarar muchas dudas.

Una vez en Los Hermanitos Saisai celebró la llegada de su nieto por lo alto.
Reunió a sus familiares y vecinos para dar un banquete que se extendió hasta el siguiente día en la que improvisaron un yonna; teniendo como tamborero a un viejo llamado Rimikou, quien fue reemplazado por otro músico ante la borrachera que acusaba. A Kousat le reconocieron sus esfuerzos por llevar a feliz término la misión encomendada. Saisai le hizo entrega de veinte carneros rojizos junto a la mula Kawatirrat, con la que siguió montada hasta Karrouya, adonde esperaba pasar sus últimos años de vida.

Maskay había perdido unos cuantos kilos. Su cara quemada de sol disimulaba la palidez producida por la secuela del viaje, sin embargo, estaba feliz por completar su tarea. A su retorno seguía recordando a Kousat y por supuesto a su amigo el Caimán. Sin la ayuda de ambos jamás hubiera llevado con éxito su empresa. Aunque ya se encontraba en la Guajira, su mente seguía haciendo velas por diferentes partes del Lago. Recordaba la chispa de Bocachico; la sabiduría de Kanewasai, la bonhomía de Marco Polo, la hermosura de Matilde, la hospitalidad de Jupi, la solidaridad del Chinito y las atenciones de los hermanos González. De esa forma retornaba a Aipiapá donde el monte reverdecía y el trabajo reclamaba la manutención de los carneros.

Antes de partir de Los Hermanitos Maskay oyó hablar del maestro Salvador; el mejor músico de la región que ha dedicado su vida a la proyección del folclor wayuu. Pero a pesar del empeño en conocer al famoso poeta y compositor no tuvo la dicha de encontrarlo, pues se hallaba de viaje por el extranjero en una apretada agenda cultural.

Después de pasar cinco días en casa de Saisai, Maskay muy risueño le comenta a Merrunouchi:
–Tío, al llegar a Paraguaipoa compraremos algunos presentes y chucherías para mis primos y de allí, continuaremos con calma, viaje a Santa Cruz de Wuinpumuin.
–Así será, sobrino. Y… ¿dónde llevaremos tantas cosas?
–Las llevaremos en el alambique de aluminio; mi salvavidas. De algo nos servirá.

La tarde se había marchado y en las sabanas del cielo empezaron a asomarse los primeros luceros. Un leve resplandor pajizo anunciaba también la aparición de la luna por el este. Maskay sonrió con el fulgor. Era la señal establecida para marcar su retorno; meta que había alcanzado con varios días de antelación.

Kayushi ladró las sombras de los cardones cuando caían como pálidas manos sobre sus compañeros de viaje. Los ladridos del perro quedaban ahogados en el furor del viento, que se exaltaba como la única voz de la asolada planicie.
Luego de opacar a las estrellas, ascendía la luna, grande y vigorosa, para inundar la Guajira con su tono espectral.

Capítulo XXVIII del libro: Viaje a Santa Cruz de Wuinpumuin

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

615 COMENTARIOS

  2. 1FQjTc What as up mates, how is all, and what you wish for to say concerning this article, in my view its genuinely amazing designed for me.

  11. Right now it looks like BlogEngine is the best blogging platform available right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

  36. It as actually a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  38. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  39. Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks

  41. Woman of Alien Best get the job done you have got performed, this website is admittedly interesting with wonderful facts. Time is God as way of retaining every thing from taking place at once.

  43. I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  44. It is really a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  58. This very blog is without a doubt educating as well as informative. I have discovered helluva helpful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Cheers!

  65. Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this site.

  73. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  82. Google

    We prefer to honor quite a few other web internet sites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out.

  85. You can definitely see your expertise within the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  120. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  124. Fenster und Turen

    […]we prefer to honor several other world wide web internet sites around the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  141. recipes

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless actually worth taking a search, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]

  153. I used to be recommended this website via my cousin. I’m not sure whether this submit is written via him as nobody else understand such unique approximately my trouble. You’re amazing! Thanks!|

  169. you are really a good webmaster. The site loading pace is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a great task on this matter!

  172. I don’t even know how I finished up here, but I believed this post was once great. I do not realize who you are but definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger if you happen to aren’t already. Cheers!|

  176. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this website. I really hope to check out the same high-grade content from you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own, personal website now ;)|

  183. Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks

  184. Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?|

  186. Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!|

  187. I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i’m satisfied to express that I have a very just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I most without a doubt will make certain to do not fail to remember this site and provides it a look on a constant basis.|

  190. Brains

    […]that will be the finish of this post. Here you will locate some web-sites that we assume you will enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  207. I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site. Studying this information So i’m happy to show that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most undoubtedly will make certain to don?t put out of your mind this website and give it a look regularly.|

  227. I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and magnificent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  233. Usually I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very great article.

  246. Smarth tv

    […]very couple of sites that take place to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]

  250. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!

  269. Im no expert, but I consider you just made an excellent point. You naturally understand what youre talking about, and I can truly get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  271. I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  273. Woah this blog is wonderful i love reading your articles. Stay up the good work! You already know, many individuals are looking round for this information, you could help them greatly.

  285. You have made some really good points there. I checked on the net for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  291. I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content in your case? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome website!|

  293. Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thx

  297. I’m extremely impressed along with your writing skills as well as with the format to your weblog. Is that this a paid topic or did you modify it your self? Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is rare to see a great weblog like this one today..|

  329. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  334. scientology

    […]we like to honor many other online web-sites on the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  339. Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  340. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance. I must say you’ve done a very good job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Chrome. Superb Blog!|

  341. I am curious to find out what blog system you are working with? I’m having some small security issues with my latest blog and I would like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any solutions?|

  342. Hi There! We are looking for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  345. Definitely consider that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be at the net the simplest factor to have in mind of. I say to you, I certainly get irked at the same time as other people think about concerns that they plainly do not understand about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also defined out the entire thing with no need side effect , other folks can take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thank you|

  348. Definitely believe that that you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the simplest factor to take into account of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while other people consider concerns that they plainly do not realize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as smartly as outlined out the whole thing with no need side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thank you|

  356. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  358. wordpress hosting

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]

  361. You can certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.|

  367. Hello! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after going through some of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m certainly happy I came across it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!|

  378. Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.|

  395. Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.

  403. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?|

  409. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who has been doing a little research on this. And he in fact bought me dinner simply because I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this issue here on your web site.|

  419. Spot on with this write-up, I really feel this site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read more, thanks for the info!|

  422. Whats up very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also? I am satisfied to seek out numerous helpful info right here in the put up, we need develop extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .|

  436. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this site. I really hope to see the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own, personal site now ;)|

  439. official site

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]

  460. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  463. The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|

  464. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this fantastic blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!|

  470. My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  476. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog. You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Regards!|

  477. Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.|

  484. wonderful put up, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don at understand this. You should continue your writing. I am sure, you have a great readers a base already!

  490. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.|

  494. I was very happy to uncover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and I have you book-marked to see new stuff in your site.

  497. This unique blog is really interesting and besides diverting. I have found helluva handy advices out of it. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!

  508. Wonderful blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely confused .. Any tips? Kudos!|

  510. I was very happy to uncover this great site. I wanted to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to check out new things on your web site.|

  514. Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website. Thanks =)

  517. You can definitely see your expertise within the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  519. בגדי הריון

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a look, whoa did a single master about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]

  523. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any techniques to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|

  524. We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.|

  533. Chrysler

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 understand about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]

  536. black magic specialist

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]

  546. Somebody essentially lend a hand to make seriously articles I’d state. That is the very first time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular post incredible. Wonderful job!

  553. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who has been doing a little research on this. And he actually ordered me breakfast simply because I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this subject here on your web site.|

  561. Thanks for any other great post. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the search for such information.|

  562. publish videos

    […]we prefer to honor a lot of other online websites on the web, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  566. Can I just say what a comfort to discover somebody who actually understands what they are discussing online. You certainly understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people must look at this and understand this side of your story. I can’t believe you are not more popular since you definitely have the gift.|

  567. Types of Vibrator

    […]we like to honor many other world wide web internet sites on the web, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  570. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and appearance. I must say that you’ve done a very good job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Internet explorer. Excellent Blog!|

  575. Having read this I believed it was really informative. I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this article together. I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!|

  581. Good site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!

  592. anal sex

    […]very few internet websites that happen to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]

  595. Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.|

  596. Hey there! I’ve been following your weblog for a while now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Lubbock Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the fantastic work!|

  597. Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?|

  598. Hello There. I found your weblog using msn. That is a really well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.|

  606. Hey! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics? Thank you so much!

  607. Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your Minecraft website is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this Minecraft website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What an ideal Minecraft website.

  608. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Thanks

  609. Thanks a lot for UFO news and forproviding individuals with an extraordinarily wonderful possiblity to read critical reviews from this site. It is always so ideal and as well , full of a good time for UFO news and forme personally and my office acquaintances to learn about aliens and tosearch your blog more than 3 times in one week to learn about aliens and tolearn UFO s newest secrets you have got. Not to learn about aliens and tomention, I am also usually fulfilled for UFO news and for UFO s good tactics served by you. Some 2 tips in this post are surely UFO s simplest I have had.

  610. Thank you for UFO news and forano UFO sr informative web site. Where else could I get that type of information written in such a perfect way? I have a project that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been on UFO s look out for UFO news and forsuch information.

  611. It is the best time to make some plans forthe NASA scientists future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!

  612. You can definitely see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how NASA believe. At all times follow your heart.

  614. I’m very happy to learn about aliens and toread this. This is UFO s kind of manual that needs to learn about aliens and tobe given and not UFO s random misinformation that’s at UFO s o UFO sr blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.

  615. Thank you, I have recently been searching for info about this topic for a long time and yours is the best I have found out till now. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you positive in regards to the source?

DEJA UN COMENTARIO